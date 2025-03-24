The 13 Best Eyelash Serums for Thicker, Longer Lashes (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
Long luscious lashes are always the goal in any makeup routine, and there’s one category of product that doesn’t deserve enough credit for achieving them. Enter: eyelash serum. The unassuming yet powerful elixir offers a revolutionary approach to achieving the coveted look of longer, fuller, darker lashes—without the need for falsies. And let’s be real: Your favorite mascara can only do so much. Plus, beyond the allure of instantly captivating lashes, serums are designed to protect, nourish, or promote natural lash growth over time.
Eyelash serums, often enriched with a cocktail of essential vitamins and peptides, are formulated to fortify and condition your lashes, effectively safeguarding them against the daily wear and tear caused by makeup, mascara, and even environmental stressors. NYC board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack explains that “eyelash serums are used to condition, strengthen lashes, and enhance growth. Think about it like a daily leave-in treatment for your lashes. Just as you a put a leave-in conditioner in your tresses to make them look healthier and grow longer, an eyelash serum containing the right ingredients will make your eyelashes stronger, longer, and potentially darker.” With regular use, these serums provide a much-needed dose of TLC to your lashes, helping to minimize breakage and maintain their overall health.
For some, it’s the transformative potential of these serums that truly sets them apart. Packed with growth-stimulating ingredients, they stimulate the hair follicles at the lash line, encouraging stronger, longer, and thicker lashes to emerge, gradually turning your lash dreams into reality. Whether you’re looking for growth or your goal is radiant maintenance, shop our picks on the best eyelash serums at every price, for every purpose, ahead. We cover everything from entry-level serums to medical-grade products.
1
Best Eyelash Conditioner
RevitaLash Cosmetics Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Pros
- Easy application
- Ophthalmologist tested
- Household name in eyelash care
Cons
- Some users experience irritation
Thousands of reviewers claim this product is magic. It’s an ophthalmologist-developed formula that enhances and protects against breakage while improving health, flexibility, and strength. It consists of a proprietary blend of peptides, lipids, and natural extracts that seal in hydration to condition and nourish the lashes while defending them from environmental damage.
Nordstrom rating: 4.1/5 stars
A Nordstrom reviewer says: “I’ve tried many eyelash serums, and Revitalash is the best. Not only do I see a huge difference in my lash length, but the application is so easy. It’s not like other serums that require a new brush each time. Revitalash is similar to a liquid eyeliner applicator. It’s super convenient and I’m very happy with my results.”
|Key ingredients
|Biopeptin complex
|Size
|0.11 oz
2
Most Lightweight Formula
Lancôme Cils Booster Lash Revitalizing Serum
Now 45% Off
Pros
- Works well for sensitive eyes
- Dries fast
- Lightweight formula
- Ophthalmologist tested
Cons
- Must be applied twice daily for results
This serum from Lancôme is infused with amino acids to give life back to damaged lashes from daily makeup application, eyelash curlers, false lashes, and lash extensions. It’s a lightweight formula that sets within two minutes for an easy application and is suitable for those with sensitive eyes.
Ulta rating: 4.2/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “I love this stuff! It dries fast, doesn’t bother my eyes or eyebrows. I apply it to both eyelashes and eyebrows and it works wonders!”
|Key ingredients
|Threonine, arginine, aerine, 2-oleamido-1,3-octadecanediol, proline
|Size
|0.13 oz
3
Best Plant-Based Serum
Vegamore GRO Lash Serum
Pros
- Subscription plan available
- Vegan, hormone-free, clean-ingredients
Cons
- Takes longer to see results
Vegamore’s best selling GRO Lash Serum is made without hormones or carcinogens. It delivers visibly thicker, fuller, and more luxurious eyelashes through all natural ingredients like red clover and mung bean.
Vegamore rating: 4.1/5 stars
A Vegamore reviewer says: “I was curling my lashes one day and the curler slipped and plucked out my entire lash line. I was horrified and I read somewhere that it could take almost a year to fully regrow my lashes again. I bought this serum right away and applied it 2x per day. I was amazed, within a month my lashes were back to 100% and then some. I use it on both eyes now and my lashes are now longer and fuller than ever! Totally worth the price.”
|Key ingredients
|Red clover, mung bean, magnolia officinalis bark extract
|Size
|.10 oz
4
Best Under-$20 Eyelash Serum
Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum
Pros
- Good price
- Works as a mascara primer
Cons
- More users say this thickens over legnthens
This under-$20 eyelash serum conditions and hydrates through a combination of arginine and pro-vitamin B5. The results are plush, shinier, soft lashes. It also acts as a great primer to any mascara (just like any great skin serum to a face moisturizer), setting your lashes up for success in more ways than one.
Amazon rating: 4.7/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “This worked very quickly for me! It has been more thickening than lengthening, but I notice a huge difference. My lashes are thriving with this serum.”
|Key ingredients
|Arginine and pro-vitamin B5
|Size
|.18 oz
5
Best Eyelash Serum/Primer Combo
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Lash Serum & Clear Mascara Primer
Pros
- Clean ingredients
- Vegan
- Two-in-one prodcut
Cons
- Not water resistant
Pacifica’s Vegan Collagen Lash Serum is a great under-$20 plant-based option if you don’t want to add in a traditional serum to your skincare routine. This product is a mascara primer that happens to nourish and protect your lashes over time thanks to its vegan collagen and panthenol, setting them up for daily success.
Amazon rating: 4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “This stuff is incredible! I use eyelash curler on the lashes, apply this, let it set, then repeat with eyelash curler and mascara. It’s great! And vegan!”
|Key ingredients
|Vitamins E and B
|Size
|.24 oz
6
Best Prescription Eyelash Serum
Latisse Lash Growth Serum
Now 15% Off
Pros
- Medical grade solution
Cons
- Requires a prescription
- Potential side effects
Latisse is the only eyelash serum on the market that’s medically FDA-approved for lash growth. The brand conducted a clinical trial over 16 weeks and the results averaged 25 percent longer, 106 percent fuller, and 18 percent darker. It requires a prescription, due to the active ingredient called bimatoprost, which helps grow your existing lashes while also stimulating new hair growth in 4 to 6 weeks. It’s pretty powerful stuff so be sure to consult with a doctor and learn about the potential side effects.
Latisse rating: 4.9/5 stars
A Latisse reviewer says: “I went from barely visible eyelashes to model length in only 8 weeks. My family and friends all noticed the dramatic difference in my lashes.”
|Key ingredients
|Bimatoprost
|Size
|.17oz
7
Best for Thickening
RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Easy to use
- Fast acting
Cons
- Some users experience irritation
RapidLash is a brand that specializes in enhancing, protecting, and nourishing eyelashes. If you have thin or brittle lashes, this product will thicken them over time and boost the overall appearance. It’s comprised with amino acids, polypeptides, and vitamins like B7 and biotin. Some reviewers say they notice results in just one week while others see a noticeable difference around a month. Either way, it’s a long-term win and a great option that has little to no side effects.
Amazon rating: 4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I have used so many eyelash growth serums and they usually do nothing, but this one actually works. Give it a month and you'll be so surprised at the difference in your lashes. I have bought this multiple times. It doesn't irritate my eyes, or my eyelids. I use it just at night and it lasts me at least 3 months. It's a great product.”
|Key ingredients
|Hexatein 1 complex
|Size
|.1 oz
8
Best Dual Purpose
Nulastin Lash and Brow Dual System
Now 12% Off
Pros
- Two products for less
- Hypoallergenic
- Natural ingredients
- Meets safe science standards
Cons
- Some users say it takes awhile to work
- Must apply twice daily
If your lashes need some TLC, chances are your brows do too. This dual system from Nulastin will save you money and enhance your hair in four different places. The brand is dedicated to hair growth entirely and uses natural ingredients, free of the top common allergy-causing preservatives and without parabens, lanolin, and topical antibiotics. Their site also educates customers on the stages of hair growth in different places so you can track results.
Nulastin rating: 5/5 stars
A Nulastin reviewer says: “I started using Nulastin lash and brown serums ten months ago and had amazing results in a matter of two months. I now apply it once a day to maintain the growth. My lashes are longer and fuller than they have ever been, and my brows have even grown over a surgical scar in one eyebrow where no hair has grown in 62 years! I had a professional makeup artist tell me how beautiful my lashes were and I told her what I’ve been using. I think you have a new customer.”
|Key ingredients
|Elastin, keratin, pentapeptide, hepatocyte growth factor
|Size
|.1 oz each
9
Cult-Favorite Eyelash Serum
Olaplex LashBond Building Serum
Pros
- Fast acting
- Super hydrating
- Cult-favorite
- Clean ingredients
Cons
- Product can easily build up on the lash line and cause flaking
Olaplex has a cult following and this year, the brand launched LashBond Building Serum to give you longer, stronger lashes. In just two weeks of using this product, reviewers say the appearance of their lashes becomes visibly more hydrated and conditioned, while four weeks brings longer, fuller, more defined eyes. It’s a concentrated yet lightweight serum made with the brand's exclusive peptide complex technology that supports growth and retention.
Ulta rating: 4.2/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “So far, I’ve been enjoying this lash serum. The biggest thing for me is that it does not cause my eyelids to darken, which has been an issue with other popular serums. I haven't experienced any irritation after about 2 weeks, and am excited to see longer term results.”
|Key ingredients
|Hyaluronic acid, biotin
|Size
|.15 oz
10
Fastest Acting Eyelash Serum
Grande Cosmetics Grande LASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Fast acting
Cons
- May not be suitable for those with sensitive skin
Whether you damaged your lashes through an eyelash curler, through falsies, or from simply being too rough on them, this serum is a game changer in regrowth. It’s also great if you were born with little to no lashes. Reviewers can't say enough about how fast this treatment works. It's packed with L-proline, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to thicken, grow, and hydrate. You will most likely see results in just two weeks!
Amazon rating: 4.2/5 stars
An Amazon review says: “I was amazed at how quickly my lashes grew. They are long and thick, and I am 62 years old! I was using a more expensive, well-known product with disappointing results. I just reordered this product. I highly recommend.”
|Key ingredients
|L-proline, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera
|Size
|3 sizes
11
Best for Lengthening
Dr. Lara Devgan Women's Platinum Long Lash
Pros
- Clinically proven
Cons
- Pricey
This over-the-counter, science-backed, cosmetic serum boasts a unique blend of vitamins, phyto-peptides, and flower extract to grow a long, luxurious lash fringe. It’s a cult favorite product with a clinical study reporting that in just 8 weeks, 75 percent of users reported fuller lashes, while 91 percent reported less eyelash loss. Results vary from a few weeks to five months, but users can’t say enough about how this formula changed their lashes and boosted their confidence.
Sephora rating: 4.2/5 stars
A Sephora reviewer says: “I have been using this serum for over a year now and it’s been absolutely life-changing. I used to always get eyelash extensions because I was so self-conscious and now I don’t even think about it. Must be consistent with use, but it’s worth it.”
|Key ingredients
|Phyto-peptides, provitamin B5 and clover flower extract
|Size
|.17 oz
12
Best Eyelash Serum for Sensitive Eyes
Kosas GrowPotion
Pros
- Clean ingredients
- Two-in-one product
- Ophthalmologist tested
- Hypoallergenic
Cons
- Some say it works fast while others, it takes months
Kosas is a high-standard name in the world of clean beauty, known for efficacy, transparency, and for being a buzzy internet brand. If you have sensitive eyes, you're going to want to lean towards a product derived from natural ingredients. This one is made from 97 percent naturally derived hyaluronic acid-powered cocktail consisting of vegan keratin and a trio of peptides. Tested by ophthalmologists, it’s prostaglandin-free (a hormone-like substance that may cause side effects) and safe for sensitive eyes.
Kosas rating: 3.2/5 stars
A Kosas reviewers says: “I wish I had taken before and after photos to better illustrate how effective this product is, but I am really happy with it. Before using, my lashes were almost nonexistent. Short and sparse and curling or the large variety of different mascaras were not helpful. It took some time and while my lashes are still a little thin, the length and volume has really been incredible. Consistency is key with this product, but for me, the results speak for themselves. The formula is non irritating and easy to apply. Yes it does leave a bit of residue when I wake in the morning, but it’s easily removed. I can’t say enough good things about it. I love my new lashes.”
|Key ingredients
|Peptides, vegan keratin, pro vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid
|Size
|.11 oz
13
Best Luxury Serum
Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Household name
- Feels super luxe
Cons
- Pricey
The Augustinus Bader name is globally recognized for science-backed products that not only look and feel luxurious but also bring results. The Eyebrow and Lash Defining serum is a lightweight liquid containing arginine, taurine, castor oil, and a hyaluronic acid complex proven through a clinical trial to strengthen and revitalize hair follicles for growth. At the same time, it boosts keratin production and locks in moisture to bring brittle brows and lashes back to life. The results are lush, healthy, hydrated, and full. It’s also free of fragrances, parabens, phthalates, silicones, and sulfates. Most reviewers say this takes up to six weeks to work, but it’s well worth the wait.
Sephora rating: 4/5 stars
A Sephora reviewer says: “I had terrible lashes due to lash extensions before using this product. I have been using this the last 6 weeks and my lashes are not only fuller but longer as well. I love it so much I have already ordered more!”
|Key ingredients
|Arginine, taurine, castor oil
|Size
|.3 oz
14
Are eyelash serums really effective?
Like skincare, eyelash serums are only effective when used consistently, according to Dr. Purvisha Patel. “Eyelash serums work best on those with short, weak lashes. I recommend a consistent routine of daily application as it takes at least a month to see results,” she explains. For those with short, brittle lashes, Dr. Patel recommends Latisse. “Latisse is the only FDA-approved prescription treatment for hypotrichosis (inadequate lashes). The active ingredient is a prostaglandin called bimatoprost. It lengthens the growth cycle of eyelashes, leading to longer, darker, and fuller lashes.”
15
How long until I see results?
Patience is key when it comes to eyelash serums. “Some of these serums can take close to 3 months to see results,” Dr. Mack warns. “Remember to be consistent and to apply serums to clean eyelashes. If you experience any irritation or redness, stop the product use, and see a board-certified dermatologist.”
16
What should you look for in an eyelash serum?
“There are some OTC eyelash serums that have derivatives of prostaglandin that help lengthen lashes. Over-the-counter serums contain ingredients such as biotin. Biotin is a B vitamin and helps lashes grow longer and thicker and stimulates the growth of additional eyelash follicles. Serums have lipids to condition the lashes as well,” Dr. Patel says. In addition to biotin, Dr. Mack says to look at the ingredient list for active ingredients, ranging from amino acid to keratin to biotin and Vitamin B5. “Avoid products that have unnecessary preservatives and fragrance to reduce the risk of irritation or an allergic contact dermatitis,” she explains.
17
Are eyelash serums safe?
Like any skincare product, reactions may vary depending on the person. Board-certified dermatologist says, “over-the-counter eyelash serums are used to promote and maintain eyelash growth, and most incorporate amino acids or peptides which are the building blocks of proteins in their formulas to encourage the production of long, healthy lashes. Prescription eyelash serums contain synthetic prostaglandins that act on the eyelash growth cycle to keep in the growing phase. While most over-the-counter eyelash serums are safe, consider doing a test spot if you have a history of sensitive or eczema-prone skin.”
18
Do eyelash serums change eye color?
Prostaglandins act like hormones and can affect the body’s functions, ultimately creating eyelash growth. Dr. Brendan Camp says, “[it] can increase melanin production. Prostaglandin is used for lengthening the lashes or treating glaucoma, and it can potentially increase the melanin pigment in the iris of the eye, causing it to look darker.” Talking to a doctor before using a product with prostaglandins is important.
19
Meet the Experts
Dr. Purvisha Patel is a board certified dermatologist, MOHS and cosmetic surgeon, and the founder/owner of Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates in Memphis, Tennessee, Arlington Tennessee, and Olive Branch Mississippi.
Dr. Lian Mack is a board certified dermatologist committed to excellence in comprehensive dermatological care. She holds a special interest in skin conditions as it applies to skin of color, as well as all aspects of aesthetic enhancements including neurotoxins, injectable fillers, and laser treatments.
Dr. Brend Camp is a NYC-based board certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. He treats patients with conditions such as acne, skin cancer, and psoriasis, and performs procedures including excisions, neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, and laser treatments.
20
Why Trust ELLE Beauty?
As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, ELLE.com writers spoke with trusted doctors to find the best eyelash serums for strengthening, lengthening, and maintenance.