Tesla Begins to Offer New 'Ultra Red' Paint Color (2025)

March 9, 2023 By Nuno Cristovao Tesla now offers the Model S and Model X in a new Ultra Red color Not a Tesla App Tesla has launched a new paint color option called "Ultra Red" for the Model S and Model X, which are built at Tesla's Fremont factory. This new paint color replaces the previous Red Multi-Coat option that was offered on these vehicles and is still available for the Model 3 and Model Y in various regions. A couple of months ago Tesla's Chief Designer, Franz von Holzhausen alluded to new paint colors coming to North America. Many were hoping the new colors would include the new Giga Berlin exclusive colors of Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver. However, this new 'Ultra Red,' appears to be much more similar to Midnight Cherry Red than the Red Multi-Coat it replaces. The new color appears to be slightly lighter than Midnight Cherry Red, but noticeably darker than the Red Multi-Coat paint. Midnight Cherry Red utilizes many layers of paint (up to 13) that we're told are only possible at Giga Berlin. Tesla may be trying to achieve a similar color to Midnight Cherry Red with Ultra Red, but working with the limitations of the Fremont paint shop. Although the new color is currently only available for the Model S and Model X, it's possible it could spread to the Model 3 and Model Y as well. Tesla is all about being able to manufacture at scale efficiently, so we don't see Tesla keeping three different red paint options around long-term. We'll likely see Tesla consolidate the options down to Midnight Cherry Red and Ultra Red in the future. The new paint color for the Model S and Model X costs an additional $3,000 USD. The news of this new paint color comes on the heels of a rumor that Tesla's next-gen platform may not use paint at all, instead opting for a stainless steel-like look of the Cybertruck.

February 27, 2025 By Karan Singh Not a Tesla App MotorTrend is running their suite of Best Tech of 2025 - and the winner that took home the Best Tech for Public Charging System is none other than Tesla’s North American Charging Standard - better known as NACS or the Tesla Plug. What is NACS? NACS is Tesla’s home-grown connector standard - and is now the standard in North America. Tesla opened the connector standard back in November 2022, inviting other automakers to collaborate on a better and easier-to-use charging standard. At that time, CCS was rapidly gaining traction as the industry standard, but Teslas remained the most common EV on the road. This put Tesla in a unique position to establish a new standard in North America, where the Tesla connector was the most popular. SAE Standard After Tesla opened up its connector, the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) swiftly adopted it, naming it the J3400 EV Coupler. The SAE initiated the process in June 2023, with the validation phase concluding in October, alongside the release of the J3400 Recommended Practices document, officially establishing NACS as the industry standard in North America. While a few holdouts, such as Volkswagen and Stellantis, initially hesitated to embrace NACS, they soon came on board. Today, no major automaker selling vehicles in North America plans to use CCS for their future EVs. Why is NACS Better? NACS is an innovative charging standard that outperforms both CCS1 and CCS2 (the EU’s version) in almost every way. The system is lighter, more user-friendly, and more versatile, offering better thermal efficiency than comparable CCS systems. Additionally, the handle and plug are designed to be more ergonomic and streamlined, making them easier to use and far less cumbersome. Differences Between CCS1 and CCS2 The CCS1 charging standard in North America combines the J1772 connector for AC charging with separate pins for DC fast charging. However, it differs drastically from CCS2, which is used in Europe. CCS2 features a more compact design and allows digital communication for both AC and DC charging. It also supports higher power than CCS1. Technically Better NACS was designed out of necessity back in 2012 when there wasn’t a connector that met Tesla’s needs for the original Model S. As it turns out, it remains far superior to the charging standards created by legacy automakers today, who were more concerned with having a simple plug-in port than the efficiency and quality of the charging process itself. Unlike CCS1 or J1772, which use analog communication when charging over AC power, NACS relies on digital communication, regardless of whether it’s charging the vehicle over AC or DC power. This enables better and more reliable information exchange during the charging process. In contrast, analog systems like CCS1 can run into issues—such as ground faults—that may leave your EV bricked without an explanation since data isn’t transmitted the same way. With NACS, however, any issues can be diagnosed on either the vehicle side or the Supercharger side. If you’re interested - open up Service Mode while plugged into your Wall or Mobile Connector, or while at a Supercharger - and take a peek at the Charging Pane. Ultimately, NACS offers improved diagnostics and testing, a more intuitive cable and interface, and the best part is that it can support up to 1,000V charging without major changes. Plus, it works seamlessly with both residential two-phase and commercial three-phase power without requiring major alterations to the connector format—unlike CCS1 and CCS2, which uses separate connectors for AC and DC charging. Improved Communications We’ve already discussed how digital communication enables effective debugging, but it also plays a crucial role in streamlining the payment process for charging. This is how Tesla makes its Supercharging experience so effortless. When you plug in your vehicle, it communicates directly with the Supercharger and Tesla’s servers. Your payment is automatically processed through the payment method linked to your Tesla profile, making the entire process seamless. In contrast, with most CCS1 chargers, the process is the reverse. While Plug-and-Charge is a standard, it’s not always fully or reliably implemented. When you arrive at a CCS1 charger, you often need to plug in your EV, fumble with an app or the screen and hope the charging post is working properly before you can proceed. Charging an EV?

Here's a list of automakers that have either pledged to begin using NACS - usually by their 2025 or 2026 model year - or have already incorporated it. Many of these companies also offer adapters, and can also use Tesla's Magic Dock-equipped Superchargers. Any companies in parentheses represent a sub-brand of the parent company that has also committed to the NACS connector. Audi

Aston Martin (No EVs)

BMW (MINI, Rolls Royce)

Ford (Lincoln)

GM (Chevy, Buick, GMC, Cadillac)

Hyundai (Genesis)

Kia

Lucid

Mazda (No EVs)

Porsche

Rivian

Subaru

Nissan (Infiniti)

Toyota (Lexus)

Honda (Accura)

Mercedez-Benz

Stellantis (Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, RAM, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati)

Volkswagen (Scout)

Volkswagen (Scout)

Volvo (Polestar) And that's it—NACS has won the EV charging standards race in North America. If you're in Europe, you're using the CCS2 connector, which is superior to the CCS1 connector offered in North America. China has its own relatively novel connector standard, but it still differentiates between DC and AC plugs, unlike NACS, which keeps things simpler.