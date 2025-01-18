Sun Not Doing It for Ya? These Self-Tanners Will (In Minutes) (2025)

Read on below for the best self-tanning lotions, tested and approved by the Shape editorial team.

But because there are so many self-tanning lotions out there, it can feel overwhelming to figure out which ones are worth buying. Instead of wasting money on options that will turn your skin orange, we found exactly which ones will give you the sun-kissed luminous quality. We tested top-rated self-tanners and rated them based on ease of application, product longevity, consistency, and other key factors like whether or not the self-tan transferred to your clothes or how it smelled.

Using a self-tanner is an easy way to get glowy, bronzed skin that looks like you just returned from a tropical vacation without going anywhere. Not to mention, the best self-tanning lotions are a much safer option than a natural tan. "Unlike a real tan, there is no long-term damage to the skin, no damage to DNA, and no development of reactive oxygen species," explains Asmi Sanghvi , a board-certified dermatologist. "All these consequences of a real tan lead to damaged collagen and elastin, resulting in thin, damaged, wrinkly skin over time with a higher risk of premature aging, uneven tone and texture, and/or potential skin cancer."

Best Self-Tanner Overall Tan Luxe Hydra Mousse $49 at Amazon$49 at Sephora$49 at Tan-luxe.com Why We Like It Easy to apply

Quick-drying

No noticeable transfer It's Worth Noting Applicator mitt isn't included Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 20 Minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:2 This mousse formula from Tan Luxe is everything you could possibly want in a self-tanner. Thanks to the applicator mitt, it's easy to apply, smells great, and doesn't transfer onto sheets or clothing. We found the results to be streak-free and completely even. The solution is easily spreadable and feels completely dry to the touch within 20 minutes of applying. It washes off easily, and the dark tan lasts around five days when showering daily. We found the color to be on the darker side, but luckily this formula also comes in a lighter tone if you prefer a more subtle glow.

Best Self-Tanner Under $20 L'Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist $17$7 at Amazon$18$12 at Walmart$15 at Riteaid.com Why We Like It Quick-drying

Provides instant glow It's Worth Noting You'll want to use a makeup pad to apply it to your face Formula Type: Mist | Application: Easy | Dry Time: Immediate | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1 This self-tanning water mist from L'Oreal gives an instant glow that develops into a natural-looking tan that lasts for around five days. The formula sprays on easily and evenly to the body, but we found it best to apply with a makeup pad to the face. We like that this formula is dermatologist-tested and suitable for more sensitive skin. We found that it didn't transfer onto clothing and loved it as a same-day option for a summery glow in no time.

Best Self-Tanning Drops Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops $42 at Amazon$42 at Sephora$42 at Luxunfiltered.com Why We Like It Easy-to-mix drops

Great for on-the-go It's Worth Noting Needs to be applied more often than others on the list Formula Type: Drops | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1 If you don't want to disrupt your skincare routine with a self-tanner, these convenient bronzing drops work with your favorite moisturizer to deliver a bronze, even tan, that's customizable to your liking. The product comes with a handy guide on how many drops to add for the level of tan you're seeking. We loved the natural bronze glow these drops delivered and appreciated that there was no transfer onto sheets or clothing. This product does need to be applied more often than others on the list — the color lasts about two days.

Best Gradual Self-Tanner Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Firming Body Drops $32 at Amazon$38 at SephoraView on Theisleofparadise.com Why We Like It No applicator mitt needed

Formula builds evenly It's Worth Noting Stains hands, so you'll want to wash them after use Formula Type: Drops | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 10 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades: 2 These self-tanning drops from Isle of Paradise are best sellers for plenty of reasons. They can be mixed with any moisturizer or even foundation to deliver a gradual glow. The formula comes in a light and medium option, and the color can be customized depending on how many drops you add. We found this formula to be a solid streak-free option. The formula fades evenly, allowing you to build on the tan gradually.





Best Self-Tanning Mousse St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse $44 at Amazon$44 at NordstromView on Dermstore Why We Like It Weightless

Glides on easily

Smells great It's Worth Noting Formula takes longer to dry than others on this list Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Dry Time: 20 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1 This self-tanning mousse from St. Tropez earns high marks across the board for easy application and even natural color. “I’m a total beginner to self-tanning, and I was shook at how easy this was,” says Kristen Geil, former Shape senior editor. “I was especially impressed at how well it blended, thanks to the mousse formula. There were no harsh lines or clearly missed spots, even in the middle of my upper back where I couldn’t fully reach. I got so many compliments the next few days.” What really stood out to us was the clean, floral scent that wasn't overpowering. We strongly recommend purchasing a mitt applicator for the best application and keep in mind that this tan took around 12 hours to develop fully. This formula is also well-suited for uneven skin texture. See Also This $10 Self-Tanner Rated Best in Our Tests for Delivering a Natural Bronze





Best Quick Dry Self-Tanner Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam $38$27 at Amazon$38 at UltaView on Cocoandeve.com Why We Like It Quick-drying

Kabuki brush yields stellar blending It's Worth Noting Expect more subtle results Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:3 If you love to be tan but hate tacky formulas that feel heavy on the skin, this self-tanner from Coco & Eve will likely make you pretty happy. We couldn't believe how quickly the formula dried after applying and how weightless it felt post-application. The color develops in around two hours but reaches its full potential after a full 24 hours. This formula also helps blur pigmentation to make skin tone appear more even, which is an added plus. You can purchase the product solo or with the mitt body applicator and kabuki brush for the face in a bundle for a discount — which we highly recommend for the best application!









Best Self-Tanner for Face St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist $33 at Amazon$33 at Nordstrom$33 at Ulta Why We Like It Adds instant natural-looking glow to the face

Includes skincare favorites like hyaluronic acid It's Worth Noting Only available in one shade Formula Type: Mist | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1 The application instructions on this St. Tropez self-tanning face mist seem too good to be true at first glance. Can you really spray a clear mist onto your face and get even results? To our surprise and delight, the answer is yes. Though the results of this product aren't as dramatic as others on the list, we liked the subtle glow this product gave us, especially since the stakes are higher when self-tanning your face (though we didn't notice any unevenness or blotches after applying!). This mist is infused with beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid, hibiscus extract, and green Mandarin water to keep skin healthy and hydrated.





Longest Lasting Self-Tanner Loving Tan 2 HR Self Tanning Mousse $36 at Amazon$60$40 at Nordstrom$40 at Ulta Why We Like It Develops super fast

Lasts more than a week It's Worth Noting Formula feels sticky Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 1-hour | Applicator Included: No | Shades: 3 Even the most seamless self-tanner takes some time to apply, so it makes sense to want your self-tan to last as long as possible for your efforts. This self-tanning mousse from Loving Tan lasted longer than any other self-tanner on the list, up to a week and a half, even with frequent showering. However, we did notice that this formula wasn't as quick-drying as others and felt slightly tacky, though we didn't notice any transfer onto sheets or clothes during testing. We appreciate that this mousse has three color options: Medium, Dark, and Ultra Dark. This product is available as a bundle with a mitt and back applicator, though we found the back applicator more difficult to use than the mitt.









Best Express Self-Tanner Sol by Jergens No Wait Tropical Tan Mousse $14 at AmazonView on Mykaoshop.com Why We Like It Takes under an hour to dry

Doesn't transfer to clothing It's Worth Noting Remains tacky after application Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 30 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades: 2 We've sung the praises of the classic Jergens Natural Glow delivers instant results. A little bit goes a long way with this tinted mousse, which is easy to apply using an applicator mitt. It's infused with coconut water and delivers a fresh, tropical scent of passion fruit essence when applied. Though it took around 30 minutes to dry fully, the results were instant. Even though the formula remained tacky after application, we found no transfer on clothing, so you really can apply this and head out for the night looking instantly bronzed!

Best Non-Sticky Self-Tanner Clarins Tanning Gel $45 at Amazon$45 at Nordstrom$45 at Macy's Why We Like It Applies like a lotion

Suits all skin types It's Worth Noting Can be splotchy if you aren't precise Formula Type: Gel | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 3-5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1 This gel formula from Clarins glides on and absorbs like a lotion, with the added benefit of a natural-looking tan that develops throughout the day to a warm, bronze glow. We like this formula for its non-sticky finish and easy application. However, it's important to apply it evenly, as we did notice some inconsistencies during the application. This formula suits combination, dry, normal, and oily skin types. Though the product didn't transfer onto sheets or clothing, we did notice that it transferred onto towels after showering, so be sure to pat dry rather than rub when using this formula.





Best Self-Tanner for Beginners Tan Towel Body Tan Towelettes $30 at Amazon$30 at Macy'sView on Shopbop.com Why We Like It Foolproof application

No unevenness It's Worth Noting May need multiple applications to get a darker color Formula Type: Wipes | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 3-5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades: 3 If you've never tried self-tanner, we recommend starting with these tan towelettes. The formula is premeasured into each moist towel, so all you need to do is glide it evenly over your body for an even tan. We noticed this color was much lighter than others on the list, so you may need to apply it a few times to build the color to your liking. The towels come in two sizes, a full-body size for head-to-toe applications and a half-body size for touch-ups. The formula is clear, so you'll have to rely on how covered your body feels to ensure you don't miss a spot.