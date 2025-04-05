Tesco down as customers unable to shop on app or website (2025)

Tesco has confirmed its website and app have been hit by an issue which have left some customers unable to order groceries online. The supermarket said its IT teams were working to fix the issue, which began before 10am on Tuesday morning. Outage tracking website Downdetector shows issues starting to being reported at around 9.34am. According to the site, the most reported problems are linked to the retail giant's website (49%), website (47%), and app (4%), as of shortly after midday. One Downdector user commented: "Tesco online groceries and the app both not working."

Tesco said its IT teams are working to fix the issue 'as soon as possible' (Image: Getty)

Customers also took to social media to report being unable to complete their online shopping via the grocer’s app or website. One wrote on X: "@Tesco is your website down? Can’t book a food shop slot". Another said they "cannot check out". They wrote: "Tried on phone and desktop. Says 'an error has occurred'." A third said: "I can’t see when my delivery is due because the app is down and it’s past the estimated delivery time".

