SUZANNE Organic Liquid Oxygen Therapy Facial Serum (2025)

1 / of 1
Suzanne Somers
Traci Parsons
Drink of water on my face with Liquid Oxygen
The first time I used Liquid Oxygen my face fell in love with how refreshing it made me feel. Almost a cooling & hydrating feeling. Highly recommend this product!!!
Sale price $103.00 CAD Regular price
$103.00 CAD
Regular price $103.00 CAD
Unit price / per
Sale Sold out
Shipping calculated at checkout.
Couldn't load pickup availability
A Luxurious Organic Elixir that Soothes Facial Skin and Helps Reverse Signs of Aging
It's like an expensive Oxygen Facial Treatment in a bottle! Give your skin the breath of life with nature’s gift of Liquid Oxygen Therapy. This luxurious elixir helps to reverse the visible signs of aging while providing soothing properties to the skin.
Uses Suspended Oxygen to Reduce the Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles and Combat Free Radicals
- Anti-aging: hydrates, revitalizes and rejuvenates
- Anti-Wrinkle: reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Anti-Pollution: combats free radicals from environmental stress
- Helps promote clear, smooth, healthy-looking skin
- Soothes irritated and sensitive skin
- Certified Toxic Free formula uses only pure, organic ingredients.
- Key ingredient, suspended oxygen (Perfluorodecalin) bathes oxygen on the skin.
- Hydrates, revitalizes and rejuvenates as it addresses free radicals from the effects of everyday environmental stress.
- Suspended oxygen helps promote clear skin, soothe irritated or sensitive skin, promote hydration and moisture retention.
- Contains Citrulines which are essential to the moisture barrier that forms the skin's own water-based moisturizing complex.
- Contains apple skin and watermelon rind extracts essential for a delivery system to the skin's moisture level for rejuvenation and hydration.
- Essential minerals support the appearance of smoother looking skin.
- Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B-5) is a non-toxic vitamin used to soothe red and dry skin.
- Adds moisture to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
- Completely Gluten-Free
- 1 oz.
Directions:
Before moisturizing, apply to clean face, neck, and under eyes twice daily after washing face. May also be used on the backs of hands or chest.
Active Ingredients:
Suspended Oxygen
Extracts from Apple
Watermelon and Lentils
Bioavailable Essential Minerals
Pro-Vitamin B-5
Certified ToxicFree® Ingredients: Purified Water (Aqua), Perfluorodecalin (Suspended Oxygen), Citrulline & Pyrus malus (Apple) Fruit Extract* & Lens Esculenta (Lentil) Fruit Extract* & Sodium PCA* & Sodium Lactate* in Vegetable Glycerin* (Super Moisture Blend), Cinnamomum Zeylanicum Bark Extract* (and) Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Water* (and) Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Bud Extract* (and) Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract* (and) Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Leaf Water* (Anti-Inflammatory Blend), Saccharomyces Manganese Ferment* (and) Saccharomyces Copper Ferment* (and) Saccharomyces Zinc Ferment* (Essential Minerals), Lonicera Japonica (Japanese Honeysuckle) (and) Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Extract* (Natural Preservatives), Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B-5).
Certified ToxicFree® formulas uses only pure, organic ingredients. No animal testing. No synthetic fragrances. 1 ounce. Made in the United States.
M-Code: SKSOLOT4999
SKU:SK-SOLOTView full details
Customer Reviews
Based on 137 reviews
98%
(134)
2%
(3)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
M
Michele Cardoza
Out of this world!
I have never tried another product like this. It has turned my dried, wrinkled skin into smooth, fresh, healthy skin. I love this product and have it on subscription to make sure I never do without it. ❤️
J
Jo
Liquid Magic!
I absolutely LOVE the liquid oxygen! I can feel it working immediately! The only reason I don’t use it every day is because I want it to last longer! lol I don’t want to run out to fast!
J
Jerilyn
Liquid Oxygen + Targeted Night Cream Dynamic Duo
The liquid oxygen hydrates, revitalizes and rejuvenates and reduces the appearance of my fine lines and wrinkles. I love this product. The targeted night cream helps the appearance of my fine line and wrinkles and the
Essential oil blend is incredibly soothing and calming. Love all the products in Suzanne’s line.
T
Therese Foote
Love it!
It leaves my skin feeling fresh..I have had this product for a week and used it everyday after cleansing and love it..
K
Kimberly A
Organic and Pure! No Chemicals! LOVE IT!
I've been using this product for over 15 years, and it's truly become a favorite. I apply it after cleansing and love how it leaves my skin feeling. While it might be a bit of an investment, its longevity and organic formula make it worthwhile. I've been using many of Suzanne's products for years, and I appreciate the brand’s commitment to her legacy. It’s always nice to receive compliments on my skin, especially as I approach 65. These products, including this one, have certainly helped to keep my skin looking its best. I'm grateful for Suzanne's contributions to skincare and the continued availability of her products.