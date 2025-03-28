The 16 Best Makeup Brush Sets for Every Level of Mastery (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Updated August 30, 2024: This article on the best makeup brush sets was updated with new makeup brush set picks after conducting a round of product testing. Our editors are currently testing more makeup brush sets from brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Iconic London for consideration in this expert-approved guide.

An artist is only as good as their tools, and we’re not just talking about painters. The same rule applies in the realm of cosmetics: Your makeup can only be as good as your applicators, which is why you should upgrade your collection to include the best makeup brush sets to ensure that your every beauty need is met.

Expertly-curated makeup brush sets come stocked with high-quality options that cater to the face, cheeks, eyes, brows, and more, but if you’ve yet to master the art of contouring, defining, shading, highlighting, no worries; you don’t have to be a professional to operate this fine equipment. According to celebrity makeup artist and brow expert, Danielle Kimiko Vincent, founder of Kimiko, everyone from beginner makeup moguls to celebrity artists can benefit from investing in a complete set of the essential types of makeup brushes.

“I love a good brush set because it can encourage you to start experimenting with new techniques that you might not have otherwise considered,” Vincent explains. “For example, an angled eyeshadow brush can be used in many more ways than a standard flat brush. You might learn to create a color wash with the wide section of the brush, and then use the narrow side to create an accent with a darker color.”

It also helps that there’s “usually a price break,” when you opt to purchase an entire set versus individual blush brushes, bronzer brushes, and eye makeup brushes, Vincent adds. “Even if one of the brushes doesn’t become a favorite, you’ll likely make use of most of them, so the value is there.”

The best set of makeup brushes for you depends on your everyday beauty preferences, the types of bristles that work with your skin, and other special features like weighted handles for shaky hands. To create this list of the best makeup brushes sets, we spoke with Vincent, as well as celebrity makeup artist Linda Hay, celebrity makeup artist and Jamie Makeup founder Jamie Greenberg, makeup artist Neil Scibelli, and global makeup artist for Jane Iredale Nechelle Turner. Ahead, eye makeup brush sets, travel makeup brush sets, and professional makeup brush sets with all the tools you need for everyday or special-occasion glam.

Selecting the best makeup brush set for your routine involves considering what you really need. Otherwise, glam girls could choose a kit with fewer brushes than needed for an editorial eye look, while minimalists may find themselves spending on tools that collect dust on the vanity. Beyond the number of brushes included, it’s important to consider special features like brush material and bristle density. After extensively testing makeup brush sets, the below three kits outperformed the rest with their high value, impressive versatility, and durable quality that can stand up to regular washing.

Our editor’s choice picks have been reviewed during two rounds of extensive testing. The below sets have maintained their spot as the top three makeup brush sets as we continue to compare them against new releases and bestsellers.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Face 6-Piece Brush Set : Our pick for the most affordable makeup brush set that delivers major quality comes courtesy of E.l.f. This six-piece set is a great makeup brush set for beginners and certified pros; it contains just the right amount of makeup brushes for eye detailing and smoothing on face makeup like foundation. Compared to similarly priced picks, this set feels the most luxurious in the hand, rivaling that of sets that go for quadruple the price.

: Our pick for the most affordable makeup brush set that delivers major quality comes courtesy of E.l.f. This six-piece set is a great makeup brush set for beginners and certified pros; it contains just the right amount of makeup brushes for eye detailing and smoothing on face makeup like foundation. Compared to similarly priced picks, this set feels the most luxurious in the hand, rivaling that of sets that go for quadruple the price. It Cosmetics Your Superheroes Full-Size Travel Brush Set : It Cosmetics is known for its amazing makeup brush quality — the bristles are silky soft and even with years of use, our editor’s brushes are no worse for wear. This travel makeup brush set is genius because it includes full-size brushes rather than petite ones, meaning it’s just as good on the road as it is for full glam at home.

: It Cosmetics is known for its amazing makeup brush quality — the bristles are silky soft and even with years of use, our editor’s brushes are no worse for wear. This travel makeup brush set is genius because it includes full-size brushes rather than petite ones, meaning it’s just as good on the road as it is for full glam at home. Hourglass Vegan Face & Eye Travel Brush Set: If you’re searching for a makeup brush set that’ll last you decades of use, Hourglass is the brand to splurge on. These luxury makeup brushes are cruelty-free and great for sensitive skin. The brushes are weightier than similar options we tested, which is a great feature for those with shaky hands —that extra weight helps to steady your wrist as you details your eyes and cheeks.

Editor’s choice E.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Face Brush Collection $15 Buy Now at amazon $15 Buy Now at target During months of testing out makeup brush sets, one thing became clear to our panel of testers: You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a brushes that feel amazing on your skin and apply makeup flawlessly. Two WWD Shop editors regularly reach for this E.l.f. Cosmetics Brush Set for its tight edit of six tools that provide exactly what you need for the brows, eyelids, and complexion. It’s made with cruelty-free vegan bristles that feel buttery-soft while applying your makeup without streaks or splotches, and we found that the bristles stay in mint condition after washing them with mild soap and warm water. Minimalists on a beauty budget, listen up —this one’s for you. Editor testing and review notes:“I love that this set has a tight edit of six tools that provide exactly what I need for the brows, eyelids, and complexion. For the price, I was expecting a lower quality, but these brushes stand up next to my sets that go for quadruple the price. Bottom line: This is a great makeup brush kit for those looking to expand their beauty toolbox without breaking the bank.” —Senior beauty and lifestyle commerce editor Claire Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $15

Editor’s Choice It Cosmetics Your Superheroes Full-Size Travel Brush Set $51 Buy Now at ulta It Cosmetics’ makeup brushes are a popular choice, with over 201 million views on TikTok — shoppers can’t get over how beautifully the brushes blend face makeup. The brand’s bestselling Heavenly Luxe powder brush costs $50 alone, so this budget-friendly set is a major deal, with four brushes for just $51. Where some travel makeup brush sets include mini tools, this one features full-sized face and eye makeup brushes with a handy sunglass case-sized carrying pouch. Editor testing and review notes: “This It Cosmetics makeup brush set is an editor’s choice pick for its value and quality. During testing, I was highly impressed with the feel of the brushes given the $50 price point — each of the tools applied product smoothly without streaks, and I didn’t experience any bristle fallout during a six-month testing period. The bristles also snap back to like-new after washing, where other fluffy bristled brushes can loose their soft feel after multiple washes. The edit of brushes has me covered for every step of a full-glam routine, including flat to fluffy eyeshadow brushes for different looks and a powder and foundation brush that covers my base makeup beautifully. An included carrying case is the cherry on top for limiting clutter on my vanity countertop.” — Sullivan



Price upon publish date of this article: $51

Hourglass Vegan Face & Eye Travel Brush Set $330 Buy Now at Nordstrom $330 Buy Now at Sephora Hourglass is renowned for its luxury makeup brushes, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber using these tools for everyday glam. Each brush has bristles made of PETA-approved Taklon, a synthetic fiber that mimics the feel of boar hair, delivering streak-free makeup application and no irritation on sensitive skin types. On top of these silky-soft bristles, Hourglass makeup brushes have weighted metal handles that are ideal for those with hand shakes or tremors. Hay says she can’t live without her Hourglass makeup brushes, explaining that they are beautifully engineered and “become an extension of your hand, making the application process a breeze.” Individual Hourglass makeup brushes range from $39 to $72 a pop, making this seven-piece makeup brushes set a bargain at $320. You’ll get four brushes for finessing your foundation, concealer, best red lipsticks, and face makeup, as well as three eye makeup brushes and a vegan leather carrying case. See Also Streamline Your Beauty Routine With These Makeup Brush SetsThe Top Ten Best Make Up Brushes & Sets | Cult BeautyBest Makeup Brushes for Each Step in Your RoutineGoodbye Cakey Makeup! Hello, Flawless Finish (These 9 Brushes Are Key) Editor testing and review notes: “I’ve owned my Hourglass makeup brushes for four years, using them regularly with cream and powder products. Throughout this testing period — and with weekly or biweekly washing —the bristles have remained as fresh and soft as they were the day I opened them. The bristles have a unique density to them that makes them particularly great for cream eyeshadows and liquid blushes. I find that I need less product to get my desired color payoff when I use these brushes, too.” — Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $320

Best Travel Makeup Brush Set Mac Cosmetics Brush With Greatness Travel Set $55 Buy Now at nordstrom A gorgeous makeup brush set is a spot-on gift for women, whether it’s a surprise for mom or a present for your wife. Mac Cosmetics’ Brush With Greatness Travel Set woos with its special-edition artwork and cashmere-soft synthetic bristles. The set includes a fluffy powder brush, a slanted brush for liquid blushes or foundations, a blending eyeshadow brush and an angled brow brush. These travel-sized brushes are great to stash in an overnight bag or work bag for touch-ups while traveling or at the office; it comes with a color-coordinated storage pouch. What testers say: “Exactly what I was looking for. Compact size but full size performance.” Price upon publish date of this article: $55

Best Makeup Brush Set on Amazon BS-Mall Premium 18-Piece Brush Set $8.49$13.9939% off Buy Now at amazon The BS-Mall Premium 18-piece brush set is one of the best makeup brush sets on Amazon. With over 28,000 reviews (the majority of which are 5-star) to date, it’s also the best rated makeup brush set with customers raving that the brushes are “soft,” “high quality,” and “comparable to high-end brushes.” Pros prefer brushes like this as well, with Scibelli noting that he tends to opt for synthetic brushes (similar to these ones) since they’re easy to clean and more durable. “The hairs tend to last longer and don’t shed as much,” he confirms. The 18-piece Amazon makeup brush set includes both precision eye makeup brushes, as well as chunky kabuki brushes for blush, bronzer, foundation, and other face product applications. As a bonus, these brushes are made of high-quality alloy and durable wood, to help ensure your set is long-lasting. What testers say: “The BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set in A-Champagne is truly a gem in the world of beauty tools. With 18 meticulously crafted pieces, this premium synthetic brush set caters to all your makeup needs – from flawless foundation application to precise eyeshadow and blush blending. The bristles are incredibly soft, providing a luxurious feel on the skin.” Price upon publish date of this article: $8.49

Best Affordable Makeup Brush Set EcoTools Start The Day Beautifully Brush Set $8.13$12.9937% off Buy Now at amazon $9.98$12.9923% off Buy Now at walmart If you’re looking for one of the best makeup brush sets on a budget, try the EcoTools brushes. This (as its name would suggest) eco-friendly tool set is constructed from 100 percent recycled, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free materials, and the collection comes packaged in tree-free paper made from cotton and bamboo fibers. It also contains all of Scibelli’s necessities. “A set of all the basics are important,” he explains. “[That includes] a synthetic foundation brush, a powder brush [and] a few dense eyeshadow brushes.” The Day Beautifully Brush Set consists of the brand’s core collection of five brushes (including an angled foundation brush, blurring brush, defining crease brush, angled liner brush, and full blush brush), as well as three how-to beauty look cards to help simplify your routine. What testers say: “Bought this as my first makeup brush set, and I’ve continued using this ever since! The value is great for beginners looking for an affordable yet versatile set of brushes. I don’t use the metal box this comes with since I find it quite clunky, but I do use the brushes often. They are soft, easy to clean, and durable. No problems with them so far!” Price upon publish date of this article: $8.13

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials $17.99$19.9910% off Buy Now at amazon $19.99 Buy Now at ulta As one of the best makeup brush sets for beginners, the Real Techniques Everyday Essentials kit covers all of the basics with its pro-curated pairings. “[Beginners should] shop for a condensed, small brush kit of the necessities,” explains Scibelli. “You can really start small, and then work your way up.” Featuring brushes for the face, cheeks, and eyes, the set includes the brand’s RT 400 Blush, RT 300 Deluxe Crease, RT 402 Setting, and RT 200 Expert Face brushes, plus the Miracle Complexion Sponge. Testers cite the brushes as being durable and easy to work with. What testers say: “This set was just what I needed. I loved how they are such good quality brushes without having to break the bank. I adore my sponge. I typically only use beauty blenders however for the price I will never order another Beauty blender again. This performs just as nice as the 20 dollar beauty blender. I am in love with this set!” Price upon publish date of this article: $17.99

Koccido 22-Piece Makeup Brush Set $8.99$19.9955% off Buy Now at amazon A number two bestseller in its category on Amazon, the Kiccido makeup brush set has earned rave reviews from over 11,000 five-star reviewers. With a whopping 22 brushes and tools, the set will have you covered from skin prep to the final dusting of setting powder, as it includes a silicone lip exfoliator to slough dry spots before you apply your best lipsticks, as well as a silicone paddle tool to apply face masks and skin care products like face serums. On top of these tools, you’ll get a makeup brush cleaning pad, four makeup sponges, and 13 brushes for your eyes, brows, lips, and complexion. What testers say: “I’ve used them for a few months now and washed them multiple times with none of the brushes shedding. The fibers are soft on the skin, and there’s nearly every brush size you need. I do wish there was a large dense/flat brush and a smaller fluffy brush, but especially for the price, this was a good purchase!” Price upon publish date of this article: $8.99

Bestope Makeup Brush Set $7.19$9.9928% off Buy Now at amazon “Brush prices and styles can really range but the great news is that they’ve become so much more accessible,” says Scibelli. One of the reasons affordable brushes are easy to get a hold of lately? There are so many quality picks on Amazon. A number-one bestseller on this mega-retailer is the Bestope Makeup Brush Set, which is stocked with 16 brushes that cater to the face, lips, and eyes.Available in five colors and featuring soft and dense synthetic fiber-made brushes, this versatile set of makeup brushes ensures that you have everything you need to contour, highlight, and blend. What testers say: “I was very happy with these brushes! The colors are so pretty, and the texture/tactile nature is very nice. The bristles are nice and soft, the handles easy enough to grip and use. I was also very happy that I didn’t notice any weird smells from product or packaging. I’m really happy especially with the eye brushes, as they all disperse the makeup very evenly, and they hold the shadow very well when transferring from case to face. They also blend very nicely, nothing comes out unevenly due to awkward or uneven bristles.” Price upon publish date of this article: $7.19 See Also Makeup brushes wholesale: bulk supply from manufacturers & suppliers

Best Eye Makeup Brush Set Morphe Eye Obsessed Brush Collection Ulta Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars $32 Buy Now at ulta Eyeshadow palette-lovers know that Morphe makes some of the most extensive, colorful options on the market. So leave it to the brand to create a stellar eyeshadow makeup brush set. Ideal for those who like to make a statement on the lids, the Eye Obsessed Brush Collection comes with 12 makeup brushes, including full, fluffy options as well as ones with pencil-like precision. The set includes a mix of natural bristles (white-tipped brushes) and synthetic bristles (black-tipped brushes), with each designed to go gentle on your eyelids while you’re etching a cat eye in place or diffusing eyeshadow for a daytime look. What testers say: “Since I work only part-time, I don’t use these brushes every day. I bought them because they are Morphe and because the price was right. I have used them for about 3 months and just recently washed them. Overall, I have seen maybe 3 bristles fall out of one of the white brushes. The brushes are easy to handle and balanced in weight while using.” Price upon publish date of this article: $32

Otis Batterbee Total Face Makeup Set $80 Buy Now at Otis Batterbee London-based beauty tool brand Otis Batterbee is a cult-favorite for cruelty-free makeup brush sets, counting celebs like Gwenyth Paltrow as fans of the brand. Makeup artists also can’t get enough of the line; Greenberg called them some of the most underrated makeup brushes out there in a recent TikTok. What’s so special? Despite the cutely-colored handles, it’s all in the bristles. These brushes features PETA-approved bristles that feel like silk on your skin — and make any makeup you apply go on seamlessly. The Total Face Makeup Brush Set comes nicely curated, with a six brushes for foundation, setting powder, concealer, eyeliner, and eyeshadows. What testers say: “These make all my other brushes look sad and dull! It took me a few days to start using them — I wanted time to just look at them, they almost deserve to be displayed in a vase on the mantelpiece! So soft, they do an excellent job, so well designed and so very pretty. I’m just delighted, would highly recommend.” Price upon publish date of this article: $80

Best Makeup brush set for beginners Luxie Bronze and Glow Makeup Brush Set $75 Buy Now at nordstrom If you prefer a soft, diffused makeup look, Luxie’s Bronze and Glow Makeup Brush Set has the tools you need for the job. These brushes feature soft, fluffy synthetic bristles across the board, which makes any makeup product you apply go on smooth and subtle. This set also includes two sponges for your base makeup, including a mini sponge that’s handy for stippling concealer into the inner corners of your eyes. Editor testing and review notes: “I’ve tested Luxie makeup brushes for three years, and throughout this extended testing window, I’ve come to rely on the powder and eyeshadow brushes for my daytime makeup looks. Where some brushes deposit a lot of pigment for bolder looks, these ones deliver a gorgeously subtle result for a no-makeup makeup look. With lots of testing and washing, I’ve only noticed a few bristles falling out.” — Sullivan

Eigshow Jade Series 15-Piece Makeup Brush Kit $21.57$35.9940% off Buy Now at Amazon Bridal and celebrity makeup artist Cara Lovello says this Eigshow makeup brush set isone of the best makeup brush sets for beginners available on Amazon. “The brushes are affordable and good quality,” Lovello says, adding, “they don’t shed or fall apart.” The brand’s 15-piece Jade Series kit includes all the tools needed to create precise, flawless looks, from a foundation brush to various eye makeup tools. The brushes are made with vegan-friendly bristles sourced from corn silk fibers and birch wood handles, and come packaged (and separated) in a cosmetic bag made from recycled clothing and linen fibers. What testers say: “I bought this set about 2 years ago and have used it frequently. The eyeshadow brushes are the real gems in this set. They have are so soft that they make diffusing eyeshadows in the crease a dream. They have held up very well to washing and maintain their shape.” Price upon publish date of this article: $21.57

Saie The Brush Collection $96$10811% off Buy Now at saie Saie makeup brushes are TikTok phenomenons —searches for the tools have tallied over 368 million views on the app. The Big Brush (second from left) gets the most attention on BeautyTok, with testers showcasing how it effortlessly applies cream and liquid products for a skin-mimicking result. With this top makeup brush set, you’ll get that TikTok-famous beauty tool along with a complexion brush, double-ended eye brush for highlighting and contouring, and a fluffy brush for powder. Price upon publish date of this article: $96

Sigma Beauty Essential Kit $160 Buy Now at nordstrom Makeup brushes sets are ideal for replacing tattered tools in one fell swoop, rather than purchasing individual replacements. Sigma Beauty’s Essential Kit is a full makeup brush set, complete with brushes for eye and face makeup. Each brush in the 12-piece set of makeup brushes is crafted with cruelty-free synthetic bristles that’ll last you years of use without shedding. Its range of simple and specific brushes cater to everyday glam or more creative looks that involve more tight-lining, blending, and buffing. What testers say: “I wasn’t crazy about spending this much money on a set of makeup brushes but I thought I would try. Wow! I have older Chanel, Mac, Bobbi Brown brushes. I took great care of them. These brushes really do make a difference when depositing makeup. I never thought I would be able to tell the difference. A good brush really does mean everything, and I use them all. I’m now able to toss some of my old brushes. These are the best and definitely worth the price.” Price upon publish date of this article: $160

Best Professional Makeup Brush Set Shany The Masterpiece Pro Signature Brush Set $62.10 Buy Now at amazon Fully stocked with 24 makeup brushes that cover the face, cheeks, eyes, lips and brows, the Shany The Masterpiece Pro Signature Brush Set was designed for professional makeup artists and glam enthusiasts who want a full range of brushes and tools at their disposal. In addition to filling the holes in your makeup brush collection, this best makeup brush set for professionals also comes with a leather roll-up pouch and storage box for added convenience. What testers say: “The brushes are so soft and well made! I had only minimal shedding from one or two of the brushes when I washed them before use. One was the fan brush and another was one of the Kabuki brushes. All the rest of the brushes have worked beautifully for me.” Price upon publish date of this article: $62.10

Sigma Beauty Basic Eye Brush Set $77 Buy Now at Nordstrom Created with the eyes in mind, the Sigma Beauty Basic Eye Brush Set features seven brushes designed for eyeliner, eyeshadow and brows. Made with the brand’s exclusive synthetic antimicrobial fibers, securing them as one of the best vegan makeup brush sets on the market, these quality brushes are engineered to better hold, apply and blend products. The set includes the E40 Tapered Blending Brush, the E55 Eye Shading Brush, the E60 Large Shader Brush, the E70 Medium Angled Shading Brush, the E30 Pencil Brush, the E65 Small Angle Brush and the E05 Liner Brush. What testers say: “I hate buying brushes — too many to pick from. I needed professional quality for bridal makeup this past summer. Women need eye brushes. One just isn’t enough. This Sigma eye collection has it all. With these brushes you will have amazing results. Must buy.” Price upon publish date of this article: $77

No surprise here, but even if you already own the highest quality makeup on the market, your results simply won’t look as good without the proper tools. “Makeup brushes pick up the formula and help flawlessly blend product onto the skin,” explains Scibelli, who adds that they’re especially great for beginners testing out new makeup products. “Although I’m a fan of using your [clean] fingers for cream products like concealer and cream blush, makeup brushes are essential when it comes to applying and blending powder products, as well as creating an even finish.”

That’s not the only reason brushes should be an essential part of your at-home makeup kit. Scibelli notes that those who rely on their fingers for makeup application should be proceed with caution. Fingers can leave trails of oil, bacteria, and even fingerprints on the skin, which can ultimately lead to breakouts. So, keep things hygienic with sanitized makeup brushes.

Despite what you may see on TikTok, you don’t need an overwhelming number of brushes to achieve a professional-level look. According to Greenberg and Hay, your kit should include a mix of the following types of makeup brushes:

Foundation brushes to apply and blend your face makeup. Hay recommends keeping two: One for applying foundation and the other for polishing the skin.

to apply and blend your face makeup. Hay recommends keeping two: One for applying foundation and the other for polishing the skin. Angled brushes for brows and eyeliner.

for brows and eyeliner. Eyeshadow brushes in various sizes. Hay recommends options that range from the tiniest point for fine work up to big, fluffy eyeshadow brushes for buffing and blending shadows.

in various sizes. Hay recommends options that range from the tiniest point for fine work up to big, fluffy eyeshadow brushes for buffing and blending shadows. Pencil brushes for the lower lash line and a more concentrated shadow color in the outer corner of your eye.

for the lower lash line and a more concentrated shadow color in the outer corner of your eye. Concealer brushes for smaller, more targeted applications.

for smaller, more targeted applications. Powder brushes for applying setting powder to the T-zone, as well as blending powder bronzer or blush onto the skin.

for applying to the T-zone, as well as blending powder bronzer or blush onto the skin. Angled contour brushes for bronzer and contour sticks .

for and . Lip brushes to detail richly pigmented lip colors, like red lipstick , and to blend and diffuse lip liner.

While makeup brush sets are an excellent investment, like anything else, not all sets are created equally. Ergo, when shopping for the best makeup brushes, there are some key details to consider.

Synthetic vs. natural hair

Turner explains that bristles on makeup brushes are either natural (sourced from animals like squirrels, goats, and ponies) or synthetically made from nylon, polyester, or other synthetic fibers. Natural hair brushes, Turner says, have cuticles, making them porous, therefore, they attract and keep the product in the brush, which ultimately results in a more sheer application. “Their porous nature can also make them a breeding ground for bacteria,” Turner says, adding that natural hair brushes also tend to be a higher price point and their longevity is questionable.

Synthetic brushes feel more like natural hair brushes and are nonporous. As such, they “pick up and distribute more product onto the skin for a more defined and more precise application,” Turner says. That being said, because synthetic brushes pick up and distribute more product, Turner advises using a lighter hand. It’s also worth noting that synthetic brushes which are stiff or have a shiny coating can result in a streaky makeup application, so you want to look for fluffy, softer bristles.

Hay uses a mix of natural and synthetic bristled brushes on her celebrity clients, and she notes that the choice ultimately comes down to personal preference. “The quality of synthetic bristles has come such a long way,” Hay explains, noting that Hourglass makes options she loves to use.

“In either case, look for shedding,” Turner warns. “Shedding or lack of shedding bristles is a good indication of the quality of the fibers in both cases.”

Number of makeup brushes

Be realistic about how many brushes you need and how many brushes you’ll actually use. “If you’re advanced and like to try new techniques and looks, then a larger set with a wide range of variety will suit you best,” Vincent explains. “If you’re relatively simple with your makeup, then an edited set will be great for you.”

“A basic brush set for the minimalist might be a five- to eight-piece brush set with foundation, blush, powder, lip, and eye shadow brushes,” says Hay, who notes that double-ended brush sets are handy, as a five-brush set with dual-ended bristles gives you 10 brush options to work with.

Handle material and length

Vincent tells WWD that as far as length goes, medium or shorter handles work well overall and fit better within a personal makeup bag. However, for a professional makeup artist, longer handles are ideal for powder and blush application. “This allows me to view my client from slightly further back, giving me a fuller picture of what I’m creating,” she says.

As for handle material, there are two options: wooden or plastic. “This may not be important for everyone,” Vincent prefaces, “but specifically for natural brushes, I prefer a beautiful wooden handle and brush hairs that have been hand cut and tied. This usually means high attention to detail has been taken with the taper and placement of the brush hairs, which I find translates to a more refined lay-down of powdered products.”

With sets geared towards beginners, pros, and every mastery level in between, the best makeup brush sets accommodate a wide range of beauty abilities with their basic, essential, and expert brush pairings. Below, find the best makeup brush sets that will satisfy every beauty buff’s skillset and budget.

“In general, clean brushes will give you a cleaner result,” explains Hay. While she washes her brushes on a daily basis, Hay explains that how frequently you wash your tools depends on how much makeup you use. “For example, if you’ve given yourself a smokey black eye one day and plan on doing something bronzy and natural the next, you may need to wash and refresh them.” Hay uses Johnson’s Baby Shampoo

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends cleaning makeup brushes every seven to 10 days at a minimum to prevent bacteria growth. Luckily, it’s not a terribly time-consuming task, and the steps to properly cleanse your makeup brushes are relatively easy:

Fill a bowl with warm water and a few drops of a gentle shampoo. Hay recommends using Johnson’s Baby Shampoo , which she likes for its antibacterial properties and gentle formulation. Place the brushes bristle side down in the bowl of water and let them soak for three to five minutes. Then, “address each brush individually,” says Hay. She recommends placing a dollop of shampoo in the palm of your hand, massaging the bristles into the soap, then thoroughly rinsing the bristles. Brushes exposed to concentrated pigments like eyeshadows or eyeliners may need to passes for a thorough cleanse. When clean, it’s crucial to rinse your brushes extremely well, as soap residue can interfere with makeup application as well as irritate the skin. The last step is to take a clean microfiber towel and gently squeeze out excess water, reshape the brushes, and lay them flat over the sink’s edge to dry. “Laying flat ensures no water seeps into the handle and damages your brushes,” explains Vincent. “I also ensure brushes are bone dry before storing upright, for the same reason of preserving the life of my beautiful brushes.”

To create this list of the best makeup brush sets, our editors began with expert outreach to professional makeup artist for their input on key qualities to look for in a makeup brush set. Using their expertise, we selected 37 makeup brush sets to evaluate over two rounds of product testing. Then, we enlisted a panel of five beauty product testers to try these sets at home.

Our testers evaluated each makeup brush set based off of a list of criteria that includes bristle density, softness, and materials, as well as durability. While testing, we made sure to use each brush set with liquid, cream, and powder makeup products to assess their versatility. Each tester also washed the makeup brush sets to ensure that the tools hold up to regular care, wear, and tear. Makeup brush sets that lost bristles, supplied too few or too many tools, or were uncomfortable to hold in the hand were excluded from our list. After a second round of testing, our editors removed two makeup brush sets that were outperformed by new kits that we tried. The below makeup brush sets were close runner-ups, with only minor flaws that made them second-best to the picks on our list.

Jessup Makeup Brush Set

Real Perfection Makeup Brush Set

Luxbru Makeup Brush Set

Sephora Collection The Face Brush Set

Morphe Vegan Pro Makeup Brush Set

Real Techniques Chrome Era Maxed Out Eye and Brow Makeup Brush Set

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections. Learn more about us here.

Linda Hay is a world-renowned makeup artist known for her down-to-earth personality and her uncanny ability to highlight what is unique within all her subjects. A painter since childhood, her deep fascination with color, texture, and technique was the start of her artistic passion. Linda has collaborated with legendary fashion photographers including Peter Lindbergh, Arthur Elgort, and Walter Chin, and her work has graced the covers of magazines around the world such asVogue Italia,Interview,W,ElleandAllure. She has been tapped by some of Hollywood’s most beautiful faces including Heidi Klum, Selena Gomez, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts for red carpet events.

Neil Scibelli is a leading fashion & celebrity makeup artist in NYC, Scibelli has trained under renowned makeup companies (specifically Kevyn Aucoin, Laura Mercier, and Yves Saint Laurent!) and now focuses his years of training on creating looks on clients ranging from supermodels to recording artists.

Jamie Greenberg is a celebrity makeup artist and founder of Jamie Makeup. After working with celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Kaley Cuoco, Rashinda Jones, and more, Greenberg has rightfully earned her role as one of the top makeup artists in the country. Her ability to create both jaw-dropping red carpet looks and natural, no makeup-makeup is admirable to professional artists and amateurs alike. Oh, and not to mention that she’s an entrepreneur as well, starting her own beauty line — Jamie Makeup — while still working as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand makeup artists.

Danielle Kimiko Vincent is the founder of the ultra-popular makeup brand KIMIKO. Vincent is a makeup artist and brow expert who has rightfully earned her spot as an industry authority in the world of beauty. Her work has been seen in various national publications and she’s known for her less-is-more approach to makeup.

Nechelle Turner is a global makeup artist for Jane Iredale. Turner has worked in the industry for over 26 years. She creates flawless looks for her clients (many of who have walked the red carpets of both the Grammys and BET awards), while also educating other makeup artists about her craft.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to beauty and wellness, including top makeup brush sets for different types of glam. Sullivan has reported on and tested makeup brush sets for eight years, and her expertise contributed to the writing and editing she made to this article for its August 2024 update.