Tesco down as customers unable to shop on app or website (2025)

Customers took to social media to report being unable to complete their online shopping via the grocer's app or website.
ByAlice Scarsi, World News Editor, Chris Samuel
Tesco has confirmed its website and app have been hit by an issue (Image: Getty)
Tesco has confirmed its website and app have been hit by an issue which have left some customers unable to order groceries online. The supermarket said its IT teams were working to fix the issue, which began before 10am on Tuesday morning.
Outage tracking website Downdetector shows issues starting to being reported at around 9.34am. According to the site, the most reported problems are linked to the retail giant's website (49%), website (47%), and app (4%), as of shortly after midday. One Downdector user commented: "Tesco online groceries and the app both not working."
Tesco said its IT teams are working to fix the issue 'as soon as possible' (Image: Getty)
Customers also took to social media to report being unable to complete their online shopping via the grocer’s app or website.
One wrote on X: "@Tesco is your website down? Can’t book a food shop slot".
Another said they "cannot check out". They wrote: "Tried on phone and desktop. Says 'an error has occurred'."
A third said: "I can’t see when my delivery is due because the app is down and it’s past the estimated delivery time".
Responding to customer complaints on X, Tesco said: “We are aware of issues with our app and website, I’m sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.
“Our I.T teams are working hard to have this fixed as soon as possible, please keep checking back periodically and hopefully they will be working shortly.”
A message on the grocers app is telling customers: “It’s not you, it’s us," adding: "There's a problem at our end, but we're trying to fix it right now.
"Sorry for the inconvenience. Please come back later and try again. Thank you for your patience."
