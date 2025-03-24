The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (2025)

Now that the holiday season is here, the best glitter eyeshadow and shimmery makeup is coming out of hibernation like clockwork. While there are a multitude of ways to embrace shimmer during festive months, but one of our favorite ways is with a fun, glitzy all-over eyeshadow. “Shimmery and sparkly eyes tend to come out during the holidays because it says party ready,” says celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose, who works with A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o and Maya Hawke. “Glitter eyeshadow is multipurpose–use it as a liner or wear it alone as a sheer wash of shine on the lids.”
Best for Everyday Wear
ROEN The Disco Eye
Read more
Best for Chrome Effect
Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot
Read more
Best Multi-Use Glitter
Half Magic Beauty Glitterpill
Read more
And the best part about a super-shimmer shadow? It does all of the talking when it comes to your makeup. Pair it with fresh-faced skin and a lip gloss for a subtle look–or amp it up with a classic red lip. Whether you consider yourself a minimalist or a fan of full holiday glam, there’s a formula, shade, and shimmer level out there for you. The options are not only endless, but they are inventive–from formulas with zero fallout to shade-shifting hues. Ahead, our 17 picks from buzzy brands like Victoria Beckham Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Charlotte Tilbury to get you glowing for the holidays and beyond.
Related: The Ultimate Guide to Holiday Makeup, According to Celebrity Artist Patrick Ta
1
Best for Everyday Wear
ROEN The Disco Eye
Pros
- Vegan
Cons
This universal shimmer shade adds the perfect glossy sheen to the lid—perfect for the glitter novice. Apply it starting at your lash line to just below brow bone, Barose suggests, or pop it on the center of your lid to turn the dial up on your everyday eye makeup.
Customer review:
"Obsessed with the disco eye! I also use on my lip! Love, love, love!!!!!" —LuAnn H.
2
Best for Chrome Effect
Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot
Now 32% Off
Pros
- Waterproof
Cons
The specks of glitter in Tarte's shimmery powders instantly melt into the skin when applied with fingers to lend a foolproof chrome effect.
Customer review:
"I would recommend this shadow pot to anyone looking for a easy and beautiful eyeshadow." —Sarah S.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Multi-Use Glitter
Half Magic Beauty Glitterpill
Pros
- Buildable
Cons
Half Magic Beauty's liquid shadows, dreamt up by Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy, may look like your typical shimmer, but multicolor reflective pigments in various sizes within the formula create an amplified sparkle. The fine tip makes it easy to use the shadow as a glitter liner.
Customer review:
"This makes applying glitter a breeze with its small precise applicator. It allows you to get really intricate with placement and shape. I also love how you can add a little for a touch of glitter or layer up for a more intense look." —Sarah S.
4
Great for All Skin Tones
Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector
Pros
- Paraben-free
- Can be used as a highlighter or shadow
Cons
Mario Dedivanovic's crystalized shadows have major shine-power and come in three universally flattering shades of silver, bronze, and gold.
Customer review:
"This product is actually life changing. I saw it and I knew I had to have it. It gives off the perfect sparkle to any look. I highly recommend this product." —Claudia J.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best for Easy Application
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Kitten
Now 32% Off
Pros
- Long-wearing
Cons
We're making a case for everyday glitter, starting with this Stila liquid eyeshadow. "Swipe the color where you want the most intensity like the center of the lid and then spread the product with your finger tip or a brush to create a softer wash at the edges," says makeup artist and Byredo ambassador Lucia Pica.
6
Best Colorful Glitter
Valentino Dreamdust Glitter Eyeshadow
Pros
- Creamy
Cons
These reflective shimmer pots come in four gorgeous shades (an emerald, sky blue, copper, and silver) that are the perfect finishing touch to any holiday look–without messy fallout.
Customer review:
"Beautiful formula that you can apply in layers to make as intense as you like. Doesn’t smudge or fall but comes off easily with good face wash." —Anne1984
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Glitter Shadow and Liner Stick
Thrive Causemetics Infinity Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick in Tamala
Pros
- Vegan
Cons
Iridescent olive green acts as a neutral in this easy-to-use shadow stick that doubles as an eyeliner (thanks to the pointed tip). Wear the shadow from day to night, courtesy of semi-permanent micropigments that make the formula smudge-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting.
Customer review:
"I bought these in multiple colors and love all of them. I highly recommend." —Liz R.
8
Best for High Pigment
Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow
Pros
- Available in multiple color options
Cons
Danessa Myricks Beauty's metallic liquid shadows are off-the-charts reflective. Pick from a dozen multidimensional shades that shift between two complementary colors for an effect that's begging to be Instagrammed.
Customer review:
"Danessa does it again with another innovative formula! You can use this on its own or as a topper to any eyeshadow look. For high impact use straight from the tube with the applicator in layers. For a beautiful sheer pop of metallic dab with your finger or a fluffy brush. You can also use this as a chromatic eyeliner or on the lips! My favorite part is that’s it’s mess free and long lasting so no worries about any fall out." —Angelinambeauty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Clean Pick
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre
Pros
- Crystal-infused
Cons
Navy and other blue jewel-toned shadows feel glam during the holidays. To avoid the shadow from looking too harsh, "concentrate the powder close to the lash line and then blend up," says runway and celebrity makeup artist Diane Kendal. "Be mindful not to go to high past the crease for a more subtle look."
10
Best Subtle Shimmer
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture in Cosmic Eyes
Pros
- Includes two double-sided applicators
Cons
Glitter for the minimalist: "This Dior palette features five slightly shimmery neutral shades that all together create a soft smoky eye–or place the gold and champagne shades in the inner corner of the eye for a more subtle pop of glamour," says Pica.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Liquid Glitter Shadow
Giorgio Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow
Pros
- Lasts for up to 16-hours per wear
Cons
To make shimmery shadows feel unexpected, Barose suggests opting for bold jewel tones like emerald green or amethyst. "They are delicate and pretty, but still fun for the holidays and a change from soft pearly hues," he adds.
12
Best Weightless Formula
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
Pros
- Light-reflecting
Cons
Creamy, iridescent, and weightless–what more could you ask of a glitter shadow? With chic hues like taupe and olive green, Hourglass's neutral-toned glitters make sparkle feel fresh for the colder months.
Customer review:
"These are the best formula for a glitter payoff. They are so pigmented and simple to use, and can be worn subtly or built up for full intensity, and the result is always on point. I am obsessed with them and own every color. Worth every penny—I would recommend it to anyone!" —Hayeshh
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Best Value Glitter Eyeshadow Palette
Pixi Glitter-y Eye Quad
Pros
- Paraben-free
Cons
These four pretty pressed glitters boast castor oil to hydrate and smooth and vitamin E to nourish the lid–without breaking the bank.
Customer review:
"Vibrant budge-proof color that's also fool-proof. Applies with your finger in seconds (no brushes, tools or glue needed) and is so, so glittery! No fall out and doesn't settle in creases on my eyelids (I'm 34). Worth every penny." —Katie
14
Best Shade-Shifting Glitter
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction
Pros
- Can be used wet or dry
Cons
Pat McGrath shadows are the gold-standard when it comes to metallic and glitter. This palette has seven glitter shades–ranging from silvery shimmer to shade-shifting metallics–and three neutral mattes that apply like a dream (you don't even need a brush).
Customer review:
"Love the color story of this palette. The quality of the motherships are always the best. The color lasts (great staying power) and blends well. The duo chrome in this one is everything. The blue brown shift has a beautiful depth. I only wish there was a light neutral matte shade, but really only praise for this palette." —Kylie K.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15
Best Value Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Pros
- Under $10
Cons
In a rush? One swipe of e.l.f's liquid eyeshadows, featuring a slew of gorgeous jewel tones, gives high-impact shimmer. Bonus: You can skip the primer with this long-lasting formula.
Customer review:
"This is literally the best makeup product I've invested in!! I always get compliments when I wear it! It so easy to apply and stays on for a really long time! It's totally worth it!" —Caro
16
Best for High-Shine Glitter
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops
Pros
- Easy to apply
Cons
When it comes to beautiful glitters, Charlotte Tilbury powders reign. These four universal shades work individually or all together for a glitzy rose gold eye.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17
Best Large-Fleck Glitter
Bodyography Glitter Pigments
Pros
- Available in a wide range of color options
Cons
A little goes a long way with the Bodyographgy Glitter Pigments. Customers rave about the gorgeous impact and lightweight feeling with no fallout–even without eye primer.
Customer review:
"These are truly amazing products if you like easy-application high-shimmer/glitter eye shadows." —Sinem K.