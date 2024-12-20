The 11 Best Hairsprays for Dry Hair in 2023 (2024)

Editor’s Note: Hairsprays are notoriously drying. If you’ve got curly hair or locks on the drier side like I do, you might be struggling to find a product that will hold your style in place without the drying or sticky feeling most products bring. In my experience, hairsprays that are specifically designed for dry hair have ingredients that work to boost healthy, glossy locks. They’ll hold your style in place without ruining your hair and leaving you to deal with the consequences once it’s time to wash out the product. With so many different types of hair products on the market, it can seem impossible to know which one is going to give you that just-left-the-salon look you’ve always dreamed about—and this problem is even more hard to solve if you’ve got a less-common hair type like dry hair. Some hairsprays offer a temporary touch of glamor but leave your hair feeling crunchy, or dry out your hair even more. But you can stop tearing your hair out trying to find a solution; we’ve made a list of hairsprays that nourish and moisturize dry hair while protecting it from further damage. Contents [ show ] What’s the Best Hairspray for My Hair Type? Choosing the Right Hairspray for Dry Hair

Tying up Loose Ends What’s the Best Hairspray for My Hair Type? If you’ve been banging your head against a wall trying to get those healthy, glossy locks (that’s not going to help, by the way), you might not have found the right products for your hair type. The wrong products can look greasy, dry your hair out even more, or simply not do what they claim to do.

Hair type is often reduced to looking at a single factor like how dry/oily your hair is, or whether it’s straight or curly, but there are at least five factors that determine your hair type: Oiliness, density, diameter, porosity, and curl pattern. Each of these come together to make your hair unique! What works well for one person, might not work well for another whose hair looks similar but has different porosity or oiliness. If you’re struggling to make head or tail of your hair type, we’ll guide you through it here. However, if you’re here you probably suspect or already know that you have dry hair. Choosing the Right Hairspray for Dry Hair So, what’s a girl with dry hair to do when she wants to set a style? Luckily, many manufacturers are aware of the problem and there are two primary solutions: go alcohol-free or include ingredients that add moisture to offset the effects of the alcohol. In some cases, both solutions are combined. When combing through hairsprays to find the best one for dry hair, we considered the following elements. Formulation In most cases, this is either an alcohol-free formula, an oil-based formula, added oils/hydrating ingredients, or a combination. There are various ingredients to moisturize your hair or seal the hair shaft to prevent loss of moisture. We’ll discuss the benefits of these ingredients and how they will help your dry hair. Hair Type There’s no one size fits all when it comes to hair care (and most beauty products to be honest). For example, a hairspray for curly hair would have more oils to encourage curls to stick together for better definition. Using this on fine or thin hair would weigh the hair down, causing you to lose volume. Setting Strength Depending on the style you want to create you’ll need to consider the strength of your hairspray. A lightweight or low-strength hairspray will help you tame flyaways but not necessarily keep your style in place for the whole day. Strong hairsprays, also called finishing sprays as they are used at the end of the styling process to set your hair, will keep your style in place and may even prevent wind-damage. A flexible hairspray is somewhere between the two. It is usually lightweight, can be used at any point in the styling process, and allows you to brush and move your hair without messing up your style. It can usually be layered for a slightly stronger hold or to build volume. Finish While it can be a look, usually one sported by stony-faced models on runways, not everyone wants their hair to look or feel like it’s been varnished and polished. The added oils in some of these hairsprays keep your hair feeling soft enough to run your fingers through without recoiling in disgust. Others allow you to brush out the hairspray without leaving flakes and residue. Size While this doesn’t affect the effectiveness of the product, the size of your hairspray might affect how often you need to buy replacements. If you don’t use much hairspray, this won’t be a big issue, but if you use it every day it could be a considerable factor. You can always buy two at a time of your favorite hairspray, but it might be easier to get a bigger one. Other Benefits As some hairsprays cater to specific hair types, others promote specific benefits depending on your needs. These include protecting colored hair, protecting against heat or UV rays, using organic ingredients, or guaranteeing vegan/cruelty-free formulas. We’ll let you know which hairsprays are best for your needs, whether you want something to freeze your style in place for the whole day, super-hydrate your ends, or ease your conscience about its use on animals. Whether you like to set your style in place for the whole day or just tame your mane, we’ve rounded up the best options that will help you look your best while nourishing your hair. Unlike other hairsprays that can dry out your hair even further, these options protect and moisturize even as they hold your hairstyle.

1. Best Overall Hairspray: Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray

This is a long-lasting hairspray that moisturizes your hair while being light enough for everyday use.

Quick Facts

Type: Oil-based (Argan oil)

Volume: 10 fl. oz.

Aerosol: Yes

Hold strength: Medium

Hair type: All

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Added oils. Argan oil seals the hair shaft, protecting it against humidity and moisturizing your hair, preventing it from drying out in hot climates or during styling.

Setting strength: This formula provides a medium hold which is good for everyday styles. It also comes in strong and extra strong hold for rough treatment and events when you need your style to last longer, like an outdoor wedding on a windy day.

Finish: Even with a long-lasting finish, the product is flexible enough to leave your hair soft enough to run your fingers or brush through without ruining the style.

This hairspray has a great smell that’s not overpowering, but the nozzle gets clogged easily so you should wipe excess product off after each use—if that’s something that’s going to bother you, you might want to consider upgrading to a premium product like the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Hair Spray.

Pros Long-lasting, flexible hold

Moisturizing Argan oil

Leaves hair soft

Large canister

Cons Nozzle clogs easily

2. Best Budget Hairspray: Marc Anthony Nourishing Argan Oil Hairspray

Unlike most big brand names, this one doesn't have a big price tag attached. It is great value for money while still providing excellent care for your hair.

Quick Facts

Type: Oil-based (Argan oil, keratin, grape seed oil)

Volume: 8.8 fl. oz.

Aerosol: Yes

Hold strength: Strong

Hair type: All, curly

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Various added oils and keratin all work together to moisturize and strengthen hair. The keratin repairs the hair shaft, and the oils moisturize and protect your hair from heat and chemical damage.

Hair type: All hair types can use this hairspray, but it is great for smoothing frizz and holding curls.

Setting strength and finish: This is a strong-hold formula, designed to freeze a hairstyle in place. Hairstyles can be brushed out without leaving residue. If you like to layer your hairspray or use it as your style instead of as a finishing spray, you might prefer one with a flexible formula like the Pantene Pro V hairspray.

Finish: The added oils in this hairspray prevent stickiness, which is a common effect of strong-hold hairsprays. You’ll have a well-set style while your hair feels soft to the touch.

The oils and proteins in this formula provide numerous benefits to your hair, strengthening, protecting, and conditioning it while you go about your day.

Pros Strong, long-lasting hold

Added oils and keratin for strengthening and conditioning

Great value for money

Cons Not flexible

3. Best Premium Hairspray: Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Hair Spray

This is a great hairspray that's light enough to be used every day but rich enough to restore and moisturize dry and damaged hair.

Quick Facts

Type: Oil-based (Sunflower seed oil, shea butter, keratin, caviar extract)

Volume: 15.5 fl. oz.

Aerosol: Yes

Hold strength: Light/medium

Hair type: All, damaged, older hair

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: There are various added oils, proteins, and fatty acids in this hairspray, but the most unusual one is caviar extract. This sounds fancy but it’s really just a fatty acid like any other. The keratin and caviar extract repair damaged hair for smoother, sleeker hair.

Hair type: With so many hydrating ingredients combined with proteins and fatty acids, this formula is ideal for hair that has been damaged by heat or chemical treatments, or that is older and brittle. Keratin helps to restore the natural strength and elasticity of your hair, keeping it healthy as well as making it look amazing.

Setting strength: This formula provides a light to medium hold that is good for everyday use. It can be used at any point in the styling process and layered for a slightly stronger hold.

Finish: The lightweight, flexible finish is soft to the touch and adds shine to your hair. You can brush or run your fingers through your hair without needing to redo your hairstyle.

If you normally fly through your hairspray, this could be a good option to go longer before needing to buy a new one. This hairspray has a very light scent, a great option if you prefer fragrance-free or unscented products.

The formula is inconsistent, though, and does not always have the same amount of holding strength.

Pros Lightweight, flexible hold

Moisturizing ingredients

Keratin and omega-3 fatty acid for repairing damaged and brittle hair

Large canister

Cons Light hold – works best on fine/thin hair

Inconsistent formula

4. Most Lightweight Hairspray: SexyHair Healthy So Touchable Hairspray

This hairspray strengthens and protects your hair while providing a light hold for a more casual style.

Quick Facts

Type: Added protein (Keratin)

Volume: 9 fl. oz.

Hold strength: Light

Aerosol: Yes

Hair type: Fine, thin, heat damaged

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: The main benefit of this hairspray is that it contains keratin, a protein naturally found in hair, skin, and nails. It smooths and strengthens individual hair shafts preventing frizz and repairing damage.

Hair type: The lightweight formula of this hairspray is ideal for fine or thin hair. Thick hair is likely to fall flat after a while with this spray as the formula is too light to support it.

Setting strength: Lightweight/low hold. If you hate the feeling of stiff or crunchy hair, this hairspray is for you. It is flexible, meaning you can use it at any point in your styling process, and you can build your hairstyle by layering this hairspray as you go. It is defining for light curls without adding too much extra volume.

Finish: The keratin and added moonstone powder work together for extra shine. The keratin smooths your hair, and the moonstone brings a bit of sparkle, kind of like glitter. Moonstone powder is often found in other beauty products like eyeshadows and blushes. Apart from the shine, this hairspray leaves your hair feeling soft and touchable.

Keratin is great for repairing hair in general, and the added strength and flexibility helps to protect your hair against heat damage while styling.

The added mimosa flower extract can be a strong scent that not everyone likes, so if you prefer a lighter scent, the Moroccanoil hairspray might be a better option. There are also occasionally some issues with the nozzle falling off or not working well, but if your can has this issue, customer service should replace it for you.

Pros Flexible, lightweight formula

Contains keratin to strengthen and protect hair

A larger volume of product

Cons No hold on thick hair

Issues with the nozzle

This formula is alcohol-free without compromising on setting strength. It works on all hair types and leaves hair feeling soft.

Quick Facts

Type: Alcohol-free

Volume: 7 fl. oz.

Aerosol: No

Hold strength: Strong

Hair type: All

Method of preventing dryness: This hairspray is alcohol-free. Alcohol (ethanol in particular) helps set hair into place but can also dry hair out faster causing frizziness and split ends or dry out the scalp leading to dandruff. Using alternate ingredients prevents this drying-out from occurring.

Setting strength: Strong. Even curls and thick hair will stay in place with this formula, but it’s light enough that it won’t weigh down fine or thin hair.

Finish: This is a flexible hairspray that leaves your hair feeling soft and smooth, even after layering the formula while styling.

This hairspray has a strong flowery smell that not everyone enjoys. If you prefer a lighter fragrance, the Alterna Caviar Hairspray might be a better choice.

Make sure you apply this hairspray from the correct distance as it is non-aerosol and sprays more product than an aerosol. Too much of this hairspray can wet your hair and spoil the results.

Pros Alcohol-free

Strong, flexible hold

Leaves hair soft

Cons Non-aerosol (heavy application of the product)

Strong floral smell

6. Strongest Hairspray: Aveda Control Force Hair Spray

This hairspray is very strong and will ensure there's not a hair out of place in your style for the whole day.

Quick Facts

Type: Hydrating ingredients (Aloe vera, flax seed extract, marshmallow plant extract)

Volume: 9 fl. oz.

Aerosol: Yes

Hold strength: Strong

Hair Type: All

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Aloe vera, flax seed extract, and marshmallow plant moisturize and repair dry skin. They nourish your hair from the scalp, helping to treat and prevent dandruff which is a common issue for people with dry hair.

Hair type: All hair types can use this hairspray, but it does apply product heavily so use sparingly on fine or thin hair.

Setting strength and finish: This is a high strength hairspray that can also be used as an adhesive for lace front wigs. It is a finishing spray that sets your hairstyle at the end of your styling process. It brushes out well without leaving any residue or flakes.

Do keep in mind that the nozzle clogs easily and needs to be cleaned after every use to avoid blockages.

Pros High hold strength

Moisturizes and nourishes the scalp, helping to manage dandruff

Lasts all day long

Cons The nozzle clogs easily

Requires heavy application

7. Best Hairspray for Adding Shine: L’ange Hair Lustér Spray

This is the best of both worlds, alcohol-free and with hydrating ingredients while holding your hair in place.

Quick Facts

Type: Alcohol-free and added oils (Jojoba oil, safflower oil)

Volume: 4 fl. oz.

Aerosol: No

Hold strength: Light

Hair type: All

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Alcohol-free and with added oils, this hairspray is working its hardest to keep your hair healthy while setting your style. The added botanicals work on your scalp repairing, replenishing, and protecting your hair right from the root.

Hair type: Although all the hairsprays on this list help dry hair in some way, this one packs a punch in terms of hydration which is perfect if you have very dry and/or damaged hair. If your hair doesn’t need much hydration you might find this a bit heavy for your hair but you can still reap the benefits by spraying a little in your hands then smoothing over your ends and any flyaways.

Setting strength: This is a light finishing spray which means that it is used as the last step of your styling process. You can spray it on wet hair before styling, but it is not a flexible formula that you can use during the styling process and you’ll get better results using it at the end. If you prefer to spray-as-you-style, the Pantene Pro V hairspray might be a better option for your needs.

Finish: A little heavy on the oils, this hairspray is great for adding shine and your hair will seem softer after several uses as it gets more hydrated. However, as this is a finishing spray you won’t be able to run your fingers through your hair easily while the hairspray is in.

At just 4 fluid ounces, this is the smallest bottle of hairspray on this list, but you don’t need much to reap the benefits of this rich hairspray. Just a light spritz is enough to hydrate and hold your style in place. The smaller size is also great for carrying in your handbag for on-the-go styling.

This hairspray also offers UV protection which prevents sun damage that can contribute to dry hair and split ends. Vitamin E and the various botanical extracts hydrate and nourish the skin of your scalp, encouraging healthy hair from the root. L’Ange can also be used safely on wigs and hair extensions.

Pros Alcohol-free and with added oils

Adds shine

Highly moisturizing

UV protection

Can be used on wigs and hair extensions

Cons A small amount of product per bottle

Product build-up

8. Best Hairspray for Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Hold and Shine Moisture Mist

This is a fantastic option for curly hair needing a rich product that won't weigh your hair down or make it look greasy.

Quick Facts

Type: Oil-based (Coconut oil, shea butter, neem oil)

Volume: 8 fl. oz.

Aerosol: No

Hold strength: Light

Hair type: Porous, coarse, curly

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: With so many rich oils, this hairspray is a great way to hydrate and nourish your hair while defining your curls and taming flyaways. It moisturizes your hair from the scalp while doubling as a detangling spray.

Hair type: The oils in the SheaMoisture hairspray are ideal for thick, coarse, and/or curly hair. Because it is such a rich formula, it works best on dry hair or hair with mid to high porosity. Normal or oily hair might get weighed down or seem a bit greasy.

Setting strength: You’ll get a light, flexible hold with this hairspray. It works best for defining curls, rather than holding a particular style.

Finish: This hairspray softens your hair and leaves a beautiful shine without making your hair seem greasy.

Considering the richness of the formula, you won’t need to use much to see results, so the bottle should last you a while.

The ingredients in this hairspray are organic and sustainably sourced. The company also does not test on animals, making them vegan-friendly. It also has a pleasant coconut smell that’s not overpowering.

Unfortunately, the formula is not always consistent and can produce mixed results.

Pros Great for curls

Rich, moisturizing ingredients

Adds shine

Vegan-friendly

Cons Light hold

Inconsistent formula

9. Most Flexible Hairspray: MarulaOil Rare Oil Perfecting Hairspray

This flexible hairspray has a great scent and leaves hair soft as it gently holds your style in place.

Quick Facts

Type: Oil-based (Marula oil)

Volume: 9.1 fl. oz.

Aerosol: Yes

Hold strength: Medium/light

Hair type: Medium, fine, thin

Method of repairing dryness: Added Marula oil hydrates and softens the hair, sealing split ends. It is a lightweight formula that won’t wet or weigh down your hair.

Setting strength: This hairspray has a light to medium hold. It won’t work as well on thick or coarse hair as on medium or thin/fine hair. However, it can be layered during the styling process for a slightly stronger hold.

Finish: The added oils in this hairspray combat the drying nature of the alcohol in the hairspray, leaving your hair soft rather than sticky.

As one of the larger sizes for hairspray, you’ll have plenty of hairspray on hand for making yourself look fabulous.

This hairspray has a light cinnamon scent that compliments without overpowering your senses.

The oils and silicones in this hairspray can build up over time. If you use this hairspray frequently, it might be a good idea to use a clarifying shampoo once a month or so to restore softness and lighten the load on your scalp.

Pros Hydrating and softening oils

Large canister

Light scent

Cons Doesn’t hold thick/coarse hair

Product buildup

10. Most Volumizing Hairspray: GIOVANNI 2chic Ultra Volume Hair Spray

This vegan-friendly hairspray has a wonderful mix of ingredients that add volume to fine, thin hair.

Quick Facts

Type: Oil-based (papaya extract, tangerine oil, almond oil, vegetable oil, aloe vera)

Volume: 5 fl. oz.

Aerosol: No

Hold strength: Medium

Hair type: All, fine, thin

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: There are lots of different oils in this hairspray which help nourish and moisturize hair while it holds your style.

Hair type: One of the biggest benefits of this hairspray is its volumizing formula, which is great if you have fine, thin hair that looks flat.

Setting strength: This hairspray is lightweight but holds a style for several hours. It works best on thin, fine hair but might produce mixed results on thicker or coarser hair without layering the product.

Finish: This is a setting spray, used at the end of the styling process. It brushes out well without leaving flakes or residue.

This is one of the smallest bottles at only 5 fluid ounces, so its relatively high price makes it quite an expensive option.

The formula boasts organic botanicals, no artificial dyes or harsh chemicals, and a fruity/citrus smell that is not overwhelming.

As it’s not an aerosol spray, the product can wet your hair if not applied carefully.

Pros Good for fine/thin hair

Vegan-friendly

Organic ingredients

Cons Non-aerosol – heavy application of product

11. Most Hydrating Hairspray: Marc Anthony Coconut Oil Volume Hairspray

Ultra-hydrating, this hairspray is great for thicker hair and defining curls.

Quick Facts

Type: Oil-based (Coconut oil, shea butter)

Volume: 8.8 fl. oz.

Aerosol: No

Hold strength: Light

Hair type: Thick, coarse, curly

Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Shea butter and coconut oil are both very hydrating, sealing the hair shaft and softening dry and damaged hair.

Hair type: This hairspray is fantastic for curly hair but can be a bit heavy for fine or thin hair. It defines curls well with a soft hold.

Setting strength: This is more of a moisturizing texture spray than a setting spray. It’ll give your curls more definition but not necessarily hold a specific style for the whole day.

Finish: As this is a flexible hairspray, you can use it at any point in the styling process. It holds your style, but you can still brush it and run your fingers through your hair without messing up your look. The coconut oil and shea butter are super moisturizing and will give you glossy locks.

This formula protects well against humidity-induced frizz, as well as rehydrating heat- or chemically-damaged hair.

Pros Hydrating

Flexible styling

Protects against humidity

Cons Can be too heavy for fine hair