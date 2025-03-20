The 15 Best Places for Massage in Mumbai (2025)

1.Sabai Foot Spa 8.2 Infiniti Mall, Andheri (W), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Spa · Andheri · 11 tips and reviews Pranay Godha:One of the best foot massage places! I strongly recommend the foot+shoulder+back massage. Pranay Godha:One of the best foot massage spas in Bombay! Mihir Bijur:Opt for the 2 therapist traditional Thai massage for 60 mins. It's bliss!!!

2.Trident 8.5 Nariman Point, Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Hotel · 39 tips and reviews Kanan Kapadia:The best head massage u can ever have!! Aditya Rajpurohit:The Barber shop is the best place for haircut, head massage in whole of Mumbai ! Urvi Karani:It has a beautiful full scape view of the sea. Wonderful feeling overall. Had buffet- simply loved their baked gulab jamuns!

3.Quan Spa 7.8 JW Marriott (Juhu Tara Rd.), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Spa · Vile Parle West · 5 tips and reviews Ajay S:Awesome place. Try the head and back massage Fiona:Highly recommend the 60-min aromatherapy massage. Ask for Dicky. She has mastered the art of balance - toughing out key pressure points and gentle massaging, providing a soothing & healing experience. JW Marriott Hotel Mumbai:Have you tried our Intense Nourishment treatement?A deep treatment for dry, devitalized skin, it leave the whole body intensely nourished and smooth. For reservations, call us at +91 22 6693 3000.

5.Jiva Spa 8.2 Vivanta by Taj, 90 Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Spa · 3 tips and reviews Kushal Sanghvi:They have the best easy Swedish massage, relaxation for the body after a long week! Akash Zaveri:Highly recommend getting a shave done at the Jiva Spa. Great ambience and precision with each stroke of the shave. Definitely will revisit! Thanks Nadia IssaBella:Take them up on the offer to wash your feet and take advantage of the steam room with tropical shower before your treatment, for a full heavenly spa experience!

6.Myrah Spa 7.1 11 Palm Spring Society, (Behind Shoppers Stop Juhu), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Spa · Vile Parle West · 6 tips and reviews Karan Talwar:Go for the full body massage. Expensive, but worth it. Read more. Pratishtha Khan:Plan a skin polish and massage therapy combo. Leave feeling like royalty. Faiza Khan:Right from the welcome drink to the spa everything is just perfect . Ambiance is very calm and soothing . One of the best massage that I had till date. My therapist was Kim and she was very good.

7.Palladium 9.2 High Street Phoenix, (Senapati Bapat Marg,), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Shopping Mall · Worli · 123 tips and reviews Chandni T:The women's washroom has a foot massager. :) Devraj Raut:Get a Foot Massager Along coz u gonna need one after a While.. Serviced Apartments Mumbai:It's a pleasure being here, lots of shopping of all sorts from clothing to electronics, various restaurants and ice cream parlor, movies and Kids rides. Make a day of it

Vivanta by Taj - President 7.7 Vivanta by Taj - President (90 Cuffe Parade), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Hotel · 29 tips and reviews Vivanta by Taj:Jiva Spa at the Vivanta by Taj - president, Mumbai, offers the best in Indian rejuvenation therapies ranging from Indian aromatherapy massages, time-honoured Indian treatments, body scrubs and wraps. Julia Fedevych:Hotel is really good! Good food and service!!! Vivanta by Taj:At Wink, the stylish high-energy bar at Vivanta by Taj - President,Mumbai, you can not only design your own cocktail, but promote it and give it your name! Enjoy the fun of being a bartender tonight!

9.Taj Mahal Palace and Tower 9.3 Apollo Bunder (P. Jetha Singh Ramchandani Marg), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Hotel · 142 tips and reviews Beate:Amazing spa treatments Nisha JamVwal:The Japanese fine dining experience at #Wasabe ; the super elegant & high end restaurant #zodiac grill; but my Favorite is the high tea at #sea lounge Baratunde:The best service I've ever experienced at any hotel anywhere. If you called the front desk and asked them to re-colonize India for you, I think they'd do it

10.Cinemax 7.6 Infiniti Mall (Malad), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Movie Theater · Malad West · 32 tips and reviews Ian Fernandes:Come 15 mins earlier n try out the massage chairs.. even a pathetic movie won't feel that bad post that :-p Manoranjan B:The famous "Massage Chair" is not there anymore!! Manoranjan B:...the famous "Massage Chair" is not there anymore...they have lifted it !!

11.Infiniti Mall 8.5 Link Rd., Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Shopping Mall · Malad West · 110 tips and reviews Meera Gujaran:Try bodhi spa back massage....esp those who work out .......the stretches they give r awesome!! Karunesh Jaiswal:A mall with roller coster ... thats something different. It has all the best international brands with good collection hence you can just go on a shopping spree. Anuja Deora:Try the new Amore Ferrero Gelato Stick in the food court, Neer Dosa with Veg Chettinad at Malgudi, Greek Falafel at Falafel's & Chilly Cheese Parantha at Only Paranthas!

12.Club Prana 7.4 Hyatt Regency, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Spa · Vile Parle East · 5 tips and reviews Nora Worawan:Love the spa here. Not very fancy but good massage and fully equipped locker room with steam, sauna, hot and cold whirl pool Alvin Saldanha:Outstanding fitness amenities and fabulous relaxation therapies. Great trainers too. Seungwan Sohn:Good facility with lots of exercise machines. There is a racket ball court.

13.Hotel Sea Princess 7.3 Juhu Tara Road (Juhu), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Hotel · Juhu · 19 tips and reviews Paul Ancheta:Men's spa is superb. Great Keral-styled athletic massage. Louis du Plessis:Great hotel on the beach, stunning views fantastic service milena scheide:Great place and happy people!!

14.GVK First and Business Lounge 7.4 Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, Mahārāshtra Airport Lounge · Airport · 47 tips and reviews Shreenath Regunathan:15 minute free foot massage and spa in the back! Anubha Gujral:It’s a very relaxing lounge with a great vibe. You can also spot celebrities here. Neeraj Gada:It's new, it's posh, upmarket. Feels like a five star lobby . Service at par. Worth visiting. They offer single malts and good food options.