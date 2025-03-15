The 12 Best Curling Irons for Fine, Fragile Hair (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you have fine hair like me, you know the struggle—our hair is fragile and needs to be handled carefully. “Fine hair often has a genetic deficit of its own protein compounds, so it is more sensitive and reacts more sensitively to possible breakage. The chances of hair damage are greatly increased if heat tools are used improperly,” explains Ruslan Nureev, a celebrity hairstylist and the CEO of Lev Hair. That’s why it's imperative to choose hair brushes, hair dryers, and hot tools safe enough for fine hair to prevent our strands from becoming too brittle and breaking off.

Don’t let that scare you off from styling your hair, though. When you have the right devices and wield them correctly, you can get away with straightening and curling your hair with minimal damage. Some of the best curling irons for fine hair are designed to readjust themselves automatically to distribute heat evenly, and many of them have customizable heat settings that you can play with to find the ideal temperature. Another thing to consider when you have fine hair is the size of the barrel. “If your fine hair has trouble holding a curl, I recommend using a smaller curling iron than you may think,” suggests Justine Marjan, a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist.

We consulted the expert stylists above, tested tools on our own fine hair, and read countless customer reviews to round up the 12 best curling irons for fine hair. Below, we also included more tips for curling fine hair and techniques for warding off heat damage, courtesy of our research and experts.