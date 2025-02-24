The 10 Best False Nail Forms of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

"I've been painting my own nails for over 25 years. I learned about UV lamps and builder gel about five years ago. I have long nails most of the time and found these nail forms very easy to use. They are perfect for lengthening my natural nails, especially when I break just one or two. The quantity for the price is great and I think they might last me a long time. If they still make these when I run out, I would definitely buy them again."

"These forms work fine for me. They fit my nails with a bit of adjustment and help keep everything in shape. They can be tricky to get positioned right, but that might just be my nails."

"Initially, I loved these stickers with the Beetles Builder Gel. However, I noticed gel seeping under my nails, which led to my nails separating from the skin underneath. It started with some itching, and when I removed the gel, I discovered my nails were damaged. I believe this is due to the stickers not staying tight enough to my nails."