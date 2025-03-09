Sunflower Lecithin 8 Benefits and Side effects - Daily Medicos (2025)

Spread the love
Lecithin is a naturally occurring fat seen in both animals and plants. Lecithin is a nutrient as well as a supplement.
Lecithin acts being an emulsifier, expressing it eliminates fats and oils and keeps them from merging with other substances.
lecithin is a name for a collection of yellow-pigmented fatty elements. Lecithins usually contain groups of phospholipids, which are important structural and functional elements of cell membranes in all animals and plants
Common lecithins are soy lecithin and sunflower lecithin.
Uses of Lecithin
Lecithin is used to treat a number of diseases and turns out to be helpful. Some uses are here;
- Gallbladder diseases
- Dementia
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Head injuries
Research has shown that lecithin may not be effective in treating these conditions
There are also some other unproven uses by research like;
- High cholesterol
- Manic-depressive disorder
- Dermatitis
- Improvement of athletic performance
- Parkinson’s disease
- Stress
- Insomnia, and other conditions.
Natural Sources of Lecithin
Include plants and animals sources like;
- Milk
- Yogurt
- Cheese
- Egg (yolk)
- Brussels sprouts
- Broccoli
- Legumes
- Soybeans
- Vegetable oil
- Cauliflower
- Nuts
- Fish
- Chicken liver
- Chicken kidney
- Pork
- Beef
As we discussed above all the things are related to lecithin. It is important to know lecithin before sunflower lecithin and its side effects. So let’s start getting some amazing knowledge about sunflower lecithin.
What is Sunflower Lecithin?
Sunflower lecithin is made by evaporating a sunflower and dividing it into three parts: oil, gum, and solids. sunflower have phosphatidylCholine, the most abundant phospholipid in the cell membrane
The lecithin comes from the gum. It is operated through a cold press system like the one used to make olive oil.
8 Sunflower Lecithin Benefits
Mentioned below are just a chunk of various benefits of sunflower;
1. Blood Pressure Control
Sunflower Lecithin comprises linoleic acid that breaks excess lipids stored in the body such as triglycerides and cholesterol.
When the levels of cholesterol and triglycerides elevate in the human body, they go to the arterial walls which causes arteriosclerosis. Arteriosclerosis means having thickened arteries which leads to elevated blood pressure.
It is good to take the recommended daily consumption of Sunflower lecithin. It will gradually improve your blood pressure.
2. Improves Heart Health
As we know that our daily diet contains a lot of fats. Excessive fats may contain blockage in your arteries and veins causes heart attack and circulatory issues due to elevated levels of cholesterol.
Adding even the smallest quantity of sunflower lecithin into your intake can easily help in reducing your cholesterol levels.
3. Improves Liver Health
Phospholipids in sunflower lecithin keep the liver healthy. Overeating fat in your food causes fatty liver disease.
In fatty liver disease, extra fat does not pass via the bowels and the liver isn’t able to treat fat. Instead, it works to absorb the fat. This usually turns into type 2 diabetes and cirrhosis.
4. Speed Up Digestion
Sunflower lecithin was tested on people that suffered from ulcerative colitis to see its effects on digestion and the results came out to be favorable.
Sunflower lecithin has emulsifying properties that cause a chain of reactions. Resulting in the improvement of the mucus present in your intestines.
5. Helps As Antioxidant
Sunflower lecithin contains one of the most powerful antioxidants named phosphatidylcholine.
Antioxidants are essential to enhance cell health by treating relieving oxidative stress. If the cellular injury is not so it can begin various life-threatening dysfunctions like cancer or heart diseases.
6. Makes Bone Healthier
it serves as a lubricator for your joints. When lecithin is added to the diet the joint will move so feasibly and reduce the symptoms of arthritis that causes your stiffening bones and joints.
You can use direct rubbing on the infected areas.
7. Develops Nervous System
it contains a lot of fatty acids. This acid helps develop a stronger myelin sheath. Increases overall neurotransmitter activity.
It will not fix all nerve damage, but it helps reduce and get relief from some issues.
8. Helps Breastfeeding Mothers
Experts believe that sunflower lecithin decreases the thickness of breast milk which reduces the likelihood of it obstructing your milk ducts.
Keep in understanding that this isn’t a treatment. You can apply a warm compress, rub the area, empty the breast well, or pump extra to treat a clogged duct.
Before using this speak to your doctor.
How to include sunflower lecithin in your diet?
It is not a big problem to include sunflower lecithin in the diet. You can use it in;
- Baking
- Cooking
- Smoothies
- Shakes
Side Effects of Sunflower Lecithin
It is safe for humans to consume it because this is a natural supplement. Minor persons cause any kind of allergies. Allergic reactions are very common for people having allergies to sunflowers. It is the first step to knowing the side effects.
Possible common side effect after consumption of sunflower lecithin is here;
- Redness
- Itchy patches
- Difficulty breathing
- Unsettled belly
- Swelling of your appearance, lips, tongue or throat
- Vomiting
- Increased salivation
- Decreased appetite
- Diarrhea
- Nausea
- Abdominal pain
Consult an emergency treatment when you have any of the above side effects.
Gastrointestinal Disturbance Due to Sunflower Lecithin:
Gastrointestinal disturbances that may cause when people begin treatment of sunflower lecithin are also common. These include:
- Lost appetite
- Diarrhea
- Mild nausea
- Loose stools
They will lower your entrance to the acid built. The health benefits of sunflower depend on what you want it to help with.
Always talk to your doctor before starting any treatment because might be your old medication gives negative interactions.
If you have any consultation and questions regarding it consult your doctor.
General FAQs
What is sunflower lecithin used for?
Lecithin supplements have been shown to help enhance the role of acne and the liver. Few may do use it to boost levels of cholesterol, inflammation, and high blood pressure.
Why is lecithin bad for you?
Lecithin which occurs naturally in our food is not harmful for us, although using supplements which contain excessive amount of lecithin can harm us in many ways.Redness, Itchy patches, Difficulty breathing, Unsettled belly, Swelling of your appearance, lips, tongue or throat, Vomiting are some side effects.
Why is Lecithin used in medicine?
Lecithin is used to combat disorders of memory such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
What does lecithin do to breastmilk?
Experts believe that sunflower lecithin decreases the thickness of breast milk which reduces the likelihood of it obstructing your milk ducts.