Swap your beauty routine for these dermatologist-loved essentials for spring, starting at $6 (2025)

The concept of spring cleaning is often associated with steam mops and dust pans. But as a beauty writer, I think of spring cleaning as an opportunity to ditch the old with the new, and shop for new beauty products.

As we’ve officially entered the spring, the new season also lends for the opportunity to swap out your old beauty products. “Even the best beauty items lose efficacy due to ingredient breakdown over time, so all beauty products will ultimately harbor bacteria due to multiple factors, which can lead to infection, irritation and acne,“ says Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, who stopped by TODAY to share some of her spring beauty essentials.

Lipstick with SPF and a creamy eyeshadow stick are some of the essentials that the dermatologist recommends upgrading your beauty cabinet for. Keep reading to discover our idea of “spring cleaning“ with these expert-loved skin, makeup, and hair finds that you’ll want to add to your shopping cart.

Best spring beauty essentials, as seen on the 3rd hour

"Eyeshadows should be replaced every six months," Nussbaum says, so use this as your excuse to upgrade yours. We've previously reviewed the Julep eyeshadow stick, but this collaboration with Laura Geller brings the same formula in eight matte and shimmer shades. It's easy to blend (no tools required!), long-lasting and shouldn't crease.

Sunscreen is important every day of the year, but as the weather gets warmer, SPF application should be prioritized in your beauty routine. They also come with an expiration date, so if your current SPF is reaching its end, the dermatologist recommends this popular pick from EltaMD. It's lightweight, oil-free and formulated specifically for those with acne-prone and/or sensitive skin.

We may be used to applying SPF on our face and body, but our lips shouldn't be neglected. The skin on our lips is thin and can be prone to sunburn, too. "Lips cannot moisturize themselves and have a difficult time protecting themselves from the sun, so this makes a hydrating lip SPF critical to an everyday routine," Nussbaum explains. To maintain these benefits, she adds that your lip products should be swapped out at least once a year.

If you're on the hunt for a new everyday lip, Nussbaum's favorite is Supergoop!'s SPF-infused lipstick. While it shields, the product leaves a buildable sheer tint and hydration that lasts.

You most likely have travels on your agenda this season. As you're packing for your next trip, don't second guess packing your beauty essentials. This trio set includes a beauty sponge cleaner, a beauty sponge and a protective travel carrying case so your sponge stays in top shape no matter where your travels take you. Plus, it ensures you're cleaning your tools at home and on-the-go, as makeup tools can be hosts for bacteria and germs.

Nussbaum regularly uses alcohol prep pads to wipe down her phone, and she suggests that her patients do the same. "These wipes are great to clean off germs and bacteria on daily essentials (cell phones, sunglasses, watches, etc.), so that you're still protected throughout the day and not transferring any contaminants to your skin," the dermatologist adds, which can contribute to breakouts.

"When washing our faces, we generally pat dry with a washcloth by the sink that sits in a damp, warm area that mold and bacteria love," Nussbaum says. "They are also usually rough and irritating. The best way to avoid acne and the spread of bacteria and inflammation on the face is to use a soft, clean washcloth and replace after each use."

These muslin washcloths, in particular, were made for babies, so we can trust that they're gentle and soft enough for our skin, too.

More spring beauty products to shop

Although small, beauty sponges can be difficult to pack in your travel bag. Use this makeup sponge holder to keep your tool clean and protected during your travels without affecting its shape.

Need a place to store your makeup essentials? This cosmetic organizer keeps your items organized and in full view for easy access.

Just glide ColourPop's Serum Stick across your skin to receive all of its benefits. There are four different options, but our eyes are set on the Brightening Serum Stick to help boost skin radiance.

Approved by the National Eczema Association, Tower 28's SOS Rescue Spray drenches the skin with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredients to calm and soothe the skin barrier, says the brand. Just use it day and/or night, or whenever you need a quick refresh.

This detangling brush has a two-inch square barrel to create effortless curls and waves with little to no damage. According to the brand, the Heatflex bristles and ceramic help with painless and frizz-free styling.

Commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto used this Nioxin shampoo as a part of her own three-step method for promoting hair growth. After a few weeks of use, she noticed an increase in thickness around her hairline.

A salon-quality manicure is just a press-on away. These from Sally Hanson come in a variety of styles and sizes to perfect your at-home manicure.

This SPF from La Roche-Posay can be used on the face and body for optimal sun protection. "This is definitely a top sunscreen for me now!" shared media coordinator Lauren Biggerstaff. "It was lightweight, didn’t leave a white cast and felt super moisturizing.”

Editorial operations director Jill Ortiz said NYX's color-correcting palette has been a staple in her makeup routine for years. "I sleep for maybe 4.5 hours a night, so you can likely imagine how tragic my dark circles are — and this palette has everything I need to help minimize their look," she notes. "Not only does it contain yellow to balance out my purple undereye, but it also includes [green] to combat redness."

