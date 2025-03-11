The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Is an electric foot file worth it? 2. Are electric foot files good for your feet? 3. Why you shouldn't use a foot file? References

Lisa Bechard

Last Updated: Jan 4, 2025

Electric Foot Files are a must-have tool for anyone looking to keep their feet smooth and callus-free. These devices are designed to gently and effectively remove dead skin cells, leaving your feet feeling soft and smooth. They work by using a rotating head that buffs away rough skin, and many models come with different attachments to target specific areas of the foot. Electric Foot Files are easy to use and are a great alternative to traditional foot files, which can be time-consuming and messy. With regular use, Electric Foot Files can help prevent the buildup of calluses and keep your feet looking and feeling their best.

Top 10 Electric Foot Files

#TOP 1 Best Electronic Foot File

Electric Callus Remover with Speed Controller and 60pcs Replacement Sandpaper

Ravifun

Ravifun-Footfile

Pink

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (11)

Electric Callus Remover, Ravifun Foot File Grinder Tool with Speed Controller and 60pcs Replacement Sandpaper Disk for Men Women Dead Dry Crack Skin Calluses

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (12) 9.9

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Electric Callus Remover by Ravifun is a foot file pedicure tool that can remove foot and heel dead skin, dry skin, cracked skin, corn skin, and calluses. It features a powerful motor that rotates 360 degrees without hurting your skin, and it comes with 60 pieces of disposable sandpaper for clean and hygienic use. You can adjust the rotating speed (0-500 rpm) with the speed controller of the DC power cord for the best foot callus removal effect. The premium aluminum body allows for efficient heat dissipation, making it extremely quiet and smooth with low vibration during use. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty and free replacement service for quality assurance.

What We Like

Comes with 60 pieces of disposable sandpaper for clean and hygienic use

Adjustable rotating speed (0-500 rpm) for the best foot callus removal effect

Premium aluminum body allows for efficient heat dissipation, making it extremely quiet and smooth with low vibration during use

#TOP 2

krofaue Electronic Foot File Grinder with 60pcs Sandpaper Disks

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (13)

krofaue Electronic Foot File Grinder with 60pcs Replacement Sandpaper Disk, Powerful Electric Callus Remover Professional Pedicure Tool for Men Women Dead Cracked Hard Skin Calluses

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (14) 9.8

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The krofaue Electronic Foot File Grinder is a powerful and professional pedicure tool that can remove dead, cracked, and hard skin calluses with ease. It comes with 60 replaceable sandpaper disks, which are safe, hygienic, and easy to replace. The device can rotate 360 degrees and has two types of sandpaper to suit your needs. It is suitable for most people who wear high heels, love sports, or stand for a long time. The device is easy to use and does not require recharging, making it perfect for nail salons or home use. It is also compact and portable, making it an ideal gift option for loved ones.

What We Like

Comes with 60 replaceable and hygienic sandpaper disks

Two types of sandpaper to suit different needs

Easy to use and does not require recharging

Suitable for most people who wear high heels, love sports, or stand for a long time

Compact and portable, making it an ideal gift option

#TOP 3

Dr. Scholl's Electronic Foot File

Dr. Scholl's

90000470

Blue

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (15)

Dr. Scholl's Callus Remover Electronic Foot File, Electric Hard Skin Removal for Feet, Effortless Soft Smooth Skin in Minutes, Perfect for Travel, for Women & Men, AAA Batteries Included

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (16) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Dr. Scholl's Foot File is designed to help you achieve smooth, soft feet effortlessly. With its rotating roller head, you can easily glide it over your skin, effectively removing tough calluses and rough patches. This device is compact, making it perfect for travel, so you can maintain your foot care routine wherever you go. Additionally, it comes with four AAA batteries included, allowing you to start using it right away without any hassle. Enjoy the convenience of quick, effective foot care that fits seamlessly into your life.

What We Like

Effective callus removal

Portable design for travel

Includes batteries for convenience

#TOP 4 Best Rechargeable Foot File

Electric Foot Callus Remover Kit

PRITECH

TGAU-BCM-1138-White-Adapter

001-white

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (17)

Electric Feet Callus Removers Rechargeable,Portable Electronic Foot File Pedicure Tools, Electric Callus Remover Kit,Professional Pedi Feet Care Perfect for Dead,Hard Cracked Dry Skin Ideal Gift

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (18) 9.4

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Electric Foot Callus Remover Kit by PRITECH is a fast, rechargeable, and efficient foot pedicure tool that can be used for up to 45 minutes with just 2-3 hours of charging. With a waterproof and dust-free design, this electronic foot scrubber can adapt to all kinds of humid environments, helping to relieve foot pain and protect your foot health. It is also powerful and safe with two speed replacements and three types of rollers for varying degrees of roughness, making it the perfect gift choice for anyone looking to save time and expense going to a foot spa while achieving exquisite heels and beautiful feet.

What We Like

Fast and efficient foot pedicure tool that is rechargeable and can be used for up to 45 minutes.

Waterproof and dust-free design that can adapt to all kinds of humid environments, helping to relieve foot pain and protect foot health.

Powerful and safe with two speed replacements and three types of rollers for varying degrees of roughness.

The best gift choice for anyone looking to save time and expense going to a foot spa while achieving exquisite heels and beautiful feet.

Made with eco-friendly materials that meet 100 percent natural standards, paraben-free and cruelty-free.

#TOP 5

Amope Pedi Perfect Advanced Electronic Foot File

Amope

10051400931972

Pink/White

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (19)

Amopé Pedi Perfect Electric Callus Remover Foot File w/ Diamond Crystals, Pedicure Tool for Feet, Removes Hard & Dead Skin, Feet Scrubber & Buffer, Splashproof, w/ Extra Coarse Roller Head, 1 Count

The Amope Pedi Perfect Advanced Electronic Foot File is an effective solution for removing hard and dead skin from your feet. The refillable regular coarse roller head spins 360 degrees for quick results, making it safe and easy to use for the perfect pedicure at home. The battery-operated foot file comes with four AA batteries and features an ergonomically shaped handle for an effortless and comfortable pedicure experience.

What We Like

Quick and effective in removing thick and calloused skin

Easy to use for the perfect pedicure at home

Comes with four AA batteries to power the device

#TOP 6

Electric Foot Callus Remover with 8-in-1 Pedicure Kits

Geopu

ZCA019

Black

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (21)

Electric Foot Callus Remover, Rechargeable Portable Electronic Foot File Pedicure Kits, Waterproof Foot Scrubber File, Professional Pedicure Tools, Foot Care for Dead Skin Ideal Gift, 3 Rollers

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (22) 9.2

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

This Electric Foot Callus Remover comes with an 8-in-1 pedicure kit that includes an electric callus remover, 3 different replacement roller heads, 2 exfoliating foot scrubbers, and more. With 2 adjustable speeds and 3 different quartz sand grinding heads, this remover is powerful yet safe to use. It's rechargeable and equipped with an LCD digital battery display and light. Additionally, it is waterproof and easy to clean. This foot care kit makes for an ideal gift, and customers can expect friendly service.

What We Like

Comes with an 8-in-1 pedicure kit that meets different needs

2 adjustable speeds and 3 different grinding heads for powerful yet safe use

Rechargeable with an LCD digital battery display and light

Waterproof and easy to clean

Ideal gift with friendly service

#TOP 7

HayZBao Electric Foot File

HayZBao

Pink

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (23)

HayZBao Electric Foot File - Callus Remover for Feet,Professional Pedicure Tool for Dead Skin and Calluses,Adjustable Speed Foot File with 60 Pcs Sandpaper Discs - Pink

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (24) 9.2

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The HayZBao Foot File is designed to make foot care easy and effective. With 60 replacement sandpaper discs, including both fine and coarse options, you can personalize your callus removal experience. The adjustable speed feature allows you to choose the right intensity for safe exfoliation, ensuring comfort. Its durable aluminum design provides a sleek and easy-to-hold tool, while the adapter-powered feature means you won’t need to worry about battery life during extended sessions. This combination ensures you can maintain beautiful feet without hassle.

What We Like

Customizable speed settings

Includes 60 sandpaper discs

Durable aluminum construction

Adapter-powered for convenience

#TOP 8

HayZBao Electric Foot File

HayZBao

MJQ-2

Black

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (25)

HayZBao Electric Foot File - Callus Remover for Feet,Adjustable Speed Foot File with 60 Pcs Sandpaper Discs,Professional Pedicure Tool for Dead Skin and Calluses - Matte Black

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (26) 9.2

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The HayZBao Foot File is designed to make your foot care routine easier and more effective. With 60 replacement sandpaper discs, you can easily switch out used pads for a clean and hygienic experience. The adjustable speed feature allows you to tailor the exfoliation process to your comfort level, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. Its durable aluminum design makes it comfortable to hold while you work on your feet. Plus, the adapter-powered setup means you can use it for extended periods without worrying about battery life.

What We Like

Customizable speed settings

60 replacement sandpapers

Durable aluminum body

Adapter-powered for convenience

#TOP 9

Electric Callus Remover for Feet with Vacuum

Hoxida

Hoxida-Footfile-002

Electric Foot File

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (27)

Electric Callus Remover for Feet (with Dander Vacuum), Portable Pedicure Kit Foot File Callus Remover, Rechargeable Waterproof Foot File for Foot Care Deadskin Remover with 3Head&LCD Display

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (28) 9.1

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Electric Callus Remover for Feet with Vacuum is a fast and powerful foot file callus remover that comes with three grinding heads, 2 speeds, and vacuum absorption. The device is rechargeable and has an LCD display that shows the speed and power status, and it is also waterproof and safe to use. Additionally, the kit comes with 10 pedicure tools and is an ideal gift for family and friends.

What We Like

Powerful 6W motor with 2 speeds for fast grinding without damaging healthy skin

Comes with 3 grinding heads and vacuum absorption for dust-free, clean use

Rechargeable with LCD display and waterproof for convenient use

#TOP 10

Wea&Hea Electric Callus Remover Kit

Wea&Hea

MJQ-3-17

Black

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (29)

Electric Callus Remover for Feet with 3 Roller Heads 2 Speed Rechargeable Waterproof Professional Pedicure Kit 17 in 1 Foot File Tools Perfect for Dead Hard Cracked Dry Skin

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (30) 9.1

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Wea&Hea Foot Care Kit is designed to give you the softest feet effortlessly. With two power settings and three interchangeable grinding heads, you can customize your pedicure experience to suit your needs. The fully washable design makes it easy to maintain, ensuring hygiene after each use. Plus, the rechargeable feature includes a handy battery display, so you'll always know when it’s time to charge. This kit is perfect for anyone looking to pamper their feet with professional-quality care at home.

What We Like

Multiple grinding heads

Customizable power settings

Easy to clean

Rechargeable with battery indicator

The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (31)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is an electric foot file worth it?

An electric foot file is an essential tool that helps maintain clean and smooth feet. It uses high-quality exfoliating material to eliminate the tough dead skin on your heels. This gadget gets the job done in two minutes. Electric foot files are useful for both men and women.

2. Are electric foot files good for your feet?

For an effective way to remove dry and hard skin build-up on your feet, and fast, it might be wise to follow the thousands who swear by the BOMPOW Electronic Foot File. This foot file powerfully sloughs away dead, rough skin to leave your feet looking smooth, soft and healthy. And it does so in minutes.

3. Why you shouldn't use a foot file?

The utensil is considered a banned item in salons in many states because it can not only injure you, but also spread infection. (And while some states allow look-alike metal files or rasps, others prohibit them along with any other sharp devices.)

During our electric foot file research, we found 48 electric foot file products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 393,610 customer reviews through our big data system to write the electric foot files list. We found that most customers choose electric foot files with an average price of $22.11.

The electric foot files are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of electric foot files, including Ravifun, krofaue, Dr. Scholl's, PRITECH, Amope. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 105 consumers with an average rating of 4.8.

