Supermarket issues alert to air fryer owners to stop using item 'immediately' (2025)

Sainsbury's has issued an alert to Tower air fryer owners. The supermarket says on its website: "A small number of units have been identified as having a potential manufacturing default that could cause the air fryer to overheat and pose a fire risk. Please stop using the item immediately, and check if you have an affected product by locating the product number on the base of the air fryer." It added: "Once you have identified that your product is impacted. Please visit www.tower-safety.co.uk to see if the batch number means it is included in the recall. If it is, follow the instruction on how to return your affected product. We take the quality and safety of our products extremely seriously and would like to apologise to customers affected for any inconvenience this may cause. No other batches are affected by this recall."

Tower said on its site: "Your safety is our top priority. We recently identified a potential issue with certain Tower air fryer models and are conducting a voluntary recall to ensure the highest standards of safety and quality. "If you own an affected model we’re here to make the process as simple as possible. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions in the following pages to confirm if you have an affected model, and if so what replacement options are available to you. "In order to proceed please check the make of your Air Fryer. This recall ONLY applies to Air Fryers made by TOWER. If you don't own a TOWER Air Fryer, please exit this website."

