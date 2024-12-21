The 14 Best Blackhead Removal Tools for Clear Skin, According to Dermatologists (2024)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Updated August 27, 2024: This article was updated with new product selections after a second round of testing blackhead removers and pore extracting tools. Our editors are currently testing additional blackhead removal tools from brands like Fancii for consideration in this expert-approved article.

When blackheads seemingly surface overnight, there’s a golden rule to live by: Don’t squeeze your skin. As tempting as it may be, that poking, prodding, and picking can do more harm than good, triggering irritation and harming the skin. Instead, do your skin one better with one of the best blackhead removal tools that safely clear the skin. Blackhead extractors come in all shapes and sizes — there are high-tech devices and pore strips that manually pull out the pore-clogging debris, as well as chemical exfoliants that clear out blackheads with a mix of skin-friendly acids.

Before we get into the details of the best blackhead removal tools, it’s important to understand what blackheads exactly are. “Blackheads are open comedones (AKA pore blockages) that are open to the air,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Angelo Landriscina. “Since they are open to the air, the contents on the surface can become oxidized, leading to their dark color. Closed comedones on the other hand do not undergo oxidation — these are commonly referred to as whiteheads.”

While those with oily and acne-prone skin are the most likely to develop blackheads, all skin types can experience them. “Blackheads are caused when there is a buildup of excess oil (sebum), dead skin cells, and bacteria in the pore,” says Joie Tavernise, celebrity esthetician and founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare. “This can happen due to a number of reasons, including excess oil production, an accumulation of dead skin cells from lack of exfoliation, hormonal changes, predisposition due to genetics, environmental pollutants, and certain cosmetics.”

A majority of skin care professionals, including Dr. Landriscina, recommend using acne spot treatments or acne serums with ingredients like salicylic acid over physical tools to prevent any irritation. That said, there are some tools, like pore vacuums and spatulas, that are safe when used correctly. Those who decide to go the device route should properly prep their skin to avoid adverse reactions, says Dr. Kiran Mian, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. She suggests steaming your face to soften the skin around the blackheads before going in with a tool. “Once the skin is softened, after about five minutes, you can gently cleanse with a salicylic acid cleanser and lukewarm water. Then you can then go in with your sterilized extractor.”

Below, discover the best blackhead removing tools that effectively decongest pores, according to research, testing, and our experts’ recommendations.

Top Blackhead Removal Tools of 2024

Editor’s Choice: Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2

Editor’s Choice: Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Face Patch

Editor’s Choice: Olay Face Cleansing Melts with Retinol

Tweezerman No-Slip Skin Care Tool

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Skin Care Infuser

Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2%

Best for Nose: Bioré The Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Best Salicylic Acid Serum: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Best Mask:

Dermatologist-Recommended: Neutrogena Stubborn Texture Daily Acne Facial Cleanser

Best Pore Vacuum: Beautybio Glofacial Pore Cleansing Tool

PMD Beauty Personal Microderm Elite Pro

Skin Gym Ultrasonic Lumiscrub Facial Pro Skin Spatula

Editor’s Choice: 3 Best Blackhead Removal Tools

Selecting the best blackhead removal tool will heavily depend on your skin type: Those with dry skin and blackheads will want to steer clear of harsh actives that strip the skin barrier, while oily skin types can benefit from a two-in-one exfoliant that physically and chemically sloughs away pore-clogging residue and debris. Because many blackhead removers do their work with exfoliating acids (like salicylic acid or glycolic acid), sensitivity is also important to keep in mind. Granted, many of us crave the satisfaction of peeling off a pore strip, and there’s options for those types, too. So rather than choosing one best overall product, our editors are highlighting the top three blackhead removal tools for different needs, below.

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 : After testing out a slew of blackhead-removing toners, our editors found Clinique’s to be the most universally friendly — and effective! — for different skin types. It contains witch hazel that helps to purge pores, while hyaluronic acid restores moisture to make sure your skin doesn’t feel overly stripped or dry after use. The liquid is gentle enough to be used twice a day for oily skin types, too.

: After testing out a slew of blackhead-removing toners, our editors found Clinique’s to be the most universally friendly — and effective! — for different skin types. It contains witch hazel that helps to purge pores, while hyaluronic acid restores moisture to make sure your skin doesn’t feel overly stripped or dry after use. The liquid is gentle enough to be used twice a day for oily skin types, too. Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Face Patch : If you’re looking for an overnight fix, you’ll want to use Hero Cosmetics’ face patches. Our testers were impressed with the staying power of these patches; many alternatives we tried had a tendency to slide off of the skin overnight. For best results, exfoliate your skin before smoothing on the patch. You’ll get the satisfaction of a classic pore strip, and the pack comes with shapes to cover your cheeks and forehead, too.

: If you’re looking for an overnight fix, you’ll want to use Hero Cosmetics’ face patches. Our testers were impressed with the staying power of these patches; many alternatives we tried had a tendency to slide off of the skin overnight. For best results, exfoliate your skin before smoothing on the patch. You’ll get the satisfaction of a classic pore strip, and the pack comes with shapes to cover your cheeks and forehead, too. Olay Face Cleansing Melts with Retinol: A pore-clearing face wash is one of the easiest ways to bake a blackhead remover into your everyday skin care routine. We recommend Olay’s Face Cleansing Melts with Retinol for the job. Add a few drops of warm water, and these little tabs dissolve into a rich foaming face wash with a manageable dose of retinol that prevents clogged pores.

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 Product type: Exfoliating toner

Pros: Gentle enough to use twice daily

Cons: May be irritating for super sensitive skin types $20.90$225% off Buy Now at amazon $22 Buy Now at Target One of the best ways to beat blackheads is with regular use of an exfoliating toner. Rather than roughing up your skin, these formulas help dissolve the dead skin cells that trigger blackheads — use it daily, and not only will it clear existing spots, but it will help to prevent future ones from surfacing, too. Clinique’s Clarifying Lotion 2 is a bestseller for its effective formula that resurfaces skin without causing redness or peeling. Its star ingredient is witch hazel, a proven acne-fighting ingredient that helps control excessive oil production on the skin. This formula also contains hyaluronic acid to restore moisture after use, resulting in a plumped, clear complexion. Editor testing and review notes: “As much as I want to start pinching my skin as soon as I see a pesky blackhead pop up, I know that slow and steady wins the race for clearer pores. This skin-clearing toner was the product that gave me the epiphany. When I use it nightly, I notice that my pores are far less noticeable in a magnifying mirror and without any redness or sensitivity. For those with combination skin like me, this is true godsend. It tamps down oiliness in my T-zone while treating the rest of my skin to lightweight hydrators for a balanced result.” —Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Commerce Editor Claire Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $20.90

Best blackhead strips Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Face Patch Product type: Pore strips

Pros: The extra-large patches cover all areas of the face

Cons: There’s only one set of patches in the box

$17.98$19.9910% off Buy Now at amazon $18 Buy Now at ulta Blackheads can appear all over your face — not just on your nose. Unfortunately, most pore strips are only designed for the nose. Mighty Patch Face Patch isn’t like most pore strips, though. Inside the pack you’ll find five de-gunking hydrocolloid patches: One for your forehead, nose, and chin, and two for your cheeks. Gingerly stick them to their designated areas before heading to bed. They’ll draw out blackheads and other pimple residue come morning. Editor testing and review notes: “Hero Cosmetics makes some of the best pimple patches on the market, and these blackhead remover patches follow suit. Unlike similar options, these have a strong hold on the skin once you adhere them, meaning you can easily go about your chores or doze off for a long night sleep without worrying about them sliding off your skin. I’m always impressed at how quickly they clear my pores, particularly if I use an exfoliating serum before sticking one on.” —Sullivan What testers say: “I have tried many types of patches for my pimples around my face and blackheads around my nose area and it works wonders. Simple to use, wash your face, fully dry and place them on my face. I prefer to do it when I am ready to go to bed and remove them early in the morning. Clear skin literally overnight!” Price upon publish date of this article:$17.98

Editor’s choice Olay Face Cleansing Melts with Retinol Product type: Water-activated face wash pad

Pros: Travel friendly, great introduction to pore-clearing retinol for sensitive skin types

Cons: May take a few moments for the tab to fully dissolve in warm water $19.76 See Also The Ultimate Guide to Esthetician Extractions: Safely Removing ImpuritiesThe Best Skin-Care Tech Devices for Every Concern, According to DermatologistsThese 23 Cult-Favorite Facial Tools Will Fully Transform Your SkinA Beginner’s Guide to Facial Extractions Buy Now at amazon Buy Now at target $14.98 Washing your face is an essential way to treat and prevent blackheads, and Olay just leveled up your cleansing routine. Rather than a classic gel or foam cleanser, Olay’s Cleansing Melts are water-activated pads that transform into a rich, foamy lather when you add a few drops of water to them. The reason why this particular set made our list of the blackhead removal tools is because of their inclusion of retinol. The gold standard ingredient for anti-aging is also beloved by acne-prone skin types: The ingredient increases skin cell turnover, reducing the amount of pore-clogging dead skin that builds up on your complexion. Olay’s top blackhead remover is ideal for taking on-the-go; the tabs are a leak-proof, TSA-friendly alternative to liquid cleansers. They’re also a great pore cleanser for sensitive skin types who usually can’t tolerate retinol serums, as your skin is exposed to the ingredient for a shorter period of time than if you were to reach for a retinol night cream that sits on your complexion throughout the night. Editor testing and review notes: “I’ve tested cleansers in all sorts of formats —balms, oils, pads, et al. But the concept of a water-activated, fully-dissolvable face wash pad is a first for me. The little cleanser tabs are surprisingly tiny, but I found that with a few drops of water, it foamed up to the perfect dose for a deep cleanse. As someone with sensitive skin and occasional rosacea, I have to be ultra-careful about how much vitamin A I expose my skin to, but this was a Goldilocks amount. After one week of daily use, I noticed an improvement in the appearance of my blackheads, particularly around my nostrils.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $14.99

Tweezerman No-Slip Skin Care Tool Product type: Facial tool

Pros: The textured handle provides a no-slip grip

Cons: This isn’t the best at dislodging small blackheads $11.99$14.4617% off Buy Now at amazon $14 Buy Now at ulta $14 Buy Now at nordstrom This skin care tool may not have all of the bells and whistles of some high-tech devices, but it still manages to efficiently clear out blackheads without breaking the bank. The barebones Tweezerman No-Slip Skin Care Tool has two loops on either end — the larger for whiteheads and the smaller for blackheads. To use, thoroughly clean your skin and the tool, then place the little ring around your blackhead and apply ultra-gentle pressure. This will lightly pop the filament out of your pore without damaging the skin around it. Tavernise suggests applying a warm compress to the area before going in with the tool to loosen the blackhead and draw impurities to the surface for easier extraction. Make sure to sanitize the tool as well as your skin after use. What testers say: “This works nicely. I pick at my skin pretty compulsively, sometimes using sharper tools like tweezers or bobby pins. This helps me pop consciously – since getting it, I’ve been picking at things less and being more gentle when I do.” Price upon publish date of this article:$11.99

First Aid Beauty Compostable Facial Radiance Pads Product type: Facial exfoliating pads

Pros: Compostable pads reduce waste from an otherwise single-use product category

Cons: May take a few uses to clear away blackheads $15.30$2024% off Buy Now at amazon Buy Now at target $20 On days when you wear a full face of makeup or simply reapply sunscreen every two hours per your dermatologist’s orders, you’ll need something to slough away built-up residue that can settle into your pores and cause blackheads. First Aid Beauty’s exfoliating pads are a great choice for oily to dry skin types, as they’re soaked in a solution of glycolic acid and lactic acid that remove debris without stripping your skin barrier. Both ingredients are alpha hydroxy acids, which are known to help your skin release dead skin cells on the surface of your complexion while also drawing in moisture so you don’t feel tight or dry after use. Best of all, these exfoliating ingredients not only help to eradicate blackheads, but also leave you with a brighter, more radiant complexion with regular use. If you’ve written off single-use beauty products, stay with us: These blackhead removers are made with compostable materials. Editor testing and review notes: “After spending upwards of $80 on facial exfoliating pads, I decided to test out these more affordable ones from First Aid Beauty. Surprisingly, they gave me the exact same results. I experienced no tingling, redness, or irritation — just a glowing, clear complexion. I could work my way up to using them once daily, but I find that for my combination skin, I can massage one on every other day to help keep blackheads at bay.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $15.30

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Skin Care Infuser Product type: Facial tool

Pros: Multi-tasking design also helps skincare absorb better with the infuse mode

Cons: Not the best at removing deep set blackheads $109 Buy Now at amazon $109 Buy Now at nordstrom $109 Buy Now at ulta Tavernise raves about the Dermaflash Pore Extractor because its sensitive skin-friendly two-in-one design clears out pores with minimal pressure and helps serums perform better. “This esthetician-recommended innovative tool cleans and unclogs pores, and can also be used with your favorite serum to penetrate more deeply,” she says. “Boosted ultrasonic speed and ionic technology easily and painlessly extract dirt, oil, and blackheads, making pores look smaller instantly.” For removing blackheads, spritz the included Prep Mist all over your face and switch on the extract mode. Then, hold the skin taut and glide the tool along congested areas. Debris will build up on the spatula as blackheads become unlodged. Before switching to the infuse mode, wipe off the tip and apply a hydrating or brightening serum. Slowly swipe the flat edge of the tool all over your face to enhance absorption. Editor testing and review notes: “I’m usually partial to chemical blackhead removers versus tool, but this one is a great gentle option for folks who want to manually clear out their skin. It has a subtle vibration to it that helps degunk my pores without turning my skin red after use, and the design is ultra-easy to clean between uses.” — Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $109

Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2% Product type: Liquid exfoliating toner

Pros: Treats active breakouts as well as blackheads; non-irritating formula

Cons: Very dry skin types will need to follow up with a high-quality moisturizer $18.99 Buy Now at amazon Buy Now at target $17.99 If you have skin that’s both sensitive and prone to acne, you may feel like you have to choose between beating breakouts or soothing your skin on any given day —few products can effectively target both concerns. That’s why Naturium’s Liquid Exfoliant made our list of the best blackhead removal tools: It’s an excellent choice for pimple-prone skin that tends to feel irritated or stripped after classic acne spot treatments. See Also The 12 Best Blackhead Removal Tools to Get Clear Skin This top blackhead remover contains a potent dose of salicylic acid, an ingredient that not only purges pores, but also helps to calm inflammation. Along with fruit-derived acids, salicylic acid helps to minimize the look of your pores while smoothing out texture. Naturium’s formula also omits alcohol and oils, which are common culprits for sensitivity and breakouts. Editor testing and review notes: “Incorporating this exfoliant into my routine gives me the results I get when I’m masking on the regular and drinking plenty of water —it makes my skin looks brighter and clearer while softening the feel of my skin. I find that my skin feels clean in a refreshed way rather than raw. For under $20, that’s pretty great.” —Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $17.99

Best Blackhead Remover for Nose Bioré The Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips Product type: Pore strips

Pros: The pack comes with 14 treatments

Cons: They’re only designed to be remove nose blackheads $8.99 Buy Now at ulta If you’ve been tempted to try out pore strips after watching a satisfying pore strip removal videos on TikTok, Dr. Landriscina encourages you to pick up these from Bioré. “They use patented C-bond technology which preferentially binds to blackheads and sebaceous filaments when exposed to water,” he says. “When used correctly, they’re able to remove blackheads without damaging surrounding skin.” The strips will only work on damp skin, so after thoroughly cleansing your face re-wet your nose. Press the strip onto your nose and wait 10 to 15 minutes for it to dry before carefully peeling it off. Then, prepare to be amazed (and maybe a little disgusted) by all of the gunk that comes out. What testers say: “I have suffered with enlarged pores and blackheads, especially on my nose area, ever since having my son, who is now 5. I have tried multiple products but have not gotten the results I receive from Bioré. They are very easy to apply and peel off! They do not hurt when you peel it off or leave my sensitive skin red/irritated. I could see all it pulled out on the pad and it was very satisfying! Finally a bump free nose!” Price upon publish date of this article:$8.99

Best salicylic acid serum for blackheads Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Product type: Liquid exfoliant

Pros: This can help clear various types of acne, not just blackheads

Cons: The bottle is prone to leaking $41.65 Buy Now at amazon $35 Buy Now at sephora This Paula’s Choice exfoliating liquid has attained a cult-like following for the way it smooths out texture, fades dark spots, and remedies blackheads. TikTok and Sephora shoppers wax poetic about how it dramatically changes skin for the better, but they aren’t the only ones who love it. Dr. Mian is also a huge fan. She says that this face exfoliator is an excellent salicylic acid exfoliator that gradually transforms acne-prone, combination, and even dry skin. Make sure not to use it too often to avoid irritating your skin: Patting it onto your face once a week after cleansing is sufficient to reap the benefits. What testers say: “I have been using this product for a few months now and can see a noticeable difference in how clean my pores are. I never knew how people kept their noses free of blackheads but this is the secret. Don’t use it every day because it will mess with your skin barrier. I alternate this, retinol, and hydration nights with slugging and my skin looks so much better. No scent and it dries down well.” Price upon publish date of this article:$35

best blackhead remover mask Peace Out AHA Pore & Blackhead Exfoliator Multitasking Treatment Stick Product type: Exfoliating mask

Pros: Stick format is travel friendly and allows for a mess-free application

Cons: May be too harsh for dry and sensitive skin $24 Buy Now at amazon $24 Buy Now at ulta $24 Buy Now at sephora Dr. Mian emphasizes the importance of removing blackheads gently to prevent damaging the skin barrier. She recommends using products with chemical exfoliants, particularly salicylic acid. “Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that is a small enough molecule to go into your pores and clean them out in a way that does not trigger inflammation,” she says. This handy stick from Peace Out contains salicylic acid — along with a blend of AHAs, kaolin clay, and mushroom extract — to really expel deep blackheads. Swipe the fast-acting scrubby mask along problem areas, like the T-zone, and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing. The cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing formula refines the look of pores, mattifies skin, and helps prevent future breakouts. What testers say: “I’ve tried everything for the blackheads on my nose down to mixing raw apple cider vinegar with Moroccan clay powder as a mask (works well btw) so I went out on a limb trying this one. It’s much easier and quicker, and it’s perfect for travel. I have shallow but wide pores on my nose, a prime spot for unsatisfying blackheads. This not only cleaned them out but my pores look smaller after.” Price upon publish date of this article: $24

Best Dermatologist-Recommended Blackhead Remover Neutrogena Stubborn Texture Daily Acne Facial Cleanser Product type: Face cleanser

Pros: The dermatologist-recommended cleanser can be used daily

Cons: It can potentially cause irritation when used in tandem with other acne products $12.97$17.3925% off Buy Now at amazon $17.39 Buy Now at cvs “I like salicylic acid cleansers as a blackhead remedy since they tend to be less irritating than leave-on exfoliants,” says Dr. Landriscina. “A favorite of mine is Neutrogena’s Stubborn Texture Cleanser.” Specially formulated to even out rough texture and diminish acne, this face wash for oily skin combines a gentle yet powerful mix of 1 percent salicylic acid with 2 percent glycolic acid and polyhydroxy acid. Washing with this can reduce persistent blemishes and leave acne-prone skin soft and clear. What testers say: “I use it a few times a week and I have very oily skin. My mom uses it like once a week. It has helped both of us a lot. Definitely, you need to use a moisturizer if you are going to use this. We have also found it useful on our body acne.” Price upon publish date of this article:$12.97

Best Blackhead Remover Vacuum Beautybio Glofacial Pore Cleansing Tool Product type: Facial tool

Pros: It replicates the effects of a highly sought-after professional treatment

Cons: It won’t operate correctly if it doesn’t stay upright $199 Buy Now at ulta $199 Buy Now at nordstrom This Glofacial Pore Cleansing Tool from Beautybio is the closest thing to an at-home Hydrafacial. The device siphons out dirt, oil, grime, makeup, and blackheads (which you can see in the chamber after you’re done), while simultaneously infusing the skin with a salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid concentrate. Why these two ingredients, you ask? Salicylic acid unclogs pores and gently exfoliates to prevent future breakouts, and hyaluronic acid plumps the skin and helps it retain moisture, enhancing the all-over glow post-treatment. Before turning it on, fill the left chamber with a mixture of water and the included concentrate, then slowly swipe it along your face and areas of congestion. Editor testing and review notes: “I’ve tested out this Beautybio facial kit during the holiday season when I wanted a radiant skin look, quick: I’ve had professional Hydrafcials before and always love the glowing, clean-feeling results post-facial. This set makes it easy to DIY a similar treatment at home with its solution and dual-chambered device. It can be hard to use around narrow contours of the face (near the nose), but it’s genius for clearing out pores on the forehead, chin, and cheeks.” — Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article:$159

PMD Beauty Personal Microderm Elite Pro Product type: Facial tool

Pros: This tool can also be used on the body.

Cons: It doesn’t hold a charge for long $299 Buy Now at amazon $299 Buy Now at nordstrom $299 Buy Now at ulta PMD Beauty’s microdermabrasion tool has completely taken over TikTok with over 537 million views and counting. People are enamored with this TikTok-famous beauty product as it physically exfoliates skin with tiny crystal discs and how the gentle suction gets rid of dead skin cells, sebum, and other pore-cloggers. Consistent use once a week can lead to smooth, glowing skin. The handheld device comes with four types of disc attachments of varying exfoliation intensities, so you can customize the treatment to fit your skin’s needs. Beginners should start with the sensitive skin-safe option and work their way up as they become accustomed to the treatment. For extracting blackheads specifically, slide your disc of choice into the chamber and screw on the blackhead cap. Then gently glide it along areas of congestion. The tool will suck out grime and trap it in the cap (you can actually see how effective it is once you’re done). What testers say: “If your expectations are reasonable, you will probably enjoy this product. It’s not going to give you the same result as going to the salon, but the price point is vastly different. I see a significant difference in my forehead, a place where I have a tendency to break out with blemishes. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen much difference in the size of my nose pores. I’ve had the product for over a month now, using it several times a week, and I am pleased by the construction and sturdiness of the item.” Price upon publish date of this article:$299

Skin Gym Ultrasonic Lumiscrub Facial Pro Skin Spatula Product type: Facial tool

Pros: Microcurrent and ion technologies also help sculpt your features and increase blood flow

Cons: It only has one power setting

$80 Buy Now at skin gym Instead of picking and prodding at your skin to squeeze out blackheads, let Skin Gym’s Lumiscrub do the work for you. The unique vibrating skin spatula merges microcurrent and ionic technologies that gently wriggle out blackheads, sebaceous filaments, and dead skin. As it deep cleans, it also supplies a relaxing facial massage, making the tedious task more enjoyable. Once you’re done de-gunking, flip it over to the flat side to help your serums and moisturizers sink deeper into skin. What testers say: “This product does exactly what it says that it’s going to do. It removes blackheads and accumulated sebum. After you get done cleaning your face, flip it over and put on your favorite moisturizer. I believe with the slight warmth and vibration that this produces, product is more easily pushed into the skin.” Price upon publish date of this article:$80

Pore strips: Similar to pimple patches , adhesive pore strips stick to the skin and manually pull out superficial blackheads (ones that are close to the surface) and other debris from pores. They’re typically made for the nose and chin areas, and all skin types can use them. “While it may be satisfying to see congestion on the pore strip after you pull it off, it is not a long-term solution to clearing blackheads,” says Tavernise. For best results, use these as one step in your acne-fighting arsenal, as leave-on serums like retinol products will deliver long-term results versus this band-aid fix. Note that some pore strips may cause minor irritation and redness once removed, although that typically subsides quickly.

Similar to , adhesive pore strips stick to the skin and manually pull out superficial blackheads (ones that are close to the surface) and other debris from pores. They’re typically made for the nose and chin areas, and all skin types can use them. “While it may be satisfying to see congestion on the pore strip after you pull it off, it is not a long-term solution to clearing blackheads,” says Tavernise. For best results, use these as one step in your acne-fighting arsenal, as leave-on serums like will deliver long-term results versus this band-aid fix. Note that some pore strips may cause minor irritation and redness once removed, although that typically subsides quickly. Exfoliating face masks: Exfoliating face masks utilize chemical exfoliation and/or a mix of physical exfoliation to unclog pores and remove all traces of blackheads. “Exfoliating masks remove dead skin cells and aid in cell turnover, so they are great for those with dull skin and can help to brighten and revive the complexion,” says Tavernise. All skin types can benefit from using a face mask or sheet mask weekly, although it’s important to find ones that are suited for your specific skin type, because those made for oily and acne-prone skin can be too intense for dry and sensitive skin. If you have dry or sensitive skin, it’s best to avoid masks formulated with BHAs (like salicylic acid).

Exfoliating face masks utilize chemical exfoliation and/or a mix of physical exfoliation to unclog pores and remove all traces of blackheads. “Exfoliating masks remove dead skin cells and aid in cell turnover, so they are great for those with dull skin and can help to brighten and revive the complexion,” says Tavernise. All skin types can benefit from using a face mask or weekly, although it’s important to find ones that are suited for your specific skin type, because those made for oily and acne-prone skin can be too intense for dry and sensitive skin. If you have dry or sensitive skin, it’s best to avoid masks formulated with BHAs (like salicylic acid). Exfoliating cleansers: Blackhead removal isn’t the easiest task, especially for those with sensitive, reactive skin. If you fall into that category, Dr. Landriscina recommends exfoliating cleansers formulated with salicylic acid because they tend to be less irritating than leave-on exfoliants. These types of blackhead removers are generally gentle enough to use daily, although it’s important to restore the moisture barrier with a face cream after use to prevent dryness.

Blackhead removal isn’t the easiest task, especially for those with sensitive, reactive skin. If you fall into that category, Dr. Landriscina recommends exfoliating cleansers formulated with salicylic acid because they tend to be less irritating than leave-on exfoliants. These types of blackhead removers are generally gentle enough to use daily, although it’s important to restore the moisture barrier with a face cream after use to prevent dryness. Facial tools : There’s a lot of debate amongst professionals about at-home extracting tools. For the most part, our experts strongly advised against using most tools (especially tweezers) to pull out blackheads. If you’re set on using a facial tool, Tavernise suggests pore vacuums, which suck out gunk from deep inside pores. Keep in mind that these types of tools are only suitable for certain skin types. “Those with oily skin or combination skin with congestion in the T-zone and those with acne-prone skin can benefit from using a pore vacuum,” she says. “Those with aging or mature skin, as well as those with sensitive skin should avoid using this tool.” If you opt for a pore vacuum, Dr. Mian urges you to use it sparingly because “excess pulling on the skin will lead to sagging or drooping over time.”

How to Use Blackhead Remover Tools and Extractors Safely

If you decide to use a blackhead extracting tool over a facial exfoliator, you’ll need to use extra caution, as improper technique and unhygienic tools can worsen blackheads and seriously harm the skin. Follow the below steps to ensure you have the safest at-home extracting experience.

Cleanse the skin: There’s quite a bit of prep work that goes into safely and efficiently removing blackheads. Before even picking up the tool, Tavernise recommends thoroughly cleansing your skin then applying a warm compress to the area that needs to be extracted. This loosens what’s inside your pores and draws excess oil to the skin’s surface. Immediately prior to extracting, be sure to also wash your hands and sanitize the tool with rubbing alcohol. Use your preferred blackhead extractor: Follow the below tips for different types of tools. For pore vacuums : Starting with the lowest suction setting, glide the device along the affected area. Don’t go over a section more than once to avoid skin irritation or breaking the surface of the skin.

: Starting with the lowest suction setting, glide the device along the affected area. Don’t go over a section more than once to avoid skin irritation or breaking the surface of the skin. For pore spatulas: Dampen your face before turning on the device. Most pore spatulas will only work if the skin is moist. Hold skin taut and glide the tool along congested areas. The vibrating motions unclogs blackheads and debris and deposits them on the edge of the spatula. Wipe clean once done.

Dampen your face before turning on the device. Most pore spatulas will only work if the skin is moist. Hold skin taut and glide the tool along congested areas. The vibrating motions unclogs blackheads and debris and deposits them on the edge of the spatula. Wipe clean once done. For dual-ended extractors: “Typically, blackhead extractor tools have two ends with one small loop and one larger loop. Choose which end you are going to use based on the size of the blackhead that you are extracting,” explains Tavernise. “Next, position the loop of the tool over the blackhead and gently apply even pressure, making sure that the loop completely surrounds the blackhead. While applying gentle pressure, roll the tool slightly from side to side to work the blackhead up and out of the skin.” Sanitize: After using your blackhead extracting tool of choice, clean it with a paper towel soaked in rubbing alcohol. Tavernise recommends following this quick post-extracting skin routine to ward off irritation: “Cleanse your skin and use a gentle toner to remove any bacteria and soothe your skin. Finish by applying a calming or hydrating non-comedogenic serum and moisturizer.”

How We Chose the Best Blackhead Removal Tools

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

In order to curate a list of safe and effective blackhead removal tools, we conducted extensive market research on the top-rated products and bestsellers across retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon, and carefully read through hundreds of customer reviews. Additionally, we interviewed experts to learn more about blackheads and discover what types of tools and formulations are suitable for at-home use. Our curated list of 10 blackhead removers is a combination of expert recommendations, highly-rated devices, and items we personally tested. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Angelo Landriscina is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. He shares his extensive skin knowledge on TikTok and Instagram where his penchant for mixing sound, evidence-based skincare advice with irreverent humor has garnered him the nickname “skinfather” among his over 700,000 followers online.

Joie Tavernise is a New York-based celebrity esthetician with over 20 years of experience. She is the founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare, a skincare line and studio located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Her philosophy emphasizes a “less-is-more” approach, combining non-invasive procedures with overlooked traditional techniques. With a focus on skin health as the foundation of beauty, all services begin with a meticulous extraction.

Dr. Kiran Mian is a board-certified dermatologist at Hudson Dermatology & Laser Surgery in New York City. She specializes in all things hair, skin, and nails. With a passion for total body wellness and science over trends, she expertly manages medical skin conditions with a holistic approach to educate her patients and improve their overall quality of life.

Meet the Authors

Mary Honkus is a freelance beauty writer with over five years of experience researching, testing, and writing about skincare, makeup, and hair care. She has held on-staff positions at InStyle, People, and Real Simple, and her bylines can be found in numerous other publications including Cosmopolitan and Us Weekly. She currently resides in New York City, where she frequently tests skin care products and tools for acne-prone skin types.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over eight years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to beauty and wellness, as well as the latest shopping trends and clothing brands. Sullivan contributed to the August 2024 update to this article on top blackhead removers after testing multiple options from brands like Clinique and First Aid Beauty.