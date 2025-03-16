SUZANNE Organic Liquid Oxygen Therapy Facial Serum (2025)

Active Ingredients:

Suspended Oxygen

Extracts from Apple

Watermelon and Lentils

Bioavailable Essential Minerals

Pro-Vitamin B-5

Certified ToxicFree® Ingredients: Purified Water (Aqua), Perfluorodecalin (Suspended Oxygen), Citrulline & Pyrus malus (Apple) Fruit Extract* & Lens Esculenta (Lentil) Fruit Extract* & Sodium PCA* & Sodium Lactate* in Vegetable Glycerin* (Super Moisture Blend), Cinnamomum Zeylanicum Bark Extract* (and) Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Water* (and) Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Bud Extract* (and) Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract* (and) Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Leaf Water* (Anti-Inflammatory Blend), Saccharomyces Manganese Ferment* (and) Saccharomyces Copper Ferment* (and) Saccharomyces Zinc Ferment* (Essential Minerals), Lonicera Japonica (Japanese Honeysuckle) (and) Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Extract* (Natural Preservatives), Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B-5).

Certified ToxicFree® formulas uses only pure, organic ingredients. No animal testing. No synthetic fragrances. 1 ounce. Made in the United States.