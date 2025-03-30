Terraria: How to craft Terraspark Boots - KosGames (2025)

In order to craft Terraspark boots, Hermes/Flurry/Dunerider/Sailfish Boots are needed. Let me show you how to get each:

Hermes Boots:Hermes boots have a chance of appearing in a Gold chest in the Underground/Cavern layer. They are quite common, so don’t worry about it too much. They can be obtained pretty early in the game, pre-boss. It is recommended to get this type of boot, as it is easiest to find and can be obtained the earliest.

Tips on collecting Hermes Boots:

If you can’t find a cave system near spawn, try digging straight down. You will end up bumping into a cave system, which you can then explore from there.

If you die by mobs underground, venture to the desert and collect cactus, to make a set of cactus armour. If the desert is blocked by corruption, wooden armour can suffice.

If you can’t find this boot, search for another type of boot instead.

Flurry Boots:Flurry Boots are found in frozen chests in the Ice (Underground Snow) biome. They can also be found in Boreal/Frozen fishing crates. They are quite common, so don’t worry about it too much. They can be obtained pretty early in the game, pre-boss.

Tips on collecting Flurry Boots:

If you can’t find a cave system near or in the snow biome, try digging straight down. You will end up bumping into a cave system, which you can then explore from there.

If you die by mobs underground, venture into the normal underground layers and collect enough ores to make a full set. Make a sword/bow/magic staff if needed.

If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a bugnet, preferably ones found in jungle shrubs.

If you can’t find this boot, search for another type of boot instead.

Dunerider Boots:Dunerider Boots can be found in the Underground Desert. They can also be found in Oasis/Mirage fishing crates.They are somewhat rare, but you don’t need to worry about it too much. They can be obtained pretty early in the game, pre-boss. However, the underground desert can be difficult to traverse as a new player. I would recommend getting another type of boot.

Tips on collecting Dunerider Boots:

If you can’t find a cave system near or in the desert biome, try digging straight down. You will end up bumping into a cave system, which you can then explore from there.

There is most likely going to be a pyramid or cave to explore, so don’t worry about the tip above.

If you die by mobs underground, it is recommended to have Shadow armor (from defeating Eater of Worlds) or better, and Underground Jungle/Underworld equipment.

If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a bugnet, preferably ones found in jungle shrubs.

If you can’t find this boot, search for another type of boot instead.

Sailfish Boots:Sailfish Boots can be found in Wooden/Iron crates, or their hardmode variants, Pearlwood/Mythril. They are quite rare, so I would recommend getting another type of boot.

Tips on collecting Sailfish Boots:

Make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a bugnet, preferably ones found in jungle shrubs.

When it’s raining, that also increases your fishing power, even when underground. Use that to your advantage!

If you can’t find this boot, search for another type of boot instead.

Note: You only need ONE type of boot. (e.g. If you get Hermes Boots, you don’t need to collect any of the other boots, as only one is needed for the crafting recipe.)