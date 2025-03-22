The 10 Best Quotes From the 'Paddington' Movies, Ranked (2025)

The trio of Paddington movies have risen to a pop culture phenomenon thanks to a multitude of factors. From endearing, witty scripts to iconic ensemble performances, there has simply been no other family-friendly trilogy that has quite captured the essence of the genre as well as Paddington. The latest installment in the trilogy, Paddington in Peru, finally made its U.S. debut this past Valentine's Day, bringing beaming smiles to theatergoers across the nation as Paddington (Ben Whishaw) finally tracked his roots.

As the credits roll and the tears dry, it's wise to reflect on the trilogy as a whole and how this adorable, marmalade sandwich-eating bear became a pivotal symbol for a modern-day immigrant's journey. Of course, this journey's detailing and its subsequent success would have been impossible without the trilogy's genius sets of scripts, with the likes of Jon Foster, Simon Farnaby, and Paul King crafting screenplays with the perfect blend of education and entertainment. With that in mind, here's a look at the 10 best quotes from the Paddington movies, ranked.

10 "A wise bear always keeps a marmalade sandwich in his hat in case of emergency."

'Paddington' (2014)

Paddington is an iconic character that dates all the way back to October 1958, with generations of fans growing up on the tales penned by Michael Bond. With that in mind, the movie trilogy had the improbable task of accurately capturing the essence that is so beloved the world over, with the minutiae of the titular Bear needing to be perfected.

In this moment in the first 2014 outing, Paddington reveals the marmalade sandwich underneath his hat, an iconic part of his character that showcases his enigmatic charm. In fact, when the first movie came out, there were several reports of the sales of marmalade soaring, which goes to show the cultural impact Paddington still has after so long.

9 "This family stays together."

'Paddington in Peru' (2024)

Paddington at its heart is a story about family and strength in unity. Of the trilogy, no movie perhaps explores this better than the most recent installment, Paddington in Peru. Joining Paddington on his search for his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), the Brown family proves that familial relationships can be inherited, perfectly summarized in this statement, one that acts as their unofficial motto.

"This family stays together" is a sentiment universally understood, made even more touching when the "family" in question isn't necessarily entirely blood-related. This is even more heartwarming when looking back on the journey Paddington and the Browns have had, with a long time having passed since a scruffy Paddington was noticed sitting on his small suitcase outside Paddington Station's lost property office.

8 "Aunt Lucy said: ‘If we're kind and polite, the world will be right.’"

'Paddington 2' (2017)

Despite not appearing often throughout the trilogy, Aunt Lucy's impact on every beat of the Paddington movies is unmistakable. Wherever Paddington goes and whatever decisions he makes, his Aunt Lucy's calming voice plays on a loop in his mind, with her nuggets of wisdom helping him always put other people first.

In Paddington 2, the titular bear introduces us to one of Aunt Lucy's best sentiments: "If we're kind and polite, the world will be right." It may seem simple in its premise, but it is a message so sincerely important and frustratingly overlooked that it is forever worth reminding oneself of. Thankfully, audiences have the soothing tones of Whishaw's Paddington to remind them.

7 "Embrace the risk."

'Paddington in Peru' (2024)

More than any other movie in the trilogy, Paddington in Peru is ultimately adventurous. After the difficult task of settling into a country and culture entirely alien to him, Paddington realizes that facing his past may be even harder than facing his future, as a trip back to Peru comes with it his most trepidatious challenge yet.

At the heart of this trip is a sense of taking a leap of faith and leaving the comfort zone for the ultimate benefit of oneself.

At the heart of this trip is a sense of taking a leap of faith and leaving the comfort zone for the ultimate benefit of oneself. In Paddington in Peru, it is Hugh Bonneville's Mr. Brown who has to explicitly stare this challenge in the face, with his evolving workplace threatening to leave him behind. That is unless he can "embrace the risk," something he eventually completes with his typical bumbling charisma.

6 "Mrs Brown says that in London everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in."

'Paddington' (2014)

No other quote than this throughout the trilogy better breaks through the boundaries of Paddington's story and delivers the franchise's message in earnest. "Mrs Brown says that in London everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in," Paddington recalls, before adding, "I think she must be right – because although I don’t look like anyone else, I really do feel at home."

Paddington is a tale of an immigrant venturing to a new and entirely different place...

Paddington is a tale of an immigrant venturing to a new and entirely different place, searching for a home against all the odds and the vicious wrath of those who despise him entirely because of his differences. Sadly, this is a tale too often experienced across the globe, with the sentiment behind Mrs Brown's observation one that the world would benefit from where it was universally realized.

5 "Aunt Lucy would never give up on me. We have to find her."

'Paddington in Peru' (2024)

Paddington is, above all else, heartachingly endearing. Not only does he always put others before himself and end up in a number of hapless and hilarious scrapes, but Paddington always keeps the memory of his Aunt Lucy close to him, with those who have impacted his life, big or small, finding a special place in his furry, marmalade sandwich-shaped heart.

...It is the sincere earnestness with which Paddington makes this statement that is winsome...

In Paddington in Peru, the titular bear learns that his dear Aunt has gone missing, leading to him exclaiming, "Aunt Lucy would never give up on me. We have to find her." One of many moments throughout the trilogy to melt the audience's hearts, it is the sincere earnestness with which Paddington makes this statement that is winsome, with his finishing demand setting in motion the movie's chaotic adventure.

4 "I have mixed feelings about who I am, but that is OK, I’m a little bit of everything."

'Paddington in Peru' (2024)

Paddington is a delicately crafted amalgamation of everyone or anyone who has ever felt as if they didn't fit in. Against all odds, and against those who unfairly discriminate against him, Paddington kills them with kindness, winning over not just his doubters but his own self-doubt along the way.

...Paddington speaks for us all, with his admission that it is OK to have mixed feelings about oneself...

In the third outing, Paddington declares, "I have mixed feelings about who I am but that is OK, I’m a little bit of everything." In some ways, we all feel as if we're "a little bit of everything"; a swirling, vibrant concoction of our family, friends, and experiences. Once again, Paddington speaks for us all, with his admission that it is OK to have mixed feelings about oneself, the reassuring hand on the shoulder many watching the film will have needed.

3 "It's called a hard stare. My aunt taught me to do them when people had forgotten their manners."

'Paddington' (2014)

"It's called a hard stare. My aunt taught me to do them when people had forgotten their manners," is perhaps the most memorable and iconic quote to have escaped this trilogy, helped in part by Paddington's consistent and brilliant use of the line on multiple occasions. Although he is always loving first, this loveable bear still knows when someone has crossed the line, with villains put in their place by one of his Aunt Lucy's legendary "hard stares".

Although he is always loving first, this loveable bear still knows when someone has crossed the line...

One aspect of the Paddington films that is often lost within the maelstrom of praise the trilogy receives is the technical mastery on display in the visual crafting of the titular bear. By using a combination of motion capture and CGI animation, British visual effects company Framestore makes every small change in Paddington's face feel ultimately real, with his "hard stare" perhaps the best consistent example of this.

2 "Please look after this bear."

'Paddington' (2014)

A quote that transcends the Paddington trilogy, this message is written on the tag attached to Paddington when he first arrives in London. Although simple in its request, there are sadly many who walk past Paddington without any thought for his wellbeing, perhaps because of his differences, but certainly because of their inability to see someone who needs looking after and find the will to help.

Although simple in its request, there are sadly many who walk past Paddington without any thought for his wellbeing...

What this quote also represents is the loving home Paddington comes from and the loving home that many immigrants so sadly have to flee. It is by tragic circumstance– an earthquake– that Paddington is forced to escape his homeland, with those who love him doing the best they can to will someone on the other side to put in the effort to help someone in need. For Paddington, he found the Browns, but, for so many others, red tape and bigotry await.

1 "I’ll never be like other people, but that’s alright because I’m a bear. A bear called Paddington"

'Paddington' (2014)

Paddington's mission statement is summarized in one sentence: "I’ll never be like other people, but that’s alright because I’m a bear. A bear called Paddington" is the unmistakable essence of this almost 70-year-old story. Difference itself is at the heart of the Paddington trilogy, with the titular bear's many quirks quickly endearing themselves to audiences across the world.

However, it is with this sentiment that the reality behind it should be remembered. It seems the world finds it easier to love a CGI bear for its differences than real people in their own communities, with Paddington poignantly reminding audiences that love should be found in our similarities and our distinctions. The Paddington movies are wholly entertaining, heartstring-tugging, and certainly hilarious, but, above all else, they are an important aide-memoir of how kind, decent people should act, and that we should all be a bit more like a bear. A bear called Paddington.

