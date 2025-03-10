The 10 Best Skin Tightening Creams, According to Experts (2025)

We ask a lot from our moisturizers: to help get rid of wrinkles, even skin tone and texture, and even reduce acne. And in many cases, they can truly deliver. But can a topical product actually make skin appear tighter? Short answer? Yes. But the keyword is appear.
"The best skin tightening creams work by boosting collagen, deeply hydrating, and temporarily tightening the skin, which makes it look smoother and more lifted," explains Asmi Berry, a board-certified dermatologist based in Los Angeles. "The key to seeing results is consistent use and, of course, sunscreen."
So, which should you add to your routine? Ahead, find our picks for the 10 best skin-tightening creams for both the face and body, including picks from Berry.
The Best Skin Tightening Creams
Derm Pick: Face
SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum
Derm Pick: Body
Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion
Best Neck Tightening Cream
U Beauty The Sculpt Neck + Décolleté Concentrate
Derm Pick: Face
SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum
Pros
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Pricey
Berry says this dual-chamber serum "has growth factors, peptides, and also green microalgae, which is good for supporting collagen elastin." According to a third-party study, it can help reduce the appearance of skin sagging in just six weeks.
Key Ingredients: Growth factors, peptide complex, marine extract, green microalgae
Size: 1 oz
Customer Review:
"I don't know if anyone else can see a difference but I can. I think my skin texture and lines look better after using for 12 weeks. I'm not one to usually pay this much for beauty products but I think this one works." —Katydid
Derm Pick: Body
Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion
Pros
- Can also be used as a face moisturizer
Cons
- Some reviewers were bothered by the smell
The derm's favorite body tightening cream is this affordable favorite from Gold Bond. "It has retinol and peptides, but also shea butter, glycerin, and squalane, so it hydrates as well," she says. "I recommend it to all of my patients."
Key Ingredients: Retinol, peptide complex, shea butter, cocoa butter
Size: 13 oz
Customer Review:
"This lotion really makes a difference and has quickly improved how my skin looks and feels. I've tried probably a hundred different lotions and this is my favorite. No irritation, no greasy feeling. My skin feels SO good." —Molly Joy
Best Neck Tightening Cream
U Beauty The Sculpt Neck + Décolleté Concentrate
Pros
- You can subscribe to save
Cons
- Some reviewers had issues with the product dispensing properly
This rich cream targets fine lines and wrinkles on the neck and décolleté while also having a remarkable tightening effect around the jawline. You'll notice it right away, and the more you use it.
Key Ingredients: Ectoin, hyaluronic acid, hexapeptide
Size: 1.7 oz
Customer Review:
"I haven't been using this for very long; however, the change in my neck is undeniable. My skin is softer and the lines I was worried about are firming up. It absorbs well and feels luxurious on the skin. This is a new must-have!" —Amy E.
Best Drugstore Tightening Cream
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Pros
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Contains mica for a glowy finish, which some may not want
There's a reason this red jar from Olay is iconic. Formulated with a powerful skin-firming peptide and hydrating vitamin B3 (a.k.a. panthenol), it's a game-changer at any price.
Key Ingredients: Panthenol, amino-peptides, hyaluronic acid
Size: 1.7 oz
Customer Review:
"I have been using this for years when I run out I can tell the difference in my face. The skin will droop. when I apply it I always go from my chin line upward." —gr8pumpkin
Best Multi-Benefit Cream
iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Extreme Cream
Pros
- Safe for sensitive skin
Cons
- May be too rich if you have oily skin
A beauty-editor favorite, this moisturizer does it all: softens the appearance of fine lines, lifts and contours, and helps support skin barrier function in each dreamy, rich pump. Plus, it's refillable!
Key Ingredients: Peptides, bio-retinol, ceramides
Size: 1.7 oz
Customer Review:
"I am 68 years old and wanted to see if this would actually do any firming. I could see a difference after five days. My jowls were not as saggy. I love the ingredients in this product. There are lots of peptides and ceramides. It goes on like a cream, but then it kind of feels liquidy. It definitely does look dewy. I love it under makeup. I will not be without this product ever again." —cgl3
Best Tightening Body Cream
Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Collagen-Boosting Elasti-Cream
Pros
- Fan-favorite fragrance
Cons
- Takes a few minutes to properly absorb
Upgrade your body care routine with a jar of this pleasantly perfumed body cream: Not only does it deeply moisturize skin, it also helps boost elasticity thanks to cacay oil (which has retinol-like qualities) and vegan collagen.
Key Ingredients: Cacay oil, vegan collagen, plant squalane
Size: 8.1 oz
Customer Review:
"Creamy texture that absorbs quickly into skin. Has helped make my skin look a little younger and plumper. Love the smell and overall really recommend this product." —Tiffany
Best for Dry Skin
Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort Firming Cream
Pros
- Larger size than standard face moisturizers
Cons
- Has a fragrance
This if-you-know-you-know cream is made with the brand's JISUN Firming Complex to help regain elasticity in as little as two weeks. Plus, the whipped texture will have you at hello, especially if you have dry skin.
Key Ingredients: JISUN Firming Complex™ with goji berry, black soybean, and arrowroot
Size: 2.5 oz
Customer Review:
"I love this brand and this firming cream is no exception! It perfectly moisturizes my skin without leaving it feeling oily. It smells amazing, and feels like absolute butter. I will definitely be restocking once I run out." —MeganMoynagh
Best for Crepey Skin
StriVectin Crepe Control™ Tightening Body Cream
Pros
- Absorbs quickly
Cons
- Reviewers say the tube doesn't last long
Strivectin's formula—more lotion than body cream thanks to its lightweight feel—is a cult favorite. With a skin-firming peptide and turmeric extract to even skin tone, it also offers multiple benefits beyond hydration.
Key Ingredients: Jojoba seed extract, turmeric root extract, shea butter, murumuru butter, capuacu butter, peptides
Size: 6.7 oz
Customer Review:
"After having kids I have some ripply skin around my belly button that I am very insecure about. I have been using this product for a month or so now and can definitely notice a difference." —snydz11
Best for Lifting
fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Cream
Pros
- Not too lightweight or too heavy
Cons
- Has a fragrance
Corsetry may seem complicated, but in this case, it only involves a dollop of moisturizer: A tightening blend of peptides and black tea gives skin a snatched, lifted look, plus it keeps skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.
Key Ingredients: Black tea complex, elasticity peptide, squalane, goji extract
Size: 1.6 oz
Customer Review:
"A rich creamy formula that is somehow perfect even in the summer. I love that it makes my skin feel tighter. Great product!" —Treeflower
Best for Plumping
Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Firming Cashmere Moisturizer
Pros
- Can be used day and night
Cons
- Has a fragrance
Silky and softening, this moisturizer really does feel like cashmere on the skin. Plus, it's packed with the brand's signature anti-aging resveratrol as well as collagen and hyaluronic acid for a dewy, plump look that works perfectly under makeup.
Key Ingredients: Resveratrol, hyaluronic acid, collagen
Size: 1.6 oz
Customer Review:
"I absolutely love this moisturizer! I was looking for something to help with my neck and that sagging that happens with age. Omg! first use I noticed the lift and firming. I'm 57 so im not trying to let myself go anytime soon! would def recommend ! smells amazing also!" —DeeSimone111
Frequently Asked Questions
Do Skin Tightening Creams Really Work?
They can make a difference, according to the derm—just don't expect a miracle in a tube. "Skin tightening creams can improve skin firmness over time," says Dr. Berry. "But they’ll never replace professional treatments like lasers or RF microneedling."
What Ingredients Should You Look for in a Skin Tightening Cream?
There are several skincare ingredients that can have tightening and firming benefits. "For supporting collagen production, look for peptides and growth factors. For long-term firming, look for retinol. For plumping and hydrating, hyaluronic acid is best," explains the derm. "Also, caffeine can give you a temporary tightening effect. And antioxidants like vitamin C can help protect against collagen breakdown."
Meet the Expert
- Dr. Asmi Berry, DO, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Los Angeles.
Why Trust Harper's Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.