The 11 Best Makeup Remover Wipes For Effortless Makeup Removal (2024)

I recently saw someone post on Instagram that they don’t always remove their makeup at night. And this woman was close to my age. I’m sorry, say what? I don’t care if I am passed out on the sofa until 3am, I am going to wash my face. Yes, there have been times I felt too tired or lazy to remove my makeup and wash my face before bed, but I do it anyway. Mind you, sometimes washing with a traditional cleanser over the sink does prove to be too much. The thought of splashing water on my face might wake me from my half-asleep slumber. That’s when makeup remover wipes (also known as facial cleansing wipes) come to the rescue.

How To Use Makeup Remover Wipes

Makeup remover wipes are a remarkable alternative for removing makeup, and now most go a step further to remove surface dirt and impurities as well as offering moisturizing properties to help your skin even more. I always take some when I travel to remove eye makeup and grime before washing when my micellar water and cotton wipes are not available. Makeup remover wipes shouldn’t replace your everyday face wash (use both to make sure every trace of makeup is gone), but there’s nothing wrong with relying on them when you’re in a pinch. Please, just don’t sleep with your makeup on.

Why Sleeping With Makeup On Is Bad For Your Skin

Sleeping with makeup prevents the skin from its time of much-needed renewal, resulting in healthy collagen breaking down. Makeup interrupts cell turnover, therefore, fine lines and wrinkles can occur. That’s why it’s called ‘Beauty Sleep.” As you sleep, your skin cells diligently work to repair and regenerate. But built up bacteria and pollutants from makeup prevent microcirculation from occurring. Not removing eye makeup can cause eye infections and not removing lipstick can lead to severely chapped lips. Additionally, the residue from your makeup and dirt will accumulate on your pillowcase and compound the problem.



The 11 Best Makeup Remover Wipes To Try Now

Here are 11 of the best makeup remover wipes to try.

YES! I LOOK FORWARD TO #GROWINGYOUNGER PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ME TO YOUR MAILING LIST.

1. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes & Face Wipes, $5.79 for 25

Neutrogena disposable makeup remover wet wipes cleanse and remove dirt, oil, makeup, sweat, sunscreen and pollution on skin. They are also readily available at mass retailers and cost under $6 for 25 wipes.



2. Earth Therapeutics Cica Micellar Cleansing Facial Wipes, $9.99 for 60 wipes

These biodegradable, organic and vegan natural pulp wipes are infused with micellar water to remove makeup, dirt, oil and other impurities while soothing the skin. Plant-derived cica helps to calm and rejuvenate the complexion naturally to retaining its natural balance and integrity.

See Also The 15 Very Best Makeup Removers

3. Cetaphil Makeup Removing Wipes, $6.89 for 25

Those with sensitive skin can count on Cetaphil for providing a non-irritating formula. They may be ultra-gentle, but these wipes are powerful enough to lift every trace of makeup and debris from your skin.

This is another great choice for those with sensitive skin. These extra-gentle wipes contain vitamin B5, vitamin E and triple-purified water and don’t leave a residue as they remove even waterproof mascara. They are made from renewable plant fibers and sustainable wood pulp and are completely compostable.



5. Burt’s Bees Purifying Facial Towelette with White Tea, $6.59 for 36 wipes

Burt’s Bees has several varieties of facial wipes, but these white tea ones are my favorite. They are formulated with white tea extract, cucumber and aloe to leave skin soft, fresh and clean. I love these for traveling.

These wipes are splurge-worthy and are a full luxury experience in a single-use biodegradable towelette. They remove every trace of makeup comfortably and leave skin silky smooth and dewy, delivering moisture to skin as well as eyelashes. They contain mangosteen extract (known for antioxidant properties), hyaluronic acid, camellia oil and argan oil. Your skin will thank you.



Admittedly, I am a sucker for anything rose scented. But these wipes work, especially on waterproof makeup and mascara! They are also extra gentle and soothing.

8. RMS Beauty Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes, $22 for 20