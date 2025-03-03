The 10 Best Rose Face Oils of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Lisa Bechard
Face oils infused with the delicate scent of rose offer a luxurious addition to any skincare routine. Known for their hydrating properties, these oils help to nourish and rejuvenate the skin, leaving it feeling soft and radiant. The soothing aroma of rose not only enhances the sensory experience but also promotes relaxation and well-being. Ideal for all skin types, these face oils can be used alone or blended with other products, making them a versatile choice for anyone seeking a touch of elegance in their daily regimen.
Top 10 Rose Face Oils
#TOP 1
HERITAGE STORE Rose Oil Nourishing Treatment
HERITAGE STORE
4102078
1 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
9.8
HERITAGE STORE Rose Oil is an ultra-hydrating blend that helps lock in moisture for firmer, plumper-looking skin and a natural glow. It is perfect for dry or combination skin, providing a soothing nighttime treatment or an extra boost of hydration when worn under daytime moisturizer. This nourishing oil is packed with vitamins A and E, polyphenols, and essential fatty acids, which restore moisture, softness, and help balance skin tone and texture. Formulated with minimal ingredients, including organic rosehip oil, damask rose, and plant-based squalane from olive oil, this gentle face oil is free from dyes, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. HERITAGE STORE Rose Oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in earth-friendly glass bottles. With a 60-day money back guarantee, it is good for both people and the planet.
What We Like
Fresh & Radiant
Moisture-Rich Skincare
Nutrient-Packed
#TOP 2 Best Antioxidants Face Oil
Badger Balm Damascus Rose Face Oil
Badger
208600
1 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
9.7
Badger Rose Face Oil is a certified organic, antioxidant-rich blend of precious plant oils designed to restore and protect delicate or dry skin. It features uplifting floral blend with Damascus Rose essential oils, making it nourishing and hydrating for normal to dry skin. The face oil is clinically tested non-comedogenic and free of artificial ingredients, fragrances, dyes, parabens, GMOs, and synthetic chemicals. It is USDA Certified Organic and prioritizes using botanical ingredients that are filled with life force for healthier skin and a healthier planet.
What We Like
Organic
Antioxidant-rich
Nourishing and hydrating
#TOP 3 Best Rosehip Face Oil
The Ordinary Rose Hip Seed Oil
The Ordinary
769915190342
Yellow
1 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
9.5
The Ordinary Rose Hip Oil is designed to hydrate your skin while enhancing its overall appearance. This organic, cold-pressed oil helps to even out skin tone, making your complexion look more uniform. Additionally, it boosts skin elasticity, giving you a more youthful and radiant look. Suitable for all skin types, this gentle formula nourishes without clogging pores, allowing for daily use. Just apply a few drops to your face at bedtime for the best results, and enjoy the benefits of this versatile skincare oil.
What We Like
Hydrates skin effectively
Improves uneven skin tone
Supports skin elasticity
Suitable for all skin types
#TOP 4 Best Aromatherapy Face Oil
Premium Nature Rosehip Oil for Face, Hair, and Nails
Premium Nature
02014 Rosehip Oil 4 oz New
4 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
9.5
Experience natural beauty with Premium Nature Rosehip Oil. This cold-pressed, unrefined oil is perfect for reducing wrinkles, replenishing skin, adding shine to hair, and aiding in the healing process of sunburns and scars. With its rich blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids, this oil is an excellent choice for those who love to use oils such as Argan Oil, Jojoba Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Tamanu Oil, and many other carrier oils as a daily cream face oil and serum. Plus, mixed with different oils, you can create the perfect face massage oil for exceptional aromatherapy to make you feel thoroughly relaxed.
What We Like
Reduces wrinkles and fine lines
Replenishes and regenerates skin
Brings back natural shine to hair
Aids in healing sunburns and scars
Can be used for aromatherapy and face massage oil
#TOP 5 Best Squalane Face Oil
BIOSSANCE Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
BIOSSANCE
3000641
1 Ounce (Pack of 1)
9.3
BIOSSANCE Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is a luxurious lightweight oil that brightens, firms, and hydrates your skin. It is perfect for all skin types, even oily skin, and is made with natural and proven ingredients like Vitamin C, Squalane, and damascus rose extract. The oil absorbs quickly, leaving behind a soft, natural scent. Use it as part of your daily skincare routine to improve your skin's tone, firmness, and complexion.
What We Like
Improves skin's tone, firmness, and complexion
Safe for all skin types, even oily skin
Made with natural and proven ingredients
#TOP 6 Best Face Oil for Men
Kate Blanc Cosmetics Organic Rosehip Seed Oil for Skin & Gua Sha Massage (1 oz)
Kate Blanc Cosmetics
Light Orange
1 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
9.2
Kate Blanc Cosmetics' Organic Rosehip Seed Oil is a 100% pure, natural, and hexane-free USDA certified face oil that is perfect for women and men. This cold-pressed oil has a unique anti-inflammatory property that helps reduce the appearance of stretch marks, acne scars, and fine lines, as well as inflammation-related skin issues such as dermatitis, acne, and eczema. With its rich content of vitamins, this oil accelerates the skin's cellular activity, slows down the aging process, and moisturizes dry skin. Additionally, it can be used as a natural hair growth serum, moisturizer, and scar removal.
What We Like
Deep hydration
Improves skin texture
Enhances natural glow
#TOP 7 Best Face Oil for Women
SOLOTREE Rose Essential Oil for Face and Skin Care - 30ml
SOLOTREE
KI ROSE OIL 30M
Rose
1 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
9.0
SOLOTREE Rose Essential Oil is a high-quality facial oil that effectively hydrates and nourishes your skin. Its deep penetration and easy absorption make it ideal for gentle skin. This anti-aging serum is rich in vitamins and collagen, which help to reduce wrinkles, pigmentation, and other signs of aging. It is quickly absorbed by the skin and does not leave an oily residue. You can use it on your face, neck, waist, hips, legs, and body. The scent of rose is refreshing and calming, making it perfect for personal beauty care.
What We Like
Easy absorption and deep penetration for gentle skin
Reduces wrinkles, pigmentation, and other signs of aging
Quickly absorbed by the skin and does not leave an oily residue
Rich in vitamins and collagen, which help to nourish the skin
Can be used on face, neck, waist, hips, legs, and body
#TOP 8
Leven Rose Rosehip Seed Oil
Leven Rose
facial-oils
4 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
9.0
Leven Rose Rosehip Oil is a 4 oz unrefined, cold-pressed oil that offers age-defying radiance, multi-tasking skincare, sensational nighttime moisturization, and beauty beyond just the face. The oil helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and scars, hydrates and renews the skin, absorbs swiftly for nighttime moisturization, and provides hydration for the entire body. It also aids in achieving lustrous locks, glossy lips, and impeccable cuticles. This oil is suitable for face, lips, cuticles, and brows, and it revitalizes nails, making you feel confident with each drop.
What We Like
Age-Defying Radiance
Multi-Tasking Skincare
Sensational Nighttime Moisturization
Beauty Beyond Face
#TOP 9
Rosehip Oil for Skin, Hair and Nails - 16 oz
Premium Nature
8.9
This cold pressed unrefined rose hip seed oil is a versatile and natural moisturizer for your skin, face, body, hair, and nails. It brings back the natural shine to your hair and is perfect for those who love natural oils. Rosehip oil is rich in antioxidants vitamins and essential fatty acids, making it wrinkle-friendly and useful for dark spots and fine lines. It comes in bulk size for better convenience and price.
What We Like
Can be used as a daily cream for your face and body
Brings back the natural shine to your hair
Rich in antioxidants vitamins and essential fatty acids, making it useful for wrinkles, dark spots, and fine lines
Versatile and natural; perfect for those who love natural oils
Bulk size for better convenience and price
#TOP 10
La Rosa Pura Essential Rose Oil
la rosa pura
1 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
8.9
La Rosa Pura Rose Oil is a rejuvenating elixir designed to enhance your skin's appearance. This 100% organic oil helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, giving you a firmer and more youthful complexion. Its unique blend of handpicked rose petals and natural oils, like Sweet Almond and Jojoba, deeply nourishes your skin, ensuring it stays revitalized. Additionally, the soothing aroma of this rose oil promotes relaxation, making it a perfect choice for reducing stress and anxiety. For best results, simply massage a few drops into your skin after cleansing.
What We Like
Anti-aging properties
100% organic ingredients
Promotes relaxation
Nourishing for the skin
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Is rose oil good for your face?
Rose oil has a variety of benefits when it comes to your skin, and we recommend giving it a try! Rose has a variety of vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals and its oil are fantastic for tackling dry skin. It also offers astringent properties, making it an excellent combatant of acne, redness, and inflammation.
2. How do I use rose oil on my face?
(Skincare / Body) Blend a few drops in a carrier oil of your choice (almond, jojoba, grape-seed) and use after-shower to lock in moisture or for a pampering, romantic massage. Because of its astringent and antiseptic properties, rose oil is beneficial in hydrating and toning the skin.
3. Is rosehip oil and rose oil the same?
The Basic Difference Between Rose and Rosehip Oils Rose oil refers to distilled oil from the petal of the botanical Rosa damascena (this is also called rose essential oil). Rosehip oil, on the other hand, refers to oil extracted from the fruit of the wild botanical Rosa canina, Rosa moschata, or Rosa rubiginosa.
4. What does rose oil do for you?
Rose essential oil has many beneficial properties like an antidepressant, antiphlogistic, antiseptic, antispasmodic, and antiviral. It is also used as an aphrodisiac, astringent, bactericidal, cholagogic, cicatrizant, depurative, and an emmenagogue.
