The 13 Best Eyelash Serums for Thicker, Longer Lashes (2025)

Long luscious lashes are always the goal in any makeup routine, and there’s one category of product that doesn’t deserve enough credit for achieving them. Enter: eyelash serum. The unassuming yet powerful elixir offers a revolutionary approach to achieving the coveted look of longer, fuller, darker lashes—without the need for falsies. And let’s be real: Your favorite mascara can only do so much. Plus, beyond the allure of instantly captivating lashes, serums are designed to protect, nourish, or promote natural lash growth over time.

Eyelash serums, often enriched with a cocktail of essential vitamins and peptides, are formulated to fortify and condition your lashes, effectively safeguarding them against the daily wear and tear caused by makeup, mascara, and even environmental stressors. NYC board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack explains that “eyelash serums are used to condition, strengthen lashes, and enhance growth. Think about it like a daily leave-in treatment for your lashes. Just as you a put a leave-in conditioner in your tresses to make them look healthier and grow longer, an eyelash serum containing the right ingredients will make your eyelashes stronger, longer, and potentially darker.” With regular use, these serums provide a much-needed dose of TLC to your lashes, helping to minimize breakage and maintain their overall health.

For some, it’s the transformative potential of these serums that truly sets them apart. Packed with growth-stimulating ingredients, they stimulate the hair follicles at the lash line, encouraging stronger, longer, and thicker lashes to emerge, gradually turning your lash dreams into reality. Whether you’re looking for growth or your goal is radiant maintenance, shop our picks on the best eyelash serums at every price, for every purpose, ahead. We cover everything from entry-level serums to medical-grade products.