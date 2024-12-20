The 11 Best Hairsprays for Dry Hair in 2023 (2024)

Editor’s Note: Hairsprays are notoriously drying. If you’ve got curly hair or locks on the drier side like I do, you might be struggling to find a product that will hold your style in place without the drying or sticky feeling most products bring. In my experience, hairsprays that are specifically designed for dry hair have ingredients that work to boost healthy, glossy locks. They’ll hold your style in place without ruining your hair and leaving you to deal with the consequences once it’s time to wash out the product.
With so many different types of hair products on the market, it can seem impossible to know which one is going to give you that just-left-the-salon look you’ve always dreamed about—and this problem is even more hard to solve if you’ve got a less-common hair type like dry hair.
Some hairsprays offer a temporary touch of glamor but leave your hair feeling crunchy, or dry out your hair even more. But you can stop tearing your hair out trying to find a solution; we’ve made a list of hairsprays that nourish and moisturize dry hair while protecting it from further damage.
Contents
- What’s the Best Hairspray for My Hair Type?
- Choosing the Right Hairspray for Dry Hair
- Top 11 Best Hairsprays for Dry Hair 2024
- 1. Best Overall Hairspray: Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray
- 2. Best Budget Hairspray: Marc Anthony Nourishing Argan Oil Hairspray
- 3. Best Premium Hairspray: Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Hair Spray
- 4. Most Lightweight Hairspray: SexyHair Healthy So Touchable Hairspray
- 5. Best Alcohol-Free Hairspray: Pantene Pro-V Level 2 Hairspray
- 6. Strongest Hairspray: Aveda Control Force Hair Spray
- 7. Best Hairspray for Adding Shine: L’ange Hair Lustér Spray
- 8. Best Hairspray for Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Hold and Shine Moisture Mist
- 9. Most Flexible Hairspray: MarulaOil Rare Oil Perfecting Hairspray
- 10. Most Volumizing Hairspray: GIOVANNI 2chic Ultra Volume Hair Spray
- 11. Most Hydrating Hairspray: Marc Anthony Coconut Oil Volume Hairspray
- Taking Care of Your Hair
- Splitting Hairs: What’s My Hair Type?
- How Can I Be Sure I Have Dry Hair?
- What Causes Dry Hair?
- Caring For Dry Hair
- Let Us Spray: Pro Tips for Applying Hairspray
- Tying up Loose Ends
What’s the Best Hairspray for My Hair Type?
If you’ve been banging your head against a wall trying to get those healthy, glossy locks (that’s not going to help, by the way), you might not have found the right products for your hair type. The wrong products can look greasy, dry your hair out even more, or simply not do what they claim to do.
Hair type is often reduced to looking at a single factor like how dry/oily your hair is, or whether it’s straight or curly, but there are at least five factors that determine your hair type: Oiliness, density, diameter, porosity, and curl pattern.
Each of these come together to make your hair unique! What works well for one person, might not work well for another whose hair looks similar but has different porosity or oiliness. If you’re struggling to make head or tail of your hair type, we’ll guide you through it here. However, if you’re here you probably suspect or already know that you have dry hair.
Choosing the Right Hairspray for Dry Hair
So, what’s a girl with dry hair to do when she wants to set a style? Luckily, many manufacturers are aware of the problem and there are two primary solutions: go alcohol-free or include ingredients that add moisture to offset the effects of the alcohol. In some cases, both solutions are combined.
When combing through hairsprays to find the best one for dry hair, we considered the following elements.
Formulation
In most cases, this is either an alcohol-free formula, an oil-based formula, added oils/hydrating ingredients, or a combination. There are various ingredients to moisturize your hair or seal the hair shaft to prevent loss of moisture. We’ll discuss the benefits of these ingredients and how they will help your dry hair.
Hair Type
There’s no one size fits all when it comes to hair care (and most beauty products to be honest). For example, a hairspray for curly hair would have more oils to encourage curls to stick together for better definition. Using this on fine or thin hair would weigh the hair down, causing you to lose volume.
Setting Strength
Depending on the style you want to create you’ll need to consider the strength of your hairspray. A lightweight or low-strength hairspray will help you tame flyaways but not necessarily keep your style in place for the whole day. Strong hairsprays, also called finishing sprays as they are used at the end of the styling process to set your hair, will keep your style in place and may even prevent wind-damage.
A flexible hairspray is somewhere between the two. It is usually lightweight, can be used at any point in the styling process, and allows you to brush and move your hair without messing up your style. It can usually be layered for a slightly stronger hold or to build volume.
Finish
While it can be a look, usually one sported by stony-faced models on runways, not everyone wants their hair to look or feel like it’s been varnished and polished. The added oils in some of these hairsprays keep your hair feeling soft enough to run your fingers through without recoiling in disgust. Others allow you to brush out the hairspray without leaving flakes and residue.
Size
While this doesn’t affect the effectiveness of the product, the size of your hairspray might affect how often you need to buy replacements. If you don’t use much hairspray, this won’t be a big issue, but if you use it every day it could be a considerable factor. You can always buy two at a time of your favorite hairspray, but it might be easier to get a bigger one.
Other Benefits
As some hairsprays cater to specific hair types, others promote specific benefits depending on your needs. These include protecting colored hair, protecting against heat or UV rays, using organic ingredients, or guaranteeing vegan/cruelty-free formulas.
We’ll let you know which hairsprays are best for your needs, whether you want something to freeze your style in place for the whole day, super-hydrate your ends, or ease your conscience about its use on animals.
Whether you like to set your style in place for the whole day or just tame your mane, we’ve rounded up the best options that will help you look your best while nourishing your hair. Unlike other hairsprays that can dry out your hair even further, these options protect and moisturize even as they hold your hairstyle.
Top 11 Best Hairsprays for Dry Hair 2024
1. Best Overall Hairspray: Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray
Why we like it: This is a long-lasting hairspray that moisturizes your hair while being light enough for everyday use.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Oil-based (Argan oil)
- Volume: 10 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: Yes
- Hold strength: Medium
- Hair type: All
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Added oils. Argan oil seals the hair shaft, protecting it against humidity and moisturizing your hair, preventing it from drying out in hot climates or during styling.
Setting strength: This formula provides a medium hold which is good for everyday styles. It also comes in strong and extra strong hold for rough treatment and events when you need your style to last longer, like an outdoor wedding on a windy day.
Finish: Even with a long-lasting finish, the product is flexible enough to leave your hair soft enough to run your fingers or brush through without ruining the style.
This hairspray has a great smell that’s not overpowering, but the nozzle gets clogged easily so you should wipe excess product off after each use—if that’s something that’s going to bother you, you might want to consider upgrading to a premium product like the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Hair Spray.
Pros
- Long-lasting, flexible hold
- Moisturizing Argan oil
- Leaves hair soft
- Large canister
Cons
- Nozzle clogs easily
2. Best Budget Hairspray: Marc Anthony Nourishing Argan Oil Hairspray
Why we like it: Unlike most big brand names, this one doesn’t have a big price tag attached. It is great value for money while still providing excellent care for your hair.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Oil-based (Argan oil, keratin, grape seed oil)
- Volume: 8.8 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: Yes
- Hold strength: Strong
- Hair type: All, curly
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Various added oils and keratin all work together to moisturize and strengthen hair. The keratin repairs the hair shaft, and the oils moisturize and protect your hair from heat and chemical damage.
Hair type: All hair types can use this hairspray, but it is great for smoothing frizz and holding curls.
Setting strength and finish: This is a strong-hold formula, designed to freeze a hairstyle in place. Hairstyles can be brushed out without leaving residue. If you like to layer your hairspray or use it as your style instead of as a finishing spray, you might prefer one with a flexible formula like the Pantene Pro V hairspray.
Finish: The added oils in this hairspray prevent stickiness, which is a common effect of strong-hold hairsprays. You’ll have a well-set style while your hair feels soft to the touch.
The oils and proteins in this formula provide numerous benefits to your hair, strengthening, protecting, and conditioning it while you go about your day.
Pros
- Strong, long-lasting hold
- Added oils and keratin for strengthening and conditioning
- Great value for money
Cons
- Not flexible
3. Best Premium Hairspray: Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Hair Spray
Why we like it: This is a great hairspray that’s light enough to be used every day but rich enough to restore and moisturize dry and damaged hair.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Oil-based (Sunflower seed oil, shea butter, keratin, caviar extract)
- Volume: 15.5 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: Yes
- Hold strength: Light/medium
- Hair type: All, damaged, older hair
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: There are various added oils, proteins, and fatty acids in this hairspray, but the most unusual one is caviar extract. This sounds fancy but it’s really just a fatty acid like any other. The keratin and caviar extract repair damaged hair for smoother, sleeker hair.
Hair type: With so many hydrating ingredients combined with proteins and fatty acids, this formula is ideal for hair that has been damaged by heat or chemical treatments, or that is older and brittle. Keratin helps to restore the natural strength and elasticity of your hair, keeping it healthy as well as making it look amazing.
Setting strength: This formula provides a light to medium hold that is good for everyday use. It can be used at any point in the styling process and layered for a slightly stronger hold.
Finish: The lightweight, flexible finish is soft to the touch and adds shine to your hair. You can brush or run your fingers through your hair without needing to redo your hairstyle.
If you normally fly through your hairspray, this could be a good option to go longer before needing to buy a new one. This hairspray has a very light scent, a great option if you prefer fragrance-free or unscented products.
The formula is inconsistent, though, and does not always have the same amount of holding strength.
Pros
- Lightweight, flexible hold
- Moisturizing ingredients
- Keratin and omega-3 fatty acid for repairing damaged and brittle hair
- Large canister
Cons
- Light hold – works best on fine/thin hair
- Inconsistent formula
4. Most Lightweight Hairspray: SexyHair Healthy So Touchable Hairspray
Why we like it: This hairspray strengthens and protects your hair while providing a light hold for a more casual style.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Added protein (Keratin)
- Volume: 9 fl. oz.
- Hold strength: Light
- Aerosol: Yes
- Hair type: Fine, thin, heat damaged
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: The main benefit of this hairspray is that it contains keratin, a protein naturally found in hair, skin, and nails. It smooths and strengthens individual hair shafts preventing frizz and repairing damage.
Hair type: The lightweight formula of this hairspray is ideal for fine or thin hair. Thick hair is likely to fall flat after a while with this spray as the formula is too light to support it.
Setting strength: Lightweight/low hold. If you hate the feeling of stiff or crunchy hair, this hairspray is for you. It is flexible, meaning you can use it at any point in your styling process, and you can build your hairstyle by layering this hairspray as you go. It is defining for light curls without adding too much extra volume.
Finish: The keratin and added moonstone powder work together for extra shine. The keratin smooths your hair, and the moonstone brings a bit of sparkle, kind of like glitter. Moonstone powder is often found in other beauty products like eyeshadows and blushes. Apart from the shine, this hairspray leaves your hair feeling soft and touchable.
Keratin is great for repairing hair in general, and the added strength and flexibility helps to protect your hair against heat damage while styling.
The added mimosa flower extract can be a strong scent that not everyone likes, so if you prefer a lighter scent, the Moroccanoil hairspray might be a better option. There are also occasionally some issues with the nozzle falling off or not working well, but if your can has this issue, customer service should replace it for you.
Pros
- Flexible, lightweight formula
- Contains keratin to strengthen and protect hair
- A larger volume of product
Cons
- No hold on thick hair
- Issues with the nozzle
5. Best Alcohol-Free Hairspray: Pantene Pro-V Level 2 Hairspray
Why we like it: This formula is alcohol-free without compromising on setting strength. It works on all hair types and leaves hair feeling soft.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Alcohol-free
- Volume: 7 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: No
- Hold strength: Strong
- Hair type: All
Method of preventing dryness: This hairspray is alcohol-free. Alcohol (ethanol in particular) helps set hair into place but can also dry hair out faster causing frizziness and split ends or dry out the scalp leading to dandruff. Using alternate ingredients prevents this drying-out from occurring.
Setting strength: Strong. Even curls and thick hair will stay in place with this formula, but it’s light enough that it won’t weigh down fine or thin hair.
Finish: This is a flexible hairspray that leaves your hair feeling soft and smooth, even after layering the formula while styling.
This hairspray has a strong flowery smell that not everyone enjoys. If you prefer a lighter fragrance, the Alterna Caviar Hairspray might be a better choice.
Make sure you apply this hairspray from the correct distance as it is non-aerosol and sprays more product than an aerosol. Too much of this hairspray can wet your hair and spoil the results.
Pros
- Alcohol-free
- Strong, flexible hold
- Leaves hair soft
Cons
- Non-aerosol (heavy application of the product)
- Strong floral smell
6. Strongest Hairspray: Aveda Control Force Hair Spray
Why we like it: This hairspray is very strong and will ensure there’s not a hair out of place in your style for the whole day.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Hydrating ingredients (Aloe vera, flax seed extract, marshmallow plant extract)
- Volume: 9 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: Yes
- Hold strength: Strong
- Hair Type: All
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Aloe vera, flax seed extract, and marshmallow plant moisturize and repair dry skin. They nourish your hair from the scalp, helping to treat and prevent dandruff which is a common issue for people with dry hair.
Hair type: All hair types can use this hairspray, but it does apply product heavily so use sparingly on fine or thin hair.
Setting strength and finish: This is a high strength hairspray that can also be used as an adhesive for lace front wigs. It is a finishing spray that sets your hairstyle at the end of your styling process. It brushes out well without leaving any residue or flakes.
Do keep in mind that the nozzle clogs easily and needs to be cleaned after every use to avoid blockages.
Pros
- High hold strength
- Moisturizes and nourishes the scalp, helping to manage dandruff
- Lasts all day long
Cons
- The nozzle clogs easily
- Requires heavy application
7. Best Hairspray for Adding Shine: L’ange Hair Lustér Spray
Why we like it: This is the best of both worlds, alcohol-free and with hydrating ingredients while holding your hair in place.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Alcohol-free and added oils (Jojoba oil, safflower oil)
- Volume: 4 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: No
- Hold strength: Light
- Hair type: All
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Alcohol-free and with added oils, this hairspray is working its hardest to keep your hair healthy while setting your style. The added botanicals work on your scalp repairing, replenishing, and protecting your hair right from the root.
Hair type: Although all the hairsprays on this list help dry hair in some way, this one packs a punch in terms of hydration which is perfect if you have very dry and/or damaged hair. If your hair doesn’t need much hydration you might find this a bit heavy for your hair but you can still reap the benefits by spraying a little in your hands then smoothing over your ends and any flyaways.
Setting strength: This is a light finishing spray which means that it is used as the last step of your styling process. You can spray it on wet hair before styling, but it is not a flexible formula that you can use during the styling process and you’ll get better results using it at the end. If you prefer to spray-as-you-style, the Pantene Pro V hairspray might be a better option for your needs.
Finish: A little heavy on the oils, this hairspray is great for adding shine and your hair will seem softer after several uses as it gets more hydrated. However, as this is a finishing spray you won’t be able to run your fingers through your hair easily while the hairspray is in.
At just 4 fluid ounces, this is the smallest bottle of hairspray on this list, but you don’t need much to reap the benefits of this rich hairspray. Just a light spritz is enough to hydrate and hold your style in place. The smaller size is also great for carrying in your handbag for on-the-go styling.
This hairspray also offers UV protection which prevents sun damage that can contribute to dry hair and split ends. Vitamin E and the various botanical extracts hydrate and nourish the skin of your scalp, encouraging healthy hair from the root. L’Ange can also be used safely on wigs and hair extensions.
Pros
- Alcohol-free and with added oils
- Adds shine
- Highly moisturizing
- UV protection
- Can be used on wigs and hair extensions
Cons
- A small amount of product per bottle
- Product build-up
8. Best Hairspray for Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Hold and Shine Moisture Mist
Why we like it: This is a fantastic option for curly hair needing a rich product that won’t weigh your hair down or make it look greasy.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Oil-based (Coconut oil, shea butter, neem oil)
- Volume: 8 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: No
- Hold strength: Light
- Hair type: Porous, coarse, curly
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: With so many rich oils, this hairspray is a great way to hydrate and nourish your hair while defining your curls and taming flyaways. It moisturizes your hair from the scalp while doubling as a detangling spray.
Hair type: The oils in the SheaMoisture hairspray are ideal for thick, coarse, and/or curly hair. Because it is such a rich formula, it works best on dry hair or hair with mid to high porosity. Normal or oily hair might get weighed down or seem a bit greasy.
Setting strength: You’ll get a light, flexible hold with this hairspray. It works best for defining curls, rather than holding a particular style.
Finish: This hairspray softens your hair and leaves a beautiful shine without making your hair seem greasy.
Considering the richness of the formula, you won’t need to use much to see results, so the bottle should last you a while.
The ingredients in this hairspray are organic and sustainably sourced. The company also does not test on animals, making them vegan-friendly. It also has a pleasant coconut smell that’s not overpowering.
Unfortunately, the formula is not always consistent and can produce mixed results.
Pros
- Great for curls
- Rich, moisturizing ingredients
- Adds shine
- Vegan-friendly
Cons
- Light hold
- Inconsistent formula
9. Most Flexible Hairspray: MarulaOil Rare Oil Perfecting Hairspray
Why we like it: This flexible hairspray has a great scent and leaves hair soft as it gently holds your style in place.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Oil-based (Marula oil)
- Volume: 9.1 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: Yes
- Hold strength: Medium/light
- Hair type: Medium, fine, thin
Method of repairing dryness: Added Marula oil hydrates and softens the hair, sealing split ends. It is a lightweight formula that won’t wet or weigh down your hair.
Setting strength: This hairspray has a light to medium hold. It won’t work as well on thick or coarse hair as on medium or thin/fine hair. However, it can be layered during the styling process for a slightly stronger hold.
Finish: The added oils in this hairspray combat the drying nature of the alcohol in the hairspray, leaving your hair soft rather than sticky.
As one of the larger sizes for hairspray, you’ll have plenty of hairspray on hand for making yourself look fabulous.
This hairspray has a light cinnamon scent that compliments without overpowering your senses.
The oils and silicones in this hairspray can build up over time. If you use this hairspray frequently, it might be a good idea to use a clarifying shampoo once a month or so to restore softness and lighten the load on your scalp.
Pros
- Hydrating and softening oils
- Large canister
- Light scent
Cons
- Doesn’t hold thick/coarse hair
- Product buildup
10. Most Volumizing Hairspray: GIOVANNI 2chic Ultra Volume Hair Spray
Why we like it: This vegan-friendly hairspray has a wonderful mix of ingredients that add volume to fine, thin hair.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Oil-based (papaya extract, tangerine oil, almond oil, vegetable oil, aloe vera)
- Volume: 5 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: No
- Hold strength: Medium
- Hair type: All, fine, thin
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: There are lots of different oils in this hairspray which help nourish and moisturize hair while it holds your style.
Hair type: One of the biggest benefits of this hairspray is its volumizing formula, which is great if you have fine, thin hair that looks flat.
Setting strength: This hairspray is lightweight but holds a style for several hours. It works best on thin, fine hair but might produce mixed results on thicker or coarser hair without layering the product.
Finish: This is a setting spray, used at the end of the styling process. It brushes out well without leaving flakes or residue.
This is one of the smallest bottles at only 5 fluid ounces, so its relatively high price makes it quite an expensive option.
The formula boasts organic botanicals, no artificial dyes or harsh chemicals, and a fruity/citrus smell that is not overwhelming.
As it’s not an aerosol spray, the product can wet your hair if not applied carefully.
Pros
- Good for fine/thin hair
- Vegan-friendly
- Organic ingredients
Cons
- Non-aerosol – heavy application of product
11. Most Hydrating Hairspray: Marc Anthony Coconut Oil Volume Hairspray
Why we like it: Ultra-hydrating, this hairspray is great for thicker hair and defining curls.
Editor’s Rating:
Quick Facts
- Type: Oil-based (Coconut oil, shea butter)
- Volume: 8.8 fl. oz.
- Aerosol: No
- Hold strength: Light
- Hair type: Thick, coarse, curly
Method of repairing/preventing dryness: Shea butter and coconut oil are both very hydrating, sealing the hair shaft and softening dry and damaged hair.
Hair type: This hairspray is fantastic for curly hair but can be a bit heavy for fine or thin hair. It defines curls well with a soft hold.
Setting strength: This is more of a moisturizing texture spray than a setting spray. It’ll give your curls more definition but not necessarily hold a specific style for the whole day.
Finish: As this is a flexible hairspray, you can use it at any point in the styling process. It holds your style, but you can still brush it and run your fingers through your hair without messing up your look. The coconut oil and shea butter are super moisturizing and will give you glossy locks.
This formula protects well against humidity-induced frizz, as well as rehydrating heat- or chemically-damaged hair.
Pros
- Hydrating
- Flexible styling
- Protects against humidity
Cons
- Can be too heavy for fine hair
Taking Care of Your Hair
Hair can be confusing and knowing which products are best for your hair type even more so. Experts talk a lot about hair type but that what that refers to seems to change; in some cases, they’re talking about hair texture (curly/straight), in other cases, they refer to dryness/oiliness, and at other times they mean thickness (or thinness) of individual hair strands. So it’s understandable that there’s a lot of mystery about how to identify your hair type.
You can let your hair down, we’ve done the research to help you learn more about your hair. Knowing your hair type ensures you get the right hairspray so that you look like that superstar you always suspected you could be.
Splitting Hairs: What’s My Hair Type?
There are several categories of hair type you can fall into and that’s what makes you unique! With so many variations to the type of hair a person can have, there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to hair care.
No hair type or category is any better or worse than another, it simply means you need to buy products formulated for your hair types to repair damage or keep it healthy. Where hair is referred to as “normal” it tends to mean medium or average, not on one of the extremes in a category.
1. Oily or Dry
This mostly refers to the amount of oil your scalp produces, and how fast. If you struggle with oily skin on your face, you’ll most likely have oily hair as your scalp is the same type of skin. Same with dry skin and dry hair.
A quick test to help determine your oiliness is to blot your parting with a tissue or blotting paper on the second day after washing your hair. If there is no oil, you have dry hair. Some oil means you have normal hair, and a lot of oil means you have oily hair. If your hair gets oily in some places faster than others, for example, your temples or fringe need washing before the rest of your hair, you probably have hair that’s a combination.
2. Diameter
This is partly what people mean when they talk about having thick or thin hair (they might also be referring to density, next up). Look at a single strand of your hair and compare it to a sewing thread. If it’s significantly thinner, you have fine hair. If it’s thicker, you have coarse hair. Somewhere in between is medium hair.
3. Density
This refers to how many individual hairs you have. You can have fine hair that’s thick (dense), or thick (coarse) hair that’s thin. Still confused? To determine your type, look at your parting in a mirror. If you can see a lot of your scalp easily, you have thin hair. If you can see a line of your scalp at the parting but your hair covers the rest well, you have medium/normal hair. If you can’t see much of your scalp, you have thick/dense hair. Thicker hair will usually need more or heavier product than thin hair. Products for thick hair tend to weigh down thin hair and make it seem oilier sooner.
4. Porosity
Porosity simply means how absorbent your hair is. High porosity hair absorbs and releases a lot of product and moisture and can seem dry if not kept hydrated. Low porosity hair doesn’t absorb products which can then make it seem oily as the products just sit on top. To test your hair porosity, place a strand of your hair in a glass of water and leave it for a minute. If it sinks to the bottom, your hair is highly porous. If it floats on top, you have low porosity. If it hangs suspended in the water, you have normal/medium hair.
5. Curl Pattern
If you let your hair air dry, it will show your natural texture. You can have straight (type 1), wavy (type 2), curly (type 3), or coily (type 4) hair, and within each of these types there are more subdivisions to further define your hair texture. Straight hair tends to be oilier as your natural oils spread easily down the length of your hair, however, the ends can become dry from washing and styling your hair too often. Wavy hair is usually the easiest to style as you can straighten it or make it wavy and it will hold the style well. Curly and coily hair often need more hydration and attention to define your curls without frizz.
As you can see your hair type is determined by several factors and each will influence the hair products that work best for your hair. Each hair type needs just the right balance of hydration, nourishment, and protection to look and feel healthy.
How Can I Be Sure I Have Dry Hair?
A quick test to help you know for sure is to blot your hair with a tissue or piece of blotting paper on the second day after you’ve washed your hair. If there is very little or no oil on the paper, you have dry hair.
To test how porous your hair is, place a hair in some water for a minute or so. If your hair sinks to the bottom, it has high porosity. This means you will need a hairspray that provides a lot of hydration like the L’Ange Hair Lustér Spray. If it is suspended in the water, you have medium porosity and will be better or using a hairspray that’s not so heavy.
What Causes Dry Hair?
Partly, it’s genetic. Oil production in the scalp is a big determining factor and people with under-productive oil glands tend to have drier hair and skin. This doesn’t mean anything is wrong with you, it just means your hair needs to get extra moisture from other sources to live its best life.
Hair can also become dry and damaged from styling and environmental factors. Heat and chemicals in coloring and styling products can damage your hair and scalp, stripping away your natural oils. UV rays from sunlight can have a similar effect. If you have been under a lot of stress and/or not sleeping or eating well, this can also show up in your hair.
In these cases, your ends can become dry and brittle, and you might notice split ends. But don’t panic, you can restore health and shine to those locks with the right care and attention. Dry hair will need products that provide the moisture it’s not getting from your natural oils, like the hairsprays presented above.
Caring For Dry Hair
Whatever the cause of your dry hair – scalp moisture, high porosity, styling/coloring damage – using hairspray, masks, and other products with added oils, or lacking harsh chemicals, will help to combat the dryness, smoothing your hair, and restoring your shine.
Choose Nourishing Ingredients
Oils, proteins, and vitamins (as found in the hairsprays above) all contribute to the health of your hair. Some hydrate your hair, others repair the structure of damaged hair strands, and still others nourish your hair and/or scalp to stimulate healthy growth. In combination with each other, they work to combat dryness and replenish your natural oils for luscious locks.
There are numerous oils that can be used to help hydrate hair. They all function similarly by hydrating and smoothing individual hair shafts for more shine and less frizz. The most common oils you’ll find include coconut oil, argan oil, shea butter, and various fruit/vegetable oils. Many of the best hairsprays for dry hair, including our top overall pick are oil-based.
Omega-3 is a fatty acid that provides natural proteins and nutrients to the scalp and hair. It reduces inflammation in the hair follicles which is a leading cause of hair loss and thinning. This, combined with its ability to stimulate blood flow in the scalp, can help your hair grow thicker and longer. Fatty acids also replace moisture in your hair and have a hydrating effect.
Keratin is another great ingredient to find in hair products. It is a natural protein found in hair, skin, and nails. Heat and chemicals can deplete keratin in your hair so it can be good to replace what was lost. Added proteins like keratin help to strengthen the hair shaft, making each hair smooth and flexible. On a larger scale, this results in smoothing of frizz and fewer split ends. The premium Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Hair Spray is a great hairspray with keratin.
For added benefits, you could also use a standalone keratin treatment.
Vitamins A, C, and E are all great for your skin, including your scalp. Nourishing the skin of your scalp manages dandruff and can stimulate hair growth. These vitamins are found in several ingredients used in hair products like aloe vera, argan oil, and organic botanical extracts.
Minimize Heat and Chemicals
One of the main causes of dry hair and split ends is overuse of heat while styling and/or harsh chemical treatments like bleach or dyes. Try to avoid heat styling your hair or getting treatments/color too frequently. Air-dry your hair whenever possible (your natural hair is beautiful!) and use products that will nourish and moisturize your hair, rather than hurting it more.
If you do use a hairdryer, be sure to choose one that offers safe, gentle heating.
One ingredient to look out for, especially in hairsprays, is alcohol. Not all alcohols are bad but short-chain alcohols like isopropyl alcohol and denatured alcohol can dry your hair out more than a trip to the Sahara. Long-chain alcohols are also called fatty acids and have the opposite effect, so it’s good to know which is which.
If you find your dry hair reacts poorly to alcohol, try something without any in its formula like the Pantene Pro-V Level 2 Hairspray.
Use Hair Masks
Hair masks are a great way to boost moisture in your hair. If you have especially dry hair, using a mask once a week or a couple of times per month can work wonders to soften brittle ends. Hot oil treatments are usually recommended but can be expensive if you’re using them regularly. A great alternative is to make your own masks at home using common ingredients found in your kitchen.
Make your own mix (between 2-3 tablespoons and half a cup’s worth, depending on your hair length) from any of the following ingredients:
- Coconut oil
- Olive oil
- Honey
- Egg yolk
- Bananas
- Avocado
- Apple cider vinegar
- Cinnamon
It sounds like a delicious recipe, but try not to eat too much before it goes onto your hair!
Let Us Spray: Pro Tips for Applying Hairspray
While style is very subjective and you can be super creative when presenting yourself to the world, there are some guidelines you can follow to make your products the most effective.
- Hold your hairspray at least 12 inches (30 cm) away from your hair. This is roughly the same as holding your arm up with your elbow bent at a 90-degree angle. Spraying too close will deposit too much product making your hair look wet and/or feel weighed down.
- For extra volume, hold your head upside-down and move your hair around as you spray. For less volume, you can lift portions of your hair and spray underneath. This will provide lift right at the roots and can be especially helpful if you have fine hair that sits flat on your head.
- To tame flyaways and frizz, spray a little hairspray into your hands before running your fingers through your hair.
Tying up Loose Ends
Dry hair is unpleasant, and you can feel a bit defeated when you’re walking around with frizzy, brittle hair. Reversing the dryness and replenishing the hydration of your hair doesn’t need to be difficult, and you’ll restore your smile as well as your shine. With the right hairspray, you’ll look and feel fabulous all day long, drawing envious glances from strangers and compliments from your friends. The world is your catwalk, go forth and shine.