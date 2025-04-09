Swap Your Bathroom Mirror for a Budget-Friendly Upgrade—Here Are Our Favorites From Amazon, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and More (2025)

If you’re remodeling your bathroom or simply want to make a budget-friendly change, swapping your current mirror for another can have a major impact on the room's style and ambiance.

We spoke with Olma Fuentes, founder of Deni + Dove Interiors, about what to look for when shopping for a bathroom mirror. “You want to make sure your bathroom mirror fits the overall aesthetics of the space in terms of color, style, and size,” she says. “But also serves any specific functional needs.”

If you want a mirror that offers storage space, Fuentes recommends a medicine cabinet that doubles as a mirror. "There are recessed options that look more flushed and elegant," she says.

On the other hand, if you want one you'll use primarily as a dressing mirror, Fuentes recommends "getting one on the longer side so you can see as much of your outfit as possible."



What We Researched We've researched the best bathroom mirror picks, taking into consideration different types, shapes, frames, lighting, and mounting types.

Best Round Bathroom Mirrors

A round mirror can evoke a welcoming, soft ambiance to your bathroom. We love this brushed gold option by TokeShimi—it offers an elevated, stylish look, but without the high price tag.

Its durable aluminum alloy material has been finished with an oxidation process designed to prevent rusting, perfect for humid bathrooms. The mirror itself is set back at nearly an inch within the frame, adding a depth and visual interest to the design.

It also has shatterproof glass as an added safety measure. Best of all, it's just over 10 pounds, and the installation is simple as well.

Product Details: Type: Vanity | Dimensions: 24 x 24 inches | Shape: Round | Mount Type: Brackets | Backlit: No

The Umbra Hub oval wall mirror is great for when durability is your preferred feature for your bathroom mirror. Surrounding the oval mirror is a thick rubber frame, and it’s another lightweight option at just 6 pounds. If you want to enjoy a wider mirror as opposed to a longer one, you can easily install this either horizontally or vertically.

Plus, the installation is an easy process—all you need is a screwdriver to install since the hooks and wires for hanging are included. Purchase one mirror to go over a single sink or narrow vanity, or add two to your cart to hang side by side in a larger bathroom.

Product Details: Type: Accent | Dimensions: 24 x 18 inches | Shape: Oval | Mount Type: Hooks and wires | Backlit: No

Best Rectangle Bathroom Mirrors

When you don't need an expensive or specific design for your bathroom mirror, this Amazon Basics mirror is a great option for you. The rectangular wall-mount mirror comes in three different colors: nickel, white, and chrome.

It’s also available in three different sizes, and three different styles for the frame, including standard trim, peaked, or wide trim. It's an option bathroom of all kinds, especially for those who want a clean, minimalist design that won't distract from other focal points in your bathroom.

Installation with this is easy and won't require the help of a professional. The hangers are pre-installed on the mirror, and the mounting brackets and hanging hardware are all included. It weighs about 8 pounds, so it’s light enough that you can install it on your own.

Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 28 x 20 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Brackets | Backlit: No

With the wooden frame, top hanging bar, and rustic hardware details, this Cooper rectangle mirror from Pottery Barn is perfect for bathrooms with a farmhouse or industrial decor style.

It's not too large of a mirror, at only 14.5 inches wide (or 18 inches if you include the top rod), but it’ll add just enough to your space to become an eye-catching element for you and your guests.

You can only hang the mirror horizontally, and it's mounted using wall brackets. Screws are not included, so make sure you have some on hand before installing this mirror. If you’re busy or not very handy, you can also opt for a professional from Pottery Barn to come in and install it for you for a small fee.

Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 31 x 14.5 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Brackets | Backlit: No

Best Arched Bathroom Mirrors

An arched mirror is a versatile style that looks right at home in vintage bathrooms and modern bathrooms alike. You won't have to spend a lot either to find one that has aesthetic appeal and functionality—the Easly Arched bathroom mirror is less than $50.

The frame is durable and resistant to rusting, so you won't have to worry about moisture potentially damaging the mirror. If you also like to take hot showers, the mirror is designed to disperse the fog quickly, so you can get ready for your day without waiting for your reflection to emerge.

You have four different sizes to choose from and six different colors, so you’re sure to find one that matches your bathroom's style and layout. Installation is also straightforward since it comes with pre-installed hooks and screws.

Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 30 x 20 inches | Shape: Arched | Mount Type: Hook | Backlit: No

We love the boxy look of this Crate & Barrel arch mirror. It adds visual interest with the juxtaposition of the rounded top edges and the straight bottom edges.

The beveled edges are an intricate addition to the mirror, and they’re great for reflecting light from flanked wall sconces or for bouncing off natural sunlight that comes into the space. The stainless steel frame comes in either brass, black, or silver and hangs with D-rings that are provided. However, you’ll need to purchase screws separately.

While installation should be straightforward, especially if you recruit someone to help you, Crate & Barrel is partnered with Handy, so you can hire a professional to do all the hard work for you.

Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 36 x 34 inches | Shape: Arched | Mount Type: D-ring | Backlit: No



Best Irregular Bathroom Mirrors

If you want to create more playfulness and visual interest in your bathroom, an irregular mirror can become a statement piece without having to do a complete remodel. Best of all, with this option, you won't have to spend a lot to get it. This Perfnique asymmetrical bathroom mirror comes in either black or gold-framed options and two different sizes.

Even though it's an irregular shaped mirror, you won't have any unusual distortion—it reflects in HD quality. The frame is actually made of a wood material, so it’ll add warmth to your bathroom appearance, unlike the typical metal options.

You also get all you need for installation—simply drill the holes in your wall, secure the included screws, and hang it with the included hooks.

Product Details: Type: Vanity | Dimensions: 28 x 20 inches | Shape: Irregular | Mount Type: Hooks | Backlit: No

As opposed to a cloud-like asymmetrical style, this Francine mirror by Shades of Light is a modern, geometric twist that gives it a distinctive structure that won't overwhelm your space. The aged gold finish will complement vintage, modern, or even art deco bathrooms.

The mirror's slim 1-inch depth not only maintains clean lines in your bathroom, but it won't take up too much space in smaller bathrooms with narrow spaces. It weighs only 13 pounds, so installation won't be too much of a challenge, but it is heavier than other options on our list.

This mirror's material is made of a blend of iron and manufactured wood, so it's built for damp spaces like the bathroom. You won't have to worry about too much upkeep or any warping because of any moisture.

Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 35 x 22 inches | Shape: Irregular | Mount Type: Not listed | Backlit: No

Best Lighted Bathroom Mirrors

When you don't want to rely on typical overhead bathroom lighting, this Ivy Bronx round LED bathroom mirror blends an intricate lighting style with a seamless, frameless design. Unlit, the geometric pattern has a frosted appearance, but when turned on, you'll appreciate the eye-catching design and lighting that causes minimal shadows.

The electrical element is ETL certified, so it's fully safe to use in your bathroom. The light has adjustable brightness and three different warmth levels, so you can alter it to your liking. It even has a memory function that saves your light preference for the next time you turn on the mirror again.

This anti-fog mirror is made with tempered glass for greater durability. You can pay a fee for a professional from Wayfair to come in and install it for you, especially if you want to ensure the electrical aspect goes smoothly.

Product Details: Type: Lighted frameless | Dimensions: 30 x 30 inches | Shape: Round | Mount Type: Brackets | Backlit: No

With its gold aluminum frame, this ETL-certified LED bathroom has a classic design that will look great in any bathroom decor style, but especially if you are opting for modern or a chic, glam style.

The lighting emits from around the mirror, giving you a full and complete glow when you turn it on. It has an anti-fog feature, and the lights are dimmable so you can customize how bright you want the mirror to be.

It comes in several different sizes, and you can choose to install it either horizontally or vertically, depending on the size of your vanity. You can either hardwire the light to turn on through a switch or plug it into an outlet. However, it's recommended to have a professional install it for you if you prefer hardwiring.

Product Details: Type: Lighted framed | Dimensions: 36 x 24 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Bracket | Backlit: No

Best Bathroom Mirrors with Storage

We love the natural look, clean lines, and minimalist design of this modern-style medicine cabinet from Room & Board. It's an investment piece, as it's made of natural wood in oak, maple, or walnut (although manufactured wood is also available). It comes in three different sizes as well to accommodate various bathroom sizes.

You can opt for the cabinet to open from either the left or right, depending on its placement in your bathroom. Inside the cabinet, you can store your bathroom lotions, soaps, brushes, and more onto the single fixed wood shelf and four adjustable, tempered glass shelves.

One single exposed shelf on the bottom adds to style and lines found with modern decor. We also love this storage space for frequently needed items, such as bar soaps, toothpastes, and other essentials.

Natural wood does require some upkeep, such as wiping down the cabinet from any moisture. However, Room & Board does finish the cabinet with a lacquer that prevents the natural expansion and contraction of the wood.

Installation can be tricky, as the instructions specifically recommend at least two people install, if not a professional. This isn't surprising considering this cabinet weighs 30 pounds. Fortunately, for an added fee, Room & Board offers full-service delivery, which includes installation.

Product Details: Type: Medicine cabinet | Dimensions: 30 x 22 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Interlocking brackets | Backlit: No

This Kohler bathroom mirror offers versatility and functionality for your bathroom. The dual-arched design gives it a contemporary aesthetic and the mirrored interior, including the back wall and behind the cabinet, provides a seamless experience. We also love the beveled edges of the mirror, giving it decorative appeal.

In regards to storage, there are two adjustable shelves inside the cabinet. The cabinet is 5 inches deep, giving you plenty of room for bottles and jars without worrying about the mirror not closing.

The cabinet is made of anodized aluminum to prevent rust or other possible damage, which is ideal if you prefer minimal upkeep. We appreciate the fact that you can install it mounted as either recessed or surface, depending on your preferences or installation needs.

However, it's a fairly heavy medicine cabinet at almost 29 pounds, so you may want to enlist some help while mounting it.

Product Details: Type: Medicine cabinet | Dimensions: 31 x 20 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Wall mounted or recessed | Backlit: No

What to Know About Bathroom Mirrors Before Shopping

Type

You will find a wide variety of mirrors for your bathroom. Vanity mirrors are ones that you can mount above the mirror like the Amazon Basics rectangular mirror or the Crate & Barrel Edge black arch wall mirror.

Jeramy Sibley, president of Glass Doctor, a Neighborly company, offers some advice when shopping for a bathroom mirror. "If you're shopping for a new bathroom vanity and mirror, remember that you're not limited to the pairings displayed in stores or online," Sibley says.

Instead, choose your mirror based on "key factors such as the size of your bathroom, your storage requirements, and your personal style preferences." Don’t be afraid to get creative with different configurations.

Frameless options, like the Ivy Bronx round bathroom mirror, give off a polished appearance and are typically much easier to clean. You can also find ones with built-in ledges, so you can easily add frequently used soaps or lotions, like the Arbrielle wall mirror with shelves.

Lighted options, like the JSneijder LED bathroom mirror, can be plugged into the wall or hardwired. However, if you opt for hardwiring your lighted mirror, Fuentes recommends you hire a professional.

"Anything involving complex electrical wiring should be installed by an electrician for safety reasons," she says.

Shape & Frame

You aren't limited to standard shapes, such as oval or rectangles when selecting your mirror. Irregular options, like the Perfnique irregular bathroom mirror gives off a cloud-like or puddle shape while the Shades of Light Francine mirror has an asymmetrical geometric appearance.

When comparing shapes and frames, think about what you already have in your bathroom or what you plan to change. “Consider matching any frame material or attachment extrusions to the bathroom fixture finishes," Sibley says. This will help create a more cohesive look.

You can find bathroom mirrors with or without frames, and most of them use rubber, wood, or metal. However, metal can be ideal for moist environments like the bathroom.

"Metal-framed mirrors also look very chic and modern and work really well in a minimalistic or contemporary-designed bathroom," Fuentes says.

Lighting

For more even lighting, lighted bathroom mirrors can help you see better as you blend in your foundation or curl your hair. Sibley says backlit options in particular, like the Orren Ellis Adorna LED backlit bathroom mirror, are trendy right now.

There are also through-the-glass LED lighting options, like the Ivy Bronx bathroom mirrors. You can even find both back-lit and through-the-glass with options like the Toolkiss rectangular bathroom mirror. Many mirrors also come with dimmable brightness and adjustable warmth levels.

Mount Type

Most mirrors mount to the wall using brackets. However, there are options that allow you to have them recessed into the wall for a seamless appearance. The Kohler bathroom medicine cabinet mirror has both recessed or mounted installation options available.

Also, having enough airflow behind your mirror is important. "Depending on the size of the mirror, it is best to use an installation method that allows air to travel behind it,” Sibley says. “This prevents unwanted damage from moisture and minimizes any fogging of the glass."

Your Questions, Answered

How big should a mirror be over a bathroom vanity?

When mounting the mirror above the vanity, you want to take into consideration any wall lighting. "You want to have enough space in between [your light] fixtures to ensure that your mirror doesn’t end up looking too big or 'squished,'" Fuentes says.

Before purchasing a mirror, be sure to measure. "It is best to keep the mirror width just shy of the length of the vanity and resting on the backsplash or approximately [4 inches] above the vanity surface,” Sibley says. “This will prevent water damage by not having the glass resting on the vanity itself."

What bathroom mirror styles are currently trending?

"Anything sinuous-shaped—think oval, oblong, or rounded edges—is very popular and en vogue right now," Fuentes says. "It’s a more contemporary style that looks both modern and organic."

If you are looking for on-trend lighted options, Sibley recommends "backlit or through-the-glass LED lighting styles."

Do you need an electrician to install a lighted bathroom mirror?

Unless you’re planning to plug your lighted bathroom mirror into an outlet, you’ll want to hire an electrician for any hardwiring. "All lighting, electrical outlets, lighted mirrors, and monitors need to be laid out and connected by a licensed electrician," Sibley says.

Having a professional available when planning lighted mirror installations will "ensure your new bathroom has the necessary ground fault-interrupting protections required by code and to keep your family and your dwelling safe for years to come," Sibley adds.

Who We Are

Nicole Pyles is a freelance writer for Better Homes and Gardens and other outlets. She spent hours researching different bathroom mirrors, taking into consideration different types, shapes and frames, lighting options, and price points. She also interviewed experts Olma Fuentes, principal and founder of Deni + Dove Interior and Jeramy Sibley, president of Glass Doctor, a Neighborly, company for their insights.