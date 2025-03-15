The 14 best streaming bundles and packages we found for March 2025 (2025)

We’re at the height of the Streaming Wars, and deciding for which platform you’re willing to pay a premium can be as challenging as figuring out your favorite ice cream on a hot summer’s day. There are countless options, each offering a similarly satisfying selection, with something new debuting seemingly every week.

Sling TV

Sling TV has three different packages to choose from, and they each have something fantastic to offer. If you’re interested in family-friendly programs, go with Sling Orange ($45.99/month). It has 32 channels, including seven exclusive for sports, and family. Sling Blue ($50.99/month) is a great option if you’re an entertainment or news buff, while Sling Orange + Blue ($65.99/month) has 22 exclusive channels (46 in total) to enjoy.

For a limited time, the streaming service is offering 50% off your first month, which means you can start watching for as low as $23!

There’s also a Sling offer running that’ll give you a month of free AMC+ in addition to your Sling channels and you can snag Max for 50% off during your first month and $5 off every month after.

SLING TV

Suppose, for whatever reason, you haven’t succumbed to the Amazon juggernaut yet. If that’s the case, now is your chance to finally join the masses and stream original Prime Video series such as the award-winning Fleabag and American Fiction, but also thousands of other TV series and movies like the exclusive Reacher and The Wheel of Time.

Prime Video is one of the perks of an Amazon Prime membership, along with the signature two-day free shipping and some Prime-exclusive pricing during shopping events like Prime Day.

Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99/month or $139.00/year. If you’re not interested in all that Prime offers, the company offers a standalone subscription to Prime Video for $8.99/month.

You can also add services like Max and Paramount+ onto Prime Video as part of the Prime Video Channels add-ons.

As of January 2024, Prime Video now plays limited ads during movies and shows, but you can pay an additional $2.99/month to remove them.

What sports are streaming on Prime Video? NFL Thursday Night Football, WNBA, MLB (New York Yankees in NY area), NHL (Seattle Kraken in SEA area), ONE Championship, Premier Boxing Championship + more with add-ons (Max, Paramount+)

What to look forward to in 2025: Invincible Season 3 (2/6), My Fault London (2/13), Reacher Season 3 (2/20), The Wheel of Time Season 3 (3/13), G20 (4/10)

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Bundle

If shows like Skeleton Crew and Daredevil: Born Again are on your radar, you’ll want to purchase a Disney+ subscription. In addition to movies and series from the classic Walt Disney collection, it also gives parents and fans of all ages access to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (so you can finally watch all the Marvel movies in order), plus Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, and even 20th Century Fox content like The Simpsons and some Hulu titles.

Currently, Disney+ offers multiple bundle options to fit various budgets and needs. The basic ad-supported plan costs $9.99/month, but to get Disney+ ad-free, you’ll pay $15.99/month. Based on these prices, a bundle option may be more cost-effective if you were already considering subscribing to Hulu or ESPN+ or are already a subscriber of either service.

The Disney+ and Hulu basic bundle includes ad-supported Disney+ and ad-supported Hulu and costs $10.99/month, while the Disney+ and Hulu Premium bundle removes those ads for $19.99/month. Adding ESPN+ with ads brings the monthly price to $16.99/month. The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle, which costs $26.99/month, upgrades Disney+ and Hulu to be ad-free, but ESPN+ will always include ads when streaming live sports.

With Hulu, you’ll be able to watch originals like Only Murders in the Building, FX on Hulu titles like The Bear, and new episodes of ABC and Fox broadcast shows like 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy the day after they air on TV. When you bundle, you’ll also be able to watch all of Hulu’s content in the Disney+ app.

Unlike some other subscription services with bundle options, you won’t be able to access all of the content in a single app. You’ll still need to download at the very least the Disney+ and ESPN apps separately and sign in with your universal login information.

What sports are streaming on EPSN+? NHL, NFL Monday Night Football, MLB, UFC Pay-Per-View, PGA Tour, Formula One, FA Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga, assorted NCAA (football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, hockey, wrestling)

What to look forward to on Disney+ in 2025: Win or Lose (currently airing), Daredevil: Born Again (currently airing), Andor Season 2 (4/22) Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (TBA 2025)

What to look forward to on Hulu in 2025: streaming debuts of award winners like Anora (3/17), The Kardashians Season 6 (currently airing), The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (4/8), Alien: Earth (Summer 2025), The Bear Season 4 (TBA 2025), Chad Powers (TBA 2025)

DISNEY, HULU, ESPN+ BUNDLE

Disney+, Hulu, and Max Bundle

There’s a new bundle on the block. If you subscribe to the brand new Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle, you’ll get access (with ads or ad-free, depending on which bundle you choose) to the full streaming libraries of all three services, plus anything that streams live on the services, like sports or CNN news on Max.

The bundle is available for new and existing subscribers at up to 43% off when compared to the prices of the services individually. With ads, you’ll get all three services for $16.99/month, while going ad-free will cost $29.99/month.

What sports are streaming on Max? NHL on TNT, NBA on TNT, March Madness, Unrivaled Basketball

What to look forward to on Max in 2025: The Pitt (currently airing), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 12 (currently airing), The White Lotus Season 3 (currently airing), The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 (3/9), The Last of Us Season 2 (4/13), The Rehearsal Season 2 (4/20), 100 Foot Wave Season 3 (TBA 2025), A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (TBA 2025), Hacks Season 4 (TBA 2025), And Just Like That… Season 3 (TBA 2025), The Gilded Age Season 3 (TBA 2025)

DISNEY+, HULU, AND MAX BUNDLE

Apple got into streaming video in 2019, giving subscribers to its Apple TV+ service access to original programming like The Morning Show, with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and the critically acclaimed Ted Lasso, which garnered over 40 Emmy nominations over a three season run, as well as more than 40 other original shows and movies.

Though the days of Apple offering a one-year free trial are over, you can still take advantage of a three-month free trial by purchasing a new eligible Apple device or a seven-day free trial without a new device. Once that trial is over, or if you’re ineligible, Apple TV+ costs $9.99/month.

Like a few other services on this list, Apple allows you to purchase add-on streaming services that you can access right in the Apple TV app, including their very own MLS streaming app.

What sports are streaming on Apple TV? MLB Friday Night Baseball, MLS

What to look forward to in 2025: Severance Season 2 (currently airing), Mythic Quest Season 4 (currently airing), Prime Target (currently airing), The Gorge (2/14), Surface Season 2 (2/21), Dope Thief (3/14), Side Quest (3/26) The Studio (3/26), Your Friends and Neighbors (4/11), Government Cheese (4/16), F1 (TBA 2025)

DIRECTV Stream

What sets DIRECTV Stream apart from other live TV streaming services is that channel selection that mimics the kind of selection you’d get from a traditional cable subscription with cable boxes and all of that — fitting, since DIRECTV is known for satellite cable.

In addition to including all your local news channels, like affiliates of NBC, CBS, and Fox, you’ll also get your local sports channels — the specialized networks like MSG or YES in New York and various regional Fox Sports affiliates — based on the market you’re located in.

We’ve found that this service has the most well-rounded selection of local channels in a base plan and the most variety, especially with the newly-released Genre Packs.

MySports ($69.99/month) – 25+ channels, including everything you’ll need to tune into your favorite sporting events

MyEntertainment ($34.99/month) – 40+ channels and the Disney+ and Hulu basic bundle

MyNews ($39.99/month) – 10+ channels with news coverage from across the political spectrum

MiEspañol ($34.99/month) – 50+ Spanish-language networks

Once you’ve chosen a Genre Pack, you can add on additional packs and services.

If you’re looking for the more classic DIRECTV Stream experience, you can still subscribe to the Entertainment ($86.99/month), Choice ($89.99/month for the first three months), or Ultimate ($104.99/month for the first three months) base plans.

DIRECTV STREAM

Philo

This huge live TV streaming bundle allows cord-cutters access to over 60 different channels. The basic package includes Paramount Network, MTV, , BBC America, AMC, OWN, MTV, and Hallmark content, plus a subscription to AMC+. Right now, you can get Philo’s basic channel bundle for just $28.00/month after a seven-day free trial.

Want more premium channels? You can add-on content from MGM+ for $5.99/month and Starz for $9.99/month.

PHILO

Paramount+

This updated streaming service is a rebrand of CBS All Access. You’ll find a huge library of TV episodes, films, live sporting events, and original content from entities including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, movies from Paramount Pictures, and more.

Paramount+ restructured its streaming plans to integrate Showtime, which no longer operates as a standalone streaming service. If you’re looking for just Paramount+ content, and don’t mind a few ads, the essential plan is $7.99/month.

For $12.99/month, get Paramount+ with Showtime — this is now the only way to watch all of Showtime’s original series, like Yellowjackets and Fellow Travelers and a library of acclaimed movies, including A24’s catalog, without a linear cable subscription. This plan will also give you your live local CBS affiliate.

What sports are streaming on Paramount+? NFL on CBS, Soccer (UEFA, CONCACAF, NWSL), Big 10 Football, PGA Tour

What to look forward to in 2025: Yellowjackets Season 3 (currently airing), 1923 Season 2 (currently airing), MobLand (3/30), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (TBA 2025), RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 (TBA 2025), Happy Face (TBA 2025), two untitled South Park films (TBA 2025), Dexter: Resurrection (TBA 2025)

PARAMOUNT+

Similarly to Paramount+, Peacock is a streaming service that debuts their own original content while also being the streaming home for an entire family of cable networks, namely the NBC Universal ones. That means you can watch currently-airing NBC titles like the Law and Order franchise and Saturday Night Live the day after they air on NBC, plus a backlog of NBC shows that includes all of their iconic sitcoms — The Office, Parks and Rec, and more.

The same goes for all things Bravo; Real Housewives, Below Deck, Southern Charm, and more are all streaming in full on Peacock. You can watch all of the past seasons, plus new episodes of new seasons the morning after they air on Bravo.

Peacock also premieres Focus Features, Dreamworks and Universal Pictures movies after theatrical runs; recent titles include Trolls: Band Together, Oppenheimer, and The Holdovers.

Peacock currently has two plans after eliminating their free plan in early 2023. The plan with ads is either $7.99/month or $79.99 if you prepay for a full year. To get rid of ads, you’ll pay $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

What sports are streaming on Peacock? NFL Sunday Night Football, the Olympic Games, WWE Wrestlemania, Premier League, Tennis (Grand Slam Opens), IndyCar, NASCAR, US Open Golf

What to look forward to in 2025: The Traitors Season 3 (currently airing), Wicked (3/21), Poker Face Season 2 (TBA 2025), Love Island USA Season 7 (TBA 2025), Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 5 (TBA 2025),

fuboTV

This live 4K streaming option has over 100 channels, including almost every broadcast and cable network. But what might make it more attractive for many viewers is the addition of loads of niche sports networks like MSG, Golf Network, FS2 and BeIN Sports.

Fubo TV has three plans, all with a one-week free trial: Pro, Elite, and Premier. Here’s a breakdown of what each plan will get you:

Pro ($79.99/month): 218 channels including RSNs, unlimited cloud DVR , 100+ live sporting events, and unlimited screens

unlimited cloud DVR Elite ($84.99/month): Everything included in Pro, plus Fubo Extra (49 additional channels) and News Plus (11 additional channels)

Premier ($94.99/month): Everything included in Elite, plus live and on-demand Showtime

Additional channel bundles, like Fubo Extra and News Plus, are available as a la carte add-ons, but by subscribing to a plan that already includes them, you’ll be receiving a monthly discount. Other add-ons not included in one of the base plans are Starz ($9.99/month), Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($10.99/month), and NBA League Pass ($14.99/month). The service also offers add-ons for international viewers who speak Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese.

FUBOTV

Starz

Get some of the most popular original series around, like Outlander and BMF, plus a massive library of great movies for one low price of $10/month. The service continues to grow in popularity as it rebooted Party Down in 2023, premiered the second season of Minx, which was initially canceled at Max, and continues to invest in the Power series with new spinoff titles.

Right now, you can sign up for Starz with a special offer; your first three months will be just $2.99/month. If you prefer a longer plan, you can get six months for $17.99 total.

STARZ

NordVPN

To watch anything from anywhere, a VPN like NordVPN will be your new streaming best friend.

Known for its fast and reliable server connections, NordVPN is regarded as one of the best options in the market. It has an expansive collection of servers worldwide. More importantly, it comes equipped with several privacy and security features that protect your device against malware and keep your browsing safe and anonymous.

The service offers 1-and-2-year plans that start as low as $3.39/month paid all at once (paid monthly, plans start at $12.99/month), and often have free months thrown in to extend your coverage further — right now, it’s up to one year free.

NORDVPN

Far from the days of mailing DVDs in red sleeves, Netflix is still the largest streaming service in the world, with over 240 million subscribers worldwide. If you aren’t one of those customers, it may be time to consider the monthly plans. In addition to a massive library of TV shows and movies, Netflix has its own studio. It offers an impressive stream of popular original films and shows, like steamy Shondaland favorite Bridgerton and fan favorites like Squid Game and, of course, Stranger Things.

The streamer currently offers three plans, with the cheapest being the most recent addition to its lineup. For $7.99/month, you can stream Netflix in standard definition with ads. To get rid of ads, plans start at $17.99/month for full high definition, and $24.99/month for streaming in up to 4K UHD on up to four screens at a time.

As Netflix recently cracked down on password sharing, you can add profiles for people who don’t live in your immediate household to your account for $6.99/month extra if you have either of the two ad-free plans.

What sports are streaming on Netflix? NFL Christmas Day games, WWE Raw

What to look forward to in 2025: Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (3/12), The Electric State (3/14), The Residence (3/20), Squid Game Season 3 (6/27), The Old Guard 2 (7/2), Stranger Things Season 5 (TBA 2025), Big Mouth Season 8 (TBA 2025)

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV will stream all your live TV, and it also comes with three great streaming services as a bonus. A subscription will get you access to Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+,andover 90 live TV channels all for $82.99/month.

We’ve found that Hulu + Live TV has the most inclusive and well-rounded selection of channels included with a base subscription — unlike some of the other services, which only offer some fairly common channels in add-on packages, the only add-ons Hulu + Live TV offers (aside from premium channels like Max, Starz, and Showtime) are for more specialized channels. You can stream on two screens at a time and all subscriptions now come with unlimited cloud DVR storage

HULU + LIVE TV

