The 10 Best Base Coats For Your Nails 2024 | Rank & Style (2025)

The Best Base Coat Nail Polishes For Fool-Proofing Your Manicure
The list of all-too-common beauty pet peeves—at least, according to us—includes a manicure without a base coat. Going without this crucial product seems harmless at first, especially when you’re going the DIY route and low on time. However, when the time comes to remove colored polish, and your nail beds remain discolored after many rounds of acetone, you wish you had made time to protect them. That’s the simplistic beauty of base coat: it’s literally a barrier between your nail beds and nail polish that doesn’t just prevent color stains. The best base coats also address other small but important concerns like brittleness, dryness, and chipping. In short, the base coat is a small product that packs a heavy punch.
Choosing a base coat for your individual needs shouldn’t be rocket science. Generally speaking, you’ll want a formula that's quick-drying and infused with nail-loving ingredients. The finish is also a matter of personal preference; some prefer a high-gloss option to elevate the shine of a color coat, while others prefer a toned-down matte finish. There are also brands that prioritize convenience and affordability with polish that can be used as a base and top coat. Lucky for you, we’ve already gathered the most talked-about base coats so you can choose from the best options.
How We Found The Best Base Coats
As always, we put together this list with the help of our tried-and-true, ultra-smart algorithm. The proprietary tool chooses products by analyzing a diverse range of data, including beauty editor product reviews, expert recommendations, and social media word-of-mouth. Keep scrolling for the must-know details on each pick.
July 12, 2024
Product Expert:Georgia Jones
Top 10 Lists serve as unbiased shopping guides to the most trusted product recommendations on the internet.
The Rankings
Zoya Naked Manicure Base Coat
Overall Score
4.3
10
Zoya Naked Manicure Base Coat
4.68
426 User Reviews
2.8
Best Seller
3
Industry Recognition
Social Buzz
Best Color-Neutralizing Base Coat
WHY IT'S A STANDOUT
This base coat features a nutrient-rich formula that is designed to smooth the nail surface and repair damage. It contains a unique blend of vitamins, proteins, botanicals, and sulfur amino acids that replicate the natural keratin structure of the nail. Over time, you can expect to see an enhancement in your nail strength, texture, and color.
REVIEWER HIGHLIGHT
"I'm a big ZOYA fan. I originally tried it because I love that it's 5-free as well as cruelty free. Now, after trying it, it's the only nail polish I buy! This is your basic base coat. It dries quickly and does a good job protecting my nails against staining. My nails weren't really damaged in the first place so I can't speak too much towards whether or not this restored them at all, but I like the idea of using a base coat that is beneficial to my nails."
Chanel La Base Camelia Base Coat
Overall Score
4.35
09
Chanel La Base Camelia Base Coat
4.61
48 User Reviews
2.4
Best Seller
4
Industry Recognition
Social Buzz
Best Luxury Base Coat
WHY IT'S A STANDOUT
Though the price may seem high at $32 for a base coat polish, the formula is exceptional. It's a treatment that enhances the appearance of your nails, making them smooth and healthier with just one swipe of the brush.
OTHER THINGS TO KNOW
This nail treatment contains camellia oleifera oil to nourish and prevent dryness. Cellulose evens out nail surface irregularities and natural mineral pigments neutralize discoloration. The result? Beautiful and stronger nails.
Olive & June Nail Primer
Overall Score
4.4
08
Olive & June Nail Primer
4.37
3031 User Reviews
5
Best Seller
3
Industry Recognition
Social Buzz
Best Base Coat For Durability
WHY IT’S A STANDOUT
Olive & June calls this nail primer a “bonus step,” but we’d say it’s a non-negotiable. The vegan and cruelty-free base coat extends the life of manicures by up to three days and increases nail durability.
OTHER THINGS TO KNOW
Olive & June is known for its affordable nail kits, so we recommend any of the “shop systems” for a complete experience.
Cruelty Free
Butter London Horse Power Nail Rescue Basecoat
Overall Score
4.4
07
Butter London Horse Power Nail Rescue Basecoat
4.4
2653 User Reviews
3.3
Best Seller
5
Industry Recognition
Social Buzz
Best Base Coat For Weak Nails
WHY IT’S A STANDOUT
Butter London’s base coat is an award-winning top-seller that lives up to its name. With continued use, it’s clinically proven to repair damage around the nail, in addition to providing a protective barrier on the nail bed.
REVIEWER HIGHLIGHT
“I cannot sing this product's praises enough! A complete turnaround for the health and the condition of my nails since I started using it a few months ago. It is very durable and long-lasting, and it dries at lightning-fast speed.”
Cruelty Free
Orly Bonder Base Coat
Overall Score
4.45
06
Orly Bonder Base Coat
4.62
3018 User Reviews
5
Best Seller
3
Industry Recognition
Social Buzz
Best Adhesive Base Coat
WHY IT'S A STANDOUT
Orly's Bonder Base Coat is unlike any other option on this list. It grips nail lacquer to the surface for lasting adhesion, thanks to a "rubberized" formula made with cutting-edge resin technology.
REVIEWER HIGHLIGHT
"This is the best nail polish base on the market for natural nails! Nothing compares! It makes my manicure last a week before changing. It helps the nail color grip so that it does not chip. Make sure your nails are clean and dry before applying. I also lightly wipe my nails with alcohol to get any oils off before applying the base. Buy this!"
Seche Crystal Clear Base Coat
Overall Score
4.55
05
Seche Crystal Clear Base Coat
4.62
10654 User Reviews
3.3
Best Seller
4
Industry Recognition
3
Social Buzz
Best Glossy Base Coat
WHY IT'S A STANDOUT
Seche's Crystal Clear Base Coat provides a smooth, glossy canvas for color, setting the stage for a salon-worthy manicure. It also dries fast, so you won't need to worry if you're short on time.
REVIEWER HIGHLIGHT
"I've used this base coat for years and like it. It provides a nice smooth canvas for nail polish. I pair it with the Seche Vite Top Coat for perfect manicures."
Deborah Lippmann Hard Rock Nail Strengthening Top And Base Coat
Overall Score
4.6
04
Deborah Lippmann Hard Rock Nail Strengthening Top And Base Coat
4.56
896 User Reviews
3
Best Seller
5
Industry Recognition
3
Social Buzz
Best Base Coat For Nail Growth
WHY IT’S A STANDOUT
Deborah Lippmann is a pioneering celebrity nail artist, and her expertise is reflected in this namesake product line. The two-in-one base and top coat is known for its strengthening benefits and is especially recommended for those with weak or artificial nails.
OTHER THINGS TO KNOW
This standout polish is also enriched with biotin to encourage growth.
Cruelty Free
Essie Strong Start Base Coat
Overall Score
4.6
03
Essie Strong Start Base Coat
4.5
19897 User Reviews
5
Best Seller
3
Industry Recognition
3
Social Buzz
Best Strengthening Base Coat
WHY IT'S A STANDOUT
It's no wonder why we're seeing essie's base coat on our list. The strengthening formula provides weak and brittle nails with a boost of reinforcement using biotin, and creates the ideal base for your manicure. This makes your nails more resistant to peeling, chipping, and breakage.
OTHER THINGS TO KNOW
Essie is a go-to for manicurists everywhere, and with good reason. They create effective, vegan formulas at prices that your wallet will thank you for.
Sally Hansen Ultimate Shield Base & Top Coat
Overall Score
4.7
02
Sally Hansen Ultimate Shield Base & Top Coat
4.56
10924 User Reviews
5
Best Seller
4
Industry Recognition
3
Social Buzz
Best Multitasking Base Coat
WHY IT'S A STANDOUT
If you have brittle nails, then you likely understand the struggle of making sure your manicure lasts. This shiny base and top coat is the solution to your woes, as it strengthens nails to increase protection against chipping, peeling, and fading. In short, it's good for you and your manicure.
HELPFUL TIP
To refresh your manicure, reapply a coat every two to three days.
OPI Nail Lacquer Natural Nail Base Coat
Overall Score
4.9
01
OPI Nail Lacquer Natural Nail Base Coat
4.69
13506 User Reviews
5
Best Seller
4
Industry Recognition
4
Social Buzz
Best Base Coat Overall
WHY IT’S A STANDOUT
OPI is the mother of all nail polish brands, known for its iconic shades and equally impressive nail treatments. The Natural Nail Base Coat acts as both a protector and strengthener, providing a glossy barrier between the nail beds and polish as well as hardening the nail for less chipping.
REVIEWER HIGHLIGHT
"I've used this base for years now, and it's my absolute favorite. It dries so quickly and makes polish last so long without any staining and minimal chipping."
