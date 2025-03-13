The 10 Best Hair Growth Shampoos That Actually Deliver Results (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
There are many factors that can contribute to thinning hair, including genetics, illnesses, and stress. "When thinking about hair growth, you need to take a whole-body approach and address the root causes," says dermatologist Dr. Mina Amin. Even something as simple as the shampoo you use and how often you apply it can be to blame: “Washing your hair too much with harsh shampoos can dry out your scalp and cause irritation," she says. "But not washing enough—or relying too much on dry shampoo—can lead to buildup that clogs pores and affect your hair to grow healthy and strong." Buildup on the scalp and inadequate follicle stimulation are just a few common causes that the best hair growth shampoos can target.
Keep in mind that while these products can help make your hair appear thicker and fuller by creating a healthy environment for strands to grow in, none have been shown to actually grow hair, notes Dr. Amin. "Look for shampoos that effectively cleanse the scalp, which ultimately helps improve hair volume, shape, and texture," she advises. "To support hair growth, pair your shampoo with a good quality conditioner and products like hair serums, masks, or oils to provide extra nourishment."
With so many bottles claiming to be the best hair growth shampoos on the market, it can be hard to decipher which ones actually deliver real results. Luckily for you, we sifted through customer reviews and consulted experts to find the 10 best formulas to help you achieve long, luscious tresses. From fortifying options for damaged strands to viral favorites, shop them all below.
Best Overall
Nutrafol Root Purifier Scalp Shampoo
Pros
- Dermatologist-approved
- May see results in as little as two weeks
- Deeply cleanses without stripping
Cons
Nutrafol is the gold standard of hair growth technology, so it comes as no surprise that the brand's shampoo tops our list. "Physician-formulated and made without sulfates, this hydrating formula visibly improves hair volume, strength, and texture in two weeks," says Dr. Amin. "It's made with prebiotics, vegan protein, and a bio-based cleanser that work to balance oil production without stripping the scalp, hydrate and nourish the scalp and hair, visibly improve volume, strength, and texture of hair, and promote a healthy scalp for improved hair quality."
Key ingredients: Vegan proteins, prebiotics, glycerin, quinoa
Size: 8.1 oz
Hair types: All
A reviewer says: "This product lathers better and more quickly than any shampoo I’ve ever used. This makes it easy to massage in for a few minutes. My hair stayed clean feeling for five days. I believe this will become a staple in my routine."
Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Hair Loss
BondiBoost HG Shampoo for Thinning Hair with Rosemary
Pros
- Helps boost circulation and accelerate hair growth
- Fortifies and strengthens
Cons
Growing research shows that applying rosemary oil to the scalp can be an effective way to stimulate hair growth. "By promoting circulation, the hair follicles can receive an adequate blood supply rich in oxygen and nutrients to prevent damaged hair follicles that lead to hair loss," Dr. Michele Green, MD, previously told Town and Country.
This shampoo packed with the ingredient not only claims to help thicken hair over time but also make it look and feel fuller immediately. Other key ingredients include saw palmetto, which has been studied to help block DHT—a hormone that causes hair loss—to improve growth, and horsetail extract to help reverse breakage.
Key ingredients: Rosemary oil, saw palmetto, aloe vera, horsetail extract
Size: 10.4–16.9 oz
Hair types: All
A reviewer says: "I’ve really been enjoying this shampoo, just as others have mentioned. It does have a slightly heavier feel, but I can genuinely notice my hair feeling healthier after each use. What I love most is how incredible it feels on my scalp—it’s so soothing. With all the amazing ingredients packed into this formula, I truly believe it’s a fantastic choice for anyone focused on scalp health."
Best Volumizing Hair Growth Shampoo
Virtue Scalp Remedy Shampoo
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Nourishes strands and fills in gaps to make hair appear fuller
- Good for irritated scalps
Cons
Healthy, long hair starts at the roots. This Virtue shampoo contains natural extracts to purify and soothe the scalp, plus the brand's patented Alpha Keratin 60ku protein to strengthen and plump strands.
Key ingredients: Keratin, bark white willow extract, salicylic acid, rice seed protein
Size: 8 oz
Hair types: Thinning hair, itchy
A reviewer says: "I've had a lot of changes lately, including from stress, the environment/climate, age, and hormones. This had led to my fairly fine, curly hair looking limp and dry and an oily scalp. The Scalp Remedy Shampoo has really been helping perk my hair back to its shiny, elastic, and bouncy curls. My scalp has been less irritated and the oiliness has greatly decreased. A great and effective shampoo that has become a staple!"
Best Hair Growth Shampoo + Conditioner
PURA D'OR Biotin Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner
Pros
- 22,000 5-star reviews
- Minimizes shedding
Cons
Featuring over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this shampoo and conditioner bundle is a clear customer favorite. It features saw palmetto to help minimize shedding, biotin to strengthen, and a blend of botanicals to cleanse and nourish.
Key ingredients: Aloe vera, biotin, willow bark extract, red Korean seaweed, rosemary oil
Size: 16 oz
Hair types: Thinning hair
A reviewer says: "I've been dealing with severe postpartum hair loss. Chunks of my hair have been falling out for weeks. I have a destination wedding to attend in March and was desperate for a miracle. Well I found it! I love love love this product."
Best Exfoliating Hair Growth Shampoo
Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Balancing Shampoo
Pros
- Reduces shedding and buildup
- Contains patented hair growth compound
Cons
Developed in partnership with dermatologists, this best-selling Vegamour shampoo uses lactic acid to gently exfoliate the scalp and reduce buildup. Additionally, it includes the brand's patent-pending hair growth compound as well as algae and niacinamide to soothe the scalp.
Key ingredients: GROActive+ Complex, niacinamide, algae, biotin, lactic acid
Size: 8 oz
Hair types: All
A reviewer says: "After using it for a few weeks, I have been able to see how my hair is restored. I must emphasize that I have dyed hair and I always try to take care of it with the best treatments, and this, for me, is one of the best. I didn't think it would work so well on my dyed hair, but right now, it has become one of my favorites."
Best Fortifying Hair Growth Shampoo
Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo For Thinning Hair
Pros
- Helps prevent breakage and protect the scalp barrier
- Fresh scent
Cons
You may already be familiar with Nécessaire's popular body products, but don't overlook the brand's haircare, either. This rosemary oil and ceramide-infused shampoo helps promote hair growth while restoring the scalp barrier.
Key ingredients: Rosemary oil, plant proteins, ceramides, niacinamide
Size: 8.4 oz
Hair types: Thinning hair, oily hair
A reviewer says: "I've been using this shampoo, along with the conditioner, for a few weeks now, and I'm amazed. First of all, I used to lose so much hair, even in shower, and now my hair is thicker! Was very skeptical, but I am definitely repurchasing!"
Best Nourishing Hair Growth Shampoo
Rōz Foundation Shampoo
Pros
- Effectively cleanses the hair
- Hydrates and heals damage
Cons
This Rōz shampoo stars ceramides and pea peptides to nourish and protect the scalp health. A coconut surfactant also gently cleanses and allows the formula to lather beautifully. Shopping editor Sophie Dweck is a fan and loves using it in tandem with the Hydrating & Reparative Hair Mask: "My hair has never looked and felt this good," she says.
Key ingredients: Ceramides, pea peptides, glycerin
Size: 2.4–20.2 oz
Hair types: All
A reviewer says: "New to this brand and shampoo, and I won't be using anything else anytime soon! I have a very sensitive, dandruff-prone scalp and this has kept my hair hydrated but without irritation. The fragrance is really lovely and really light, hasn't irritated me at all. Such a great new find!"
Best Hair Growth Shampoo on Amazon
Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo
Pros
- 36,000 five-star reviews
- Reduces breakage
- Works quickly
Cons
Another top-rated hair growth shampoo on Amazon, this formula uses biotin and rosemary oil to promote long-term thickening and add volume after each use.
Key ingredients: Biotin, rosemary oil, jojoba seed oil, tea tree oil
Size: 8 oz
Hair types: Thinning hair
A reviewer says: "I have thin hair that's sometimes hard to style it. Ever since I started using this shampoo, my hair has been healthier, and it looks fuller. I used to use pomade to style my hair for a fuller look, but this shampoo makes it fuller and I don't have to put crap in my hair anymore. Definitely recommend for people with thin hair."
Best Affordable Hair Growth Shampoo
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo
Pros
- Invigorating scent
- Reduces shedding
Cons
Mielle's hair growth oil has become a viral bestseller in recent years, and the brand's strengthening shampoo is quickly gaining momentum, too. Also starring stimulating rosemary and refreshing peppermint oil, it makes for a great first step in your wash routine.
Key ingredients: Rosemary oil, peppermint oil, castor seed oil
Size: 12 oz
Hair types: All
A reviewer says: "I’ve been using this shampoo for a few weeks, and I absolutely love the results. After each wash, my hair feels incredibly soft and smooth, as if I’ve just left the salon. It’s gentle enough to use daily and leaves my hair feeling clean without drying it out. The smell is amazing—a fresh, pleasant fragrance that lingers lightly throughout the day without being overpowering. It makes the washing experience feel luxurious and refreshing. The formula lathers well, so a small amount goes a long way, and it rinses out easily without leaving any residue. My hair looks shinier and feels healthier since I started using it."
Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Damaged Hair
Redken Extreme Length Shampoo
Pros
- Reduces breakage
- Cleanses scalp
Cons
If your hair has been fried by chemical treatments or hot tools, try this biotin-packed formula from Redken. Not only does it work to repair strands and minimize breakage, but it also contains salicylic acid to gently sweep away debris and promote a healthy scalp environment.
Key ingredients: Biotin, salicylic acid
Size: 10.1–33.8 oz
Hair types: Damaged hair
A reviewer says: "I have recommended this to so many people because I noticed how my hair grew so fast and usually it doesn't. It really strengthens the strands and gives you healthy hair."
Do hair growth shampoos really work?
"Shampoos, or cleansing detergents, do not technically aid in hair growth," says trichologist Bridgette Hill. "They're designed to remove surface dirt and debris. Hair growth is polygenic, meaning there are many genes involved that result in hair loss, yet could be triggered by something as simple as an allergic reaction to products."
She continues, "Often, consumers are led to believe the shampoo is the key to correcting hair concerns, when in fact using the wrong shampoo may be a direct causal factor contributing to hair loss and hair fiber damage."
That said, the best hair growth shampoos can be a great addition to your routine, since they "cleanse the scalp and create a healthy environment for hair growth," adds Dr. Amin.
Ingredients to look for
"There are active ingredients and botanicals that can help maintain a balanced microbiome and encourage blood flow, while also superficially binding to the scalp and base of the hair fiber to aid in regulating disrupted hair cycles and nourishing the hair fibers," says Dr. Amin. "Essential oils like peppermint oil aid in stimulating blood flow, and anti-inflammatory oils such as orange, rosemary, and lavender can soothe and purify the scalp."
When looking for the best formulas, Dr. Amin also recommends options made with vitamins A, D, E, prebiotics, and DHT-blocking saw palmetto.
How long does it take to see results from a hair growth shampoo?
"Hair growth is predisposed by our individual genetics, and follicular hair growth function," explains Hill. "So no matter how consistent we are with our scalp and hair routines, our hair will only grow to a certain genetically predisposed length and rate. Introducing proper scalp care into your haircare routine will impact the rate of hair growth and health of the hair fiber."
"Results vary based not only on the changes made in a shampoo and cleansing routine, but the changes in overall scalp care and haircare routines," she adds. "With active topical ingredients applied to the scalp, it may take 30 to 90 days for the skin on the scalp to benefit from the actives. Hair fibers and the hair follicle are nonessential tissues, therefore, one of the last tissues to receive necessary minerals and nutrients. Any long-term mineral or nutritional deficiencies may lead to brittle, weak hair fibers that shed or appear as if the hair does not grow."
How to use a hair growth shampoo
"Implementing a proper shampooing regimen is a game changer for maintaining a healthy scalp and hair length," says Hill. "The when and how we shampoo is equally as important as what we should use to shampoo. Certain scalp and hair types require more frequent cleansing than others. I also encourage everyone to reevaluate their shampoo routine based on their lifestyle. For example, consider the days you work out, and create heatless hair styling tricks [when possible]."
"Remember that our hair is a delicate fabric, and shampooing should not be viewed purely as a hygienic act," she adds. "Yes, it is true that our scalp and hair fibers only thrive in a clean nurtured environment, but cleansing and nurturing the scalp and hair can be achieved in other ways than detergent-based shampoo alone. Shampoos have a much-needed place in the scalp and hair cleansing category, but we must be mindful that the goal is to create balance so that the scalp's natural cleansing functions are allowed to remain harmonious."
Meet the Experts
- Dr. Mina Amin is a board-certified dermatologist.
- Bridgette Hill is a certified trichologist.
