The 11 Best Pumice Stones for Softer, Smoother Feet (2024)

The cold-weather months can be unbearable for those suffering from dry, callused feet. If your soles are plagued with dry, rough skin, updating your foot care routine with one of the best pumice stones may prove to be a worthwhile investment.

Made from earth materials and boasting a gently abrasive coarseness courtesy of its porous design, these skin-polishing tools exfoliate away all traces of dead skin cells, whether they be in the form of dry skin, corns, stains or tough, thick calluses, to reveal smoother, softer heels and soles. They are also essential for maintaining your foot’s hygiene, as accumulated dead skin cells can lead to bacteria and create an unhealthy ecosystem for your feet. Plus, they help promote blood circulation and relieve fatigue in tired, overworked soles. If needed, you can use a pumice stone to buff dry, textured skin from your face, hands, elbows, knees and wherever else you’re prone to dryness.

Exfoliation properties aside, the best pumice stones are built with ergonomic designs. Available in various shapes and sizes, they combine functionality and convenience to ensure that you’re safely and effectively buffing your skin. To ensure the best results, it’s recommended to prep your feet by soaking them in warm water to loosen up the skin and create less irritation. For some, using a callus remover solution may also improve the efficacy of your pumice stone. Make sure to stop using your pumice stone if you notice irritation or have tears and open wounds in your skin to prevent spreading infection.

Below, explore the best pumice stones for feet that will deliver baby-smooth results.

Onyx Professional Siliglass Pumice Stone

Boasting a convenient dual-sided design, the Onyx Professional SiliglassPumice Stone buffs and polishes away dead skin cells to reveal softer feet. The green side removes hard skin and callouses quickly and safely while the white side smooths away texture and rough skin.

KuuCare Pumice Stone for Feet

Made from detoxifying volcanic lava, the KuuCare Pumice Stone for Feet sloughs away dead, rough skin from every angle of your soles to promote healthier, smoother feet. For easier usage, it’s shaped to mold to the palm of your hand to prevent slipping and dropping.

Phogary Natural Pumice Stone for Feet

Stocked with two pumice stones, the Phogary Natural Pumice Stone for Feet set gently exfoliates and polishes your feet with their abrasive and porous materials to enhance the appearance and health of your heels and soles. The perfect solution for removing stains, corns and calluses, these volcanic stones are made with an ergonomic design for convenient usage.

Carehood Foot File Callus Remover

Stubborn calluses are no match for the Carehood Foot File Callus Remover, a multipurpose foot care tool that is equipped with four different exfoliation materials to meet all of your needs. Designed for easy, convenient and safe usage, it features a pumice stone, stainless steel foot file, cleaning brush and foot buffer so you can exfoliate cutin, brush away dead skin cells and debris, grind down rough skin and dissolve thick, hard calluses.

Pumice Valley Pumice Stone

Creating a rejuvenating treatment for dry, callused feet, the Pumice Valley Pumice Stone harnesses the revitalizing properties of pure volcanic ash to purify and exfoliate away dead, rough skin cells from your soles to reveal healthier, softer feet.

Tweezerman Sole Smoother Antibacterial Callus Stone

Combining the exfoliation benefits of a pumice stone with the functionality of a foot file, the Tweezerman Sole Smoother Antibacterial Callus Stone supports healthier feet by protecting your soles from infection for improved hygiene. Waterproof and built to last, it also gently removes all traces of dry, rough calluses with its ceramic, skin-smoothing stone.

Earth Therapeutics Pedi-Glass Stone-Green

Perfect for targeting dry, rough skin on the feet and ankles, as well as the hands, elbows and knees, the Earth Therapeutics Pedi-Glass Stone-Green is designed with two skin-buffing materials to safely and gently remove dead skin cells. Use the coarse green side for thick, hard calluses and the smooth white side for polishing and smoothing your skin.

Maryton Foot Pumice Stone for Feet

Designed with premium materials, the Maryton Foot Pumice Stone for Feet provides two levels of coarseness to cater to your foot care needs, allowing you to effortlessly switch from tough to fine. This versatile pumice stone can also be used on your hands, elbows and body as well.

Mr. Pumice Callus Remover Pumi Bar

Offering a medium-level coarseness to tackle stubborn calluses and rough, dry skin, the Mr. Pumice Callus Remover Pumi Bar is a dual-sided pumice stone with ridged and flat surfaces to help you reveal softer, smoother and healthier soles safely and quickly.

Lather Pumice Stone

Comprised of pure natural earth materials and molten lava, the Lather Pumice Stone prevents unsanitary buildup by gently removing dead skin cells and rough calluses from your feet. Its unique shape allows it to fit in the palm of your hand comfortably for optimal usage.

Pritech Electric Callus Remover

Stocked with three attachment heads in varying coarseness intensities, the Pritech Electric Callus Remover supports healthier soles by removing hard, rough, dry dead skin cells from your feet and preventing bacteria growth and accumulation. Powerful yet gentle, this waterproof model can be used on both dry and wet feet and won’t cause further damage or irritation to your skin.

