The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Table of Contents
Own Harmony Electric Nail Buffer and Shine Kit SUNMAY Electric Nail File Set Gelish On The Go E-File BELLASONIC 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set Premium Electric Manicure Pedicure Tool Pursonic NC1 Electric Nail Filer SHAO Rechargeable Nail Buffer Tool KISS Portable Electric Nail File Professional Electric Manicure & Pedicure Set YWQ 5-in-1 Electric Manicure Set References

#TOP 1 Best Electronic Nail File

Own Harmony Electric Nail Buffer and Shine Kit

Own Harmony

OH770

Ivory

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (1)

Own Harmony Electric Nail Buffer and Shine Kit for Natural Nails: Manicure Pedicure Tools with Callus Remover Foot Care, Best Electronic Mani Pedi Polisher Set to Buff, Polish, File Thick Toenails

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2) 9.9

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Own Harmony Electric Nail Buffer and Shine Kit is a professional-grade manicure and pedicure tool that can help you achieve beautiful natural nails and feet in less time than with manual files. The device is powerful and effective, easily smoothing away cracked heels and hard, callused skin on feet. The upgraded 2000RPM rechargeable battery charges quickly and is perfect for thick toenail filing. The ergonomic design is gentle on your wrists and safe for your nails and feet, making it easy to use for both men and women.

What We Like

Fast and effective natural nail and foot care

Professional-grade results with long-lasting refills

Powerful enough for automatic buff and shine polishing, and for thick toenail filing

#TOP 2

SUNMAY Electric Nail File Set

SUNMAY

sunmay grace

White

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (3)

SUNMAY Electric Nail File Set, Rechargeable Nail Files and Buffers for Women Natural Gel Nails Toenails Salon with 4 Filing Discs, Professional Cordless Nail File Machine for Home Nail Pedicure

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (4) 9.8

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The SUNMAY Nail File offers a versatile 4-in-1 design with an oscillating head, making it perfect for shaping, smoothing, buffing, and shining your nails. You can easily remove gel polish, acrylics, and even smooth out natural nails without causing damage. With three adjustable speeds, you can tailor the experience for thick toenails or delicate cuticles. The built-in LED indicator light helps you see speed changes, making it convenient to use in low-light conditions. Plus, its USB rechargeable feature means you can use it cordlessly, providing up to three months of use on a single charge.

What We Like

Versatile 4-in-1 functionality

Gentle oscillating head

Three adjustable speeds

USB rechargeable

Lightweight and ergonomic

#TOP 3

Gelish On The Go E-File

Gelish

SB-124

White

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (5)

See Also
Best Electric Nail Drill Machines: Your Guide to Salon-Quality Manicures at Home - TopTenReviewedThe 10 Best Professional Electric Nail Drills of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest

Gelish On The Go Nail File, Nail Filer Electric, Nail File and Buffer, Portable Nail Drill, Nail Accessories, Manicure Tools, Nail Drill bits, Electric Nail File.

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (6) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Gelish E-File is designed for convenient nail care. You can easily start or stop the device with a simple press of the power button. It offers three adjustable speeds, allowing you to choose the perfect setting for your nail needs, whether you prefer a gentle touch or a more powerful filing. The cordless feature ensures you can maneuver freely while working on your nails. Once fully charged, the E-File provides up to 60 minutes of use, giving you ample time to achieve salon-quality results without the hassle of cords or batteries.

What We Like

Adjustable speed settings

Cordless convenience

Long battery life

Multiple attachments included

#TOP 4 Best Rechargeable Nail File

BELLASONIC 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set

Bellasonic

29000

White/Green

8 Piece Set

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (7)

BELLASONIC 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set with Unique Oscillating Head – Shape, Smooth, Buff & Shine Nails – Remove Cuticles & Calluses – Salon Quality Manicure Pedicure Results

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (8) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Get salon-quality manicures and pedicures at home with BELLASONIC 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set. Its unique oscillating head with 4 multi-purpose discs gently shapes, smooths, buffs, and shines nails while removing cuticles and calluses. The nail file has two power settings, low for gentle grooming and high for quick shaping and buffing. It helps speed up gel removal and repairs surface damage caused by gel polish and acrylic nails. The lightweight wand is perfect for those with arthritis, less flexibility, limited dexterity, or weak hands.

What We Like

Salon-quality manicures and pedicures at home

Unique oscillating head for precise grooming without burning

Two power settings for gentle grooming and quick shaping

#TOP 5

Premium Electric Manicure Pedicure Tool

SHAO

303B

White

Light

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (9)

Premium Electric Manicure Pedicure Tool, Rechargeable Nail Buffer and Polisher, Easily File and Shine Fingernails, Toenails for Naturally Beautiful Looking Nails

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (10) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Premium Electric Manicure Pedicure Tool is a rechargeable, electronic nail care set that files, buffs, polishes, and shines nails, creating a natural shine that lasts up to 14 days. It saves time and money by allowing users to pamper their nails at home, and is perfect for those who prefer a natural looking glow over chemical nail polish. The set is powered by rechargeable batteries and comes with a no-questions-asked 30-day money back guarantee.

What We Like

Natural shine without nail polish

Rechargeable and saves time and money

Quality manicure kit for well-groomed nails

#TOP 6

Pursonic NC1 Electric Nail Filer

Pursonic

blue

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (11)

Pursonic NC1 Electric Nail Filer , blue , 1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (12) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Pursonic Electric Nail Filer is designed for a safe and pain-free nail trimming experience. You won’t have to deal with the fuss and tears from children anymore, as this filer quickly shapes both fingernails and toenails in just seconds. Its cordless and battery-operated design allows for easy handling, making it convenient to use wherever you are. Plus, with no flying nails and a mess to clean up, you can enjoy a hassle-free grooming session. A cleaning brush is included to keep everything tidy, ensuring a simple and effective nail care routine.

What We Like

Safe and pain-free trimming

Quick nail shaping

Convenient cordless operation

No mess cleanup

#TOP 7

SHAO Rechargeable Nail Buffer Tool

SHAO

303OR

Standard Package

1 Count (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (13)

Premium Electric Manicure Pedicure Tool, Rechargeable Nail Buffer and Polisher, Easily File and Shine Fingernails, Toenails for Naturally Beautiful Looking Nails (Standard Package) (Standard Package)

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (14) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The SHAO Nail Buffer Tool is designed for those who want beautiful, natural-looking nails without the hassle of chemicals or strong odors. This rechargeable device helps you shape, buff, and polish your nails, enhancing their shine and smoothness in just minutes. You can achieve a stunning glossy finish that lasts up to 14 days while saving time and money by doing your manicure at home. It’s a perfect gift for mothers, grandmothers, or anyone who appreciates easy nail care that promotes healthy nails over traditional gel polishes.

What We Like

Natural shine without chemicals

Time-saving home manicure

Rechargeable and cordless

Perfect gift for all ages

#TOP 8

KISS Portable Electric Nail File

KISS

2462

Blue

9 Piece Set

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (15)

KISS Nail File, Electric nail drill, electric nail file, Includes emery disc, cone-shaped file, medium grit barrel file, detail cone file, polishing disc, small coarse disc, cuticle pusher, nail polish fan dryer

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (16) 9.6

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The KISS Electric Nail File is a portable and user-friendly tool that helps you achieve salon-quality nails at home or on the go. Its ergonomic design allows for easy handling, making it perfect for grooming cuticles and smoothing calluses. This battery-operated device features multiple attachments, enabling you to file, buff, and shape acrylic, gel, and natural nails effortlessly. With its versatility, you can create stunning DIY nail designs, ensuring you always look your best, whether at home or traveling. Just grab some AAA batteries, and you're ready to impress!

What We Like

Portable and battery-operated

Multiple attachments included

Ergonomic design for control

Versatile for various nail types

#TOP 9

Professional Electric Manicure & Pedicure Set

Care me

NailDrill

8 Piece Set

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (17)

Professional Electric Manicure & Pedicure Set - Corded 24000 RPM Electric Nail Drill Kit File, Buff, Grind, Smooth, Polish Natural, Thick, Acrylic Nails

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (18) 9.4

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Care me Manicure Set is a professional electric nail drill file kit that allows you to easily shape, buff, trim, grind, smooth, and polish your nails. With a powerful motor and a maximum speed of 24000 turns/min, this nail efile effectively files nails into shape, buffs away ridges and spots, removes calluses and cuticles, and polishes nails to restore their natural luster in just minutes. The adjustable 5 speeds and bi-directional rotation make it suitable for both right and left-handed users. The low noise, low heat, and low vibration design ensure a comfortable and quiet nail grooming experience. The set includes 7 interchangeable attachments made of Sapphire-Coated Stainless Steel for maximum performance and durability. Whether you want to achieve salon-like manicure and pedicure results or simply maintain well-groomed nails, the Care me Manicure Set is the perfect tool for both women and men.

What We Like

Powerful motor with adjustable speeds

Low noise, low heat, and low vibration

Includes 7 durable interchangeable attachments

#TOP 10

YWQ 5-in-1 Electric Manicure Set

YWQ

YWQ093

Nail File

8 Piece Set

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (19)

Electric Manicure Set, YWQ 5-in-1 Electric Manicure Nail Drill File Grinder Grooming Kit Includes Callus Remover Set, Nail Buffer Polisher, Personal Manicure and Pedicure Kit

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (20) 9.2

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The YWQ Electric Nail Drill is a versatile grooming kit that caters to all your manicure and pedicure needs. With five different drill types, you can effortlessly remove calluses, clean, grind, and polish your nails, making it a complete solution for nail care. Its one-hand operation design allows you to manage the device easily, giving you the freedom to multitask. This lightweight kit is also portable, perfect for travel or outdoor activities. Additionally, it runs on two AA batteries, so you won’t have to worry about finding a power outlet when you're on the go.

What We Like

Versatile drill types

One-hand operation

Portable for travel

Battery powered convenience

The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

References

Top Articles
A Complete Guide To Chicken Parasites And Diseases
The 4 Stunning Benefits of Interdental Brushes for Braces!
PAYDAY 2 • PAYDAY Official Site
Latest Posts
8 old-fashioned medical remedies that are still being used
Interdental Brushing for People with Braces - Markham Orthodontics
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Greg O'Connell

Last Updated:

Views: 5733

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Greg O'Connell

Birthday: 1992-01-10

Address: Suite 517 2436 Jefferey Pass, Shanitaside, UT 27519

Phone: +2614651609714

Job: Education Developer

Hobby: Cooking, Gambling, Pottery, Shooting, Baseball, Singing, Snowboarding

Introduction: My name is Greg O'Connell, I am a delightful, colorful, talented, kind, lively, modern, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.