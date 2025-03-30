Terraria: How to craft Terraspark Boots - KosGames (2025)

by James
A step-by-step guide on how to craft Terraspark boots! Terraspark boots is a Pre-hardnode acsessory that grants you cool new abilities! “Oh, but this is just another guide in the infinite ‘How to craft Terraspark Boots’ guides! Surely I can just click on this other guide and…” But unlike other guides, this guide gives you strategies, tips and explanations on how to craft and combine each item!
Step 1 (Hermes/Flurry/Dunerider/Sailfish Boots)
In order to craft Terraspark boots, Hermes/Flurry/Dunerider/Sailfish Boots are needed. Let me show you how to get each:
Hermes Boots:Hermes boots have a chance of appearing in a Gold chest in the Underground/Cavern layer. They are quite common, so don’t worry about it too much. They can be obtained pretty early in the game, pre-boss. It is recommended to get this type of boot, as it is easiest to find and can be obtained the earliest.
Tips on collecting Hermes Boots:
- If you can’t find a cave system near spawn, try digging straight down. You will end up bumping into a cave system, which you can then explore from there.
- If you die by mobs underground, venture to the desert and collect cactus, to make a set of cactus armour. If the desert is blocked by corruption, wooden armour can suffice.
- If you can’t find this boot, search for another type of boot instead.
Flurry Boots:Flurry Boots are found in frozen chests in the Ice (Underground Snow) biome. They can also be found in Boreal/Frozen fishing crates. They are quite common, so don’t worry about it too much. They can be obtained pretty early in the game, pre-boss.
Tips on collecting Flurry Boots:
- If you can’t find a cave system near or in the snow biome, try digging straight down. You will end up bumping into a cave system, which you can then explore from there.
- If you die by mobs underground, venture into the normal underground layers and collect enough ores to make a full set. Make a sword/bow/magic staff if needed.
- If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a bugnet, preferably ones found in jungle shrubs.
- If you can’t find this boot, search for another type of boot instead.
Dunerider Boots:Dunerider Boots can be found in the Underground Desert. They can also be found in Oasis/Mirage fishing crates.They are somewhat rare, but you don’t need to worry about it too much. They can be obtained pretty early in the game, pre-boss. However, the underground desert can be difficult to traverse as a new player. I would recommend getting another type of boot.
Tips on collecting Dunerider Boots:
- If you can’t find a cave system near or in the desert biome, try digging straight down. You will end up bumping into a cave system, which you can then explore from there.
- There is most likely going to be a pyramid or cave to explore, so don’t worry about the tip above.
- If you die by mobs underground, it is recommended to have Shadow armor (from defeating Eater of Worlds) or better, and Underground Jungle/Underworld equipment.
- If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a bugnet, preferably ones found in jungle shrubs.
- If you can’t find this boot, search for another type of boot instead.
Sailfish Boots:Sailfish Boots can be found in Wooden/Iron crates, or their hardmode variants, Pearlwood/Mythril. They are quite rare, so I would recommend getting another type of boot.
Tips on collecting Sailfish Boots:
- Make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a bugnet, preferably ones found in jungle shrubs.
- When it’s raining, that also increases your fishing power, even when underground. Use that to your advantage!
- If you can’t find this boot, search for another type of boot instead.
Note: You only need ONE type of boot. (e.g. If you get Hermes Boots, you don’t need to collect any of the other boots, as only one is needed for the crafting recipe.)
Step 2 (Spectre Boots)
Use the Hermes/Flurry/Dunerider/Sailfish Boots you got and combine that with Rocket Boots at a Tinkerer’s Workshop to get Spectre Boots. Let me show you how to get each:
Rocket Boots:Rocket Boots are bought from the Goblin Tinkerer for 5 Gold Coins. The Goblin Tinkerer can be found underground after the Goblin Army is defeated.
Tips on getting Rocket Boots:
- If you’re having trouble summoning the Goblin Army, you need to be at 200 Health (5 Life Crystals) and you have to break a Shadow Orb/Crimson Heart in order for it to spawn. You can also craft the Goblin Battle Standard using 10 Tattered Cloth and some wood at a Loom.
- If you’re having trouble defeating the Goblin Army, I would recommend Demonite/Crimtane equipment or weapons obtained by breaking Shadow Orbs/Crimson Hearts.
- Finding the Goblin Tinkerer should be easy, you can simply dig underground and he should pop up. If needed, a Hunter potion can be used to find him.
- If you need 5 Gold Coins, I recommend defeating Eye of Cthulhu a couple times to get the money, or you can use gems you found underground to make stained glass walls to sell to an NPC. You can also catch Critters and sell them for some cash.
Tinkerer’s Workshop:The Tinkerer’s Workshop is also sold by The Goblin Tinkerer for 10 Gold Coins. The Goblin Tinkerer can be found underground after the Goblin Army is defeated.
Tips on getting a Tinkerer’s Workshop:
- If you’re having trouble summoning the Goblin Army, you need to be at 200 Health (5 Life Crystals) and you have to break a Shadow Orb/Crimson Heart in order for it to spawn. You can also craft the Goblin Battle Standard using 10 Tattered Cloth and some wood at a Loom.
- If you’re having trouble defeating the Goblin Army, I would recommend Demonite/Crimtane equipment or weapons obtained by breaking Shadow Orbs/Crimson Hearts.
- Finding the Goblin Tinkerer should be easy, you can simply dig underground and he should pop up. If needed, a Hunter potion can be used to find him.
- If you need 5 Gold Coins, I recommend defeating Eye of Cthulhu a couple times to get the money, or you can use gems you found underground to make stained glass walls to sell to an NPC. You can also catch Critters and sell them for some cash.
Now you can go to your Tinkerer’s Workshop and create the Spectre Boots.
Step 3 (Lightning Boots)
With the Spectre Boots you obtained earlier, you can now craft Lightning Boots. But first, you need to collect an Aglet and an Anklet of the Wind. Then you can combine the 3 items at a Tinkerer’s Workshop to get Lightning Boots. Let me show you how to get each:
Aglet:The Aglet is easy to find, as it is in Surface Wooden Chests and is fairly common. It is also obained quite rarely in Wooden/Pearlwood crates. If you find one, don’t throw it away, as it is needed to craft the Terraspark Boots.
Tips on finding an Aglet:
- Explore the surface for surface chests, preferably the Jungle. The Jungle has lots of open space and caves for wooden chests to generate.
- If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a Bugnet, preferably ones found in jungle shrubs.
Anklet of the Wind:The Anklet of the Wind is found in Ivy Chests in the Underground Jungle, or by fishing for Jungle/Bramble Crates.
Tips on finding an Anklet of the Wind:
- Explore the Underground Jungle. There are a lot of Jungle Shrines/Living Mahogany Trees for you to loot. If you bump into a dead-end, dig down until you find another cave.
- If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a Bugnet, preferably ones found in jungle shrubs.
Note: If you want to know how to get a Tinkerer’s Workshop, look at Step 2.
Now that you have your materials, go to your Tinkerer’s Workshop and craft the Lightning Boots.
Step 4 (Frostspark Boots)
Using your Lightning Boots, you can combine those with Ice Skates at a Tinkerer’s workshop to make Frostspark Boots. Here’s how you get each item:
Ice Skates:Ice Skates can be obtained in Ice Chests found in the Ice (Underground Snow) biome. They can also be found in Boreal/Frozen Crates. They are fairly common, so don’t worry about it too much.
Tips on getting Ice Skates:
- If you can’t find any caves near/in the Snow Biome, try digging straight down, you will bump into a cave system eventually.
- If the enimies are overwhelming you, you can go to the normal underground layers in search of ores/life crystals, and craft yourself a set of armor.
- If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a Bugnet, preferably ones found in Jungle shrubs.
Note: If you want to know how to get a Tinkerer’s Workshop, go to Step 2.
Now that you have collected all of the materials, you can go to your Tinkerer’s Workshop and craft the Frostspark Boots.
Step 5 (Obsidian Skull)
You can now put aside your Frostspark Boots, as now we have to craft the Obsidian Skull. It can be crafted using 20 Obsidian at a Furnace. I will give you a tutorial on how to craft each:
Obsidian:Obsidian is formed when Lava and Water meet. Lava is found on the bottom half of the Cavern layer and the Underworld, while Water is found on the Surface, Underground and the top half of the Cavern layer.
Tips on how to get Obsidian:
- If you’re having trouble getting Lava and Water to meet, find a big pool of water in the Cavern layer and dig straight down while standing in the middle of the pool. You will have to go back up for air occasionally, so don’t forget to do so. Eventually, the water will be able to find some lava.
- You can mine Obsidian with bombs, so don’t worry about the pickaxe you currently have.
- If you’re having trouble with the Cavern enimies, craft a full set of armor made of ore, get a sword/yoyo/boomerang/bow/staff, and head back.
Furnace:Really? You need to know how to craft a freaking furnace? That’s like the second crafting station you get, right after the workbench! Oh well, I guess I asked for this. For a furnace, you need wood, stone and torches. Torches are made from wood and gel, and gel is dropped from slimes.
Tips on how to get a furnace:
- If you can’t find slimes for gel, venture off to other biomes. There are more variants of slimes, as well as the spawn rates being higher in some biomes.
- If you’re having trouble dealing with the slimes, let the Guide do the dirty work. He spawns in the world with you.
Now that you have the materials as well as the crafting station, you can now make an Obsidian Skull!
Step 6 (Obsidian Water Walking Boots)
To get the Obsidian Water Walking Boots, you need to combine the Obsidian Skull you currently have with some Water Walking Boots at a Tinkerer’s Workshop, and you have it. Here’s how to get each material:
Water Walking Boots:The Water Walking Boots are obtained through Water Chests, and Ocean/Seaside fishing crates. Water chests are found in pools of water greater than 250 tiles. They are rare, so make sure to not throw it out once you obtain it!
Tips for finding Water Walking Boots:
- If you need to find Water chests, grab a Gills potion and head into the Ocean! There’s bound to be more than 1 water chest in there. There’s even a 1/4 chance of an Ocean cave generating within an ocean, so make sure to explore those if found.
- If there are no Water Walking boots found in the Ocean, you can head underground, preferably the Underground Jungle. There are bodies of water underground, so you are most likely going to bump into a Water Chest sooner or later. You can also drink a Gravitation Potion and look for Water Chests on Sky Lakes.
- If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. Bait can be found in crates, or by catching certain animals with a Bugnet, preferably ones found in Jungle shrubs.
- The Water Walking Boots is the most difficult accessory to find out of all of them. If the RNG hates you, it can take days of fishing to find it. If you want to make a new world, I don’t blame you.
Note: If you want to know how to get the Tinkerer’s Workshop, go to Step 2
Now that you’ve gotten all of the materials, you can go on and craft the Obsidian Water Walking Boots.
Step 7 (Lava Waders)
Now, we’re gonna craft the Lava Waders. Grab your Obsidian Water Walking Boots, and combine those with a Lava Charm and an Obsidian Rose at a Tinkerer’s Workshop. I’ll tell you how to get each:
Lava Charm:The Lava Charm is found in Golden Chests in the bottom half of the Cavern layer. It is also obtained rarely from Obsidian/Hellstone fishing crates. It is obtained in middle/late Pre-Hardmode, preferably after Eye of Cthulhu is defeated.
Tips on getting the Lava Charm:
- It is preferred to adventure into the lava layer after Eye of Cthulhu or Eater of Worlds/Brain of Cthulhu is defeated.
- If you’re having trouble finding the Lava Charm in chests, dig horizontally. You will end up bumping into a cave, which you can explore from there. If there’s no lava charm there, repeat the process until you find one. You can even explore the top of the underworld to see if you can access any cave systems from there.
- If you want to resort to fishing, make sure you have a steady fishing power. A fiberglass/mechanic fishing pole are great, but a reinforced one can suffice. Also make sure you have a steady amount of bait. When fishing in lava, you need to catch critters in the underworld with a Lavaproof/Golden Bugnet. A Lavaproof Bug Net can be crafted at a Hellforge with 15 Hellstone Bars and a normal Bug Net. The critters that spawn there are (from least bait power to most bait power) are Hell Butterfly, Lavafly and Magma Snail. The former two are found flying in the air, while the latter is found on the ground.
Obsidian Rose:The Obsidian Rose is dropped by Fire Imps found in the Underworld at a 1/50 chance. It is obtained in late Pre-hardmode.
Tips on getting an Obsidian Rose:
- When waiting, adventure the Underworld a bit. When searching for Shadow Chests or mining Hellstone, Fire Imps will spawn, and you can take them out.
- Fire Imps shoot a slow fireball at you 3 times, then teleports to a new spot. The process repeats until a) The fire imp is killed or b) You recall back home.
- It is recommended to get Shadow/Crimtane/Jungle/Necro armor and a post Eater of Worlds/Brain of Cthulhu weapon before entering the Underworld.
Note: If you want to know how to get the Tinkerer’s Workshop, then go to Step 2.
Another Note: The Lava Waders can be crafted in different ways. (e.g. You can combine the Lava Charm and Obsidian Skull to make a Molten Charm, which can be combined with the Obsidian Rose and Water walking boots to make the Lava Waders.)
Now, you can combine the 3 items at a Tinkerer’s Workshop to make the Lava Waders. You’re almost done, go on to the last step.
Step 8 (Terraspark Boots)
Now, bring the Lava Waders and the Frostspark boots from earlier to the Tinkerer’s Workshop, and craft the Terraspark Boots! Now you have some new abillities!
- Can Fly
- Can run really fast
- Has 8% increased movement speed
- Travels faster on Ice
- Thin ice doesn’t break under you
- Can walk on Water, Honey and Lava
- Has a 7 second immunity to Lava
- Is immune to burning blocks like Meteorite and Hellstone
- Damage from Lava reduced from 80 to 35
By FoodGuy95
