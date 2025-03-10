The 10 Best Skin Tightening Creams, According to Experts (2025)

Derm Pick: Face Derm Pick: Body Best Neck Tightening Cream Best Drugstore Tightening Crea Best Multi-Benefit Cream Best Tightening Body Cream Best for Dry Skin Best for Crepey Skin Best for Lifting Best for Plumping FAQs

We ask a lot from our moisturizers: to help get rid of wrinkles, even skin tone and texture, and even reduce acne. And in many cases, they can truly deliver. But can a topical product actually make skin appear tighter? Short answer? Yes. But the keyword is appear.

"The best skin tightening creams work by boosting collagen, deeply hydrating, and temporarily tightening the skin, which makes it look smoother and more lifted," explains Asmi Berry, a board-certified dermatologist based in Los Angeles. "The key to seeing results is consistent use and, of course, sunscreen."

So, which should you add to your routine? Ahead, find our picks for the 10 best skin-tightening creams for both the face and body, including picks from Berry.