The 13 Best Nail Polish Top Coats For a Shiny, Strong Manicure (2025)

A fresh manicure is the perfect finishing touch to any beauty routine—making even those days with no makeup and unstyled hair feel somewhat elevated. After spending so much time picking out the perfect polish, shaping your digits, and tending to those cuticles, the last thing you want is your fresh manicure chip. While there are polishes and gel formulas that promise long-lasting results, the solution can be simpler than that: Just add a top coat.

“It prolongs intense shine and stays very shiny, like gel polishes, for days without the need for the LED lamp,” says celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen, whose clients include Margaret Qualley and Ashley Tisdale. Julie Kandalec, a celebrity manicurist and educator in New York City, agrees and likens the best top coats to icing on a cake. "It protects what’s underneath, smooths and perfects the sometimes texture of the color, and adds a glossy finish," she explains. "It protects it from elements such as scratching, yellowing or dulling. In some cases, it helps the color lacquer underneath it to dry faster by penetrating through as well."

A top coat might be a must for your DIY manicure kit, but they're not all created equal. "Some are designed for longer wear, and the solvents will evaporate slowly, and the top coat will dry more slowly," Kandalec adds. "Some are designed for a quick finish so they are quick dry, for someone who just needs a 'quickie mani' on their way out the door. " As long as your top coat matches your type of nail coating—gel top coat with gel polish, and regular top coat with regular lacquer—you will have plenty of options. To help, we're breaking down the very options worth adding to your cart. Whether you're on the hunt for a fast-drying formula or one with a glossy finish, you're just a few taps away from mastering an at-home manicure.

