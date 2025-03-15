The 12 Best Curling Irons for Fine, Fragile Hair (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
If you have fine hair like me, you know the struggle—our hair is fragile and needs to be handled carefully. “Fine hair often has a genetic deficit of its own protein compounds, so it is more sensitive and reacts more sensitively to possible breakage. The chances of hair damage are greatly increased if heat tools are used improperly,” explains Ruslan Nureev, a celebrity hairstylist and the CEO of Lev Hair. That’s why it's imperative to choose hair brushes, hair dryers, and hot tools safe enough for fine hair to prevent our strands from becoming too brittle and breaking off.
Don’t let that scare you off from styling your hair, though. When you have the right devices and wield them correctly, you can get away with straightening and curling your hair with minimal damage. Some of the best curling irons for fine hair are designed to readjust themselves automatically to distribute heat evenly, and many of them have customizable heat settings that you can play with to find the ideal temperature. Another thing to consider when you have fine hair is the size of the barrel. “If your fine hair has trouble holding a curl, I recommend using a smaller curling iron than you may think,” suggests Justine Marjan, a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist.
We consulted the expert stylists above, tested tools on our own fine hair, and read countless customer reviews to round up the 12 best curling irons for fine hair. Below, we also included more tips for curling fine hair and techniques for warding off heat damage, courtesy of our research and experts.
1
Best Overall
Ghd Curve Classic Curl Iron
Pros
- Heats up quickly
Cons
- Some reviewers notice difficulty with keeping a tight curl
Ghd’s curling iron has only one heat setting of 365 degrees, “which has been scientifically proven to keep the hair health intact without sacrificing style,” explains Marjan. Additionally, Marjan loves the one-inch barrel because it offers some flexibility in the end result. “It’s small enough to allow room for the hair to slightly fall if needed. Or, you can take smaller sections and hold the hair on the iron longer for a tighter curl,” she says.
Barrel size: 1 inch
Sephora rating: 4.2/5 stars
An ELLE editor says: “When it comes to my hair, I wholeheartedly trust Ghd. The research and technology that goes into each product are astounding, and I honestly appreciate that there’s only one heat setting that I don’t have to fiddle with at all. I’ve never felt that my hair was damaged after using a tool from the brand, and I find that my styles stay longer and are somehow more resistant to humidity (I live in NYC, so that is huge). As someone who likes to keep things simple, if I could only use one curling iron for the rest of my life, this would be it.” —Carol Lee, ELLE.com associate beauty e-commerce writer
2
Best for Textured Hair
PATTERN The 3-in-1 Interchangeable Curling Iron
Pros
- Includes heat-resistant glove
Cons
- Matte finish may not be as smooth on hair
This innovative tool is designed for all hair, wigs, extensions, and textures. Use the smallest barrel to create or define waves, curls, and coils, the 3/4-inch barrel for old Hollywood waves, and the largest of the bunch to sculpt everything from beach waves to Shirley Temple-esque curls. The brand recommends utilizing the 300-degree setting for those of us with fine hair.
Barrel sizes: 3/8 inch, 3/4 inch, and one inch
Ulta rating: 4.5/5 stars
An ELLE editor says: “I will admit that when it comes to heat styling, I rarely opt for curls. Having naturally curly/coily hair, I figured that if I’m using heat, I’d want my hair to be bone straight—but this curling iron changed my mind. I first used the one-inch barrel, the largest of the three, simply to test this tool, and was immediately impressed. I got shiny, bouncy waves that lasted me for a few days before having to restyle. Once I was ready to return to my natural curls, the smaller barrel was great at helping define errant strands. Consider me a curling iron convert. But I can’t be too surprised—Tracee Ellis Ross has never steered me wrong.” —Tasha Nicole Smith, ELLE beauty assistant
3
Best Professional-Grade
T3 SinglePass Curl Ceramic Long Barrel Curling Iron
Pros
- Five heat settings
Cons
- Clamp can be tight
Curling your hair is hard enough without having to deal with a twisted cord; this one has an eight-foot cord that swivels all the way around to prevent annoying tangles. However, that’s not even the best part—one pass is all you need for each strand of your hair to curl and stay curled until your next wash day.
Barrel size: 3/4 inch
Ulta rating: 4.4/5 stars
An ELLE editor says: “I have long, thick hair with lots of fine strands, so getting my mane to hold a curl for hours without using buckets of hair spray always felt futile. That was until a hairstylist recently used this T3 iron on me. Not only did my hair come out with bouncy yet soft, natural-looking waves, but they even lasted for up to a week with a light misting of holding spray and countless brushings. I’ve tried a number of other curling irons, hot rollers, heatless curlers, you name it, over the years, but nothing has helped me achieve smooth, full, and lasting curls quite like T3. Added to the top of my wish list!” —Sam Peters, Hearst senior commerce editor
4
Best for Wet Hair
Dyson Airwrap
Pros
- Six different attachments
Cons
- Has a learning curve
The Dyson Airwrap may not be as trendy these days, but it’s still worth our attention. The machine uses as little heat as possible as it dries and styles your hair, so you won’t have to worry about burning your strands. You may have heard that you shouldn’t curl wet hair, but you can with this tool.
Barrel sizes: 1.2 inch, 1.6 inch
Amazon rating: TK
An ELLE editor says: “Although you can create many different styles with this beloved tool, soft, blown out waves is my go-to. Plus, being able to dry and curl my hair simultaneously is a huge plus in my book. I know that some people find that their curls fall out quickly, but holding the barrel in my hair for a beat or two longer and using the cold shot helps prevent that issue for me.” —Carol Lee
5
Best Affordable
Conair Double Ceramic 1” Curling Iron
Pros
- Works quickly
Cons
- Cord is on the shorter side
If you like to fully control your hair curler’s settings, try this one, which features a whopping 30 different temperature options to accommodate every hair texture and type. Even if you turn up the heat, the tip of the iron stays cool to make positioning the iron as you curl that much easier.
Barrel size: 1 inch
Ulta rating: 4.5/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “I know this was one of the least expensive curling irons, but I love it! It’s easy to handle even in the hard to reach areas. I also like the temperature dial for the heat settings. It does everything the much more expensive irons do.”
6
Best for Quick Styling
Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron
Pros
- Travel-friendly
Cons
- Some may experience a learning curve
The barrel on this tool rotates both left and right at the push of a button, so curling in either direction is smooth and effortless. Its curvy handle fits right in the plan of your hand for the most comfortable styling session possible.
Barrel size: 1 inch
Beachwaver rating: 4.5/5 stars
A Beachwaver reviewer says: “The waves are perfect. My hair is thin, so it doesn’t last forever, but my hair never goes completely straight until I wash it again. I’d definitely buy it again.”
7
Best for Long Hair
Bio Ionic 1” Pro Curling Iron
Pros
- Heats up quickly
Cons
- Clamp may not be tight enough for some
Although shorter hair can get away with any barrel length, longer locks will appreciate the extra inches on this curling iron. You’ll discover that you can curl larger sections at a time, saving valuable minutes when you rush to get to your next engagement.
Barrel size: 1 inch
Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I bought this one because it was ceramic, and I heard ceramic works better on fine hair. I think that is true because this worked so much better on my hair! The curls last all day! I also love the extended barrel and how shiny my hair looks after using it. I also love the smoothness of it and how easy it glides down the hair.”
8
Best Cordless
Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Ceramic 1 Inch Curling Wand
Pros
- Heats up quickly
Cons
- May not be suitable for very long hair
Long, flexible cords are a boon, but what if you didn’t have to be constrained by a cord at all? Harry Josh developed this professional-approved and lithium battery-powered curling iron so that you don’t have to rely on an external power source to make waves or curls.
Barrel size: 1 inch
Our expert says: “Harry Josh Pro tools have long heating panels inside the iron to ensure equal heat distribution for the whole wand.” —Ruslan Nureev
9
Best Straightener for Curling
Bondi Boost AirBurst Styler Hair Straightener with Cool Burst Technology
Pros
- Reduces frizz
Cons
- Not overseas travel-friendly
This may be a straightener by definition, but many fans of the tool rave about its ability to construct waves and even curls. The holes on its facade are small air vents that blow cool air onto your hair during the styling process to act like a cold shot, bringing down the heat and helping your mane stay styled for longer.
Barrel size: N/A
Ulta rating: 4.6/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “This works well on my super fine hair for giving soft curls without feeling like I’m frying my hair. I have a pixie, and this is easy to use to give my hair a different look.”
10
Best Duo
Kristin Ess Nanoblack 11/4 Inch Automatic Ceramic Curling Iron
Pros
- Automatically shuts off after 30 minutes
Cons
- May not be suitable for very long hair
Every time I leave the house, I worry that I’ve left my hot tool on before I left. However, you won’t have to worry about that with this curling iron, which turns off on its own after 30 minutes. The tool also comes with the brand’s heat protectant spray that shields strands against temperatures as high as 450 degrees and offers hair serious shine.
Barrel size: 1 1/4 inches
Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “This is my go-to iron! It leaves hair soft and shiny. I actually have to curl my hair less because the curls hold so well. The only negative is I wish the barrel was longer, but it’s not a major issue. Loved it so much I got one for my daughter too!”
11
Best for Soft Waves
Mane Handle with Curl 1.5” Curling Iron
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Clamp many not be tight enough for some
If you want to get bigger curls but skip the frizz, this curling iron should be your pick. The heat settings go up to 410 degrees. Fine hair should stick to lower temperatures if possible, but those with curly or coily hair that needs more intensity may find the wider range useful.
Barrel size: 1.5 inch
Sephora rating: 4.9/5 stars
A Sephora reviewer says: “It heats up quickly and maintains a consistent temperature, making it perfect for long, fine hair. The curls it creates are beautiful and also hold really well throughout the day. Highly recommend it if you’re looking for something reliable.”
12
Best Waver
Amika High Tide Deep Waver
Pros
- Includes kickstand
Cons
- May have a bit of a learning curve
Wavers are a foolproof shortcut to waves that make you look like you’ve been relaxing in the salty air of a sunny beach for hours. All you have to do is clamp your hair a few times with this tool; it also boasts negative ion technology that closes cuticles, locking in moisture and fighting frizz.
Barrel size: 7/10 inch each
Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “This product is amazing! It is so much easier and faster than I expected. I initially bought another brand but returned it when my hair smelled like it was burning. This waver leaves no odor and is simple to use. As I guide the waver down, it seems like the barrel hooks into the next place on its own for perfect waves.”
Meet the Experts
Justine Marjan is a celebrity hairstylist based in Los Angeles.
Ruslan Nureev is a celebrity hairstylist and the CEO of Lev Hair.
How can you protect fine hair from heat damage while curling it?
Preparing your hair is just as important as the tools and techniques you use while curling it. “It is important to ensure that the hair is detangled. The hair should be completely dry, not contain any residual moisture, and thoroughly treated with a suitable heat protectant beforehand,” says Nureev.
This may seem obvious, but limiting how often you use curling irons can also help, whether by extending your style with dry shampoo or using alternative methods to create the desired look. “If you desire to curl your hair frequently, heat-free curling tools can also be used overnight,” explains Nureev.
What are some other tips for curling fine hair?
Typically, fine hair doesn’t hold onto a curl well without some help. Marjan suggests priming the hair with a product or two beforehand. “Sometimes, I like to use a salt spray or thickening mousse before blow drying to help give the hair some support and thickness for the style. When hair is dry, mist with a light mist of hairspray and brush through before going in with the iron,” she says. Marjan also says that we should keep our hair on our irons longer than we usually think we should. “Use your fingers to tap the hair and feel when the entire strand has heated through before releasing,” she adds.
Why Trust Elle Beauty
As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, ELLE.com beauty writer Carol Lee spoke with trusted hair experts about curling fine hair. She also searched the internet for top-rated curling irons for fine hair, perused reviews for dozens of popular options, and evaluated each on their features and customer reviews.
