Surgical vs. Non-Surgical Treatments for Herniated Discs: What You Need to Know – Share to Inspire Blog (2025)

A herniated disc can be a painful and challenging condition. It happens when one of the discs in your spine gets damaged and presses on nerves. Understanding the different treatment options is important to make the best choice for your health.

This article will explain both surgical and non-surgical treatments for herniated discs. We will look at what each treatment involves, their benefits, and their risks. By the end, you will have a better idea of which option might be right for you.

What is a Herniated Disc?

A herniated disc happens when one of the rubbery cushions between the bones in your spine gets damaged. These cushions, called discs, act like shock absorbers for your spine.

When a disc is herniated, it means that some of the disc’s inner jelly has been pushed out through a crack in the outer layer. This can press on nearby nerves and cause pain, numbness, or weakness in your arms or legs.

Common Causes and Risk Factors:

Aging: As you get older, your discs lose some of their water content, making them less flexible and more prone to tearing or rupturing.

Lifting Heavy Objects: Using your back muscles instead of your legs and thigh muscles to lift heavy objects can lead to a herniated disc.

Sudden Strain: An unexpected strain from twisting or turning can cause a disc to herniate.

An unexpected strain from twisting or turning can cause a disc to herniate. Repetitive Activities: Jobs or hobbies that involve repetitive motions can wear down the discs over time.

Symptoms and Diagnosis:

Pain: A herniated disc can cause sharp or burning pain in your back, neck, or down your arms or legs.

Numbness or Tingling: You might feel numbness or tingling in the part of the body served by the affected nerves.

Weakness: Muscles served by the affected nerves tend to weaken, which can cause you to stumble or make it hard to lift or hold items.

To diagnose a herniated disc, doctors may ask about your symptoms, perform a physical exam, and use imaging tests like MRI or CT scans.

Non-Surgical Treatments

Many people with a herniated disc do not need surgery. Non-surgical treatments can be very effective.

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy involves exercises and stretches to help relieve pain, improve movement, and strengthen the muscles around your spine. A physical therapist like from The Movement Schopp will guide you through specific activities that are safe and helpful.

Medication

Pain Relievers: Over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help reduce pain and inflammation.

Prescription Medications: For more severe pain, doctors might prescribe stronger painkillers or muscle relaxants.

Chiropractic Care

Chiropractors can perform adjustments to your spine to help relieve pressure on the nerves and improve your mobility. This care can be helpful, but it’s important to ensure the chiropractor is experienced in treating herniated discs.

Epidural Steroid Injections

Doctors can inject steroids directly into the area around the herniated disc to reduce inflammation and pain. This treatment can provide relief for several months and help you participate more easily in physical therapy.

Lifestyle Modifications

Rest: Taking short breaks from strenuous activities can help your body heal.

Activity Modification: Avoiding activities that worsen your pain, like heavy lifting or twisting motions, is important. Using ergonomic furniture can also make a big difference.

Surgical Treatments

If non-surgical treatments don’t help, or if your symptoms are severe, surgery might be an option.

Microdiscectomy

This is the most common surgery for herniated discs. The surgeon removes the part of the disc that is pressing on the nerve. This surgery often has a quick recovery time and can provide fast relief.

Laminectomy

In this procedure, the surgeon removes part of the bone over the spine (called the lamina) to relieve pressure on the nerves. It is often used when there is a lot of pressure on the spinal cord or nerves.

Artificial Disc Replacement

The damaged disc is removed and replaced with an artificial one. This surgery aims to maintain normal motion in your spine. It is less common but can be a good option for some patients.

Spinal Fusion

This procedure involves joining two or more vertebrae together to stabilize the spine. It can reduce pain but will limit some of your spine’s natural movement.

Comparing Surgical and Non-Surgical Treatments

Choosing between surgical and non-surgical treatments depends on several factors:

Pros and Cons of Non-Surgical Treatments:

Pros: Non-invasive, lower risk, can be very effective for many people.

Cons: It may take longer to feel better, which might not work for severe cases.

Pros and Cons of Surgical Treatments:

Pros: Can provide fast relief, especially for severe symptoms. Often has a quick recovery.

Cons: Higher risk, potential complications, and longer recovery time if complications occur.

Factors Influencing Treatment Decisions

Several factors can affect which treatment is best for you:

Severity of Symptoms: If your pain is very severe or you have significant weakness, surgery might be the best option.

Overall Health: Your general health and medical history can influence the decision. Some health conditions might make surgery riskier.

Personal Preferences: Your lifestyle and personal preferences also matter. Some people prefer to avoid surgery if possible.

Your lifestyle and personal preferences also matter. Some people prefer to avoid surgery if possible. Doctor’s Recommendations: Your doctor’s experience and opinion are important. They can help guide you to the best treatment based on your specific situation.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

Non-Surgical Recovery:

Follow your physical therapist’s instructions.

Take medications as prescribed.

Avoid activities that worsen your pain.

Post-Surgical Recovery:

Follow your surgeon’s post-operative care instructions.

Attend all follow-up appointments.

Engage in physical therapy to regain strength and mobility.

Conclusion

Both surgical and non-surgical treatments for herniated discs can be effective. The best choice depends on your specific situation, symptoms, and preferences. Always consult with your healthcare provider to make an informed decision. Understanding your options can help you find the best path to relief and recovery.