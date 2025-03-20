The 15 Best Places for Massage in Mumbai (2025)

1.Sabai Foot Spa
8.2
Infiniti Mall, Andheri (W), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Spa · Andheri · 11 tips and reviews
Pranay Godha:One of the best foot massage places! I strongly recommend the foot+shoulder+back massage.
Pranay Godha:One of the best foot massage spas in Bombay!
Mihir Bijur:Opt for the 2 therapist traditional Thai massage for 60 mins. It's bliss!!!
2.Trident
8.5
Nariman Point, Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Hotel · 39 tips and reviews
Kanan Kapadia:The best head massage u can ever have!!
Aditya Rajpurohit:The Barber shop is the best place for haircut, head massage in whole of Mumbai !
Urvi Karani:It has a beautiful full scape view of the sea. Wonderful feeling overall. Had buffet- simply loved their baked gulab jamuns!
3.Quan Spa
7.8
JW Marriott (Juhu Tara Rd.), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Spa · Vile Parle West · 5 tips and reviews
Ajay S:Awesome place. Try the head and back massage
Fiona:Highly recommend the 60-min aromatherapy massage. Ask for Dicky. She has mastered the art of balance - toughing out key pressure points and gentle massaging, providing a soothing & healing experience.
JW Marriott Hotel Mumbai:Have you tried our Intense Nourishment treatement?A deep treatment for dry, devitalized skin, it leave the whole body intensely nourished and smooth. For reservations, call us at +91 22 6693 3000.
7.8
Central Avenue Road, Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Spa · Chembur · 4 tips and reviews
Aditya Rajpurohit:The best place in Chembur for haircut & massage ! The hospitality is amazing ! Services provided are worth every penny ! It's chembur's very own 5star saloon !
Velvet Rhyme:Good for Pedicure and Body massage! :)
Uma Datye:Great ambience, very comfortable service and quite decently priced too! 💅💆💆👍👌
5.Jiva Spa
8.2
Vivanta by Taj, 90 Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Spa · 3 tips and reviews
Kushal Sanghvi:They have the best easy Swedish massage, relaxation for the body after a long week!
Akash Zaveri:Highly recommend getting a shave done at the Jiva Spa. Great ambience and precision with each stroke of the shave. Definitely will revisit! Thanks
Nadia IssaBella:Take them up on the offer to wash your feet and take advantage of the steam room with tropical shower before your treatment, for a full heavenly spa experience!
6.Myrah Spa
7.1
11 Palm Spring Society, (Behind Shoppers Stop Juhu), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Spa · Vile Parle West · 6 tips and reviews
Karan Talwar:Go for the full body massage. Expensive, but worth it. Read more.
Pratishtha Khan:Plan a skin polish and massage therapy combo. Leave feeling like royalty.
Faiza Khan:Right from the welcome drink to the spa everything is just perfect . Ambiance is very calm and soothing . One of the best massage that I had till date. My therapist was Kim and she was very good.
7.Palladium
9.2
High Street Phoenix, (Senapati Bapat Marg,), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Shopping Mall · Worli · 123 tips and reviews
Chandni T:The women's washroom has a foot massager. :)
Devraj Raut:Get a Foot Massager Along coz u gonna need one after a While..
Serviced Apartments Mumbai:It's a pleasure being here, lots of shopping of all sorts from clothing to electronics, various restaurants and ice cream parlor, movies and Kids rides. Make a day of it
8.Vivanta by Taj - President
7.7
Vivanta by Taj - President (90 Cuffe Parade), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Hotel · 29 tips and reviews
Vivanta by Taj:Jiva Spa at the Vivanta by Taj - president, Mumbai, offers the best in Indian rejuvenation therapies ranging from Indian aromatherapy massages, time-honoured Indian treatments, body scrubs and wraps.
Julia Fedevych:Hotel is really good! Good food and service!!!
Vivanta by Taj:At Wink, the stylish high-energy bar at Vivanta by Taj - President,Mumbai, you can not only design your own cocktail, but promote it and give it your name! Enjoy the fun of being a bartender tonight!
9.Taj Mahal Palace and Tower
9.3
Apollo Bunder (P. Jetha Singh Ramchandani Marg), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Hotel · 142 tips and reviews
Beate:Amazing spa treatments
Nisha JamVwal:The Japanese fine dining experience at #Wasabe ; the super elegant & high end restaurant #zodiac grill; but my Favorite is the high tea at #sea lounge
Baratunde:The best service I've ever experienced at any hotel anywhere. If you called the front desk and asked them to re-colonize India for you, I think they'd do it
10.Cinemax
7.6
Infiniti Mall (Malad), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Movie Theater · Malad West · 32 tips and reviews
Ian Fernandes:Come 15 mins earlier n try out the massage chairs.. even a pathetic movie won't feel that bad post that :-p
Manoranjan B:The famous "Massage Chair" is not there anymore!!
Manoranjan B:...the famous "Massage Chair" is not there anymore...they have lifted it !!
11.Infiniti Mall
8.5
Link Rd., Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Shopping Mall · Malad West · 110 tips and reviews
Meera Gujaran:Try bodhi spa back massage....esp those who work out .......the stretches they give r awesome!!
Karunesh Jaiswal:A mall with roller coster ... thats something different. It has all the best international brands with good collection hence you can just go on a shopping spree.
Anuja Deora:Try the new Amore Ferrero Gelato Stick in the food court, Neer Dosa with Veg Chettinad at Malgudi, Greek Falafel at Falafel's & Chilly Cheese Parantha at Only Paranthas!
12.Club Prana
7.4
Hyatt Regency, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Spa · Vile Parle East · 5 tips and reviews
Nora Worawan:Love the spa here. Not very fancy but good massage and fully equipped locker room with steam, sauna, hot and cold whirl pool
Alvin Saldanha:Outstanding fitness amenities and fabulous relaxation therapies. Great trainers too.
Seungwan Sohn:Good facility with lots of exercise machines. There is a racket ball court.
13.Hotel Sea Princess
7.3
Juhu Tara Road (Juhu), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Hotel · Juhu · 19 tips and reviews
Paul Ancheta:Men's spa is superb. Great Keral-styled athletic massage.
Louis du Plessis:Great hotel on the beach, stunning views fantastic service
milena scheide:Great place and happy people!!
14.GVK First and Business Lounge
7.4
Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
Airport Lounge · Airport · 47 tips and reviews
Shreenath Regunathan:15 minute free foot massage and spa in the back!
Anubha Gujral:It’s a very relaxing lounge with a great vibe. You can also spot celebrities here.
Neeraj Gada:It's new, it's posh, upmarket. Feels like a five star lobby . Service at par. Worth visiting. They offer single malts and good food options.
15.Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM)
7.3
Western Express Hwy, Mumbai, Mahārāshtra
International Airport · Airport · 640 tips and reviews
Priya Prakash:Go fo foot massage just before you board jet airways
Janice D'souza:Try the reflexology foot massages or simply lounge around and enjoy the free Wi-Fi access
Sue Heim:The Club Lounge is one of the best ever! The service is unparalleled!