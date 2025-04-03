Tattoo Pro’s Playbook: Our Top Picks for World Tattoo Day (2025)

As the art of tattooing continues to evolve, so does the importance of having the right tools and products to support your craft. In celebration of World Tattoo Day, Inked Magazine is proud to present the ultimate Artist’s Guide — a comprehensive resource designed to help artists navigate the essential equipment and supplies that make a difference in their work. From top-notch aftercare products to high-performance tattoo machines, stencils, and everything in between, we’ve gathered the must-haves to ensure your tattoos stand out in both quality and precision. As tattoo experts, we know that having the right equipment is just as important as mastering your skills, and we’re here to help you elevate your artistry to the next level. Let’s dive in and make sure you’re fully equipped for the journey ahead.

Electric Soul Tattoo Machines

Since 2008, Electric Soul Tattoo Machines has been handcrafting top-tier machines built for artists who demand the best. Their latest lineup? 3D-printed, carbon fiber-infused Coffin Rotary Tattoo Machines—where cutting-edge tech meets killer design. All four models come packed with an Extra-Large Motor and a 1-5MM ‘Finger Adjustable’ Stroke for ultimate control. One machine that does it all—and SLAYS.

But Electric Soul doesn’t stop there. They offer True-to-needle bar grouped cartridges, sticky silicone grips, Coffin foot pedals, and a full lineup of tattooer-made gear designed to keep artists slingin’ ink like pros. Available in 13 colors—plus custom options to match any style.

Inlumino Heart Ink

The Ballpoint Pen Tattoo Cartridge, created and patented by Inlumino Heart Ink, is a revolutionary tool designed to help beginner tattoo artists master essential techniques like whip shading, lining, and drawing circles—without the immediate commitment of needles. Compatible with any machine that uses cartridge needles, it mimics real tattooing motions using a ballpoint tip, allowing artists to refine their skills on paper.

The Electric Pro takes training to the next level with a motorized system that replicates a tattoo machine, enhancing muscle memory for precision work. These innovative tools provide a risk-free way to practice tattooing, making them perfect for aspiring tattooists honing their craft.

Ghost Cartridges

Ghost Cartridges, founded in the UK and now available worldwide, is dedicated to revolutionizing the tattoo industry. With a focus on innovation and quality, they’re committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity for artists. What sets them apart? A genuine passion for improving the tools artists rely on every day. After years of development, they’ve perfected needles for every style—from fine line work to blackout tattoos—and they’re not stopping there. Ghost Cartridges exists to elevate the tattooing community, one needle at a time.

EarthLite

EarthLite tattoo furniture is designed to keep workspaces functional, clean, and stylish while providing reliable and sturdy surfaces for artists. With easy adjustability, these pieces enhance comfort for both artists and clients, reducing long-term strain on the body. Whether in permanent studios or mobile setups, compact designs offer the flexibility to create an efficient workstation anywhere.

EarthLite’s tattoo tables combine exceptional functionality with comfort and portability to meet diverse client needs. A superior cushion system minimizes pressure points, while adjustable features accommodate all body types, ensuring comfort during long or multiple sessions. Built with quality in mind, EarthLite’s portable tattoo tables never compromise on durability or performance.

Tattoo Goo

Getting a tattoo is an art, but healing it is a science. That’s why the Tattoo Goo Aftercare Kit is the go-to solution for vibrant, long-lasting ink. Featuring Antimicrobial Soap, Moisturizing Lotion, and Balm, this kit is designed to cleanse, hydrate, and protect new tattoos from day one. Tattoo Goo ensures optimal healing without harsh chemicals, making it the trusted choice for artists and collectors alike for over 25 years. Great tattoos deserve great care—don’t neglect it, protect it!

Tattoo Studio Pro

Tattoo Studio Pro is the only all-in-one management app specifically designed for tattoo shops, not salons or gyms. It helps shop owners tame administrative chaos, allowing them to focus on what they love: creating amazing ink. Say goodbye to missed bookings that hurt both vibe and cash flow, and hello to a smoother workflow that keeps chairs filled and clients excited. Tattoo Studio Pro reduces administrative noise, streamlines shop management, and supports business growth—without the grind.

InkShopGuard

InkShopGuard offers specialized insurance to protect tattoo shops, artists, and piercers from everyday risks and potential lawsuits. Driven by a passion for ink and a commitment to changing the stigma surrounding the tattoo and piercing industry, their program eliminates coverage gaps to ensure your business receives the protection you need and deserve. InkShopGuard adapts to your unique risks, so you can focus on what matters most, knowing they’ve got you covered. Get a free quote today!