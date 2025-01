Summary Gaëlle N'aime Pas L'été (2024)

In this episode Gaelle introduces you to 5 new words that are quite unique to the French language, words that can’t be translated into English without using long paraphrases. You will understand the meaning of: dépaysement, gourmand, la rentrée, flâner et bêtise. You can listen below whilst reading the interactive transcript, or listen & subscribe via any podcast app: Spotify [https://open.spotify.com/show/0qNx5Lm5ChjQA7oyBsedUx] | Apple Podcasts [https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/languatal