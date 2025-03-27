The 10 Best Hair Mousses for Volume in 2025 (2025)

Hair mousse? Really? Your mother’s favorite hairstyling product she tossed in the trash with her oversized shoulder pads and spandex workout ensemble circa 1988? “Mousse Mania” is admittedly deader than disco, but the 80s haircare staple is making a comeback. Today’s hair mousse is reformulated with modern tastes in mind – Mousse 2.0 adds volume and thickness without leaving your hair stiff and crunchy. As they say, “Everything old is new again.” Contents [ show ] Factors to Consider in a Great Hair Mousse Volume Hold Extras

Top 10 Best Hair Mousses 2025 1. Best Overall Hair Mousse: Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse 2. Best Premium Hair Mousse: Oribe Grandiose 3. Best Budget Hair Mousse: Dove Style + Care Mousse 4. Best for Damaged Hair: Alterna Caviar Mousse 5. Best for Fine Hair: Joico JoiWhip 6. Best for Wavy Hair: Ouai Air Dry Foam 7. Best for Straight Hair: Redken Stay High 18 Mousse 8. Best for Color-Treated Hair: ColorProof LiftIt Mousse 9. Best for Natural Hair: tgin Honey Whip 10. Best for Curly Hair: DevaCurl Frizz-Free Foam

Final Word on Hair Mousse Factors to Consider in a Great Hair Mousse So why use hair mousse? Hair mousse’s advantage over gels, sprays, and other hair-styling products rests in its adaptability. Regardless of your hair length, type, or texture, there’s a mousse out there for you. In addition to volumizing your hair, holding it in your favorite style, and increasing bounce and height, the best products also boast heat protection, anti-humidity properties, and add shine and definition. Volume Farrah Fawcett-esque big hair isn’t exactly the look du jour, but you can still volumize your hair without seeming like you just walked out of an 80s themed costume party. Mousse 2.0 lifts hair at the roots, improving height and adding bounce while leaving your hair soft to the touch. Most mousses create volume through distributing coating agents throughout your hair; as your hair dries, those coating agents push hair strands outwards, leading to the appearance of a thicker, fuller head of hair. Hold Mousse 2.0 doesn’t offer the strong, long-lasting hold provided by hair gel, but compensates by providing greater flexibility while still preserving the integrity of your chosen hairstyle. Mousse-treated hair also looks and feels softer than hair styled with gel, with none of the stickiness and stiffness characteristic of the latter. Extras Mousse 2.0 is a multifaceted cosmetic. Besides volumizing and holding, modern mousses typically have secondary benefits. Most of the mousses on our list include some combination of conditioning ingredients, anti-heat or humidity protections, hydration properties, and more. They are the basics of the new world of hair mousse, you can find more information in our main guide, but now, let’s prep for the ultimate night out and get a hair mousse that gives your hair the oomph you crave.

1. Best Overall Hair Mousse: Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse

Why we like it: Our top pick accomplishes everything a good mousse should – it adds volume and thickness to your hair, and holds styles in place without leaving any stickiness after it dries. Editor’s Rating:

Best For: Sensitive scalps and hot climates

Volume

Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse’s proprietary polymer-based formula delivers thickening agents along each strand of hair, creating volume and fullness all over. This even distribution also builds body and creates the illusion of added length. Note that this product works with all hair types – even very fine, very thin hair.

Hold

This lightweight mousse enables you to style your hair as desired and holds it in place while still retaining some natural texture and flexibility.

Extras

Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse includes conditioning agents and features heat and humidity resistance properties – perfect for people living in hot climates. The silicone-free formula won’t irritate sensitive scalps. While it’s not cheap, a little bit of this mousse goes a long way, so you’ll get a lot of mileage from each bottle.

Pros Polymer-based formula volumizes and thickens every strand of hair

Requires a smaller amount of product per use than competitors

Heat and humidity resistance

Cons Expect to pay at least $5 per ounce

2. Best Premium Hair Mousse: Oribe Grandiose

Why we like it: Although it’s the most expensive mousse on our list, Oribe Grandiose is worth the splurge. This pleasantly scented mousse adds major, long-lasting volume as well as heat protection and conditioning. Editor’s Rating:

Best For: Thin hair and all-day wear

Volume

Oribe Grandiose comes at a hefty price – nearly $7 per ounce – but its volumizing effect is even heftier. Starch polymers fortified with panthenol thicken the hair big time, and the effect lasts most of the day. Hair starting to flatten out? Just plump it up with your fingers and you’ll get the volume right back.

Hold

Oribe Gradiose claims to provide all-day flexible hold, and while it mostly delivers on that promise, it does so with some shortcomings. Although not nearly as crunchy/sticky as its 1980s mousse forebears, Grandiose does weigh down the hair with product buildup. Not a huge problem to be sure, but certainly not a plus.

Extras

This mousse includes vitamin E, sunflower oil, and glycerin, a trio of moisturizing and conditioning ingredients that nourish and soften hair. It’s also heat-protected and color-safe.

Pros Adds all the volume you could want from a mousse

Moisturizes and conditions the hair

Pleasant aroma, color safe, and heat resistant

Cons Expensive

Leaves noticeable buildup/residue

3. Best Budget Hair Mousse: Dove Style + Care Mousse

Best For: Dry or brittle hair

Volume

Dove’s lightweight formula delivers manageable volume and definition and leaves the hair feeling especially soft and clean. With a texture reminiscent of whipped cream, this mousse is perfect for people with dry or brittle hair. Expect Dove Style + Care to leave your curls/waves irresistibly soft to the touch and without a hint of frizz.

Hold

While it does provide a certain degree of flexible hold, Style + Care is a bit too light to hold your style all day. Anticipate using more of this product than you’d like to get the desired results – although it’s cheap enough that you may not see that as much of an issue.

Extras

Other than fragrance and basic conditioning properties, this mousse doesn’t offer any extra benefits.

Pros Virtually unbeatable price point

Fresh scent

Softens and conditions hair

Cons The lightweight formula won’t give you as much volume or hold as other brands

Doesn’t have as many extra benefits as other products on this list

4. Best for Damaged Hair: Alterna Caviar Mousse

Why we like it: Thickens and protects damaged hair strands while preventing breakage. This mousse can’t work miracles, but it does strengthen aged and damaged hair. Editor’s Rating:

Best For: Damaged hair and short-term use

Volume

Alterna’s so-called “Marine Pumping Complex” uses omega-3 fatty acids, sunflower seed oil, kelp extract, algae extract, and other ingredients to fortify damaged hair, boost thickness, and limit breakage. We’ll understand if you roll your eyes at this laundry list of buzzword cosmetic ingredients, but rest assured that they do work – this mousse is particularly effective with thinning and/or fine hair, but will increase hair strand diameter and volume across the board. Smells amazing too. However, as you might anticipate, a mousse formulated for damaged hair doesn’t do much for “regular” hair.

Hold

Hold isn’t quite as important for damaged hair as it tends to be for other hair types, and this is an admittedly lightweight formula, but you can be confident that Alterna Caviar Mousse will preserve your favorite hairstyle – but maybe not all day.

Extras

This mousse is a bit sparse when it comes to additional features, as other than being moderately friendly to colored hair, it doesn’t have much in the way of extras.

Pros Formulated to heal and protect aged, damaged hair

Adds thickness and prevents breakage

Smells nice

Cons There’s no real reason to use this over other products if you don’t have dry, damaged hair

Not many additional benefits

5. Best for Fine Hair: Joico JoiWhip

Why we like it: Adding volume to fine hair can be a tricky procedure, but Joico JoiWhip makes it a cinch. It builds plenty of body without weighing down your hair or leaving it oily. Editor’s Rating:

Best For: Oily and fine hair

Volume

Joico JoiWhip can transform even the finest of hair into thick hair and adds definition and bounce to natural curls. Oiliness can be an issue for folks with fine hair, as that hair texture necessitates a judicious use of hairstyling products, lest you be left with a head full of grease. That’s not a problem with this mousse, especially since it’s a concentrated formula you won’t need to use much of.

Hold

It’s even in the name – Joico JoiWhip Firm Hold Mousse is specifically designed to hold your hairstyle in place without weighing it down. It mostly achieves this goal – expect a mere dab of JoiWhip to prove sufficient to preserve your style all day, but don’t be surprised if it leaves a stiff, even crispy layer behind.

Extras

Kukui nut oil moisturizes the hair and adds an attractive shine while fatty acids from primrose oil pull conditioning duties. The formula also includes heat resistant ingredients.

Pros Grants great volume even to very fine hair

Highly concentrated

Conditions and moisturizes the hair

Heat resistant

Cons Great for fine and curly hair, but not as useful for other hair types

Can stiffen hair after drying

6. Best for Wavy Hair: Ouai Air Dry Foam

Why we like it: Ouai Air Dry Foam enhances and protects wavy hair without bringing about the dreaded frizz. Editor's Rating:

Best For: Frizzy hair that has curls or waves

Volume

Ouai Air Dry Foam is a planet-friendly product you can utilize to augment your natural waves and obtain that enviable, wind-swept appearance. The formula includes kale extract and carrot extract, which – respectively – defines waves and curls, and eliminates frizz. And despite the name, don’t be afraid to break out the blow dryer – you’ll get great results with it.

Hold

While lighter than a face cleanser, Ouai Air Dry Foam nonetheless manages to amplify and preserve waves and curls while keeping the hair soft and pliable. Panthenol is a key ingredient here – it’s a B5 provitamin that moisturizes and softens hair but doesn’t impede Air Dry Foam from holding styles in place.

Extras

Free from parabens, sulfates, and other mean, hair-hating ingredients. Includes a floral fragrance. Artichoke leaf extract protects against heat while tamarind seed extract promotes hydration.

Pros Helps consumers boost the waviness (or curliness) of their hair

Anti-frizz

Moisturizes and softens hair

Cons Ouai Air Dry Foam is intended for people with wavy or curly hair, and won’t do much for anyone else

7. Best for Straight Hair: Redken Stay High 18 Mousse

Why we like it: Straight hair doesn’t mean boring hair – and Redken Stay High Mousse proves just that by adding body and volume to not just straight hair, but fine and wavy hair as well. Editor’s Rating:

Best For: Straight hair and long-term hold

Volume

Redken advertises this player in its haircare lineup as a hybrid of the best qualities of both gels and mousses, and remarkably manages to fulfill that promise – Stay High Mousse adds mousse-like volume and bounce to straight hair while also holding your chosen style in place nearly as securely as a gel would. (More on that later). Keep in mind that this mousse is best for straight or fine hair – the curlier your hair is, the less you’ll gain from it.

Hold

Redken Stay High Mousse is advertised as “high-hold,” and lives up to that promise. While technically a mousse, Redken intended this product to carry certain qualities of gels as well – hence it’s unusually strong holding qualities for a mousse.

Extras

This mousse shouldn’t pose a problem for anyone with color-treated hair – it might not be as effective for you as ColorProof LiftIt Mousse, but it’s a good choice nonetheless.

Pros Volumizes straight and fine hair

Holds styles much better than most mousses

Won’t harm color-treated hair

Cons Not a good choice for folks with curly or natural hair

8. Best for Color-Treated Hair: ColorProof LiftIt Mousse

Why we like it: A hardy mousse that provides hair lift and bounce and is especially suited for people with color-treated hair. Editor’s Rating:

Best For: Colored hair and hot climates

Volume

The ideal mousse for anyone with mature, and/or dyed hair, ColorProof LiftIt Mousse is a lightweight formula, but nevertheless adds significant body. The formula’s effectiveness hinges on Panthenol, which as we’ve discussed in this review, moisturizes and softens hair. You should apply this product at the scalp to get the most lift.

Hold

Expect ColorProof LiftIt Mousse to maintain the lift it gives your hair throughout the day, and without much buildup. Still, despite the aforementioned benefits in volume and hold, why would you choose this product over any others if you don’t color your hair? You shouldn’t – another item on our list will do you better.

Extras

In this case, “color-treated hair friendly” isn’t an extra, it’s the point. Additionally, this mousse boasts heat protection and humidity resistance.

Pros Great choice for anyone with color-treated hair – it won’t conflict with your favorite color

Panthenol moisturizes and softens hair

Heat and humidity protection

Cons No reason to use this if you don’t have color-treated hair

9. Best for Natural Hair: tgin Honey Whip

Why we like it: Honey is the signature ingredient in this pro-curl, anti-frizz hair mousse. Editor’s Rating:

Best For: Using with rollers and other hairstyling tools

Volume

We’ve previously covered the basics of curly hair maintenance and keep in mind that some – although not necessarily all – of those principles may apply here. tgin Honey Whip uses the eponymous ingredient as well as coconut oil and argan oil to soften and volumize kinky/coily hair, leading to manageable curls without any frizz. Hair treated with this mousse is particularly amenable to manipulation by rollers, flexi-rod sets, and other hairstyling tools.

Hold

Curly/natural hair craves moisture much more than holding properties. tgin Honey Whip foots that bill by hydrating the hair with coconut and argan oil.

Extras

Honey and coconut oil enhance shine, in addition to their other uses here.

Pros Volumizes and moisturizes natural hair

Core ingredients prevent frizz

Aids styling with tools such as roller, etc.

Cons Not the best choice for straight/fine/wavy hair

10. Best for Curly Hair: DevaCurl Frizz-Free Foam

Why we like it: The perfect product for styling curly hair, DevaCurl maximizes curliness while preventing frizz and pumping in extra moisture. Editor’s Rating:

Best For: Curly hair that lacks life or is dry

Volume

Those of us with curly hair are all too aware that “volume” often translates to “big frizzy mess.” The key ingredient in the internet-famous Curly Girl/Guy Method, Deva Curl Frizz-Free Foam lives up to the inherent promise in its name by adding definition and shine to your curls while smiting evil frizz. However, we can’t in good conscience recommend any Deva Curl products without noting the recent accusations that they cause scalp irritation and hair loss (!) in some people. If you’re concerned, then tgin Honey Whip is a good choice.

Hold

When it comes to curly hair, “hold” really means “moisturized.” There’s not much worse than stepping out the door in the morning with perfectly styled curly hair and realizing at noon that your formerly luscious locks are drier than Jonah Hill’s in Superbad. Deva Curl reduces the probability of this potential disaster by avoiding common hairstyling ingredients that simply don’t work for curly hair – alcohol, parabens, sulfates, etc.

Extras

Deva Curl Frizz-Free Foam includes lemongrass and sunflower seed oil, which add a touch of shininess to your hair.

Pros Defines and enhances curls while protecting against frizz

Alcohol-free formula preserves moisture – an essential for curly hair

Lemongrass and sunflower seed oil add moisture, shine and volume

Cons May cause hair loss – use with caution

Not applicable for hair types other than curly/wavy/natural