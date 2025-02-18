The 14 Very Best Natural Deodorants (2025)

Photo: Marcus McDonald

I became a natural-deodorant user in 2017, when I accidentally bought Arm & Hammer deodorant at the local drugstore thinking it had aluminum in it. As a heavy sweater, I was unimpressed with the results, switched back to antiperspirants, and that was that. Admittedly, back then, my options were limited, but in the years since, it seems like nearly every personal-care brand has released its own natural deodorant. There are deodorant sticks from Native, roll-ons from Real Purity, and even an acid-based deo from beauty brand Kosas that’s supposed to make you smell like nothing at all.

But the one thing you need to know about all of these natural deodorants is that they won’t stop you from sweating. That’s because natural formulas lack aluminum, the ingredient in conventional antiperspirants that plugs up sweat glands. As the name implies, antiperspirants work to block sweat ducts, while deodorants are meant to oust any odors, says dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling. Natural deodorants utilize alternative ingredients like glycerin, which can absorb moisture to help you stay dry and may make you feel as though you’re not sweating, though they are not as effective as aluminum.

Finding one that works for you is a very personal process that will likely involve a fair bit of trial and error. One person’s favorite natural deodorant may not work for someone with more sensitive skin or a heavier sweater (guilty as charged). And there are so many factors to consider (do you want a charcoal-based deodorant or one with arrowroot powder? A gel or a cream?). Since natural deodorants are really not my thing (I need the sweat-blocking power of aluminum), I polled a handful of clean-beauty experts, dermatologists, and Strategist staffers to find the best natural deodorants for all types of sweaters.

What we’re looking for Scent Is it earthy? Floral? A mix of both? Is it made of synthetic fragrance or scented with essential oils? Fragrance can be an irritant, so I’ve kept that in mind when considering a formula’s merits. Longevity Unlike traditional antiperspirants that promise 24-hour protection (and deliver), natural deodorants don’t last quite as long. Some need to be reapplied throughout the day to keep you smelling fresh, while others only need touching up after a particularly strenuous activity, like working out. Realistically, no natural deodorant is going to be as effective as an antiperspirant when it comes to keeping you dry, but it will help your sweat smell better or, in some cases, eliminate the smell altogether. Format Natural deodorants come in a range of formats, from sticks to creams to roll-ons. Sticks are most similar to traditional deodorants like Dove and Secret and thus can be ideal for newbies or anyone who likes the ease of use of a stick. Creams are an OG format in the natural-deodorant world but tend to be messier and a bit more difficult to apply. They’re the most interactive and often require you to smear the product into your pits by hand or with the help of a tool. Then there are roll-ons, which are compact, easy to apply, and — because they’re clear — don’t leave marks on your clothes. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. Format doesn’t necessarily mean better or worse, but it can have an impact on ease of use. Ingredients Natural deodorants use a variety of ingredients to keep you smelling fresh and somewhat dry. Baking soda is a well-known odor absorber. The drawback of baking soda, though, is how irritating it can be for people with dry or sensitive skin. This is because baking soda is alkaline (meaning it has a pH above 7). When it comes into contact with your skin, with its natural pH around 5, baking soda can cause dryness and irritation. For additional sweat absorption, some brands mix in other ingredients like activated charcoal (known for its ability to absorb bacteria). Other popular ingredients include magnesium and arrowroot. Magnesium behaves similar to baking soda but without the same levels of irritation, and arrowroot both thickens and absorbs moisture. Magnesium and arrowroot are popular substitutes in baking-soda-free natural deodorants. Regardless of which deodorant you choose, you should probably patch-test it first. Dr. Heidi Waldorf of Waldorf Dermatology Aesthetics recommends swiping on a little for a few days on a small area of your inner upper arm before using it on your pits.

Best natural deodorant overall

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant $18 $18 Scent: Earthy scent | Longevity: Long-lasting | Format: Roll-on | Ingredients: Contains baking sodaand tapioca starch While some natural deodorants can have a gritty feel, Ursa Major has a smooth, gel-like consistency that glides on the skin like a conventional deodorant. Its easy-to-use stick, sweat-absorbing ingredients, and clean, unisex scent makes it my best overall pick. It’s good for both suppressing odor and absorbing moisture, so I think it will work well for most people. According to Jacqueline Jones, natural-beauty writer at the Beauty Proof, it’s a game changer in comparison to other natural deodorants she’s tried that were messy, stain-producing, and otherwise ineffective. “No matter what the weather’s like or how crazy my day gets, the Hoppin’ Fresh deodorant gets the job done without screaming ‘dirty hippie.’” $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Dermstore Buy

Best natural deodorant without baking soda

Best natural deodorant for sensitive skin

Native Sensitive Cotton & Lily Deodorant From $13 $15 now 13% off From $13 Scent: Available in various scents | Longevity: May require reapplication | Format: Stick deodorant | Ingredients: Contains arrowroot powder and magnesium If you’re not such a heavy sweater and would like a deodorant in a wide range of scents, then Native offers this sensitive line. To keep odor at bay, it uses arrowroot powder and magnesium hydroxide, which work together to neutralize scent and absorb moisture. It doesn’t cause redness or stinging and comes in a wide range of scents. Strategist beauty writer Tembe-Denton-Hurst is such a fan she always keeps at least four or five on hand and collects the limited-edition scents. From $13 at Amazon Buy $15 at Walmart Buy

Best fragrance-free natural deodorant

Real Purity Roll-On Natural Deodorant $19 $19 Scent: Fragrance-free | Longevity: May not require reapplication | Format: Roll-on deodorant | Ingredients: Contains essential oils, vegetable glycerin, aloe While the only FDA-approved antiperspirant is aluminum, there’s anecdotal evidence that this deodorant from Real Purity helps to cut down on sweat. It’s become something of a cult favorite amongst Strategist staffers since Aubrey Plaza introduced it to us in 2017. Strategist writer Lauren Ro investigated its seemingly magic properties in 2021, and while dermatologists maintain that there’s no such thing as a natural antiperspirant, some ingredients are better at absorbing sweat than others. Real Purity uses vegetable glycerin and aloe, which dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick says does not prevent the formation of sweat but can help to absorb moisture, minimizing the unpleasant feeling of wetness. Like the Piper Wai and Native deodorants above, Real Purity is baking-soda free, but unlike those two, it’s fragrance free. Strategist senior editor Simone Kitchens (who has been using the deodorant since 2018) says this is the only natural deodorant she’s tried that hasn’t stopped working. It’s also odorless, which she describes as a benefit. “It doesn’t have some like cedary sagey geraniumy whatever-y smell,” she says. “It smells like nothing.” $19 at Amazon Buy

Best natural deodorant if you’re new to natural deodorants

Dove 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant Stick $17 for 4 $28 now 39% off $17 for 4 Scent: Various | Format: Stick deodorant | Longevity: Long-lasting Ingredients: Contains glycerin Dove is a big player in the traditional-deodorant space, but it’s recently expanded into natural deodorants too. Its zero percent aluminum option comes in familiar scents (like cucumber and green tea) and is widely available at big-box retailers. Former Strategist writer Chloe Anello is a fan. Anello has been a Dove antiperspirant loyalist but tried the aluminum-free version in her favorite scent, cucumber and green tea. “It has that same fresh scent the antiperspirant does, so most important, I don’t feel like I smell during the day,” she writes. $17 for 4 at Amazon Buy

Best-smelling natural deodorant

Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant Stick $20 $20 Scents: Neroli and basil| Format: Stick deodorant | Longevity: Long-lasting | Ingredients: Contains baking soda, probiotics, and hyaluronic acid Strategist contributor Priyanka Aribindi strictly used Secret’s Clinical Strength until she discovered in a Los Angeles shoppy-shop. “I was hunting for the perfect deodorant, but instead I found the perfect perfume,” Aribindi explains, adding that the formula is fresh and ever-so-slightly floral with notes of bergamot, tuberose, eucalyptus, and shiso leaf. Though it’s not technically an antiperspirant, this one has never failed Aribindi, whether she’s doing hot yoga or sprinting down the street to catch the subway. The formula contains probiotics, baking soda, and hyaluronic acid to neutralize odor and hydrate the skin. $20 at Amazon Buy $20 at Sephora Buy

Best (less-expensive) smelling natural deodorant

Native’s natural deodorant is nice-smelling —and nice-looking. Photo: Tembe Denton-Hurst

Best natural deodorants with probiotics

Blume Hug Me Probiotic Deodorant $14 $14 Scent: Unscented | Longevity: May need reapplication | Format: Stick deodorant | Ingredients: Contains baking soda and probiotics Probiotics have become more prevalent in the natural-deodorant space in recent years, an evolution that coincides with the rise of microbiome-focused skin care. They function in deodorant the same way they function in supplements. The probiotics introduce new healthy bacteria to your armpit, the idea being that they’ll counteract the bad bacteria that makes your sweat smell bad. It works to varying degrees, but this formula also contains baking soda, which helps with sweat absorption. Together, the two ingredients function similarly to charcoal and baking soda, but with one major difference — charcoal apparently removes the bad bacteria that make your armpits smell while probiotics introduce additional bacteria to balance your microbiome out. This deodorant has amassed lots of fans, including the likes of Vice-President Kamala Harris’s niece, author and lawyer Meena Harris, who says that it’s fragrance free and doesn’t have a super-stinky adjustment period like other natural deos. $14 at Blume Buy

Best AHA deodorant

Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant $18 $18 Scent: Unscented | Longevity: Long-lasting | Format: Roll-on | Ingredients: Contains AHAs and hyaluronic acid This deodorant from Kosas uses AHAs to reduce odors rather than sweat-absorbing ingredients like starch or baking soda. One of the star ingredients in this formula is shikimic acid, a natural deodorizer that typically pops up in skin-care products to help with fighting acne. In deodorants like this one, its exfoliating properties help to adjust the pH of the armpit, which makes it an inhospitable place for bacteria to thrive (in other words — no bacteria, no smell). It also contains a blend of other acids, including mandelic acid (for brightening), lactic acid (for exfoliating), and hyaluronic acid, all of which work together to brighten, moisturize, and deodorize while helping with ingrown hairs. Its serumlike texture makes it a much lighter option (very similar to the Crystal roll-ons), and once you get used to the slightly wet feel after you first apply, it dries down and disappears. It’s a great option if you don’t like the waxy feel of a traditional stick deodorant and also want to brighten and tone your armpits in the process. Hannah Baxter, a former deputy beauty editor at the Zoe Report, tried lots of natural deodorants before switching exclusively to acids for her pits. She has been using this formula from Kosas for almost a year. “It’s really easy to get ingrown hairs in the armpit area,” Dr. Alan J. Parks, dermatologist and founder of DermWarehouse, says, “so the addition of AHAs helps prevent this from happening.” $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Nordstrom Buy

Best scented AHA deodorant

Saltair 5% AHA Serum Deodorant in Pink Beach $12 $12 Scent: Available in various scents | Longevity: May require reapplication | Format: Roll-on | Ingredients: Contains niacinamide, PHA, lactic acid, xylitol esters and mandelic acid If you want to experiment with an AHA deodorant but prefer something scented (the Kosas one above is unscented), I recommend Saltair’s deodorant. The serumlike deodorant has notes of coconut, almond blossom, and vanilla and contains a blend of actives, including lactic and PHA (this ingredient helps minimize discoloration and ingrowns), niacinamide (which brightens and smooths), xylitol esters (reduces how much odor-causing bacteria sticks to your skin), and mandelic acid, which makes the skin’s surface more acidic to combat odor and also exfoliates. Asia Milia Ware, fashion and beauty writer at the Cut, recently wore it to the gym, and after an intense three-hour workout, there was zero odor. “If I smelled anything, it was the scent of the deodorant,” she says. $12 at The Center DBA Saltair Buy

Best natural deodorant cream

Routine Superstar Deodorant Cream $25 Scent: Vetiver, vanilla bourbon, cardamom, black pepper, and tonka bean | Format: Cream | Longevity: Long-lasting | Ingredients: Contains baking soda and magnesium Combined with other powerful ingredients like baking soda, magnesium, and kaolin clay, activated charcoal makes this cream deodorant a strong stink blocker. The one downside is that it’s a cream you have to apply with your fingers, a format that was once common among natural deodorants but has mostly been replaced by tubes (like many of the deodorants recommended above). “It provides long-lasting protection, and most important, it works really well; the protection it offers is very close to a conventional formula,” according to Lee. Credo co-founder and COO Annie Jackson agrees that “the charcoal and magnesium in it are super-effective, and a little goes a long way.” $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Credo Beauty Buy

Best spray-on natural deodorant

By Rosie Jane Wake the Fuck Up Deodorant $15 $15 Scent: Lemon verbena, grapefruit, eucalyptus | Longevity: Long-lasting | Format: Spray-on | Ingredients: Contains glycerin, organic aloe vera, and sugarcane alcohol Unlike the other deodorants on this list, By Rosie Jane’s is a spray-on formula. It utilizes glycerin to absorb moisture and aloe to soothe any irritation. This is my roommate’s natural deodorant of choice, which they describe as their “forever deodorant.” I have stolen a spritz or two of this when I ran out of my regular antiperspirant, and while it doesn’t keep me from sweating, I did appreciate how fresh the energizing blend of lemon verbena, grapefruit, and eucalyptus smelled. $15 at Sephora Buy $15 at By Rosie Jane Buy

Photo: Dominique Pariso

Best full-body natural deodorant

Lume Whole Body Deodorant $30 for 2 $39 now 23% off $30 for 2 Scent: Available in various scents | Longevity: Long-lasting | Format: Roll-on | Ingredients: Contains mandelic acid, arrowroot powder, and tapioca starch If you’re looking for a natural deodorant to use on other sweaty parts in addition to your armpits, Lume is a good option (and is a favorite of our friends over at the Cut). Founded in 2017 by OB/GYN Dr. Sharron Klingman, Lume’s secret ingredient is mandelic acid, which fights funk while also evening your skin tone and brightening hyperpigmentation — great if you have dark marks from ingrown hairs or chafing. While it won’t be replacing my tried-and-true Sweatblock body wipes any time soon, it’s a good alternative if you don’t want to use aluminum-based products and need to treat areas like your underboob or in between your legs. $30 for 2 at Amazon Buy $15 at Target Buy

Best spray-on full-body deodorant

Native Whole Body Deodorant Spray $14 $14 Scent: Available in various scents | Longevity: May require reapplication | Format: Spray-on | Ingredients: Contains fragrance Like Native’s regular natural deodorants above, its full-body formulas come in a range of scents, like coconut, vanilla, cucumber, and mint. “It is fast-drying and very lightweight, so it’s like nothing was applied, but you feel fresher,” explains Ian Michael Crumm, celebrity esthetician and co-host of the beauty-education podcast Beauty Curious. While the brand makes a full-body stick, the spray is easier to apply and is extremely hydrating because it’s infused with coconut oil and shea butter. $14 at Native Buy

