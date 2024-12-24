The 16 Best Hairsprays For Bella Hadid-Inspired Ponytails (2024)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
Regardless of hair texture, we all love to complain about the same few things. I like to whine about how my curls become limp a day after I style them. My friend will complain to me about how the humidity is making her straight hair frizzy. We all collectively groan when we spend an hour giving ourselves beachy waves, only for them to fall out the second we try to take a selfie. It's hard out there– which is why you probably need a hairspray.
It might sound scary since hairsprays are notorious for making your hair feel deep-fried and crispy. But when used correctly, they're a complete game-changer. Whether your hair is oily or dry, fine or thick, you can find a hairspray that will tackle even life's most challenging problems. So take it from me: I can avoid flyaways for at least four days when I spray down a fresh blowout with a bit of hairspray. Here, find the 16 best hairsprays for every hair type.
1
Best For Intense Hold
Kenra Professional Volume Spray 25
Pros
- Effective
Cons
- Nozzle can get clogged
If you want your hairstyle to survive a natural disaster, this spray can get it done. Not only does it add volume, but it also lasts through humidity, wind, and basically all the other elements. And best of all, it will never flake in your hair.
2
Best For All Hair Types
R+Co BLEU Featherlight Hairspray
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Lightweight
Cons
- Pricey
R+Co looked at all the common complaints with hairsprays and decided to make the solution. This product offers great hold, without making you feel like your hair is frozen in place. Plus, if you want to change up your style without washing your hair, you can brush out the hairspray without a fuss.
3
Best For Curly Hair
Rizos Curls Volumizing Hair Spray
Pros
- Environmentally-friendly
Cons
- May not be suited for fine, straight hair
Acting as both a root-boosting spritz and a way to add extra hold, this hydrating hairspray is a must in your curly routine. You can add it to damp or dry hair to help your curls look their best. It's a great product to include if you want some extra volume.
4
Best For Thin Hair
IGK No Limit Dry Volume and Thickening Spray
Pros
- Thickening
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
For flat, fine hair looking for some extra bounce, this hairspray both adds hold and thickness to your hair. After you style your hair just spritz this anywhere you wish you had more volume, and voíla, instant boost.
5
Best For Beginners
L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold
Pros
- Effective
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
If you're new to the hairspray life, this is the best product to start with. It has plenty of hold, but still lets you brush it out. It's great for smoothing down flyaways or keeping your waves intact post styling.
6
Best For Frizzy Hair
TrESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray
Pros
- Affordable
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
In the never-ending pursuit of frizz-free hair, this hairspray deserves all the accolades. It's a must-have for models backstage during Fashion Week, which means it's incredibly reliable. It can also help your style survive in intense weather, like too-hot summer days or rainy evenings.
7
Best For Fine Hair
ORIBE Superfine Hair Spray
Pros
- Effective
Cons
- Pricey
A miracle worker for fine hair, this hairspray will help your styles last all day long and never fall flat. The scent is also incredible, so you can skip wearing perfume. It adds a great texture and volume to even very flat, fine hair.
8
Best For Dry Hair
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray
Pros
- Hydrating
Cons
- Nozzle can get clogged
Hairsprays can often make already dry hair feel like straw. But this version from Moroccanoil changed all that. It still offers all the hold you could ever want, but it's infused with argan oil that hydrates and nourishes the hair.
9
Best For Color-Treated Hair
COLOR WOW Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
Pros
- Color-safe
Cons
- Nozzle can get clogged
If you dye your hair, keeping your color intact is a main priority. While some hairsprays can darken your hair color or add a yellow tint, this version keeps your hair looking as bright and vibrant as it did the day you left the salon. Plus, it also uses keratin to keep your hair looking and feeling healthy, a must for anyone who's bleached their strands.
10
Best Long-Lasting Hairspray
SexyHair Big Spray & Play Harder Firm Volumizing Hairspray
Pros
- 72 hour hold
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
Are hot summer nights ruining your new look? Humidity is the death of hairstyles, which is why using a hairspray is essential. This one offers 72 hour protection from the elements, so you can party all weekend long without needing to re-style at all.
11
Best For A Budget
Garnier Fructis Flexible Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray
Pros
- Affordable
Cons
- Not hard hold
If you want to add a light amount of hold to keep your style from melting away in the summer heat, this product can get the job done without breaking the bank. It's a very gentle product that will keep your hair feeling soft and natural, without letting your curls slip.
12
Best For Dyed Hair
Pureology Style + Protect Lock It Down Hairspray
Pros
- Safe for color-treated hair
Cons
- Pricey
If you have color treated hair and don't want your hairspray to dampen or change your hair color, try this version. Not only does it keep your hair looking and feeling healthy, but it's also infused with olive oil which gives dull hair a beautiful sheen.
13
Best For Flyaways
Nexxus Comb Thru Volume Finishing Mist
Pros
- Lightweight
Cons
- Can feel dry on hair
If you're looking for a hairspray that's more subtle than stiff, this product is your holy grail. It's perfect as a last step after styling to either erase flyaways, or add some extra hold to beach waves or curls. It won't keep your hair feeling stiff all night long and when you're ready to bed, simply brush it out.
14
Best Customizable Hairspray
Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray
Pros
- Customizable
Cons
- Pricey
Hairsprays are known for locking down looks, which is why it's special to find one that you can tweak for your specific needs. You can use this product either on damp or dry hair, layer it for extra hold, and brush it out whenever you want to. We love that versatility.
15
Best For Defined Curls
Ouidad Curl Last Flexible-Hold Hairspray
Pros
- Curl-friendly
Cons
- Can feel sticky
Curly girls know that keeping their spirals intact is a full-time job. This curl-friendly hairspray is the perfect last-step after styling to keep your curls from becoming limp. Just spritz, scrunch, and keep living your life.
16
Best For Humidity
Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray
Pros
- Effective
Cons
- Some may dislike the scent
If your Hot Girl Summer is becoming a Frizzy Girl Summer, grab this hairspray ASAP. Whether you're worried about humidity, rain, sun damage, or split-ends from your curling iron, this hairspray will protect you from all that damage.
Meet the Experts
Julissa Prado, Founder of Rizos Curls
Garren, Celebrity Hairstylist and Co-Founder of R+Co
Aaron Grenia, Co-Founder of IGK Hair
FAQs
What do hairsprays do?
"Hairsprays use polymers to bond the hair and help to hold the style in place," says Grenia. "Depending on the spray there are also a number of other benefits that hairspray can provide. For example some hairsprays also help to add shine or volume." Depending on the formulation, hairsprays should be the last step in your routine. "Most hairsprays are used to finish the hair after styling and it is dried," says Garren. "It’s the last thing you would do to the hair to add hold and memory."
What are the benefits of using a hair spray?
"If you have fine hair, sometimes it doesn’t hold a curl and can fall flat pretty easily," says Grenia. "In addition to using heat protectants on the hair to prevent breakage, it's also important to use a hairspray either before curling the hair to add hold or after curling the hair to lock in the style."
Can all hair types use a hair spray?
"Yes, in general all hair types can use hair spray, but it’s important to know the state of your hair and the ingredients in the hair spray to know which hair spray is best for your hair," says Prado. "For example, curly and color treated hair tends to be on the drier side so you want to stay away from drying ingredients like alcohol."
What's the best way to use a hairspray?
"Don’t hold the bottle close to the head, shake well and spray the product into the air first to see the spray pattern," says Garren. "Then, mist over hair about a foot away from hair or more to not destroy the look you created or the style you’re trying to hold into place. People think you have to hold it really close, but that makes it crunch and dry and creates wet spots." Depending on your preferred results, you can use hairsprays a lot of different ways. "A volumizing hair spray is formulated to help provide lift and volume at the root, so you will want to spray the roots of your hair while damp and before styling to help provide that,"
says Prado. "To lock styles into place, you’ll want to evenly coat the hair with the spray after you’re done styling. For pesky flyaways and frizz, I like to spray the product onto the palm of my hands and then softly run my hand on top of the areas I’m looking to tame down."