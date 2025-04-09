The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (1)

Earwax removal tools with cameras are innovative devices designed to help individuals safely and effectively remove earwax. These tools come equipped with a camera that allows users to see inside their ear canal and target the affected area with precision. They are easy to use, and the camera provides a clear view of the ear canal, making it easier to remove earwax without causing any damage. These tools are perfect for individuals who suffer from excessive earwax buildup or those who have trouble removing earwax with traditional methods.

At a Glance: Our Top Picks

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2) #TOP 1

JEGOAT Ear Wax Removal Tool with Camera

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (3) 9.9

Buy on Amazon Read Review

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (5) #TOP 2

Medcursor Ear Wax Removal Tool

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (6) 9.8

Buy on Amazon Read Review

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (7)

9.8

Read Review

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (8) #TOP 3

JEGOAT Ear Wax Removal Tool

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (9) 9.6

Buy on Amazon Read Review

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (10)

9.6

Read Review

Top 10 Earwax Removal Tools with Camera

#TOP 1 Best Ear Pick

JEGOAT Ear Wax Removal Tool with Camera

JEGOAT

Jet Black

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (11)

Ear Wax Removal Tool Camera, Ear Cleaner with Camera, 1296P HD Ear Scope, 6 LED Lights and 12 Ear Picks, Earwax Removal with Otoscope, Jet Black

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (12) 9.9

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The JEGOAT Ear Cleaner Camera offers a high-definition 1296P camera for a clear view of your ear health. With six adjustable lights, you can easily illuminate the inside of your ears, helping you spot any wax buildup. The smart app connects via WiFi and Bluetooth, allowing you to view real-time images, capture videos, and track changes over time. Designed for convenience, this tool includes a user-friendly scoop and replaceable silicone tips to protect your ear canal. Clean-up is a breeze with its waterproof lens, ensuring hygiene without hassle.

What We Like

High-definition camera quality

Easy to use and set up

Multiple tips for cleaning

Bright LED lighting

Durable and lightweight design

What We Don't Like

Silicone sleeve may tear quickly

What Cusomers Say

"I'm thoroughly impressed with the JeGoat earwax removal tool! The video quality is incredible—clear and sharp. It made identifying and removing earwax simple and efficient. I loved the versatility; it’s perfect for both my child and me. The various attachments ensure a thorough and comfortable experience. Overall, it's a game-changer—user-friendly and effective!"

"I was amazed at the effectiveness of this tiny tool. I could see inside my ear via the app on my phone. It's so easy to use and clean, plus it's durable and fits perfectly in my ear canals. The price is great, and it's rechargeable too!"

"Initially skeptical, I found the JEGOAT Ear Wax Removal Tool to be one of the coolest gadgets I own! The HD camera provides a crystal-clear view, and the LED lights illuminate even the darkest corners. The ear picks are comfortable, and the app setup was seamless. It’s not just a tool—it's an experience that makes ear cleaning both effective and enjoyable!"

#TOP 2

Medcursor Ear Wax Removal Tool

Medcursor

FIND A

Black

FIND A

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (13)

Medcursor Ear Wax Removal, Ear Wax Removal Tool Camera with 1080P HD Smart Visual Otoscope, Ear Cleaner with 6 LED Lights and 6 Soft Ear Scoops for iOS & Android, FSA HSA Eligible

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (14) 9.8

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Medcursor Ear Cleaner is a versatile tool designed to help you safely remove earwax. With its 1080P HD camera and six LED lights, you can clearly see your ear canal, making the cleaning process easier and more effective. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS, allowing you to capture and share images and videos with your doctor if needed. Its safe design features soft silicone ear scoops that prevent scratching, ensuring a gentle experience. Plus, the rechargeable battery offers up to 90 minutes of use, making it a convenient choice for family care.

What We Don't Like

Camera clarity could improve

Short product lifespan

What Cusomers Say

"This product works great and was reasonably priced. The camera has a light, allowing me to see clearly on the app. It also comes with various attachments."

"I find this item very easy to use. The app runs smoothly without freezing, and the silicone tips are comfortable to insert and remove. The battery lasts quite a while after charging, and the extra silicone tips come in an adorable storage container. Everything fits nicely in a slim box for storage. The camera is simple to operate, making it beginner-friendly and functional overall."

"While it gets the job done, I was a bit disappointed as the camera isn't as clear as I hoped. Maybe I received a defective unit, not sure."

#TOP 3

JEGOAT Ear Wax Removal Tool

JEGOAT

Black

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (15)

JEGOAT Ear Wax Removal, Ear Wax Removal Tool with 1296P HD Camera and 6 LED Lights, Ear Cleaner with 10 Ear Pick, Upgrade Ear Wax Removal Tool for iOS and Android (Black)

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (16) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The JEGOAT Ear Cleaner is designed to make ear wax removal simple and effective. With its 1296P HD camera and six adjustable LED lights, you can clearly see what you're doing, ensuring a thorough cleaning. The smart app connectivity allows you to capture photos and videos, making it easy to share your ear health with family or doctors. Its ear-friendly design includes soft silicone tips for a comfortable experience, while the rechargeable battery offers up to 70 minutes of use. Plus, the waterproof feature means cleaning the tool is hassle-free.

What We Like

Sleek and lightweight design

Crystal-clear camera quality

Wireless and intuitive app

Gentle and effective cleaning tools

Rechargeable and portable

What We Don't Like

Learning curve with tool manipulation

What Cusomers Say

“I recently purchased this earwax removal cleaner, and I'm beyond impressed! The sleek and lightweight design makes it incredibly comfortable to use. The wireless functionality is a game-changer—no more fumbling with cords! The camera provides a crystal-clear view, ensuring safety and precision. The app connects seamlessly to my iPhone 16 Pro and is surprisingly fun to use. This device has become an essential part of my routine, and I can't recommend it enough!”

“This product is one of the best quality items I've ever ordered. I had my doubts, but it's simple to use, and the camera is crystal clear. It makes the entire process safer, providing excellent results! If you wear hearing aids, this is definitely for you!”

“This ear cleaning kit is well-designed and convenient. It includes multiple tools, all organized neatly, and the quality feels solid. The rechargeable device is a plus, making it easy to use. Overall, this product offers great value for anyone looking for an efficient and safe way to clean their ears. I highly recommend it for its practicality and thoughtful design!”

#TOP 4

Earwax Remover Tool with Camera and 8 Pcs Ear Set

LEIPUT

Black

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (17)

Ear Wax Removal - Earwax Remover Tool with 8 Pcs Ear Set - Ear Cleaner with Camera - Earwax Removal Kit with Light - Ear Camera with 6 Ear Spoon - Ear Cleaner for iOS & Android (Black)

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (18) 9.4

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The earwax remover tool comes with a 1080P HD camera and 6 LED lights, allowing you to easily see and clean earwax. The rotatable metal ear scoops come in 3 different curvatures and are covered with silicone to prevent scratching. The device has a built-in rechargeable battery and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The ear cleaner is suitable for adults, children, and pets, and can also be used to check teeth, nose, throat, scalp root, and other body parts.

What We Like

Clear camera view

Gentle earwax removal

Multiple attachments included

Easy to use

Good build quality

What We Don't Like

WiFi connection required

Camera feed orientation confusing

What Cusomers Say

“I cannot say enough about the quality of this tool. It's incredibly effective for removing earwax and provides a crystal clear view inside the ear canal. The included attachments are great, and I especially love the soft rubber scoop. I'll never go back to using Q-tips!”

“I purchased this ear cleaner out of curiosity and was pleasantly surprised. The camera view is magnified, allowing for safe and precise cleaning. It came with several cleaning picks and extra caps, which is a nice touch. The only challenge was getting used to the direction to move the pick while watching the camera.”

“This ear cleaner is fantastic! It's so easy to use and provides a clear image of my ear. It effectively removed all the built-up wax. The only downside is that I wish the battery lasted longer. But overall, I have no complaints!”

#TOP 5

AIFINI Ear Wax Removal Camera

AIFINI

Lake Green

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (19)

Ear Wax Removal Tool Camera with 4 Ear Spoon - Ear Cleaner with 1080P HD Camera - Earwax Removal Kit with Camera - Ear Camera for iOS & Android (Lake Green)

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (20) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The AIFINI Ear Wax Camera features a 1080P HD camera paired with bright LED lights, allowing you to clearly view your ear canal in real-time. This ensures precise inspection and effective wax removal. The innovative all-in-one design combines the camera with the ear scoop, preventing any issues with the scoop falling off during use. It supports both Android and iOS devices, making it easy to connect and use with your smartphone. With its versatility, you can also check other body areas like your teeth and throat, although it's not recommended for children or pets.

What We Like

Easy app setup

Clear real-time camera view

Multiple ear tips included

Sturdy and gentle design

Effective ear wax removal

What We Don't Like

Battery life could improve

Tips not compatible with camera

What Cusomers Say

"I seldom write reviews, but I was impressed by this product. No hardware issues like others I’ve seen. As a physician, I wanted to check my ear due to worsening hearing. The camera provided clear images, and the setup was quick. I discovered a large buildup of wax and successfully cleaned it out using this device alongside some drops. I appreciated the gentle approach it allowed for my delicate ear."

"I bought this to check my child's ears. Surprisingly good camera quality for the price! Positioning takes practice, but the light on the tip is helpful. The extra cleaning tools are nice too, although I mistakenly thought they worked with the camera. Overall, it's easy to set up, and I’d definitely purchase it again for home use!"

"This tool is a game changer for ear wax removal. The built-in camera gives a clear view, and the setup was straightforward. I love how sturdy it feels while still being gentle. If the battery lasted longer, it would be perfect, but I’ve been able to clean my ears effectively with it."

#TOP 6

BEBIRD R1 Ear Wax Removal Tool

BEBIRD

BEBIRD R1

Black

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (21)

BEBIRD R1 Wax Removal Tool for Ear - Spade Ear Canal Cleaner with Camera 1080P Earscope, Wax Remove Ear Picker with Vari Replacement Tips, Camera with 6LED Light for Ear/Nose/Throat Examination, Black

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (22) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The BEBIRD R1 Ear Wax Removal Tool is a great tool for ear wax removal and ear cleaning. It features a 1080P HD Ear Camera with a 360° wide angle view, 6 LED lights, and a 300W pixel high precision lens. It also includes two types of ear scoops, a rechargeable lithium battery, and is compatible with iOS iPadOS and Android systems. Customers have praised its picture quality and magnification, as well as its ability to take pictures and record videos. However, some have noted that the Wi-Fi connection can be unreliable and the rubber cover on the tip can wear out quickly.

What We Like

Easy to use

High camera quality

Multiple interchangeable tips

Durable and well-built

Great battery life

What We Don't Like

Setup can be confusing

Initial connection issues

What Cusomers Say

"I bought this for my daughter, who aspires to be an ENT. She was thrilled on Christmas morning when she opened it. Setting it up was a breeze, and she had the app ready in just a minute. It's super user-friendly with clear visuals on her phone. This is a fantastic product!"

"I usually don't write reviews, but I had to for this product. After struggling with ear pressure and ineffective over-the-counter solutions, I decided to give this a try before seeing a doctor. It was a huge time and money saver! The setup was straightforward, and the camera worked brilliantly. Now, I can hear clearly again!"

"I was excited to try this the moment it arrived. While I did encounter a few setup hiccups, overall, it was pretty straightforward. I appreciate the excellent camera quality and various tips that come with it. It was effective for ear cleaning, even if my ears weren't as dirty as those in the videos! I’d definitely recommend this."

#TOP 7

BEBIRD Earsight Plus Ear Cleaning Kit

BEBIRD

Blue

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (23)

Bebird Earsight Plus Ear Cleaning Camera Wax Removal Tool kit, Flexible Ear Scope Otoscope Camera Light, Visual Ear Picker Wireless Earwax Remover Tweezers for Adults & Kids

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (24) 9.1

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The BEBIRD Ear Cleaning Tool is designed for a comfortable and safe ear cleaning experience. Its flexible otoscope easily adapts to the shape of your ear canal, allowing for thorough inspections. You’ll appreciate the soft silicone coating that prevents scratches and discomfort, while the spiral tip ensures it stays securely in place. The built-in safety features protect your eardrums from over-insertion, giving you peace of mind. With precision tweezers and a camera, you can gently remove earwax without any pain, making it suitable for all ages.

What We Like

Clear visuals

Easy to use

Comfortable design

Multiple attachments

Rechargeable device

What We Don't Like

App connection instructions lacking

Image degradation over time

What Cusomers Say

“I found the Earwax Removal Kit with Camera incredibly effective and easy to use. The clear visuals made it simple to remove earwax safely. I highly recommend it!”

“Using this kit has been a game-changer for me! I had itchy ears and ear infections, and I decided to give this a try. I was able to remove a big chunk of earwax that was occluding my eardrum on my first day. It’s not only effective but also easy to clean after use.”

“I love how comfortable this kit is to use. It comes with a variety of tools that allow me to inspect not just my ears, but also my nose and throat. The image quality is excellent, and while I needed some practice to coordinate my movements, it’s a highly effective tool overall.”

#TOP 8

Bebird Earsight Plus Ear Wax Removal Tool

BEBIRD

Bebird Earsight Plus D39R

Blue

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (25)

Bebird Earsight Plus Ear Wax Removal Tool Camera, Ear Cleaner with Flexible Wireless Ear Camera Otoscope, Painless Visual Ear Pick Tweezers Wax Remover, Portable Ear Cleaning Kit for Adults/Kids, Blue

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (26) 8.9

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Bebird Ear Cleaner offers a comprehensive solution for earwax removal with its advanced features. Its flexible silicone tube lens and high-quality camera allow you to see inside your ear canal clearly, making the cleaning process easy and accurate. You can choose from four ear scoop tips designed for various types of earwax, ensuring safe and effective removal. The gentle ear tweezers are perfect for sensitive ears, helping you avoid discomfort while removing stubborn debris. With this tool, you can take control of your ear health from the comfort of home.

What We Like

Crystal-clear camera view

Gentle for sensitive ears

Portable and lightweight

Easy app integration

Multiple replacement heads included

What We Don't Like

Learning curve for use

Safety stopper feels loose

What Cusomers Say

"I've been using the Bebird Earsight Plus, and it's a game-changer for ear hygiene! The built-in wireless camera provides a crystal-clear view, making it easy to clean without any guesswork. I love how portable and lightweight it is—perfect for travel. The app integration is intuitive and user-friendly. I highly recommend this tool for an effective ear cleaning solution!"

"The Bebird Earsight Plus is a revolutionary tool that changes how I approach ear care. The camera gives a clear view, making it easy to clean my ears safely. Setting it up was quick and straightforward, and the wireless functionality is super convenient. I highly recommend it!"

"I love this device! The app is easy to install and the camera quality is great! Now I'm not afraid to clean my kids' ears anymore!"

#TOP 9

Tomaje Ear Wax Removal Tool Camera

Tomaje

B8Pro

Black

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (27)

Tomaje Ear Wax Removal Tool Camera, Ear Cleaner with Camera, 1080P HD Ear Camera and 6 LED Light, Ear Wax Removal Kit with 6 Ear Pick, 6 Pcs Ear Set, Ear Camera Wax Removal for iOS & Android, Black

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (28) 8.9

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Tomaje Ear Cleaner Camera offers a high-definition 1080P camera with adjustable lighting, allowing you to see every detail within your ear canal. This feature helps you clean your ears safely and effectively, ensuring you maintain good ear health. Its built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 90 minutes of use, making it convenient for multiple cleanings without frequent recharging. You can easily connect the device to a smart app on your iOS or Android device, where you can view real-time images and adjust the lighting to suit your needs. This combination of features makes ear cleaning straightforward and efficient.

What We Like

Clear HD camera

Bright LED lights

User-friendly setup

Multiple cleaning tips

Compact design

What We Don't Like

Requires app and WiFi

Small screen on phone

What Cusomers Say

"Using this earwax removal tool has been a surprisingly practical experience for me. The FHD camera offers a clear view of my ear canal, and the adjustable brightness on the six LED lights ensures visibility in darker areas. The live video feed allowed me to clean safely and effectively without any guesswork. It’s easy to handle, and I appreciate the impressive battery life that lasts well over an hour on a full charge. Overall, I’d recommend it for maintenance but wouldn’t replace a professional visit."

"I recently tried this ear cleaning device, and it's been fantastic! It's easy to use, charges quickly, and the battery lasts a while. I found the app straightforward to navigate, and I highly recommend it. Definitely worth the price!"

"I got this ear wax camera for my husband, who has struggled with various ear wax removal solutions. It’s so cool and easy to use! The camera function is clear, and with multiple soft tips included, cleaning is a breeze. My husband found it effective and fun to use, although he was a bit hesitant to share the video due to its nature. Great price and lightweight!"

#TOP 10

Edicc Ear Cleaner with Camera

Edicc

Black

Standard

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (29)

Ear Wax Removal, Ear Cleaner with Camera, Ears Wax Removal Kit with 1296P HD Ear Otoscope with 6 LED Lights, Earwax Removal Tool for iPhone, iPad & Android Smart Phones (Black, Standard)

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (30) 8.8

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Edicc Ear Cleaner with Camera is a versatile ear wax removal tool that allows you to safely and easily remove earwax from the comfort of your own home. Equipped with a 1080P HD camera and 6 LED lights, this ear cleaner provides a clear and detailed view of your ear canal. The 360° wide-angle lens and three-axis gyroscope ensure a large and stable coverage view, making it easier and safer to locate and remove earwax. With its slim 3.5mm lens, it is designed to fit comfortably in any size of ear canal. The Edicc Ear Cleaner is also compatible with both Android and iOS devices, allowing you to easily download the app and start using the ear camera. Additionally, this ear cleaner has a built-in rechargeable battery and can be easily cleaned with water or alcohol cotton. With its multi-functionality, you can also use it to check other body parts such as teeth, nasal cavity, throat, and scalp root.

What We Like

Easy to use

Good camera quality

Effective for ear cleaning

Includes extra tools

What We Don't Like

Occasional camera freezing

Thin metal tips bend easily

What Cusomers Say

"I absolutely love this tool. It’s really easy to use and the camera works great."

"I bought this with low expectations, but it exceeded my hopes. The camera quality is excellent and the lighting is good. My only issue is the limited disposable covers included."

"I use this tool before visiting my ENT to show them my ear issues. It works great and is worth the price. I had a minor issue with the app disconnecting, but overall, no real complaints!"

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (31)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Do earwax removal cameras work?

Earwax removal cameras are not effective and can be dangerous. The American Academy of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery Foundation advises that the physical removal of earwax should only be done by a healthcare professional.

2. Are ear wax camera tools safe?

Ear wax camera tools can be unsafe if used incorrectly. They may cause significant and lasting trauma to the sensitive skin lining of the ear canal. It is best to seek professional help for earwax removal to avoid any potential risks.

3. Are spiral ear wax removal tools safe?

Spiral ear wax removal tools, such as ear picks, can be unsafe as they may accidentally puncture the eardrum and cause permanent hearing loss. Similarly, ear candles can worsen the problem by leaving more wax inside the ear and can also pose a fire hazard. It is advisable to avoid using these tools.

4. Do people hear better after ear wax removal?

Yes, removing impacted earwax can improve hearing. Studies have shown that a significant number of patients experienced improved hearing after earwax removal. It is estimated that removing an earwax plug can improve hearing by up to 10 decibels.

5. What are the side effects of ear flushing?

Ear flushing can lead to complications such as otitis externa, vertigo, perforation of the eardrum, and middle ear damage. These risks are lower when using a syringe and IV catheter technique compared to pulsating water devices.

6. Is it better to suction or syringe ear wax removal?

Microsuction is considered the safer and more effective option for earwax removal compared to ear syringing. Microsuction is a gentle and efficient method performed by trained audiologists.

7. What is the safest method of ear wax removal?

Microsuction is the safest method for earwax removal. It involves using a soft suction or vacuum to gently loosen and remove the wax. This method is considered the gold standard in earwax removal due to its safety, effectiveness, and gentle nature.

8. What is the safest most effective ear wax removal?

The safest and most effective methods of earwax removal include using mineral oil or cleaning drops with peroxide. If you choose to clean your ears yourself, the least dangerous method is to use a bulb syringe filled with water. Gently squirting the water near the ear opening can help flush out the wax.

Editor's Notes

During our earwax removal tool with camera research, we found 24 earwax removal tool with camera products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 150,547 customer reviews through our big data system to write the earwax removal tools with camera list. We found that most customers choose earwax removal tools with camera with an average price of $19.00.

The earwax removal tools with camera are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of earwax removal tools with camera, including JEGOAT, Medcursor, LEIPUT, AIFINI, BEBIRD. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 385 consumers with an average rating of 4.7.

Written by

The 10 Best Earwax Removal Tools with Camera of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (32)

Bonnie Salem

Bonnie Salem is a stay-at-home mother with two-year-old twins and has spent almost half of her life surrounded by baby products. As a mother and a professional copywriter, she has an insightful and unique eye for researching products suitable for infants. Bonnie Salem is an expert in health and nutrition who lives with her family in New Jersey. She has over 15 years of working experience in an institute of medicine after graduating from the University of Toronto. She is highly interested in personal health and wellness.

