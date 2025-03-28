The 10 Best Electric Nail Files of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

#TOP 1 Best Electronic Nail File
Own Harmony Electric Nail Buffer and Shine Kit
Own Harmony
The Own Harmony Electric Nail Buffer and Shine Kit is a professional-grade manicure and pedicure tool that can help you achieve beautiful natural nails and feet in less time than with manual files. The device is powerful and effective, easily smoothing away cracked heels and hard, callused skin on feet. The upgraded 2000RPM rechargeable battery charges quickly and is perfect for thick toenail filing. The ergonomic design is gentle on your wrists and safe for your nails and feet, making it easy to use for both men and women.
What We Like
Fast and effective natural nail and foot care
Professional-grade results with long-lasting refills
Powerful enough for automatic buff and shine polishing, and for thick toenail filing
#TOP 2
SUNMAY Electric Nail File Set
SUNMAY
The SUNMAY Nail File offers a versatile 4-in-1 design with an oscillating head, making it perfect for shaping, smoothing, buffing, and shining your nails. You can easily remove gel polish, acrylics, and even smooth out natural nails without causing damage. With three adjustable speeds, you can tailor the experience for thick toenails or delicate cuticles. The built-in LED indicator light helps you see speed changes, making it convenient to use in low-light conditions. Plus, its USB rechargeable feature means you can use it cordlessly, providing up to three months of use on a single charge.
What We Like
Versatile 4-in-1 functionality
Gentle oscillating head
Three adjustable speeds
USB rechargeable
Lightweight and ergonomic
#TOP 3
Gelish On The Go E-File
Gelish
The Gelish E-File is designed for convenient nail care.
The Gelish E-File is designed for convenient nail care. You can easily start or stop the device with a simple press of the power button. It offers three adjustable speeds, allowing you to choose the perfect setting for your nail needs, whether you prefer a gentle touch or a more powerful filing. The cordless feature ensures you can maneuver freely while working on your nails. Once fully charged, the E-File provides up to 60 minutes of use, giving you ample time to achieve salon-quality results without the hassle of cords or batteries.
What We Like
Adjustable speed settings
Cordless convenience
Long battery life
Multiple attachments included
#TOP 4 Best Rechargeable Nail File
BELLASONIC 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set
Bellasonic
Get salon-quality manicures and pedicures at home with BELLASONIC 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set. Its unique oscillating head with 4 multi-purpose discs gently shapes, smooths, buffs, and shines nails while removing cuticles and calluses. The nail file has two power settings, low for gentle grooming and high for quick shaping and buffing. It helps speed up gel removal and repairs surface damage caused by gel polish and acrylic nails. The lightweight wand is perfect for those with arthritis, less flexibility, limited dexterity, or weak hands.
What We Like
Salon-quality manicures and pedicures at home
Unique oscillating head for precise grooming without burning
Two power settings for gentle grooming and quick shaping
#TOP 5
Premium Electric Manicure Pedicure Tool
SHAO
The Premium Electric Manicure Pedicure Tool is a rechargeable, electronic nail care set that files, buffs, polishes, and shines nails, creating a natural shine that lasts up to 14 days. It saves time and money by allowing users to pamper their nails at home, and is perfect for those who prefer a natural looking glow over chemical nail polish. The set is powered by rechargeable batteries and comes with a no-questions-asked 30-day money back guarantee.
What We Like
Natural shine without nail polish
Rechargeable and saves time and money
Quality manicure kit for well-groomed nails
#TOP 6
Pursonic NC1 Electric Nail Filer
Pursonic
The Pursonic Electric Nail Filer is designed for a safe and pain-free nail trimming experience. You won’t have to deal with the fuss and tears from children anymore, as this filer quickly shapes both fingernails and toenails in just seconds. Its cordless and battery-operated design allows for easy handling, making it convenient to use wherever you are. Plus, with no flying nails and a mess to clean up, you can enjoy a hassle-free grooming session. A cleaning brush is included to keep everything tidy, ensuring a simple and effective nail care routine.
What We Like
Safe and pain-free trimming
Quick nail shaping
Convenient cordless operation
No mess cleanup
#TOP 7
SHAO Rechargeable Nail Buffer Tool
SHAO
303OR
The SHAO Nail Buffer Tool is designed for those who want beautiful, natural-looking nails without the hassle of chemicals or strong odors. This rechargeable device helps you shape, buff, and polish your nails, enhancing their shine and smoothness in just minutes. You can achieve a stunning glossy finish that lasts up to 14 days while saving time and money by doing your manicure at home. It’s a perfect gift for mothers, grandmothers, or anyone who appreciates easy nail care that promotes healthy nails over traditional gel polishes.
What We Like
Natural shine without chemicals
Time-saving home manicure
Rechargeable and cordless
Perfect gift for all ages
#TOP 8
KISS Portable Electric Nail File
KISS
The KISS Electric Nail File is a portable and user-friendly tool that helps you achieve salon-quality nails at home or on the go. Its ergonomic design allows for easy handling, making it perfect for grooming cuticles and smoothing calluses. This battery-operated device features multiple attachments, enabling you to file, buff, and shape acrylic, gel, and natural nails effortlessly. With its versatility, you can create stunning DIY nail designs, ensuring you always look your best, whether at home or traveling. Just grab some AAA batteries, and you're ready to impress!
What We Like
Portable and battery-operated
Multiple attachments included
Ergonomic design for control
Versatile for various nail types
#TOP 9
Professional Electric Manicure & Pedicure Set
Care me
The Care me Manicure Set is a professional electric nail drill file kit that allows you to easily shape, buff, trim, grind, smooth, and polish your nails. With a powerful motor and a maximum speed of 24000 turns/min, this nail efile effectively files nails into shape, buffs away ridges and spots, removes calluses and cuticles, and polishes nails to restore their natural luster in just minutes. The adjustable 5 speeds and bi-directional rotation make it suitable for both right and left-handed users. The low noise, low heat, and low vibration design ensure a comfortable and quiet nail grooming experience. The set includes 7 interchangeable attachments made of Sapphire-Coated Stainless Steel for maximum performance and durability. Whether you want to achieve salon-like manicure and pedicure results or simply maintain well-groomed nails, the Care me Manicure Set is the perfect tool for both women and men.
What We Like
Powerful motor with adjustable speeds
Low noise, low heat, and low vibration
Includes 7 durable interchangeable attachments
#TOP 10
YWQ 5-in-1 Electric Manicure Set
YWQ
The YWQ Electric Nail Drill is a versatile grooming kit that caters to all your manicure and pedicure needs. With five different drill types, you can effortlessly remove calluses, clean, grind, and polish your nails, making it a complete solution for nail care. Its one-hand operation design allows you to manage the device easily, giving you the freedom to multitask. This lightweight kit is also portable, perfect for travel or outdoor activities. Additionally, it runs on two AA batteries, so you won’t have to worry about finding a power outlet when you're on the go.
What We Like
Versatile drill types
One-hand operation
Portable for travel
Battery powered convenience