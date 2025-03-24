Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets – glassika recipes (2025)

Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets – A Flavorful and Easy Meal

If you’re looking for a delicious, healthy, and easy-to-make meal that’s perfect for busy weeknights, backyard barbecues, or even camping trips, then these Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets are exactly what you need. This sweet and savory dish brings together juicy chicken, caramelized pineapple, and crisp vegetables, all coated in a rich teriyaki sauce that infuses every bite with irresistible flavor.

These foil packets are incredibly simple to prepare—just a handful of ingredients, minimal cleanup, and maximum flavor. Whether you’re cooking on the grill, in the oven, or over a campfire, this one-pan meal is sure to become a household favorite. Let’s dive into this easy yet mouthwatering recipe!

Introduction

Cooking with foil packets is a game-changer when it comes to quick and easy meals. Not only do they help seal in moisture and flavor, but they also make for effortless cleanup—no extra pots or pans needed!

This Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets recipe features tender, marinated chicken, sweet and tangy pineapple, and colorful, crisp vegetables, all wrapped together and cooked to perfection. The combination of savory teriyaki sauce and caramelized pineapple creates a perfect balance of flavors that will satisfy your taste buds. Plus, it’s an incredibly versatile meal—serve it over rice, noodles, or enjoy it straight from the packet for a low-carb option.

Let’s get started with this simple yet flavor-packed dish!

Ingredients

To prepare these Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets, gather the following ingredients:

Essential Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 carrot, thinly sliced

Optional Add-Ins

1 zucchini, sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon sesame seeds (for garnish)

2 green onions, chopped (for garnish)

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (for a spicy kick)

These simple ingredients come together to create an unforgettable meal that’s both sweet and savory, with a hint of smokiness from the grill or oven.

How to Make Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets

1. Preheat the Grill or Oven

If using a grill, preheat it to medium-high heat (about 400°F/200°C). If baking, preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Prepare the Foil Sheets

Tear off four large sheets of aluminum foil, about 12-14 inches each. Lightly brush or spray each sheet with olive oil to prevent sticking.

3. Assemble the Packets

Divide the ingredients evenly among the foil sheets:

Place half a chicken breast in the center of each sheet.

in the center of each sheet. Top with pineapple chunks, bell pepper slices, and carrot slices .

. If using additional veggies like zucchini or red onion , add them now.

, add them now. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of teriyaki sauce over each chicken breast.

over each chicken breast. Drizzle a little olive oil to enhance moisture.

4. Seal the Packets

Fold the sides of the foil over the chicken and vegetables, sealing the edges tightly to create a secure packet. Ensure there are no gaps so that the steam stays inside while cooking.

5. Cook the Foil Packets

Grill Method: Place foil packets on the preheated grill and cook for 20-25 minutes , flipping once halfway through.

Place foil packets on the and cook for , flipping once halfway through. Oven Method: Arrange the foil packets on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (75°C).

6. Serve & Enjoy!

Carefully open the foil packets (be mindful of the steam) and serve immediately. Garnish with sesame seeds, chopped green onions, or a squeeze of fresh lime juice for extra flavor.

Helpful Tips

Marinate the Chicken for Extra Flavor – For deeper flavor, marinate the chicken in teriyaki sauce for 30 minutes to 1 hour before assembling the packets.

– For deeper flavor, marinate the chicken in before assembling the packets. Cut Ingredients Evenly – Slice the veggies into uniform pieces to ensure even cooking.

– Slice the veggies into uniform pieces to ensure even cooking. Double-Layer the Foil for Grilling – If cooking over direct flames , use a double layer of foil to prevent burning.

– If cooking over , use a double layer of foil to prevent burning. Use Parchment Paper Inside the Foil – If you’re concerned about aluminum, place a piece of parchment paper inside the foil before adding the ingredients.

Cooking Tips

To take your Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets to the next level, try these expert tips:

Add a Crunch – Top with crushed cashews or sliced almonds before serving.

– Top with before serving. Boost the Umami – Add a splash of soy sauce or coconut aminos for extra depth of flavor.

– Add a splash of for extra depth of flavor. Make it a Meal – Serve over steamed rice, quinoa, or noodles for a complete dish.

– Serve over for a complete dish. Spicy Version – Add red pepper flakes or a drizzle of sriracha for a little heat.

Serving Suggestions

This dish is delicious on its own, but here are a few ideas to make it a full meal:

Serve over white rice, brown rice, or cauliflower rice .

. Pair with a side of steamed broccoli or snap peas .

. Enjoy it with grilled asparagus or zucchini for a low-carb option.

for a low-carb option. Drizzle extra teriyaki sauce or sweet chili sauce for added flavor.

Nutritional Information

Here’s an approximate breakdown per serving:

Calories: 320

320 Carbohydrates: 25g

25g Protein: 28g

28g Fat: 9g

9g Fiber: 4g

4g Sugar: 14g

14g Sodium: 480mg

Storage & Leftovers

Refrigerate: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days .

Store leftovers in an in the fridge for up to . Reheat: Reheat in the oven at 350°F (175°C) for 10 minutes or microwave for 1-2 minutes .

Reheat in the oven at or microwave for . Freeze: Assemble and freeze raw foil packets for up to 3 months. Cook directly from frozen, adding 5-7 extra minutes to the cooking time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use canned pineapple instead of fresh?

Yes! Canned pineapple chunks work just as well. Be sure to drain the juice before using.

What other vegetables can I use?

Feel free to add broccoli, mushrooms, snow peas, green beans, or baby corn.

Can I make this recipe in advance?

Yes! Assemble the foil packets up to 24 hours in advance and store them in the fridge until ready to cook.

Related Recipes You’ll Love

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Fish Batter Recipe

Copycat Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Oyster Stew – A Classic Comfort Dish

Conclusion

These Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packets are a quick, healthy, and flavorful meal that’s perfect for any occasion. Whether you cook them on the grill, in the oven, or over a campfire, they’re sure to be a hit. Try this recipe today and enjoy a sweet and savory feast with minimal effort and maximum flavor! 🍍🍗