Tattoo Side Effects: Infections, Allergic Reactions, and Other Issues (2025)

Can a Tattoo Get Infected?

Your tattoo can get infected for a variety of reasons. That's why it’s important to find an artist and a facility you trust.

Causes for infection can include:

Dirty tools. Nonsterile needles can pass bacterial infections like staph and impetigo from person to person.

Contaminated ink. The FDA doesn’t regulate tattoo ink. Even if the ink container is marked “sterile,” it could contain bacteria or other contaminants. Ink could get contaminated after it leaves the manufacturer, even when it's in a closed container.

Nonsterile water. To achieve certain colors, tattoo artists sometimes dilute ink by mixing in water. But tap and distilled water can contain microorganisms that lead to infection. To lower your risk, your tattoo artist should only use a newly opened bottle of sterile water.

Ingredients in the ink.The tattoo ink itself may be made from or contain things that could be harmful, such as:

Additives made from animal products, like gelatin or glycerin

Chemicals like pH stabilizers or coating agents

Metal salts

Pigments intended for textiles, printer ink, or car paint

Ink meant to be used for calligraphy

Unsterile skin. You’re also at risk for infection if the skin that’s being tattooed isn't cleaned properly beforehand.

You can also get an infection while your skin is healing after you get a tattoo.