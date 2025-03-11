The 10 Best Electric Foot Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Lisa Bechard
Last Updated: Jan 4, 2025
* We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.
Electric Foot Files are a must-have tool for anyone looking to keep their feet smooth and callus-free. These devices are designed to gently and effectively remove dead skin cells, leaving your feet feeling soft and smooth. They work by using a rotating head that buffs away rough skin, and many models come with different attachments to target specific areas of the foot. Electric Foot Files are easy to use and are a great alternative to traditional foot files, which can be time-consuming and messy. With regular use, Electric Foot Files can help prevent the buildup of calluses and keep your feet looking and feeling their best.
At a Glance: Our Top Picks
Electric Callus Remover with Speed Controller and 60pcs Replacement Sandpaper
9.9
9.9
Read Review
krofaue Electronic Foot File Grinder with 60pcs Sandpaper Disks
9.8
9.8
Read Review
Dr. Scholl's Electronic Foot File
9.6
9.6
Read Review
Top 10 Electric Foot Files
#TOP 1 Best Electronic Foot File
Electric Callus Remover with Speed Controller and 60pcs Replacement Sandpaper
Ravifun
Ravifun-Footfile
Pink
1 Count (Pack of 1)
9.9
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The Electric Callus Remover by Ravifun is a foot file pedicure tool that can remove foot and heel dead skin, dry skin, cracked skin, corn skin, and calluses. It features a powerful motor that rotates 360 degrees without hurting your skin, and it comes with 60 pieces of disposable sandpaper for clean and hygienic use. You can adjust the rotating speed (0-500 rpm) with the speed controller of the DC power cord for the best foot callus removal effect. The premium aluminum body allows for efficient heat dissipation, making it extremely quiet and smooth with low vibration during use. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty and free replacement service for quality assurance.
What We Like
Comes with 60 pieces of disposable sandpaper for clean and hygienic use
Adjustable rotating speed (0-500 rpm) for the best foot callus removal effect
Premium aluminum body allows for efficient heat dissipation, making it extremely quiet and smooth with low vibration during use
#TOP 2
krofaue Electronic Foot File Grinder with 60pcs Sandpaper Disks
krofaue
Pink 500r/Min
1 Count (Pack of 1)
9.8
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The krofaue Electronic Foot File Grinder is a powerful and professional pedicure tool that can remove dead, cracked, and hard skin calluses with ease. It comes with 60 replaceable sandpaper disks, which are safe, hygienic, and easy to replace. The device can rotate 360 degrees and has two types of sandpaper to suit your needs. It is suitable for most people who wear high heels, love sports, or stand for a long time. The device is easy to use and does not require recharging, making it perfect for nail salons or home use. It is also compact and portable, making it an ideal gift option for loved ones.
What We Like
Comes with 60 replaceable and hygienic sandpaper disks
Two types of sandpaper to suit different needs
Easy to use and does not require recharging
Suitable for most people who wear high heels, love sports, or stand for a long time
Compact and portable, making it an ideal gift option
#TOP 3
Dr. Scholl's Electronic Foot File
Dr. Scholl's
90000470
Blue
1 Count (Pack of 1)
9.6
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The Dr. Scholl's Foot File is designed to help you achieve smooth, soft feet effortlessly. With its rotating roller head, you can easily glide it over your skin, effectively removing tough calluses and rough patches. This device is compact, making it perfect for travel, so you can maintain your foot care routine wherever you go. Additionally, it comes with four AAA batteries included, allowing you to start using it right away without any hassle. Enjoy the convenience of quick, effective foot care that fits seamlessly into your life.
What We Like
Effective callus removal
Portable design for travel
Includes batteries for convenience
#TOP 4 Best Rechargeable Foot File
Electric Foot Callus Remover Kit
PRITECH
TGAU-BCM-1138-White-Adapter
001-white
1 Count (Pack of 1)
9.4
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The Electric Foot Callus Remover Kit by PRITECH is a fast, rechargeable, and efficient foot pedicure tool that can be used for up to 45 minutes with just 2-3 hours of charging. With a waterproof and dust-free design, this electronic foot scrubber can adapt to all kinds of humid environments, helping to relieve foot pain and protect your foot health. It is also powerful and safe with two speed replacements and three types of rollers for varying degrees of roughness, making it the perfect gift choice for anyone looking to save time and expense going to a foot spa while achieving exquisite heels and beautiful feet.
What We Like
Fast and efficient foot pedicure tool that is rechargeable and can be used for up to 45 minutes.
Waterproof and dust-free design that can adapt to all kinds of humid environments, helping to relieve foot pain and protect foot health.
Powerful and safe with two speed replacements and three types of rollers for varying degrees of roughness.
The best gift choice for anyone looking to save time and expense going to a foot spa while achieving exquisite heels and beautiful feet.
Made with eco-friendly materials that meet 100 percent natural standards, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
#TOP 5
Amope Pedi Perfect Advanced Electronic Foot File
Amope
10051400931972
Pink/White
1 Count (Pack of 1)
9.3
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The Amope Pedi Perfect Advanced Electronic Foot File is an effective solution for removing hard and dead skin from your feet. The refillable regular coarse roller head spins 360 degrees for quick results, making it safe and easy to use for the perfect pedicure at home. The battery-operated foot file comes with four AA batteries and features an ergonomically shaped handle for an effortless and comfortable pedicure experience.
What We Like
Quick and effective in removing thick and calloused skin
Easy to use for the perfect pedicure at home
Comes with four AA batteries to power the device
#TOP 6
Electric Foot Callus Remover with 8-in-1 Pedicure Kits
Geopu
ZCA019
Black
1 Count (Pack of 1)
This Electric Foot Callus Remover comes with an 8-in-1 pedicure kit that includes an electric callus remover, 3 different replacement roller heads, 2 exfoliating foot scrubbers, and more. With 2 adjustable speeds and 3 different quartz sand grinding heads, this remover is powerful yet safe to use. It's rechargeable and equipped with an LCD digital battery display and light. Additionally, it is waterproof and easy to clean. This foot care kit makes for an ideal gift, and customers can expect friendly service.
What We Like
Comes with an 8-in-1 pedicure kit that meets different needs
2 adjustable speeds and 3 different grinding heads for powerful yet safe use
Rechargeable with an LCD digital battery display and light
Waterproof and easy to clean
Ideal gift with friendly service
#TOP 7
HayZBao Electric Foot File
HayZBao
Pink
1 Count (Pack of 1)
The HayZBao Foot File is designed to make foot care easy and effective. With 60 replacement sandpaper discs, including both fine and coarse options, you can personalize your callus removal experience. The adjustable speed feature allows you to choose the right intensity for safe exfoliation, ensuring comfort. Its durable aluminum design provides a sleek and easy-to-hold tool, while the adapter-powered feature means you won’t need to worry about battery life during extended sessions. This combination ensures you can maintain beautiful feet without hassle.
What We Like
Customizable speed settings
Includes 60 sandpaper discs
Durable aluminum construction
Adapter-powered for convenience
#TOP 8
HayZBao Electric Foot File
HayZBao
MJQ-2
Black
1 Count (Pack of 1)
The HayZBao Foot File is designed to make your foot care routine easier and more effective. With 60 replacement sandpaper discs, you can easily switch out used pads for a clean and hygienic experience. The adjustable speed feature allows you to tailor the exfoliation process to your comfort level, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. Its durable aluminum design makes it comfortable to hold while you work on your feet. Plus, the adapter-powered setup means you can use it for extended periods without worrying about battery life.
What We Like
Customizable speed settings
60 replacement sandpapers
Durable aluminum body
Adapter-powered for convenience
#TOP 9
Electric Callus Remover for Feet with Vacuum
Hoxida
Hoxida-Footfile-002
Electric Foot File
1 Count (Pack of 1)
9.1
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The Electric Callus Remover for Feet with Vacuum is a fast and powerful foot file callus remover that comes with three grinding heads, 2 speeds, and vacuum absorption. The device is rechargeable and has an LCD display that shows the speed and power status, and it is also waterproof and safe to use. Additionally, the kit comes with 10 pedicure tools and is an ideal gift for family and friends.
What We Like
Powerful 6W motor with 2 speeds for fast grinding without damaging healthy skin
Comes with 3 grinding heads and vacuum absorption for dust-free, clean use
Rechargeable with LCD display and waterproof for convenient use
#TOP 10
Wea&Hea Electric Callus Remover Kit
Wea&Hea
MJQ-3-17
Black
1 Count (Pack of 1)
9.1
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The Wea&Hea Foot Care Kit is designed to give you the softest feet effortlessly. With two power settings and three interchangeable grinding heads, you can customize your pedicure experience to suit your needs. The fully washable design makes it easy to maintain, ensuring hygiene after each use. Plus, the rechargeable feature includes a handy battery display, so you'll always know when it’s time to charge. This kit is perfect for anyone looking to pamper their feet with professional-quality care at home.
What We Like
Multiple grinding heads
Customizable power settings
Easy to clean
Rechargeable with battery indicator
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Is an electric foot file worth it?
An electric foot file is an essential tool that helps maintain clean and smooth feet. It uses high-quality exfoliating material to eliminate the tough dead skin on your heels. This gadget gets the job done in two minutes. Electric foot files are useful for both men and women.
2. Are electric foot files good for your feet?
For an effective way to remove dry and hard skin build-up on your feet, and fast, it might be wise to follow the thousands who swear by the BOMPOW Electronic Foot File. This foot file powerfully sloughs away dead, rough skin to leave your feet looking smooth, soft and healthy. And it does so in minutes.
3. Why you shouldn't use a foot file?
The utensil is considered a banned item in salons in many states because it can not only injure you, but also spread infection. (And while some states allow look-alike metal files or rasps, others prohibit them along with any other sharp devices.)
Editor's Notes
During our electric foot file research, we found 48 electric foot file products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 393,610 customer reviews through our big data system to write the electric foot files list. We found that most customers choose electric foot files with an average price of $22.11.
The electric foot files are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of electric foot files, including Ravifun, krofaue, Dr. Scholl's, PRITECH, Amope. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 105 consumers with an average rating of 4.8.
Written by
Lisa Bechard
Lisa Bechard is a skin therapist with 12 years of working experience in the beauty industry and also an experienced beauty writer who has expertise in skincare, medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, and wellness. Her writing skills are excellent and all her content is very persuasive and insightful.