The 12 Best Setting Sprays to Lock Makeup in Place (2025)

Best Overall Setting Spray Best Affordable Pick Best Waterproof Spray Best Long-wear Spray Best for Oily Skin Best Lightweight Spray Best Skincare-Infused Pick Best Alcohol-Free Spray Best Transfer-Proof Spray Best for Sensitive Skin Best for Mature Skin Best for Dry Skin FAQs

The best makeup setting sprays are like an insurance policy for your makeup and all the hard work you put into your foundation, blush, bronzer, and contour. Makeup setting sprays are lightweight mists that act like glue for your makeup, keeping it locked in place under the harshest conditions. While formulas of the past were super drying, today's sprays have both setting ingredients and ones that you'd find in your skincare, such as vitamins and antioxidants, meaning they double as refreshing face mists.

When it comes to finding the best setting spray for your makeup needs, Jamie Genevieve, makeup artist and founder of VIEVE, says it all lies in how much makeup you wear and how long you want it to last. "For setting full-coverage makeup, sprays that claim 24-hour wear and are waterproof are heavier duty and best because they have a higher alcohol content," she explains. "If a spray isn't waterproof or has a lower alcohol content, it's likely less strong and is better suited for everyday use–but, they still have amazing performance."

Ahead, we share our 12 favorite setting sprays that we reach for when we want our makeup to stay locked in all day—and all night.