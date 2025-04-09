Synca Hisho Massage Chair • $4,999.00 (2025)

- Massage
- Electric Massage Chairs
Synca Hisho Massage Chair
Seller: johnson.australia ✉️ (30) 75%, Location: Dandenong South, AU, Ships to: AU, Item: 387965106113 Synca Hisho Massage Chair. Step into a world of unparalleled comfort and rejuvenation with the Hisho Massage Chair. The Hisho also has a full body air compression therapy massage system to gently wrap and massage your feet, calves, arms, and shoulders. Elevate Your Wellness Routine Step into a world of unparalleled comfort and rejuvenation with the Hisho Massage Chair. Designed with advanced technology and superior craftsmanship, HISHO provides an extraordinary massage experience that soothes your body and calms your mind. The Hisho transforms your home into a cosy sanctuary for relaxation and recovery. Whether you need a break or a moment to relax and recharge, the Hisho helps you find your inner Zen. Full body massage The Hisho delivers a complete full body massage experience. It's SL Track massage technology delivers therapeutic massage from your neckdown to your buttocks. The Hisho also has a full body air compression therapy massage system to gently wrap and massage your feet, calves, arms, and shoulders. You will also be treated with kneading reflexology foot rollers in your feet. This full body experience will treat your whole body leaving you feeling relaxed and refreshed. Knee, Leg & Foot Massage Full foot and calf massage from your knees down to your toes helps loosen stiff muscles, stimulate blood flow, reduce swelling, and in general takes away the aches and pains in your legs. The open style footrest design makes it easier to get your legs in and out of the leg rest than closed toe design footrests without sacrificing the quality of massage. The added reflexology foot rollers work to help reduce swelling and tight muscles in the arches of your feet after a long day on your feet. The air compression therapy system grips and massages the calves and air cells surrounding the feet fold over the top of the foot, pushing the foot deeper into the rollers for an improved foot massage.
