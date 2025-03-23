The 12 Best Setting Sprays to Lock Makeup in Place (2025)

The best makeup setting sprays are like an insurance policy for your makeup and all the hard work you put into your foundation, blush, bronzer, and contour. Makeup setting sprays are lightweight mists that act like glue for your makeup, keeping it locked in place under the harshest conditions. While formulas of the past were super drying, today's sprays have both setting ingredients and ones that you'd find in your skincare, such as vitamins and antioxidants, meaning they double as refreshing face mists.
When it comes to finding the best setting spray for your makeup needs, Jamie Genevieve, makeup artist and founder of VIEVE, says it all lies in how much makeup you wear and how long you want it to last. "For setting full-coverage makeup, sprays that claim 24-hour wear and are waterproof are heavier duty and best because they have a higher alcohol content," she explains. "If a spray isn't waterproof or has a lower alcohol content, it's likely less strong and is better suited for everyday use–but, they still have amazing performance."
Ahead, we share our 12 favorite setting sprays that we reach for when we want our makeup to stay locked in all day—and all night.
1
Best Overall Setting Spray
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Pros
- Has a nice floral scent
- Lightweight
Cons
This setting spray goes on like a hydrating mist (thanks to ingredients like aloe vera and green tea) but has high-tech film formers that shield and set makeup for up to 16 hours. If your pores tend to get clogged, opt for this spray, which has an aromatic resin from Greek tree bark to prevent buildup and keep pores clear.
Size: 3.38 fl oz.
Finish: Natural
What our editors think: "This is a gorgeous setting spray formula that no only keeps my makeup from slipping away on hot or long days at work, but it also adds a new soft glow to skin—super helpful if you're dry like me! It's so easy to use, you honestly can't mess this up." —Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director
2
Best Affordable Pick
e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray
Pros
- Fine mister
- Soothes irritated skin
- Can be used a refresh mist
Cons
This drugstore setting spray soothes skin with aloe and green tea while adding a boost of hydration with hyaluronic acid and squalane, leaving you with a dewy yet budge-free complexion.
Size: 2.7 fl oz.
Finish: Dewy
What our editors think: "This affordable spray is like a hydration mist and setting spray in one. It never feels sticky and leaves my skin with a beautiful glow. I love spritzing it throughout the day when my skin is dry and needs a refresh." —Katie Intner, Beauty Market and Commerce Editor
3
Best Waterproof Spray
One/Size On 'Til Down Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
Pros
- Good for all skin types
- Expert pick
Cons
- Strong smell
- Some customers say it burns
Genevieve loves using long-lasting spray on celebrity clients to ensure their makeup is red-carpet-ready. "It's the ultimate Hollywood setting spray," she adds. The spray comes in a matte finish to reduce shine and a glitter finish for a subtle shimmer effect. The staying power is so strong, one customer said even splashing water on their face didn't mess up their makeup.
Size: 3.4 fl oz.
Finish: Matte or Glitter
Customer review: "I love everything about this product except for the fact that you have to hold your breath while spraying cause of the blast to your face and smell. Other than that, it’s great. As someone who works in the dental field I take a mask on and off all day long and my makeup stays mostly intact. I’ve tried lots of different setting sprays and this is a must" —Hollistercali
4
Best Long-wear Spray
urban-decay Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
Pros
- Temperature control
- Blurs skin
- Large bottle size for price
Cons
- May feel sticky upon application
There's a reason setting spray has been a cult favorite since the 2000s. The formula was created to last from morning to evening and is waterproof, so it's a great sweat-proof or rainy-day option. Fans of this spray love it for setting makeup and keeping oily at bay throughout the day. Genevieve recommends this spray as well and says this was the setting spray she used in her early days as a makeup artist.
Size: 4 fl oz.
Finish: Natural
What one editor is saying: ""It's hard to go wrong with a classic like Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray when it comes to perfecting my makeup look. A few spritzes go a long way (up to 16 hours per wear, in fact) to keep my look in tact literally all day and night." —TDD
5
Best for Oily Skin
Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Super Setter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Pros
- Blurring
- 24-hour wear
- Large bottle size
Cons
Benefit's cult-favorite spray acts like a matte powder and setting spray in one, thanks to pore-blurring powders that reduce shine, pore size, and smudging for up to 24 hours with just one spritz.
Size: 4 fl oz.
Finish: Matte
Customer review: "This is a game changer for makeup lasting! I used to have to reapply at lunch time, and no longer have to. I see a difference when I forget to the quick spray at the end of my makeup routine, so I will definitely continue use! Smells very light if at all, and works wonders!" —Natasha C.
6
Best Lightweight Spray
Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist
Pros
- Hydrating
- Multi-use
- Nice scent
Cons
- Not waterproof
If your makeup is feeling a bit lackluster, reach for Rare Beauty's 4-in-1 setting spray, which brings glow and life back into your makeup look. Niacinamide helps to reduce shine, while hyaluronic acid adds fresh hydration. The spray also has a relaxing botanical scent that is the perfect mid-day pick-me-up.
Size: 2.87 oz.
Finish: Natural, radiant
Customer review: "My skin is super sensitive and this is the only setting spray I don’t have a reaction too, I’m sensitive to smells and don’t notice any smell, it works well, gives me a Dewy look that helps my makeup last. A must have in my routine now. Lasts a pretty good amount of time too, I never feel like I need to buy a massive bottle, you can go a long way without a lot." —Cassandra
7
Best Skincare-Infused Pick
Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin 16HR Soft Setting Spray 3.38 / 100 mL
Pros
- Alcohol-free
- Hydrating
Cons
Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is known for his celebrity full glam, so it's no wonder his setting spray is a hit. This long-wearing formula sets your complexion without making it look chalky or dry, thanks to hyaluronic Acid, vtamin C, and niacinamide.
Size: 3.38 fl oz.
Finish: Natural
Customer review: "Love this setting spray from makeup by mario! Its very lightweight and keeps my face hydrated whole day. I use it generally at the end after my makeup and setting powder, my makeup lasts long and looks fresh. Definitely recommend!" —Sayeri
8
Best Alcohol-Free Spray
Vieve Invisiveil Setting Spray
Pros
- Light scent
- Reduces shine while adding a glow
Cons
Genevieve designed the Invisiveil Setting Spray to give skin a boost of antioxidants while ensuring makeup lasts all day. "This spray has 16-hour wear, but with no alcohol, and is great for daily wear to hydrate skin and refresh makeup," she adds.
Size: 3.38 fl oz.
Finish: Natural
Customer review: "Really do love this - makes my skin feel so soft and dewy with no make up on and also when I do wear make up it gives the nicest of glows and a good 7/10 hours of wear" —Rebecca
9
Best Transfer-Proof Spray
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna You Mist Makeup-Extending Setting Spray
Pros
- Alcohol-free
- Fragrance-free
- Prevents photo flashback
Cons
Fenty's first-ever setting spray was designed to extend the life of makeup with the brand's InvisiFlex Shield, which adapts to your skin throughout the day. Plus, one spritz will smooth and balance skin, courtesy of antioxidants like Wild Thyme Extract.
Size: 34 fl oz.
Finish: Natural
What one editor is saying: "Anything good enough for our March 2025 cover star Rihanna is good enough for me—and that includes this alcohol-free setting spray from Fenty Beauty. Not only is it waterproof, but the spray also guards against sweat, humidity, and transfer through my eight hour workday and beyond." —Tiffany Dodson Davis, beauty commerce editor
10
Best for Sensitive Skin
MAC Fix+ Stay Over Alcohol-Free 24HR Setting Spray
Pros
- Protects from blue light
- Transfer-resistant
Cons
You've likely heard of MAC's iconic setting spray as it has earned praise over the years, and for good reason. The super-fine mist blends your creams, powders, and liquids to create a seamless base while setting it in place for up to 24 hours–all without alcohol. It's also infused with cucumber, chamomile, and vitamin E for a burst of nourishment.
Size: 3.4 fl oz.
Finish: Natural
Customer review: "It has been so difficult to find a setting spray with film formers that's alcohol and niacinamide free! I have combo skin with a very oily nose, but my skin's also eczema prone and very sensitive to certain ingredients like denatured alcohol and niacinamide, both of which are very common in facial mists. I'm very familiar with the old, classic Fix+, the one with the turn-to-lock black cap. Seeing that Fix+ Stay Over now came with film formers, I was excited, but I also got PTSD flashbacks of that turn-to-lock cap blasting my face with rain-sized droplets. But upon trying it out, I was pleasantly surprised to see that it now comes with a different spray pump! There is still a little fragrance, but my skin tolerates it just fine. The pump has continued to spray a very fine mist after two weeks of daily use. Very happy with Fix+ Stay Over and will be repurchasing!" —Shirley
11
Best for Mature Skin
Dior Forever Perfect Fix
Pros
- Ultra-fine mister
- Doesn't smell like alcohol
- Great to use in humidity
Cons
This hydrating mist-and-setting spray prevents makeup from settling into lines and keeps skin nourished to prevent dry patches from forming throughout the day.
Size: 3.4 fl oz.
Finish: Glowy
Customer review: I’ve tried so many different brands of setting spray and I have yet to find one that I love and this Dior settings spray definitely did not disappoint. I have oily and sweaty skin in my tzone area and when I tell you that my makeup stayed intact all night on New Year’s Eve after dancing and sweating and blotting my face I’m not even joking. Definitely need to add this to your makeup routine. A must have item !! Worth every penny!!" —Angela P.
12
Best for Dry Skin
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Superfine mist
- Non-comedogenic
Cons
This refreshing mist is like a drink of water for the skin, yet a magnet for makeup. Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip franchise was designed to boost skin's moisture, courtesy of aloe and hyaluronic acid, while locking makeup in place with blue agave extract.
Size: 3.38 fl oz.
Finish: Dewy
What one editor is saying: "My skin soaks up this hydrating mist. I love to use this setting spray in conjunction with the brand's Hydro Grip primer for a foolproof long-lasting makeup look that will still be on after a full day of work, events, and life." —KI
13
What does setting spray do?
Consider setting sprays the glue that keeps your makeup in place all day. "Setting sprays work by forming a barrier or film over the skin that locks in makeup but also makes it less susceptible to transfer," Genevieve explains. "A great setting spray should be undetectable and feel really comfortable on the skin like you wouldn't even know you’re wearing one."
14
How should you use setting sprays?
Setting sprays are the final puzzle piece to a flawless makeup base and should be the last step in your routine. For everyday makeup, Genevieve recommends anywhere from two to five spritzes. For a longer-lasting result, you can use setting sprays in between layers of makeup application. "It's a really nice way to melt products together and merge the powders to set further into the skin so your base looks flawless," she adds.
15
What ingredients should you look for in setting sprays?
While alcohols aren't good for every skin type, in the name of setting sprays, they are the main ingredient that will fix makeup in place. "Alcohol is commonly found in setting sprays because it dries out the skin, and less moisture and oils on the skin means there's less of a likelihood product will move around," Genevieve says. The setting sprays of today balance fixing ingredients with good-for-your-skin ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin, which all hydrate but are light enough to not disrupt makeup.
16
17
