The 10 Best Hair Growth Shampoos That Actually Deliver Results (2025)

There are many factors that can contribute to thinning hair, including genetics, illnesses, and stress. "When thinking about hair growth, you need to take a whole-body approach and address the root causes," says dermatologist Dr. Mina Amin. Even something as simple as the shampoo you use and how often you apply it can be to blame: “Washing your hair too much with harsh shampoos can dry out your scalp and cause irritation," she says. "But not washing enough—or relying too much on dry shampoo—can lead to buildup that clogs pores and affect your hair to grow healthy and strong." Buildup on the scalp and inadequate follicle stimulation are just a few common causes that the best hair growth shampoos can target.

Keep in mind that while these products can help make your hair appear thicker and fuller by creating a healthy environment for strands to grow in, none have been shown to actually grow hair, notes Dr. Amin. "Look for shampoos that effectively cleanse the scalp, which ultimately helps improve hair volume, shape, and texture," she advises. "To support hair growth, pair your shampoo with a good quality conditioner and products like hair serums, masks, or oils to provide extra nourishment."

With so many bottles claiming to be the best hair growth shampoos on the market, it can be hard to decipher which ones actually deliver real results. Luckily for you, we sifted through customer reviews and consulted experts to find the 10 best formulas to help you achieve long, luscious tresses. From fortifying options for damaged strands to viral favorites, shop them all below.