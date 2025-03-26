The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

At a Glance: Our Top Picks Top 10 Hair Clippers for Women WAHL Color Pro Cordless Hair Clipper & Trimmer SweetLF Hair Clippers with Guide Combs Wahl Lithium Ion Pro Hair Clipper Kit Cordless Hair Clippers with 10 Combs and LED Display Red by Kiss Mini Hair Trimmer MRY Cordless Hair Clippers JAVENPROLIU Cordless Hair Clipper SweetLF Electric Shaver for Women Anwiner Cordless Hair Clippers KEMEI Mini Hair Trimmer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Can a woman cut her hair with clippers? 2. Which hair clippers give the shortest cut? References

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (1)

Lisa Bechard

Last Updated: Jan 5, 2025

* We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Hair Clippers are a versatile and essential tool for women who prefer to take control of their hair styling at home. These handy devices offer precision cutting, allowing individuals to achieve the desired length and style with ease. Equipped with various attachments, hair clippers offer flexibility for different hair types and textures. Whether it's a quick trim or a complete hair makeover, these reliable tools provide convenience and affordability, making them a must-have for any woman's hair care routine.

Top 10 Hair Clippers for Women

WAHL Color Pro Cordless Hair Clipper & Trimmer

Wahl

9649P

White/Blue

1 Count (Pack of 1)

Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer – Easy Color-Coded Guide Combs - for Men, Women, & Children – Model 9649P

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (13) 9.8

The Wahl Color Pro Cordless Hair Clipper & Trimmer is a great choice for those looking for a convenient and hygienic grooming experience. This cordless clipper is rechargeable and wireless, and features color-coded guide combs for easy reference. It also has a variety of cutting lengths and a long-lasting battery, making it perfect for travel. Customers have praised its craftsmanship, ease of use, and long-lasting battery.

What We Like

Color-coded guide combs

Easy to use and maintain

Long-lasting battery

Versatile for men, women, and children

SweetLF Hair Clippers with Guide Combs

SweetLF

3020-3

Rose

6 Piece Set

SweetLF Hair Clippers, Silent Cordless Hair Trimmer, Mini Hair Cutting Kit with 3 Guide Combs, Portable & USB Rechargeable Haircut Clippers for Men Women Kids (Pink)

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (15) 9.7

The SweetLF Hair Clippers is a professional hair cutting kit with 3 attachment guide combs, a safe and sharp R shape blade, and a mini, portable style. It is cordless and USB rechargeable, with 45 minutes of use after a full charge. The blade is washable for easy cleaning and maintenance.

What We Like

Safe and sharp blade design for a smooth and easy haircut and styling

Mini and portable design for a hassle-free grooming experience at home or on the go

Cordless and USB rechargeable with 45 minutes of use after a full charge

Comes with 3 attachment guide combs for versatile styling options

Washable blade for easy cleaning and maintenance

Wahl Lithium Ion Pro Hair Clipper Kit

Wahl

79470

Black

22 Piece Set

Wahl Lithium Ion Pro Rechargeable Cordless Hair Clippers for Men, Woman, & Children with Smart Charge Technology for Convenient at Home Haircutting - Model 79470

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (17) 9.5

The Wahl Lithium Ion Pro Hair Clipper Kit combines the power of a corded clipper with the convenience of a cordless one. It features up to a two-hour runtime on a full charge, self-sharpening blades, and a smart display light that indicates battery status. With 12 snap-n-lock guards, you can achieve haircuts ranging from 1/16” to 1”. Plus, it comes from a brand that has been trusted by professional barbers and salons for over 100 years.

What We Like

Great overall cut

Excellent battery life

Lightweight and fast charging

Quiet operation

Wide range of attachment options

Cordless Hair Clippers with 10 Combs and LED Display

Chicclly

094AS

1-steel

Hair Clippers for Men&Women Professional, Low Noise Cordless Hair Cutting Kit with 10 Color Combs, LED Display, Men Gifts, 5H Beard Trimmer Barber Hair Clippers Set with Scissors,Cape

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (19) 9.3

This cordless hair clipper kit includes 18 pieces, such as 10 guide combs, 4 length adjustable taper lever, scissors, and a cape that comes in a storage bag. With a 6500RPM motor and 2X faster low noise carbon blades, you can achieve a quicker but quieter haircut. The LED display shows the remaining percentage of battery and the waterproof design makes it easy to clean. This hair clipper is great for self-cutting hairstyle and a perfect gift for men and family members.

What We Like

Comes with 18 pieces, including 10 guide combs and a cape that comes in a storage bag

6500RPM motor and 2X faster low noise carbon blades for quick and quiet haircuts

LED display shows the remaining battery percentage and waterproof design makes it easy to clean

Red by Kiss Mini Hair Trimmer

Red by Kiss

White

Red by Kiss Hair Clipper, Mini Cordless Hair Trimmer, Long Lasting Hair Cutting Kit, USB-C Rechargeable Haircut Beard Trimming Clippers for Men Women Kids, Portable Grooming Kit (White)

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (21) 9.1

The Red by Kiss Trimmer is designed for precision and convenience. Its stainless steel T-blade ensures a clean and sharp cut, making it easy for you to achieve your desired look. Enjoy longer grooming sessions without interruptions, thanks to the high-performance lithium-ion battery that lasts longer on a single charge. The USB-C charging feature allows you to power up quickly using any compatible device, so you're always ready to groom. Plus, the comfortable grip design helps reduce hand fatigue, making it easier to maneuver during those longer trimming sessions.

What We Like

Precision trimming blade

Long battery life

Quick USB-C charging

Comfortable grip

Dual voltage for travel

MRY Cordless Hair Clippers

MRY

MRY-HAIR CLIPPERS-D07A

Black Color

MRY Cordless Hair Clippers Rechargeable LCD Display Professional Guide Combs Hair Clippers for Men Women Barbers Hair Cutting Kit

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (23) 9.1

The MRY Hair Clippers are designed for both professionals and home users, featuring a robust motor that ensures long-lasting performance. You can easily customize your haircut with the adjustable taper lever, offering lengths from 3mm to 12mm, making it versatile for various styles. The LCD display keeps you informed about the battery life, so you never run out of power unexpectedly. With an ergonomic design, these clippers are comfortable to hold, allowing for precise control while cutting. Whether you're at home or on the go, these clippers are a convenient choice for achieving the perfect hairstyle.

What We Like

Powerful motor

Adjustable cutting lengths

LCD battery display

Ergonomic design

JAVENPROLIU Cordless Hair Clipper

JAVENPROLIU

Black

Hair Clipper for Men Professional,Cordless Clipper for Hair Cutting,Rechargeable Corded Barber Hair Trimmer&Beard Trimmer,Haircut Grooming Kit for Men/Women/Kids (Black)

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (25) 9.1

The JAVENPROLIU Hair Clipper is designed for both professional hairdressers and home users. Its powerful 2000 mAh battery offers an impressive 180 minutes of runtime, giving you plenty of time for grooming without interruptions. The sharp blades, made from durable stainless steel, provide a close and precise cut, ensuring a smooth experience. With minimal noise and vibration, you can enjoy a relaxing haircut without the discomfort often associated with traditional clippers. Additionally, the adjustable combs allow you to customize your haircut length, making it easy to achieve the desired look.

What We Like

Long battery life

Sharp stainless steel blades

Low noise operation

Adjustable cutting lengths

SweetLF Electric Shaver for Women

SweetLF

RFCD-3020

Blue

SweetLF Electric Shaver for Women:Easy to Use/Easy to Charge/Small Size, Hair Cutting Kit for Legs Arm Hairs, USB Hair Clippers,Hair Trimmer, Blue

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (27) 9.0

The SweetLF Women's Electric Shaver is designed for convenience and portability, making it easy to keep your legs and arms looking great. Its compact size allows you to carry it effortlessly in your pocket or bag, perfect for touch-ups on the go. With USB fast charging, you can easily recharge it using any USB-enabled device, ensuring it's always ready when you need it. The washable blade makes maintenance simple; just rinse it under water without submerging the entire trimmer. Plus, the stainless steel blades provide a smooth shave without irritation, making it suitable even for sensitive skin.

What We Like

Portable and lightweight

Fast USB charging

Washable blade for easy cleaning

Gentle on sensitive skin

Anwiner Cordless Hair Clippers

Anwiner

Anwiner Hair Clippers for Men, Spanrde Electric Hair Cutting Clippers, Professional Hair Cutting Kit, Cordless Hair Trimmer with Easy Color-Coded Guide Combs for Men, Women & Children

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (29) 8.8

The Anwiner Hair Clippers are designed for easy, efficient hair cutting at home. With their cordless feature and high-quality construction, you can enjoy a smooth cutting experience. The included color-coded guide combs make it simple to achieve various hair lengths without any discomfort. The LED digital display keeps you informed about the battery level, ensuring you're never caught off guard during use. Additionally, the powerful silver palladium alloy motor allows you to cut through hair effortlessly, while the durable battery provides ample usage time for styling. This clipper is a great choice for anyone looking to maintain their hairstyle easily.

What We Like

Cordless convenience

Color-coded guide combs

LED battery display

Powerful motor

KEMEI Mini Hair Trimmer

KEMEI

KM-666

Sliver

KEMEI Mini Hair Trimmer – Compact, Portable Cordless Clipper for Men & Women, Precision Haircut & Shaving Tool – Silver, Battery-Powered & Travel-Friendly

The 10 Best Hair Clippers for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (31) 8.8

The KEMEI Mini Trimmer is your perfect grooming tool, designed for both travel and home use. Its compact size allows for easy handling, making quick trims and touch-ups a breeze. Enjoy the precision of high-quality blades that deliver clean and accurate cuts, catering to all your styling needs. With cordless operation, you can move freely without the hassle of tangled cords. Plus, its sleek silver design not only looks good but operates quietly, ensuring a peaceful grooming experience wherever you are.

What We Like

Compact and portable design

Precision cutting blades

Cordless operation

Quiet motor

Versatile cutting combs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can a woman cut her hair with clippers?

Hair clippers are good for short unstructured cuts, and also a favoured tool amongst stylists for controlling contours and creating highly on-trend fades to show off something close to a skinhead style for women. They can also be used to put an edgy rock chick slant on a fringe.

2. Which hair clippers give the shortest cut?

The Wahl Close Cut Clipper with ultra-close blades will cut your hair as short as 0.4mm, which is 50% closer than standard blades of 0.8mm, giving you the confidence to achieve an ultra-close cut or smooth finish.

During our hair clipper for women research, we found 48 hair clipper for women products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 336,909 customer reviews through our big data system to write the hair clippers for women list. We found that most customers choose hair clippers for women with an average price of $29.16.

The hair clippers for women are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of hair clippers for women, including Wahl, SweetLF, Chicclly, Red by Kiss, MRY. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 385 consumers with an average rating of 4.7.

Lisa Bechard

Lisa Bechard is a skin therapist with 12 years of working experience in the beauty industry and also an experienced beauty writer who has expertise in skincare, medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, and wellness. Her writing skills are excellent and all her content is very persuasive and insightful.

