Swept into chaos! Bangkok road sweepers battered in bin bust-up (2025)

Two Bangkok road sweepers sustained injuries while on duty following a physical assault by a male vendor in the Samphan Thawong district at the weekend in a rubbish collection dispute.

The Facebook page Red Skull XXX shared a video of the altercation, which occurred on Saturday, April 5, in the middle of an alley in the Samphan Thawong area. The post was captioned…

“A vendor in Samphan Thawong beat up two road sweepers, a husband and wife. Witnesses told the page that the road sweepers and the vendor had argued several times in the past. On this occasion, the argument escalated into violence, as shown in the video.”

In the footage, the attacker is seen repeatedly striking the female road sweeper with a dustpan. He then seized the dustpan’s handle and struck the male road sweeper. A woman and a municipal official intervened and attempted to separate the individuals but were unsuccessful.

The attacker then rushed at the female road sweeper again, striking her on the head with the handle, causing her to collapse. The video ends at that point.

The assailant, whose identity has not been disclosed, later visited Chakkrawat Police Station to file a complaint against the two road sweepers. He claimed that the female worker initiated the altercation.

According to his statement, he left a cardboard box of rubbish outside his shop for collection. The female road sweeper asked him to place the box in a bin bag to facilitate its collection, but he refused, saying that placing the rubbish in a box was sufficient.

He alleged that the woman then insulted him using vulgar language, leading to an argument. He claimed she struck him in the face with a broom, prompting him to fight back, striking her once with it. This, he said, led to her husband’s involvement.

According to a report by PPTV HD, the female road sweeper suffered serious injuries. Her left orbital bone was fractured, and she required nine stitches for her wounds. Her husband, fortunately, sustained only minor injuries. He has filed a complaint against the attacker, while his wife remains in a hospital.

The attacker’s girlfriend told Channel 3 that she had argued with the couple several times before. Their repeated clashes came after the male street cleaner picked up a fan they left outside their shop. The fan was still working and was not litter but the cleaner took it.

She believed that the couple refused to remove the rubbish from their shop, which led to the argument and altercation.

On Sunday, April 6, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the injured woman in a hospital. He vowed to pursue legal action against the attacker to the fullest extent, stating that road sweepers deserve respect and that an assault while performing their duties was completely unacceptable.

Police have not yet pressed charges against any party, as they await the female road sweeper’s account of the incident.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

