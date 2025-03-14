SURI sustainable electric toothbrush review (2025)

With its extensive green credentials, great brushing efficiency and sleek, travel-friendly design, the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush is in a class of its own. It just needs more features to score a full five stars.

Oral care products and the environment do not seem to go well together. Even if you swap plastic toothbrushes for their bamboo counterparts, you may still be adding to the pollution as brush heads are often non-recyclable. Electric toothbrushes are sometimes seen as a more eco-friendly alternative, since they are non-disposable and produce less plastic waste. However, they can be even worse for the environment than manual toothbrushes.

To put the situation into perspective, electric toothbrushes can contribute up to 11 times more to climate change than manual toothbrushes do, according to a 2020 study published in the British Dental Journal. So can an electric toothbrush ever be truly sustainable? SURI thinks so, and we are inclined to agree.

SURI (short for 'Sustainable Rituals') is a brand that offers a first-of-its-kind, fully recyclable electric toothbrush, with an aluminum handle and plant-based brush heads made from corn starch and castor oil. The company also pledges to recycle these brush heads free of charge in the U.S. and U.K., further helping to curb pollution. In that regard, the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush is unlike any of the best electric toothbrushes we have tested.

It is not just green credentials that make it stand out among the competitors, either. The SURI toothbrush boasts a sleek design, cleans your teeth with an impressive 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and comes with a self-cleaning UV-C light travel case and a wall mount. It is also reasonably priced at $92 ($116 with a travel case), making it cheaper than many Oral-B or Phillips models.

Key specs Type: Sonic Dimensions (inches): 8.5 x 1 x 0.75 (H x W x D) Dimensions (centimeters): 21.6 x 2.5 x 1.9 (H x W x D) Handle Weight: 2.95 oz (83.6 g) Finish: Aluminum Colors: Green, black, white, gray, orange Battery life: 40 days Brushing modes: Everyday Clean, Polish Waterproof rating: IPX7 Travel case: Optional Smart features: None

SURI makes a striking first impression. It looks great, and with its stylish colors and sleek, minimalist design, it has a surprisingly premium feel for a toothbrush that costs under $100. It is exceptionally compact, too. SURI measures only 8.5 inches (21.6 cm) in height and one inch (2.5 cm) in width, making it one of the smallest electric toothbrushes we have ever used. Weighing just 2.95 oz (83.6 g), SURI feels more like a manual toothbrush.

This design has some perks. First, it makes it easy to hold the toothbrush and maneuver it around the mouth when brushing. Second, it is perfect for traveling. The SURI electric toothbrush will easily fit into your carry-on, even if you tuck it away in the self-cleaning travel case.

This case is optional, but we think it is well worth the extra money. It is sturdy and reliable, and much smaller than other toothbrush cases we have tested. Perhaps more importantly, it can charge your toothbrush and keep it clean. That is because it is equipped with a USB-C charging port and UV-C (ultraviolet) light sanitizer.

UV-C light is widely used to limit the spread of harmful microbes in various household appliances, from carpet cleaners to some of the best air purifiers. While it may not be as effective as microwaving and other sanitization procedures, it can still significantly reduce the microbial contamination on your toothbrush, according to a 2011 study published in the Journal of the International Society of Preventive and Community Dentistry .

The downside to the SURI's design is that it makes the toothbrush a bit flimsy. It is easy to knock it off the bathroom shelf by accident, for example. However, a magnetic mirror mount helps to solve this problem.

The SURI electric toothbrush does not offer much in the way of fancy features. It has two brushing modes (Everyday Clean and Polish) and a two-minute timer with a quad pacer (the toothbrush will gently vibrate every 30 seconds during brushing to indicate when to start brushing the next 'quadrant' of the mouth.) That is it. There are no connected apps, pressure sensors or any other features that can help you track and improve your brushing routine. Also unlike other toothbrushes in this price range the SURI only ships with one brush head, which means spare brush heads must be purchased separately if you intend to share it immediately.

Given the mid-range price of the SURI electric toothbrush, it would be fair to expect a few more features. Many cheaper models — the Laifen Wave, for example — pack more intensity settings, brush head types, accessories and other frills into their affordable price point. This limited functionality is the toothbrush’s biggest drawback.

SURI promises 40 days of battery life, and based on our experience, that claim is correct. In fact, our testing unit lasted an impressive eight weeks on a single charge. We also liked its charging speed. It took us approximately four or five hours to hit 100% battery, which is quite fast compared to other electric toothbrushes we've tested in this price range. Overall, we have no complaints.

We were also satisfied with its brushing performance. The SURI toothbrush left our teeth feeling clean and polished, even when used in the less intense Everyday Clean mode, and it never felt like we had to go a second round to get great results. The brush head got frayed after two months of use, true, but this wear-and-tear is comparable to other toothbrushes we tested. We also liked that our SURI toothbrush was relatively quiet. When we measured how loud it was with a Sound Meter decibel counting app, we did not have a reading higher than 50 dB.

We can also confirm its IPX7 water resistance rating. The SURI electric toothbrush easily survived being submerged underwater for the duration of a two-minute brushing cycle. This means you can safely use it in the shower, for example.

However, the SURI electric toothbrush may not be for everyone because of its signature plant-based bristles. The brush head did feel somewhat stiff and unpleasant on our teeth. While we did not find this to be a big problem (we actually quite enjoyed the heavy-duty polish), we think that SURI may be just a bit too intense for those with sensitive teeth or gum issues.

That said, we could not find any published studies that explored the effectiveness of plant-based bristles or compared them to synthetic ones, so that statement is entirely based on our personal experience with the toothbrush.

The SURI electric toothbrush is rated four out of five stars at Amazon . Positive reviews tended to mention its brushing efficiency, compact design and long battery life, with many users praising the toothbrush's green credentials. One user said, "This toothbrush is of a truly delightful design, professionally made and thoroughly good at its job. What’s not to like? So, whilst this toothbrush does represent a considerable investment, I think it’s worth it, and have no hesitation in recommending it."

Negative reviews, on the other hand, tended to revolve around SURI's limited functionality, and some users were not satisfied with its brushing performance. One buyer commented: "The shape is not user friendly, it is a barrel style that fits awkwardly in the hand when trying to manipulate it around your mouth. Even at the low speed, the rotation is too aggressive.”

Another user said, "The button to turn it on became stuck, and the light that indicates the two different intervals of intensity stopped working entirely. My wife even noticed that it began vibrating on its own at one point, which I initially dismissed. [...] To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. It's barely been over a month, and the toothbrush is already out of commission."

✅ Buy it if: You want a travel-friendly electric toothbrush that is easy on the environment. The SURI toothbrush is exceptionally compact, efficient and fully recyclable, and we would not be surprised if it paved the way for more eco-friendly models in the future.

❌ Don't buy it if: You have very sensitive teeth or complex dental needs. This electric toothbrush is stripped of smart features, customizable intensity settings and other frills, and some people may find its plant-based bristles too harsh on their teeth.

The Laifen Wave is a great alternative to the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush. While it is not as eco-friendly, it is also made of non-plastic materials and retails at a similar price (the aluminum version costs $79.99, while the stainless steel version costs $99.99). Plus, it offers more personalized intensity settings and comes with three different brush heads.

If you are looking for something more affordable, consider the Bitvae R2. This oscillating toothbrush costs just $34.99 and is frequently discounted, but it offers excellent value for money. For example, it features seven spare brush heads, five cleaning modes and a pressure sensor.

Want smart features? The Oclean X Pro Digital Sonic looks and feels just as good as the SURI toothbrush, and it roughly matches its price ($119, or $99 without the case and spare brush heads.) However, it also comes with a built-in touchscreen and an app that helps you track your brushing coverage.

We spent two months testing the SURI electric toothbrush, looking at its design, brushing performance, battery life, functionality and value for money. We also measured how loud it was with a Sound Meter decibel counting app, and tested its IPX7 water resistance rating by submerging the toothbrush underwater for the duration of a two-minute brushing cycle.