The 13 Best Nail Polish Top Coats For a Shiny, Strong Manicure (2025)

A fresh manicure is the perfect finishing touch to any beauty routine—making even those days with no makeup and unstyled hair feel somewhat elevated. After spending so much time picking out the perfect polish, shaping your digits, and tending to those cuticles, the last thing you want is your fresh manicure chip. While there are polishes and gel formulas that promise long-lasting results, the solution can be simpler than that: Just add a top coat.
Shop the Best Top Coats
BEST OVERALL
Seche Dry Fast Top Coat
BEST DRUGSTORE
OPI Top Coat
BEST CHIP-RESISTANT
Chanel Le Gel Coat
“It prolongs intense shine and stays very shiny, like gel polishes, for days without the need for the LED lamp,” says celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen, whose clients include Margaret Qualley and Ashley Tisdale. Julie Kandalec, a celebrity manicurist and educator in New York City, agrees and likens the best top coats to icing on a cake. "It protects what’s underneath, smooths and perfects the sometimes texture of the color, and adds a glossy finish," she explains. "It protects it from elements such as scratching, yellowing or dulling. In some cases, it helps the color lacquer underneath it to dry faster by penetrating through as well."
A top coat might be a must for your DIY manicure kit, but they're not all created equal. "Some are designed for longer wear, and the solvents will evaporate slowly, and the top coat will dry more slowly," Kandalec adds. "Some are designed for a quick finish so they are quick dry, for someone who just needs a 'quickie mani' on their way out the door. " As long as your top coat matches your type of nail coating—gel top coat with gel polish, and regular top coat with regular lacquer—you will have plenty of options. To help, we're breaking down the very options worth adding to your cart. Whether you're on the hunt for a fast-drying formula or one with a glossy finish, you're just a few taps away from mastering an at-home manicure.
BEST OVERALL
Seche Dry Fast Top Coat
Pros
- Fast-drying formula
- Doesn't smear or ruin nail art
- Silky, non-yellowing finish
Cons
- The top coat can shrink if a bottle is old
For a top coat that ticks off all of the boxes—and then some, Seche's Vite Dry Fast Top Coat is a no-brainer. In fact, Kandalec call this clear, high-shine formula "the original dry fast top coat." "It doesn’t smear color or nail art and dries very fast," she explains. Seche has a patented formula that penetrates through your polish and down to your nail bed, creating a strong, chip-resistant bond.
Compatible with both natural nails and extensions, this formula is built to strengthen nails and leave a silky, non-yellow finish behind. The one caveat? "It can shrink a bit, especially if a bottle is old, or it's applied in warm weather," Kandalec says. However, under the right conditions, this topper can punch above its weight class.
Customer Review:
"Looks so glossy on my nails and dried completely in less than five minutes!"—Lauren
|Size
|0.5 fl. oz.
|Finish
|Glossy
|Color
|Clear
|Key Ingredients
|Butyl Acetate, Toluene, and Cellulose Acetate Butyrate
BEST DRUGSTORE
OPI Top Coat
Pros
- Non-yellowing
- Prevents smudges
- Helps keep a manicure intact for a week
Cons
- Not great for those with ridges
- Some people
Make the most of your manicure with the help of OPI's popular Top Coat. With the help of ingredients like ethyl acetate and butyl acetate, this formula works hard to create an ultra-glossy, protective layer that will make your fingers less susceptible to scratches and chips. In fact, OPI claim that a coat of this transparent option will make you manicure last for up to seven days.
Customer review: “My new go to clear polish/topcoat. I like the plumping effects that helps regular polish look a little more high quality in a bit more like gel polish.” —Bryna Gallegos
|Size
|0.5 fl. oz.
|Finish
|High-gloss
|Color
|Clear
|Key Ingredients
|Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, and Acrylates Copolymer
BEST CHIP-RESISTANT
Chanel Le Gel Coat
Pros
- Hydrating
- A single layer can extend the life of your manicure
Cons
- Over $30
Very few things can mess up your beauty routine like a chipped nail. Instead of doing touch-ups every few days, consider adding Le Gel Coat to your cart. Though Chanel’s Le Top Coat is a cult-favorite pick, the fashion house’s newer Le Gel Coat features film-forming agents that act like resin for your polish, to lock it in place. This glossy option also features proprietary camellia eco-ceramides to offer an extra layer of protect as well as camellia oil, which adds hydrates and shines the nail bed and cuticle.
Customer review: “Great coat! keeps my manicure in great condition for a long time! Been using Le Gel Coat for years!” —Margot
|Size
|0.4 fl. oz.
|Finish
|Gloss
|Color
|Clear
|Ingredients
|Camellia Eco-Ceramides and Camellia Oil
BEST LONG-LASTING
Dazzle Dry Top Coat
Pros
- Fast-drying, long-lasting formula
- Non-yellowing effect
Cons
- Over $20
- Works best with the rest of the Dazzle Dry system
You put a lot of work into your nails, so shouldn't it last? That's where Dazzle Dry's clear top coat comes in. This high-gloss, non-yellowing pick is the secret to a time-honored mani free of phthalate and formaldehyde. "Dazzle Dry works as a system, so you need their base coat and polishes to get the full effect, but their topcoat is the absolute best and will keep your manicure chip-free for seven to10 days, and it dries completely within five minutes of applying," Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood, shares. In fact, with the proper care, you can get even longer wear. " I’ve personally seen Dazzle Dry manicures last longer than 14 days chip-free," she says.
Customer Review:
"Love Dazzle Dry. The top coat gives a nice shine and helps the color last."—Michele K.
|Size
|0.5 fl. oz.
|Finish
|High-Gloss
|Shade
|Clear
|Key Ingredients
|Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate,
BEST SPLURGE
Hermès Les Mains Hermès Top Coat
Pros
- High-shine finish
- Stylish bottle designed by Pierre Hardy
Cons
- Over $50
- Takes about 15 minutes to dry
It might elicit some sticker shock, but the Les Mains Hermès Top Coat from Hermès is basically the Birkin bag of top coats. Not only is the bottle all kinds of chic, but the formula mirrors natural light to deliver a high-shine, curved-depth effect. Bazaar associate beauty editor Katie Intner says, “This smooth polish gives a gorgeous shine that lasts for days.” And, thanks to the Pierre Hardy-designed bottle, this option is stylish from all angles.
Customer Review:
"This is the best top coat ever. Will purchase another one soon."—Sophie
|Size
|0.5 fl. oz.
|Finish
|High-Gloss
|Color
|Clear
|Ingredients
|Butyl Acetate and Ethyl Acetate
Best Matte Pick
Essie Gel Couture Matte Top Coat
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Vegan formula
- Curve-hugging brush offers an easy application
Cons
- Some say the matte effect doesn't last long
- Not quick-drying
Many companies sell top coats with a high-gloss finish, but what if you're not in the mood for shiny nails? Enter Essie's Gel Couture Matte Top Coat. Specifically designed with the brand's Gel Couture polishes in mind, this option will deliver a salon-quality finish without a UV lamp. One swipe gives your polish a velvety-matte look that lasts for weeks. Another thing to love: This vegan formula was created without the use of animal-derived by-products and harsh ingredients like formaldehyde.
Customer reviews: “I’ve never tried a product that instantly made my nail polish matte in just under a minute. It goes on very easily and I love the style of the bottle. It has a step-to when doing your nails and I like that it doesn’t clump when putting it on top of a nail polish.” —Jhmesico
|Size
|0.46 fl. oz.
|Finish
|Soft matte
|Color
|Clear
|Ingredients
|Butul Acetate and Ethyl Acetate
BEST PEARLY FINISH
Pleasing Pearly Tops
Pros
- Looks good on its own
- Color-enhancing formula
- Free of parabens, sulfates, and formaldehyde
Cons
- Doesn't bill itself as fast-drying
- Over $15
If you want to protect your color and get that Hailey Bieber–inspired glazed-doughnut finish, then opt for Pleasing’s Pearly Tops Polish. The pearlescent formula gives nails a subtle, milky sheen that looks amazing on its own or enhances any color underneath. That said, the brand has more to offer than its cool packaging and pearly finish: Pleasing's "biodegradable polish" is free of harsh ingredients like formaldehyde, parabens, and sulfates.
Customer Review:
"The nail polishes are long-lasting and need minimal coats, and the formula is made from plant-based solvents, making it much better for the planet in terms of disposal and removal. "—Shannon L.
|Size
|About 0.43 fl. oz.
|Finish
|Pearly/Matte
|Color
|Off-White
|Key Ingredients
|Butyl Acetate and Ethyl Acetate
BEST FAST-DRYING
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat
Pros
- Easy to use
- Affordable
- Designed to dry in under 30 second
Cons
- Some say the formula becomes "thick and stringy" over time
- Not chip-resistant, according to shoppers
As Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat proves, you don't have to spend a small fortune to snag a pretty, long-lasting manicure. Made to dry in about 60 seconds, this top coat has acrylic polymers that hardens to protect both the paint and nail themselves from any breakage. That said, this top coat has more to offer than just speed: Many shoppers love this pick for its shiny, streak-free finish.
Customer review: “I love the Insta-Dri polishes. They go on smoothly and easily and do dry quickly. With the Insta-Dri clear top coat applied every other day or so, my self manicure on my natural nails lasts about a week.” —Lisa
|Size
|0.45 fl. oz.
|Color
|Clear
|Finish
|Shiny
|Key Ingredients
|Butyl Acetate and Ethyl Acetate
BEST VEGAN TOP COAT
Londontown Kur Gel Genius Quick-Dry Top Coat
Pros
- Prevents polish bubbles
- Long-lasting
- Vegan formula
Cons
- Over $15
- Despite its name, not suitable for gel polishes
At $20, Londontown's Kur Gel Genius Quick-Dry Top Coat isn't exactly cheap. However, if you're looking for a quality options that gets the job done—and just so happens to be vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free—it's worth every penny. This top coat delivers a plush, gel-like layer—minus the damaging aftermath. A thin coat is all you need for a fast-drying, long-lasting, and streak-free finish, so you'll have this bottle for many manicures to come. Best of all? The polish sets when exposed to sunlight, so your color will stay pigmented even after a weekend at the pool.
Customer review: “My manicure lasted for over a week. I tested this for a month. It lasts from 6-8 days. I am thrilled!! I have tested every single product out there. Not a fan of tips, dips or no chip. They all torture your nails. This is a regular manicure polish. I bought the base and to only. AWESOME!!! 5tars!!!” —Mary Budler
|Finish
|Ultra Glossy
|Size
|0.4 fl. oz.
|Color
|Clear
|Ingredients
|Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, and Isopropyl Alcohol
BEST UV-PROTECTING PICK
Butter London Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat
Pros
- Lightweight
- Cruelty-free formula
Cons
- Reviews say it takes a while to dry
- Over $15
Since extended time spent outside can damage and yellow your nails, your polish can definitely benefit from UV protection. Ensure your color never fades with Butter London’s Hardwear Shine UV Topcoat. While the UV-protecting magic lies in the benzophenone-1, which prevents color fading, ingredients like biotin, vitamin B, calcium, and horsetail extract help keep your nails nourished and strong. The formula is as light as, well...butter, but gives a luxe shine and is smudge-free.
Customer review: “Love the shine. Looks like nails are still wet and wears much better than OPI or Essie brands. More expensive but worth it.” —karen
|Size
|0.4 fl. oz.
|Color
|Clear
|Finish
|High-shine
|Key Ingredients
|Benzophenone-1, Horsetail Extract, Vitamin B, Biotin, and Calcium
BEST COLOR-ENHANCING
CND Vinylux Weekly Long Wear Top Coat
Pros
- Strengthens nails
- Doesn't require a base coat
Cons
- Prone to chips
Polish color can fade and look lackluster over time, but this CND top coat increases its strength as the nails are exposed to light, for the ultimate layer of protection. Here, CND's patent-pending technology works with natural sunlight to create a strong, lasting layer. Budding home manicurists aren't the only ones who appreciate this durable formula. "It’s very shiny, dries fast, and doesn’t shrink," Kandalec. "It was designed to work with the rest of the Vinylux collection, but works well with any regular polish as well as their own."
Customer review: “Love this product. It helps my polish stay on for over a week. Dries fast too.” —Rochelle M
|Size
|0.5 fl. oz.
|Finish
|Shiny
|Color
|Clear
|Ingredients
|Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, and Nitrocellulose
BEST GEL
Kokoist Ultra Glossy Non Wipe Top Coat Gel
Pros
- Great for beginners
- Dries quickly
- Suitable for gel and acrylic polishes
Cons
- Does require an LED light
- Brand doesn't specify ingredients
Are gel manicures more your speed? Mia Rubie of Sparkle SF, a nail salon in San Francisco, says Kokoist's Ultra Glossy Non Wipe Top Coat Gel is her "absolute favorite." Why? Not only is this formula suitable with gel and acrylic polishes, but Rubie also say it's "super-duper shiny and long-lasting." "I love the viscosity because it’s a bit on the thicker side and it smooths everything out beautifully," she explains. It also cures in 30 seconds in a LED light with no tacky layer left behind. When you are done, you are good to go!"
Customer Review:
"I am a beginner to gel nails and I love that you don’t have to wipe your nails after curing. It leaves the nails SO glossy, I was shocked after using it. It leaves the look of a polished manicure, like you’ve gone to the salon. I totally recommend it!"—Juliana M.
|Size
|15 mL
|Finish
|Ultra-Glossy
|Shade
|Clear
|Key Ingredients
|N/A
BEST GEL-LIKE FORMULA
Lights Lacquer Totally Gelly
Pros
- Vegan and cruelty-free formula
- Gel-like finish
Cons
- Some people felt it was prone to chipping
If you want to get the "pillowy" finish of a gel manicure—without, you know, using gel—Kandalec is a big fan of Totally Gelly, a vegan and cruelty-free top coat from Lights Lacquer. "This formula has an ultra-glossy, gel-like finish that will give you a professional-level gel-like mani," she says. "Seal in nail art & charms and extend the wear time of your polish without using an LED or UV light!" It also comes with an oval-shaped brush for an easy, streak-free application—regardless of the size of your nails.
Customer Review: “I’ve been wanting some longer-lasting polish that looks professional! So far so good!” —Kristin
|Size
|0.43 fl. oz.
|Finish
|High-Gloss
|Color
|Clear
|Key Ingredients
|Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, and Acrylates Copolymer
What to Look for in a Nail Polish Top Coat
"Not all top coats are the same, and it’ll really depend on your needs," Kandalec says. While choosing fast-drying or long-lasting formulas may boil down to personal preference, the ingredients in your top coats is a non-negotiable. Kandalec recommends looking for options with UV absorbers, nourishing Vitamin E, and nitrocellulose, which is often used to create that hard, glossy finish.
As for what to avoid? Toluene and formaldehyde can both cause skin irritations and allergic reactions. Meanwhile, a plasticizer called dibutyl phthalate is a hard pass as it is linked to both developmental and reproductive toxicity. "
How to Apply a Top Coat
At first thought, applying a top coat is easy: All you need to do is apply a thin coat after you've put on your polish and wait for the protective layer to dry. (Those who are using gel top coats might want to seal in your nails with a UV light.) However, there are some insider tricks to make the most of your manicure. For starters, Kandalec says it's crucial to have enough formula on your brush "so that the bristles don’t touch the polish underneath and drag."
However, you don't want to add too much polish to your nail beds. "The top coat should only be on one side of the brush to prevent flooding the cuticles," she adds. "Wipe one side fully off and only have polish on the opposite side."
Meet the Experts
- Queenie Nguyen is a celebrity manicurist.
- Julie Kandalec is a celebrity manicurist and educator in New York City.
- Mazz Hanna is the CEO of Nailing Hollywood.
- Mia Rubie is the founder of Sparkle SF, a nail salon in San Francisco.
Why trust Harper's BAZAAR?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s BAZAAR has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.