The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (2025)

Table of Contents
The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (1)

Confession time: Having curly hair is great, but it does require a lot of work. Finding the right shampoos, hydrating masks, and tools to use can be a hassle. And then there are the styling products. Once your hair is ready to be styled, it's crucial to have the right creams, gels, and sprays in your cabinet to keep your locks healthy and frizz-free. Click through to discover the best styling products for curly hair that stylists recommend—and then check out the curly hair tips that we promise will change your life.

1

Uncle Funky's Daughter Curly Magic Curl Stimulator

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (2)

Because this curl product is aloe-based, it's easy to distribute evenly throughout the hair, says NYC based hairstylistJasmine Grant—aka The Faded Fro on Instagram.

2

Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil-in-Cream

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (3)

HairstylistVassilis Kokkinidisrecommends curly girls apply this on towel dried hair before using a diffuser—or just on the lengths and ends of your hair, then let it air dry. "It's one of my favorite products for definition, shine, and hydration for coarse hair and very dry ends," he says.

3

Miss Jessie's Hold Me Down Hair Gel

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (4)

As the name suggests, this product will hold down your hair. "Apply a little or a lot to edges to smooth down your unruly flyaways for soft yet reliable control," Miko Branch, co-founder of Miss Jessie's, says.

Kokkinidis calls this a "must-have product for curls." You can apply it on wet hair for definition and anti-frizz, and italso helps nourish and hydrate dry hair. "You can use it as pre-shampoo treatment too. Use 3-4 pumps and comb it into dry hair before shampooing," he says.

5

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curling Gel Souffle

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (6)

NYC hair colorist Pucci Lou says this is a favorite of hers to use when curls need moisture and shine.

6

ECRU New York Curl Essentials Kit

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (7)

Ok, so this is a a kit of four products instead of just one, but Michelle Cleveland, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Hair Addict Salon and Extension Bar, recommendsusing all of them together to "create the ultimate curl experience," she says. "Layering is key to keeping curls supple and frizz free."

7

Joico Curl Defining Contouring Foam Wax

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (8)

"This is a great light hold foam mousse for a scrunch-and-go style," Lou says.

8

HAI Beauty Concepts Silk Dreams Intense Repair Hair Mask

Since this mask is infused with silk proteins, it helps improve elasticity and resiliency, Colby Campbell, a hair stylist at Lush Salon in California, says. "The key to great curls are keeping them healthy—and it'simportant to keep textured hair nourished and strong. The best way to do that is a treatment at least 1-3 times a month."

9

Taliah Waajid Curl Sealer

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (10)

If you're looking to combat frizz and add shine, Miyako J, celebrity hair and makeup artist, recommends using this product.

10

DevaCurl Super Stretch™ Coconut Curl Elongator

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (11)

Candace Witherspoon, a curl specialist and DevaChaneducator, says this product is great for people with 4b-4c curls. "This cream based product can be used for elongating a tighter curl pattern and/or a twist out," she says.

11

Mielle Organics Mint Almond Oil

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (12)

Since curly haired people tend to put a lot of product in their hair, it's important to keep the scalp clean, which equalhealthy—and this oil is great for that, Chereen Monet, NYC hairstylist, says. "The oil helps with dandruff and dry scalp."

12

amika Curl Corps Defining Cream

This gel used together with the Amika Plus Size Volume &Body Mousse helps enhance curls plus give a lot of body and volume, Erica Pabón, hairstylist at FOX & JANE in NYC, says.

13

Camille Rose Natural Coconut Water Leave-In Detangling Hair Treatment

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (14)

Yessenia The Texutreologist, a hair care specialist, educator, and precision curly cut expert, recommends this product for all textures. "It does a really great job at locking in moisture," she says.

14

Miss Jessie's Jelly Soft Curls

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (15)

If you're not a fan of gels because they leave your hair crunchy, this product is an exception to the rule."It is a number one favorite because it doesn't leave hair dry, flaky or crunchy," Branch says. "It's a wonderful way to enhance curls without hair looking stringy or weighed down."

15

MIZANI True Textures Perfect Coil Oil Curl Gel

The 15 Best Styling Products for Curly Hair, According to Experts (16)

This oil-based gel is enriched with coconut, marula, and olive oil to nourish the hair. AndTerri Ford, hairstylist and owner ofHello Gorgeous Hair Studio in Philadelphia, says it's one of her favorite curly hair products.

Celia Fernandez

Lifestyle Writer

As the Lifestyle Writer at OprahMag.com, I cover beauty, style, relationships & love, work & money, health, and food. When I'm not working, you'll find me watching Bravo, on the hunt for the perfect jeans and white tee, or taking my yorkie, Chloe, out for walks in Riverdale, New York.

