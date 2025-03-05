The 10 Best Base Coats For Your Nails 2024 | Rank & Style (2025)

The list of all-too-common beauty pet peeves—at least, according to us—includes a manicure without a base coat. Going without this crucial product seems harmless at first, especially when you’re going the DIY route and low on time. However, when the time comes to remove colored polish, and your nail beds remain discolored after many rounds of acetone, you wish you had made time to protect them. That’s the simplistic beauty of base coat: it’s literally a barrier between your nail beds and nail polish that doesn’t just prevent color stains. The best base coats also address other small but important concerns like brittleness, dryness, and chipping. In short, the base coat is a small product that packs a heavy punch.

Choosing a base coat for your individual needs shouldn’t be rocket science. Generally speaking, you’ll want a formula that's quick-drying and infused with nail-loving ingredients. The finish is also a matter of personal preference; some prefer a high-gloss option to elevate the shine of a color coat, while others prefer a toned-down matte finish. There are also brands that prioritize convenience and affordability with polish that can be used as a base and top coat. Lucky for you, we’ve already gathered the most talked-about base coats so you can choose from the best options.

How We Found The Best Base Coats

As always, we put together this list with the help of our tried-and-true, ultra-smart algorithm. The proprietary tool chooses products by analyzing a diverse range of data, including beauty editor product reviews, expert recommendations, and social media word-of-mouth. Keep scrolling for the must-know details on each pick.