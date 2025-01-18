Sun Not Doing It for Ya? These Self-Tanners Will (In Minutes) (2025)

Using a self-tanner is an easy way to get glowy, bronzed skin that looks like you just returned from a tropical vacation without going anywhere. Not to mention, the best self-tanning lotions are a much safer option than a natural tan. "Unlike a real tan, there is no long-term damage to the skin, no damage to DNA, and no development of reactive oxygen species," explains Asmi Sanghvi, a board-certified dermatologist. "All these consequences of a real tan lead to damaged collagen and elastin, resulting in thin, damaged, wrinkly skin over time with a higher risk of premature aging, uneven tone and texture, and/or potential skin cancer."
But because there are so many self-tanning lotions out there, it can feel overwhelming to figure out which ones are worth buying. Instead of wasting money on options that will turn your skin orange, we found exactly which ones will give you the sun-kissed luminous quality. We tested top-rated self-tanners and rated them based on ease of application, product longevity, consistency, and other key factors like whether or not the self-tan transferred to your clothes or how it smelled.
Read on below for the best self-tanning lotions, tested and approved by the Shape editorial team.
The Rundown
- For a deep, natural-looking tan that lasts, Tan Luxe Hydra Mousse is easy to apply and gives a streak-free finish.
- L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist is a budget-friendly alternative from a tried-and-true brand. It dries quickly and gives a natural glow.
Our Top Picks
Best Self-Tanner Overall:
2024 Shape Beauty Awards Winner:
Best Self-Tanner Under $20:
SALEL'Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist at Amazon
Best Self-Tanning Drops:
Best Gradual Self-Tanner:
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Firming Body Drops at Amazon$32
Best Self-Tanning Mousse:
Best Quick Dry Self-Tanner:
SALECoco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam at Amazon
Best Self-Tanner for Face:
Longest Lasting Self-Tanner:
Best Express Self-Tanner:
Best Self-Tanner Overall
Tan Luxe Hydra Mousse
Why We Like It
Easy to apply
Quick-drying
No noticeable transfer
It's Worth Noting
Applicator mitt isn't included
Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 20 Minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:2
This mousse formula from Tan Luxe is everything you could possibly want in a self-tanner. Thanks to the applicator mitt, it's easy to apply, smells great, and doesn't transfer onto sheets or clothing. We found the results to be streak-free and completely even. The solution is easily spreadable and feels completely dry to the touch within 20 minutes of applying. It washes off easily, and the dark tan lasts around five days when showering daily. We found the color to be on the darker side, but luckily this formula also comes in a lighter tone if you prefer a more subtle glow.
2024 Shape Beauty Awards Winner
Tan-Luxe Illuminating Tanning Lotion
Why We Like It
No orange-y results
Works on fair and medium-dark skin
No sticky residue
It's Worth Noting
Takes 2-4 hours to completely develop
Applicator not included
Formula Type: Lotion | Application: Easy | Dry Time: Develops between 2-4 hours | Applicator Included: No | Shades:2
If the phrase “self-tanner” gives you horrific flashbacks to bad prom tans or reminds you of orange, splotchy hands, you’re not alone. We’ve all had negative experiences here and there trying to give ourselves a little bit of color. That said, Tan-Luxe’s The Gradual lotion changed our view of the process. This formula couldn’t have been easier to slather on (it has the consistency of a lightweight lotion), and any sticky, greasy feeling was nonexistent. The end result after just two hours was a perfectly natural-looking, subtle glow — not too dark, not orange, and not splotchy.
Why It’s a 2024 Shape Beauty Awards Winner:This self-tanner is made for anyone wanting a dose of color on their skin without looking like they just got a bad spray tan. Its lotion-like consistency means it couldn’t be easier to apply, and it absorbs quickly without leaving any stickiness behind.
Best Self-Tanner Under $20
L'Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist
Why We Like It
Quick-drying
Provides instant glow
It's Worth Noting
You'll want to use a makeup pad to apply it to your face
Formula Type: Mist | Application: Easy | Dry Time: Immediate | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1
This self-tanning water mist from L'Oreal gives an instant glow that develops into a natural-looking tan that lasts for around five days. The formula sprays on easily and evenly to the body, but we found it best to apply with a makeup pad to the face. We like that this formula is dermatologist-tested and suitable for more sensitive skin. We found that it didn't transfer onto clothing and loved it as a same-day option for a summery glow in no time.
Best Self-Tanning Drops
Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops
Why We Like It
Easy-to-mix drops
Great for on-the-go
It's Worth Noting
Needs to be applied more often than others on the list
Formula Type: Drops | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1
If you don't want to disrupt your skincare routine with a self-tanner, these convenient bronzing drops work with your favorite moisturizer to deliver a bronze, even tan, that's customizable to your liking. The product comes with a handy guide on how many drops to add for the level of tan you're seeking. We loved the natural bronze glow these drops delivered and appreciated that there was no transfer onto sheets or clothing. This product does need to be applied more often than others on the list — the color lasts about two days.
Best Gradual Self-Tanner
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Firming Body Drops
Why We Like It
No applicator mitt needed
Formula builds evenly
It's Worth Noting
Stains hands, so you'll want to wash them after use
Formula Type: Drops | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 10 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades: 2
These self-tanning drops from Isle of Paradise are best sellers for plenty of reasons. They can be mixed with any moisturizer or even foundation to deliver a gradual glow. The formula comes in a light and medium option, and the color can be customized depending on how many drops you add. We found this formula to be a solid streak-free option. The formula fades evenly, allowing you to build on the tan gradually.
Best Self-Tanning Mousse
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
Why We Like It
Weightless
Glides on easily
Smells great
It's Worth Noting
Formula takes longer to dry than others on this list
Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Dry Time: 20 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1
This self-tanning mousse from St. Tropez earns high marks across the board for easy application and even natural color. “I’m a total beginner to self-tanning, and I was shook at how easy this was,” says Kristen Geil, former Shape senior editor. “I was especially impressed at how well it blended, thanks to the mousse formula. There were no harsh lines or clearly missed spots, even in the middle of my upper back where I couldn’t fully reach. I got so many compliments the next few days.” What really stood out to us was the clean, floral scent that wasn't overpowering. We strongly recommend purchasing a mitt applicator for the best application and keep in mind that this tan took around 12 hours to develop fully. This formula is also well-suited for uneven skin texture.
Best Quick Dry Self-Tanner
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam
Why We Like It
Quick-drying
Kabuki brush yields stellar blending
It's Worth Noting
Expect more subtle results
Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:3
If you love to be tan but hate tacky formulas that feel heavy on the skin, this self-tanner from Coco & Eve will likely make you pretty happy. We couldn't believe how quickly the formula dried after applying and how weightless it felt post-application. The color develops in around two hours but reaches its full potential after a full 24 hours. This formula also helps blur pigmentation to make skin tone appear more even, which is an added plus. You can purchase the product solo or with the mitt body applicator and kabuki brush for the face in a bundle for a discount — which we highly recommend for the best application!
Best Self-Tanner for Face
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist
Why We Like It
Adds instant natural-looking glow to the face
Includes skincare favorites like hyaluronic acid
It's Worth Noting
Only available in one shade
Formula Type: Mist | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1
The application instructions on this St. Tropez self-tanning face mist seem too good to be true at first glance. Can you really spray a clear mist onto your face and get even results? To our surprise and delight, the answer is yes. Though the results of this product aren't as dramatic as others on the list, we liked the subtle glow this product gave us, especially since the stakes are higher when self-tanning your face (though we didn't notice any unevenness or blotches after applying!). This mist is infused with beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid, hibiscus extract, and green Mandarin water to keep skin healthy and hydrated.
Longest Lasting Self-Tanner
Loving Tan 2 HR Self Tanning Mousse
Why We Like It
Develops super fast
Lasts more than a week
It's Worth Noting
Formula feels sticky
Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 1-hour | Applicator Included: No | Shades: 3
Even the most seamless self-tanner takes some time to apply, so it makes sense to want your self-tan to last as long as possible for your efforts. This self-tanning mousse from Loving Tan lasted longer than any other self-tanner on the list, up to a week and a half, even with frequent showering. However, we did notice that this formula wasn't as quick-drying as others and felt slightly tacky, though we didn't notice any transfer onto sheets or clothes during testing. We appreciate that this mousse has three color options: Medium, Dark, and Ultra Dark. This product is available as a bundle with a mitt and back applicator, though we found the back applicator more difficult to use than the mitt.
Best Express Self-Tanner
Sol by Jergens No Wait Tropical Tan Mousse
Why We Like It
Takes under an hour to dry
Doesn't transfer to clothing
It's Worth Noting
Remains tacky after application
Formula Type: Mousse | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 30 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades: 2
We've sung the praises of the classic Jergens Natural Glow delivers instant results. A little bit goes a long way with this tinted mousse, which is easy to apply using an applicator mitt. It's infused with coconut water and delivers a fresh, tropical scent of passion fruit essence when applied. Though it took around 30 minutes to dry fully, the results were instant. Even though the formula remained tacky after application, we found no transfer on clothing, so you really can apply this and head out for the night looking instantly bronzed!
Best Non-Sticky Self-Tanner
Clarins Tanning Gel
Why We Like It
Applies like a lotion
Suits all skin types
It's Worth Noting
Can be splotchy if you aren't precise
Formula Type: Gel | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 3-5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1
This gel formula from Clarins glides on and absorbs like a lotion, with the added benefit of a natural-looking tan that develops throughout the day to a warm, bronze glow. We like this formula for its non-sticky finish and easy application. However, it's important to apply it evenly, as we did notice some inconsistencies during the application. This formula suits combination, dry, normal, and oily skin types. Though the product didn't transfer onto sheets or clothing, we did notice that it transferred onto towels after showering, so be sure to pat dry rather than rub when using this formula.
Best Self-Tanner for Beginners
Tan Towel Body Tan Towelettes
Why We Like It
Foolproof application
No unevenness
It's Worth Noting
May need multiple applications to get a darker color
Formula Type: Wipes | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 3-5 minutes | Applicator Included: No | Shades: 3
If you've never tried self-tanner, we recommend starting with these tan towelettes. The formula is premeasured into each moist towel, so all you need to do is glide it evenly over your body for an even tan. We noticed this color was much lighter than others on the list, so you may need to apply it a few times to build the color to your liking. The towels come in two sizes, a full-body size for head-to-toe applications and a half-body size for touch-ups. The formula is clear, so you'll have to rely on how covered your body feels to ensure you don't miss a spot.
Best Self-Tanner with Skincare Benefits
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow
Why We Like It
Anti-aging and exfoliating benefits
Dries fast
It's Worth Noting
Wipe may be tough on sensitive skin
Formula Type: Wipes | Application: Easy | Dry Time: 1-minute | Applicator Included: No | Shades:1
Want to take care of your skin and look nicely bronzed? These wipes from Dr. Dennis Gross check all the boxes. Packed with ingredients like hydrating lactic acid and AHA/BHAs that gently exfoliate away dead skin cells, this wipe works hard to make your skin look and feel great and glowy. For such a luxurious product, we were a little surprised at the rough texture of the wipe but pleased with the ease of application, how quickly it dried, and the subtle results the next morning. Like others on this list, you may need to apply more than once every few days to be tanned to your preference.
What to Know About Self-Tanners
- Shade: The self-tanning market does have some work to do to ensure that there are formulas for a wider range of skin tones, which is something to consider when shopping for your perfect match. Many of the products on our list are sold in one to two shades, with some standouts sold in three or four. If you're fair and only want a tint, look for options designed for your skin tone or that you can customize to your liking, like Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Body Drops. If you have darker skin and struggle to find a formula with enough intensity, consider Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self-Tanning Mousse in Ultra Dark.
- Texture: Like any lotion, the texture and your experience with the product matter. Whether you decide to opt for a mousse, lotion, drops, or spray formula is largely a matter of preference, as well as what's most important to you in a self-tanner. For example, if you want your skin to feel hydrated after applying, using a gel like the Clarins Self-Tanning Instant Gel, or mixing tanning drops into a moisturizer you already love are great options. (And be sure to exfoliate your skin first.) If you want to feel dry instantly, a quick-drying spray formula like the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist may work best for you. While we did find mousse formulas to take longer to dry and more precision to apply, they tend to develop in darker shades than other self-tanning products on the list, so a mousse-like the Tan Luxe Express Tanning Mousse might be the texture for your needs.
- Amount of time: Traditional self-tanners need to be left on the skin to develop for 8 hours, which is great if you plan to tan before bedtime, says Evans. “If you are a busy person who loves exercising or even swimming, a faster-developing self-tanner may work better for you. Faster developing self-tanners allow you to apply and rinse off in as little as one hour,” she explains.
- Longevity: A traditional self-tan typically lasts four to five days. You can extend that wear time by adding a gradual self-tan lotion over the top every day. For a tan that lasts longer, Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self-Tanning Lotion squeaks out a few more days to get a full week and a half of color. For a quick last-minute glow, try St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse.
Why Trust Shape
Danielle Page has spent the past 12 years writing about beauty, health, and products to help you look and feel your best. She hails from Long Island, NY, where people love to look tan no matter the time of year. After a painful but necessary split with tanning beds in her teenage years, she spent the last few decades dating around with self-tanners and now swears by St. Tropez.