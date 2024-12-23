The 15 Very Best Makeup Removers (2024)

Photo-Illustration: Getty Images / Jacobsen / Stringer

In this article Best overall

Best for dry skin

Best for oily skin

Best for combination skin

Best for sensitive skin

Best for waterproof makeup

Best balm

Best wipes

I wear makeup pretty much daily, and I’m no stranger to the temptation of crawling into bed after a long day without bothering to take it off. But I’m also militant about dragging myself to the bathroom for a double cleanse before hitting the sheets so that my skin can breathe and renew itself while I sleep; not doing so can lead to acne flare-ups, lines and dullness, and even premature aging. So it’s pretty paramount to invest in a good makeup remover.

Perhaps you need one that can cut through full-coverage foundation and long-lasting lipstick without irritating your skin or drying it out. Or maybe waterproof mascara and eyeliner are your primary targets, and a different formulation is in order. Even if you’re a makeup minimalist, you’ll still want something that’s both appropriate for your skin type and effective.

To find the best makeup removers, I spoke to dermatologists and makeup artists who offered suggestions based on skin type as well as makeup type. I’ve also tested plenty on my own to see how they fared against my daily makeup routine — I typically wear a full face, including foundation, eyeliner, mascara — not to mention all the dirt and grime I accumulate while traipsing around the city. I tested each remover at the end of a long day, so they had a pretty tough job ahead of them, and I’ve only included the ones that successfully rose to the challenge. The wipes, gels, creams, and balms below can help you worry less about clogged pores and irritated complexions, all while giving your face a clean slate for the rest of your skin-care routine.

Update on November 11, 2024: Updated prices and checked stock for all products.

What we’re looking for Solvent type Since the point of removing your makeup is to prevent breakouts and irritation, using a makeup remover with a formula or ingredients that don’t agree with your skin type is pretty counterintuitive. It’s important to pick one that isn’t too harsh or stripping and can remove makeup without exacerbating preexisting conditions or causing new concerns. Makeup removers can either contain oil-based or water-based solvents; according to NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, those with dry and sensitive skin should look for an oil-based makeup remover, which won’t strip dry or sensitive skin of natural oils. But if you’re oily or acne-prone, a water-based makeup remover can deliver a deeper clean and manage excess oil. Makeup type Remember that “like dissolves like” — a water-based makeup remover will work more effectively on water-based makeup, and an oil-based makeup remover will work more effectively on oil-based makeup. Another factor to keep in mind is how much makeup you wear on a daily basis. If you’re more of a “BB cream and tinted balm” person, you can likely choose a remover that’s fairly light and gentle. If you’re wearing full-coverage, long-lasting foundation, waterproof mascara, and matte liquid lipstick, you’ll want to reach for something more heavy-duty. Product type Makeup removers come in multiple forms, including micellar water, cleansers, cleansing balms, and makeup wipes. The one that best suits you not only depends on your skin, but on when and where you plan to take off your makeup. If you’re washing your face at home before bed, a traditional cleanser should work fine. Need something on the go? Wipes might be your best bet.

Best makeup remover overall

Bioderma Sensibio H2O - 16.7 Oz. $19 Solvent type: Water-based | Makeup type: Light-to-medium makeup | Product type: Micellar water If you only have room for one makeup remover in your bathroom cabinet, I would recommend buying a bottle of micellar water — a mixture of purified water plus a mild concentration of soap or detergent molecules. According to multiple dermatologists and makeup artists I spoke to, it’s suitable for all kinds of skin types —including normal, sensitive, acne-prone, and dry skin — because, as King explains, the micelles in micellar water “draw out impurities without drying out the skin” by clinging to dirt, oil, and makeup and dissolving them while leaving your skin hydrated. Micellar water can therefore be used as “a facial wash, makeup remover, and moisturizer all in one,” she adds, and it’s an excellent everyday option. While each expert I interviewed had different favorites, this French pharmacy option with a cult following came up the most. Bioderma’s Sensibio micellar water is what what Dr. Lily Talakoub, founder of Derm to Door, uses on her own face: “It’s the only product that can take off my hard-to-remove mascara without losing any precious eyelash hairs.” Talakoub also likes that she isn’t left with that post-wash, dry-and-tight feeling. And dermatologist Dr. Y. Claire Chang at Union Square Laser Dermatology thinks it works well for sensitive skin because it’s alcohol-, fragrance-, and paraben-free on top of being lightweight and non-greasy. One caveat, however: When I used it, the solution felt gentle and hydrating on my dry, sensitive skin, but because it was so gentle, just the micellar water itself wasn’t enough to remove all my makeup. After one pass with a cotton round, I still had eyeliner flakes and traces of foundation left on my face. A second and third pass might’ve done the job, but it was more efficient to just follow up with a face wash to ensure my skin was totally cleansed. But it’s perfect as an initial step to tackle stubborn mascara and eyeliner streaks, and should be enough on its own for those who wear less makeup than me. $19 at Amazon Buy $19 at Dermstore Buy

Best makeup remover for dry skin

Algenist Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Melting Cleanser $38 Solvent type: Oil-based | Makeup type: Heavy makeup | Product type: Cream cleanser Sarah Lucero, Stila Cosmetics global executive director of creative artistry, loves this Algenist cleanser for people with dry skin. Although it’s a cleanser and not specifically a makeup remover, Lucero notes that it “dissolves all traces of makeup,” including so-called long-lasting and waterproof formulas, while hydrating and improving your skin’s radiance. It’s her personal makeup remover of choice, and she always carries it with her when she’s traveling in dry climates and spending time in hotels: “The air vents dry me out, and this always helps my skin feel and look better,” she says. It’s soap-free, noncomedogenic, and hypoallergenic, and it has also been recommended to us before as the best cleansing oil for dry skin. $38 at Amazon Buy $38 at Algenist Buy

Best makeup remover for oily skin

Best makeup remover for combination skin

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex $48 now 6% off $45 Solvent type: Water-based | Makeup type: Light-to-medium makeup | Product type: Gel cleanser Combination skin means you have certain areas of your face that are dry and others that are oily, so you’ll want a remover that can work for both. Talakoub likes this option that pulls double duty as a cleanser and makeup remover. “This cleanser takes everything off with one swoop, so you don’t have to wash your face twice,” she explains, pointing out that it doesn’t strip the skin the way some products that are specifically designed for oily skin might. And because it contains willow-bark extract, it can simultaneously clean up pores in oily or acne-prone areas. $45 at Amazon Buy $48 at Dermstore Buy

Best makeup remover for sensitive skin

Cetaphil Gentle Waterproof Makeup Remover $9 $10 now 10% off $9 Solvent type: Water-based | Makeup type: Medium-to-heavy makeup | Product type: Liquid cleanser Drugstore brand Cetaphil is always popular among dermatologists, and their makeup remover is no exception. Chang recommends it because not only is it hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin, but it is extra gentle and lightweight. The formula includes “soothing and anti-inflammatory botanicals,” according to Chang, like aloe, green tea, and ginseng, so it won’t cause irritation. Despite how gentle it is, it is still effective because it’s formulated with a very lightweight and nondrying detergent, so you won’t have to scrub to get your makeup off. $9 at Amazon Buy $9 at Walmart Buy

Best makeup remover for eczema

Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil $34 $34 Solvent type: Oil-based | Makeup type: Light-to-medium makeup | Product type: Cleansing oil If your skin isn’t just easily irritated but “Über-sensitive,” perhaps prone to eczema or dermatitis, then makeup artist Mary Irwin recommends this Avene cleansing oil, which is approved by the National Eczema Association. It’s even a suitable cleanser for children and infants because it contains nothing but the basics — no extracts, no fancy ingredients, just water, a lightweight detergent, and cleansing oils. “It’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and deeply soothing,” Irwin promises. $34 at Amazon Buy $34 at Avène Buy

Best makeup remover for acne-prone skin

Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover $10 Solvent type: Water-based | Makeup type: Medium-to-heavy makeup | Product type: Liquid makeup remover If your skin is specifically acne-prone, not just oily, this oil-free eye-makeup remover promises not to clog pores. “It’s non-greasy and won’t cause breakouts,” says Dr. Malini Fowler, dermatologist at Texas-based Westlake Dermatology. Much like La Roche-Posay’s formula, this makeup remover is oil-free, which makes it particularly effective for acne-prone skin that’s already struggling with excess oil. Chang adds that it’s gentle and lightweight but effectively removes makeup, including waterproof makeup, thanks to its low percentage of alcohol and surfactants. And although it’s technically formulated to remove eye makeup, plenty of online reviewers attest that you can use it for removing foundation and lipstick, too. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Walmart Buy

Best makeup remover for melanin-rich skin

Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm $30 $30 Solvent type: Water-based | Makeup type: Medium-to-heavy makeup | Product type: Gel-to-oil cleanser We pegged Eadem’s Dew Dream cleansing balm as a likely to sell out item when it first launched — and sure enough, it quickly went out of stock (and then racked up a waitlist of more than 2,000 people). Now that it’s finally available again, I’m happy to report that the cleanser more than lives up to the hype. Though labeled a balm, it comes out of the tube more as a translucent jelly, before melting into a milky, opaque oil that smoothly dissolves all traces of makeup, SPF, dirt, and sweat, zero scrubbing required. The formula contains a cocktail of skin-saving ingredients such as tiger grass, moringa, allantoin, and licorice root, which the brand says will help rebuild damaged skin, support cell turnover, and fight hyperpigmentation. That makes it an especially effective cleanser for women of color with melanin-rich skin, who may be more likely to over-exfoliate to address dark spots and melasma. $30 at Sephora Buy See Also Best Makeup Remover Wipes for Clean, Fresh Skin | TIPS & TOES $30 at eadem Buy

Best makeup remover for mature skin

Albolene Moisturizing Cleanser $10 $19 now 47% off $10 Solvent type: Oil-based | Makeup type: Medium-to-heavy makeup | Product type: Cleansing balm “Mature skin tends to be dryer, more fragile, and may have more prominent pores or wrinkles where makeup can stick,” explains Dr. Heidi A. Waldorf of Waldorf Dermatology Aesthetics in Nanuet. Waldorf calls Albolene “an oldie but a goodie” since the company has been around for more than a century, and notes that this cleanser has been used by her grandmother (and other grandmothers and great-grandmothers). The cleanser liquifies on the skin to dissolve makeup without scrubbing, she says. “If Vaseline petroleum jelly and Pond’s cold cream had a baby, it would be Albolene.” Waldorf describes it as less thick and greasy than Vaseline while requiring less massaging than Pond’s — once wiped off, any residual cleanser can be left on the skin for extra hydration. She points out that with a short ingredient list that includes mineral oil and petrolatum, the fragrance-free cleanser works for sensitive skin too. Waldorf even keeps a jar of it in the office for times when she has trouble removing a patient’s makeup before a procedure. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Walmart Buy

Best anti-aging makeup remover

Caviar Jelly Makeup Remover $39 $39 Solvent type: Water-based | Makeup type: Light-to-medium makeup | Product type: Cleansing jelly Strip’s Caviar Jelly makeup remover contains nourishing ingredients meant to plump, smooth, and revive aging skin, including a prebiotic-enriched complex derived from rose petals to help minimize fine lines, and vitamin A and pomegranate extract to support the production of collagen and new skin cells. What intrigued me the most, however, was its gloppy jelly texture; this makeup remover has the exact same consistency as raspberry jam, and even comes with a small plastic spoon to scoop out dollops. It’s full of tiny “caviar” beads that burst upon application, delivering an extra boost of moisture, which felt thoroughly delightful when I tested it myself. I found it to be most effective as the first step of a double-cleanse — especially when I was wearing stubborn eye makeup — but my complexion was so glowy and hydrated afterward that my skin felt nearly tacky to the touch. $39 at Strip Makeup Buy

Best makeup remover for waterproof makeup

Clinique Take the Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips From $13 $15 now 13% off From $13 Solvent type: Water-based | Makeup type: Heavy makeup | Product type: Liquid makeup remover Waterproof makeup is meant to be tough to remove — but this popular Clinique remover is up to the task. Makeup artist Misha Shahzada rotates her makeup remover depending on her clients’ skin type, but she tends to use this one the most. “It removes everything without irritating the eyes and does not leave a greasy residue,” she says. It’s also a part of makeup artist Hannah Biddle’s arsenal because it’s suitable for most skin types, is unscented, and can tackle anything from water-resistant mascara to long-lasting liquid eyeliners to budge-proof lipsticks. Just keep in mind: While some of the makeup removers on this list can work as a cleanser, not just a makeup remover, that’s not the case here. Biddle stresses that this formula is just a first step and meant to be used on dry skin before a traditional facial cleanser. From $13 at Nordstrom Buy From $15 at Sephora Buy

Best makeup-remover balm

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup-Removing Cleansing Balm $36 Solvent type: Oil-based | Makeup type: Heavy makeup | Product type: Cleansing balm Out of all the makeup removers I’ve tried, this cleansing balm from Farmacy is my personal favorite. Oil-based formulas tend to work better on the type of makeup I wear than water-based ones, and I like how the balm has a smooth, velvety texture that starts out solid and melts on your face. I also love a good fragrance, and this one is infused with a pleasantly clean, herbal scent (though if you prefer your beauty products to be unscented, this one may not be for you). It requires zero elbow grease; I just massage a small dollop into my skin, rinse it off, and voila — I’m fresh-faced and makeup-free, without the need to use a second cleanser. It’s well-suited for normal, oily, combination, and dry skin, thanks to its ultrahydrating ingredients like sunflower and ginger-root oils that will dissolve even your most stubborn makeup without stripping or drying your skin. (If you’re looking for an even more luxurious cleansing balm experience, this Eve Lom option was one of the first-ever cleansing balms on the market and boasts a dedicated fan base, according to Waldorf. “It not only worked, but it included an aspect of self-care,” she says. And with a price tag of $80 for just over three ounces, it’s definitely a product for treating yourself.) $36 at Amazon Buy $36 at Sephora Buy

Best travel-friendly makeup-remover balm

Tula Makeup Melt Makeup-Removing Balm $28 $28 Solvent type: Oil-based | Makeup type: Medium-to-heavy makeup | Product type: Cleansing balm As much as I love the Farmacy balm, the full-size container is a bit unwieldy to take with me on the go. When I’m traveling (or just crashing at a friend’s place), I turn to Tula’s Makeup Melt stick. It comes in svelte, compact packaging that slots neatly into my toiletry bag and measures just a bit larger than a tube of lipstick — the product itself twists up just like a lip balm, and a few quick swipes over my eyes and cheeks, plus a splash of water, leaves me makeup-free. The balm contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter and macadamia-seed oil, giving it a rich and creamy texture, and it has a light, pleasant, inoffensive smell. The only downside is the price relative to its size — the cost per ounce for this product is not as generous as the Farmacy balm, but it’s well worth it for the convenience. $28 at Target Buy

Best makeup-remover wipes

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup-Removing Wipes $8 now 13% off $7 Solvent type: Water-based | Makeup type: Light-to-medium makeup | Product type: Makeup wipes Makeup wipes aren’t our top choice; besides the fact that they generate waste, they are more likely to smear dirt and makeup around your face without completely removing it. (For a thorough cleanse, you need to rinse your face with water to wash away any residue.) However, for times where you’re on the go and don’t have ready access to your bathroom cabinet, wipes can be very handy. These extra-gentle Cetaphil wipes are the best for their soft cloth texture — not scratchy or rough at all — and mild formula that doesn’t sting or irritate my sensitive skin. I’ve used them on an airplane before, and they provided a refreshing burst of hydration for my skin during a long flight thanks to soothing ingredients like aloe, green tea, and chamomile. However, I would need to use at least two wipes to ensure all my makeup is gone, and I’ll still aim to wash my face once I have the option. The Cetaphil wipes also come recommended by Chang, as the ingredients are the same as the liquid Cetaphil remover she highlights above — but on a pre-moistened wipe, they’re much more portable. Plus, they’re noncomedogenic, fragrance-free, and alcohol-free, so they can work for all types of skin. (But if you find that Cetaphil’s wipes are too gentle to really tackle stubborn waterproof makeup, Waldorf swears by these Neutrogena towelettes, which are a bit more robust. She loves how soft and damp they feel and uses them to remove heavy eye and face makeup without scrubbing. And if you’d like a calming nighttime makeup wipe, Ashlee Simpson prefers Neutrogena’s Night Calming towlettes, which she says effectively remove her wing eyeliner and, as a bonus, are lavender-scented.) $7 at Amazon Buy $7 at Target Buy

Best dissolvable makeup-remover wipes

Fig.1 Micellar Oil Cleansing Wipes $24 $24 If you love the convenience of makeup wipes but have a hard time stomaching the environmental impact, consider these dissolvable wipes from Fig. 1 Beauty, formulated in partnership with sustainable beauty brand Conserving Beauty. Each wipe is soaked in a micellar oil formula that contains ingredients like nutrient-rich grape-seed oil and hydrating squalane and promises to melt makeup away instantly. In accordance with the instructions, I opened the sachet with clean, dry hands and swiped it over my face in circular motions. The towel, made from Conserving Beauty’s proprietary “InstaMelt” technology, felt more rough and papery than a soft cotton cloth, but thankfully the fabric immediately soaked up my foundation and eyeliner with no scrubbing required; I followed up with a cleanser and a splash of water to rinse off the oily residue, and my skin was left feeling fresh and clean. Afterward, I held the wipe under the faucet and watched it disintegrate into mush, then into nothing at all — both my makeup and the wipe washed down the drain without a trace. $24 at Fig.1 Buy

Our experts

• Hannah Biddle, makeup artist

• Dr. Y. Claire Chang, dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology

• Dr. Malini Fowler, dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology

• Mary Irwin, makeup artist

• Dr. Hadley King, NYC-based dermatologist

• Sarah Lucero, Stila Cosmetics global executive director of creative artistry

• Misha Shazada, makeup artist

• Dr. Lily Talakoub, founder of Derm to Door

• Dr. Heidi A. Waldorf, dermatologist at Waldorf Dermatology Aesthetics

Additional reporting by Ambar Pardilla and Chloe Anello.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.