Sunflower Lecithin Softgel Capsules Benefits, Side Effects and Dosage | BulkSupplements.com (2025)

Sunflower Lecithin Benefits

What is Sunflower Lecithin?

What are Phospholipids?

Sunflower Lecithin Softgel Capsules Dosage

Sunflower Lecithin Side Effects

Where to Buy Sunflower Lecithin Softgel Capsules?

The Bottom Line

The increase in sunflower seed oil has also contributed to sunflower meals and lecithin production. Extracting sunflower lecithin from the oil doesn’t require chemicals, producing a pure product.

Read any food or beauty product label, and there’s a good chance you’ll see either egg, soy or sunflower lecithin as one of the ingredients. Manufacturers generally use lecithin as an emulsifier or emollient in cosmetics and processed foods like salad dressing. It has gained popularity and traction because of its health-supporting and cruelty-free properties (x,x).

Sunflower Lecithin Benefits

Some notable sunflower benefits involve:

Improves digestion

More mental clarity

Softer skin

Heal Wounds

Reduces Severity of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Lower cholesterol levels

Breastfeeding support

In fact, sunflower lecithin appears to be a much better option than other sources thanks to being plant-based, GMO-free and non-chemical extraction (x).

What is Sunflower Lecithin?

Not all lecithins are plant-based. The ones that are include sunflower, soybeans, peanuts and corn. Lecithin is also the generic name for fatty compounds in these vegetables. Soy lecithin is the most common but notable for having different ingredients added.

Greeks originated the word “lecithin,” meaning egg yolk. The term describes the brownish-yellow fatty substance naturally in animal and plant tissues. The element helps keep foods smooth and moist, preventing the ingredients from separating. Cruelty-free brands use sunflower lecithin in their products because it’s plant-based (x).

Sunflower Lecithin comes from the dehydrated sunflower, which separates into three parts of the plant — the oil, gum and solids. Lecithin comes from the gum through a cold press system. After processing, sunflower lecithin is granule, powder or liquid and is vegan. The softgel capsules are in liquid form (x).

Sunflower lecithin contains vitamins and minerals:

Phosphorus

Calcium

Potassium

Iron

Choline

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-6 fatty acids

Inositol

Its high phosphatidylcholine content is one of the leading ingredients that helps keep the cells in your body happy.

What are Phospholipids?

Sunflower lecithin is an excellent source of good fats known as phospholipids. Phospholipids nourish your body by supporting the central nervous system, stabilizing the membrane and improving action potential.

The main phospholipids found in sunflower lecithin are phosphatidylcholine, phosphatidylinositol, phosphatidylethanolamine and choline. Phospholipids help repair damaged cell membranes from oxidative stress or free radicals.

These good fats help cell behavior and survival, improving mental clarity while increasing energy and reducing fatigue (x).

Improves Digestion

If you have digestive issues, sunflower lecithin may help relieve the symptoms. Studies show that health concerns like ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease respond positively to phospholipids in sunflower lecithin.

The reason is that 70 percent of the phospholipids in the mucus layer of the body’s intestines contain lecithin. This layer helps develop a protective barrier that prevents the occurrence of harmful bacteria in your system. Bacteria can cause such diseases (x).

The Library of Medicine posted information about the 2013 study, stating there is a new therapeutic strategy that does indeed compensate for any delay in the body’s ability to release phosphatidylcholine formulation (x).

Sunflower lecithin also helps your body develop bile, which dissolves fat because bile consists mainly of lecithin. Thus, lecithin increases the nutritional value of the fats in your body (x).

More Mental Clarity

Sunflower lecithin contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids essential for your nervous system. Studies show these omegas, mainly omega-3, help develop the central nervous system during the fetal and postnatal periods. From ages five to six, most of the brain’s growth occurs, and omega-3 helps form a healthy brain (x,x).

Furthermore, lecithin contains choline, which helps contribute to your brain health because it helps form acetylcholine, known as a neurotransmitter, and helps with mental clarity in learning and memory (x,x).

Individuals with Alzheimer’s disease have low enzyme levels that change choline into acetylcholine. Also, phosphatidylcholine serves as a phospholipid precursor, supporting the structural integrity of the nervous system and cognitive function. For this reason, researchers suggest taking higher levels of phosphatidylcholine (sunflower lecithin) may reduce the progression of dementia (x).

Helps Develop Softer Skin and Heal Wounds

Cosmetic and skincare labels include lecithin because its fatty acids function as emulsifiers, emollients and penetration enhancers. These fatty acids attract fatty and watery substances called hydrophilic and lipophilic (x).

Sunflower lecithin effectively eases dry and irritated skin because of its emollient qualities, keeping the skin soft. It aids conditions like atopic dermatitis (long-term skin inflammation) and eczema (x). The fatty acids in lecithin play an essential role in the skin’s health. In fact, the medical field acknowledged its property values over 80 years ago (x).

A study proved that twelve fatty acids, with sunflower lecithin being one source, worked as an alternative treatment for wounds (x).

Perhaps talk to your healthcare provider about using sunflower lecithin softgel capsules for treating your skin. Also, consider pricking the softgel and squeezing the substance into a carrier oil, like coconut or olive oil, and treat the health concern topically.

Reduces Severity of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) constitutes the accumulation of lipids in the livers of those who intake low levels of ethanol. It’s a chronic liver disorder in 65 percent of people overweight and 95 percent of individuals who are obese (x).

See Also Sunflower Lecithin: 10 Health Benefits and Side Effects You Should Know

NAFLD is a disease on the rise, and it is essential to identify it early for favorable treatment. Average-weight women only showed a relationship between choline intake and NAFLD. A different weight status did not show in men (x).

Though NAFLD appears innocuous, it can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis and steatohepatitis, liver failure and liver cancer. Choline deficiency causes fat accumulation in the liver, resulting in NAFLD. A study performed on 56,195 Chinese adults between 40 and 75 years discovered an inverse relationship between choline intake and risk of NAFLD (x).

Balance Cholesterol Levels

One aspect of metabolic syndrome is high cholesterol, with the other being diabetes and obesity. Aggressive measures to lower high cholesterol prove to have an adverse effect on the body.

Cholesterol comprises two percent of the brain mass and is a natural antioxidant material. Raised cholesterol protects the body’s response to toxic exposure. Still, high cholesterol is not good. But taking a natural approach to lowering its levels may prove better for the nervous system in the long run.

Naturally treating your cholesterol with sunflower lecithin is a suitable solution. Look at the egg, for example. The egg is an excellent source of protein and nutrients. Lecithin naturally occurs in eggs, balancing the cholesterol in the egg, so lecithin existing in the egg is for a good reason (x).

Sunflower lecithin contains nutrients that help balance cholesterol in your body. One of those nutrients is polyunsaturated fats. Lecithin with polyunsaturated fats proved to lower high cholesterol in rats based on a study reported inThe Journal of Nutrition(x).

Breastfeeding Support

New mothers breastfeeding can have problems like clogged milk ducts. It’s a health concern that causes pain, tenderness, redness and swelling. Clogged milk ducts can also lead to additional health concerns if not handled properly (x).

Sunflower lecithins are one recommendation for handling clogged milk ducts (x).

A study with 25 postpartum women had difficulties breastfeeding. Several treatments occurred, including lecithin supplements. The supplement was to reduce breast milk viscosity (thickness), which it did (x). Hopefully, the clogged ducts won’t happen again.

Interestingly, lecithin properties naturally occur in breastmilk. A study showed that breastmilk contains lecithin and its components, like phosphatidylcholine, phosphocholine and choline (x).

Supplementing breastfeeding mothers with sunflower lecithin can only augment the natural process of reducing the thickness of breastmilk, reducing the recurring plugged ducts (x).

Breastfeeding mothers should check with their doctor about any new supplement they want to add to their routine.

Sunflower Lecithin Softgel Capsules Dosage

Discuss your proper dosage of sunflower lecithin with your primary care physician. The amount largely depends on your needs and health-related concerns.

The recommendation is 1080 mg of the sunflower lecithin softgel capsule daily as a supplement, though some recommend 2,400 mg per day. Dosage may vary based on your health concern, age, body, gender and weight. It’s best not to exceed 5,000 mg a day because it may cause side effects (x).

Sunflower Lecithin Side Effects

Sunflower lecithin is much better and safer lecithin compared to corn or soy. It has a lower chance of being genetically modified with a chemically free extraction process. You can take too much, resulting in abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and bloating (x).

In fact, lecithin is naturally in your body and taking it as a supplement has hardly any risks as long as you follow your doctor’s recommendation.

If you experience any side effects caused by taking too much, cut back the dosage and talk with your physician if the symptoms persist. All in all, sunflower lecithin is mild on the body because of its gentle extraction methods (x).

Where to Buy Sunflower Lecithin Softgel Capsules?

You can purchase Sunflower Lecithin Softgel Capsules at BulkSupplements.com. The company is an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of pure dietary supplements. BulkSupplements.com is not just a consumer brand. It also supplies pure ingredients to other brands that distribute food and other supplement products. All products at BulkSupplements.com are manufactured and tested according to current and proper manufacturing practices.

Are you interested in trying sunflower lecithin as a dietary softgel capsule supplement for its potential to support digestive function, skincare and wound healing, central nervous system, breastfeeding, cholesterol levels and mental clarity? ContactBulkSupplements.comto place an order today.

The Bottom Line

The health benefits of sunflower are endless, reflecting the value of sunflower lecithin. Extracting sunflower lecithin from the seed requires no chemicals, producing a pure product that our body can appreciate.

Study the labels of any food or beauty product, and you’re bound to notice there’s either egg, soy or sunflower lecithin as one ingredient. Brands use lecithin as an emulsifier or emollient in cosmetics and processed foods like salad dressing, chocolate, ice cream and creams. Manufacturers add lecithin to emulsify and preserve their products.

Sunflower lecithin has gained status and footing in the fitness and medical fields because of its health-supporting and cruelty-free properties.

Some notable sunflower benefits include treating symptoms caused by irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. It also supports softer skin and helps heal wounds, lowers cholesterol naturally and reduces the severity of non-alcoholic Fatty Liver disease. For new mothers, sunflower lecithin helps relieve pain, redness, swelling and tenderness caused by clogged milk ducts. There’s even evidence that lecithin supplements help maintain the central nervous system and mental clarity for those susceptible to or have Alzheimer’s disease.

Studies also show that sunflower lecithin contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, essential for your nervous system. These omegas, mainly omega-3, help develop the central nervous system during the fetal and postnatal periods. From ages five to six, mostly the brain’s growth occurs, and omega-3 helps form a healthy brain.

Many times, researchers report sunflower lecithin is a better option than other sources of lecithin thanks to the supplement being plant-based, GMO-free and non-chemical extraction.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.