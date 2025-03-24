The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (2025)

Table of Contents
Best for Everyday Wear Best for Chrome Effect Best Multi-Use Glitter ROEN The Disco Eye Pros Cons Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot Pros Cons Half Magic Beauty Glitterpill Pros Cons Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector Pros Cons Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Kitten Pros Cons Valentino Dreamdust Glitter Eyeshadow Pros Cons Thrive Causemetics Infinity Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick in Tamala Pros Cons Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow Pros Cons Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre Pros Cons Dior 5 Couleurs Couture in Cosmic Eyes Pros Cons Giorgio Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow Pros Cons Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow Pros Cons Pixi Glitter-y Eye Quad Pros Cons Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Pros Cons e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow Pros Cons Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops Pros Cons Bodyography Glitter Pigments Pros Cons References

Now that the holiday season is here, the best glitter eyeshadow and shimmery makeup is coming out of hibernation like clockwork. While there are a multitude of ways to embrace shimmer during festive months, but one of our favorite ways is with a fun, glitzy all-over eyeshadow. “Shimmery and sparkly eyes tend to come out during the holidays because it says party ready,” says celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose, who works with A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o and Maya Hawke. “Glitter eyeshadow is multipurpose–use it as a liner or wear it alone as a sheer wash of shine on the lids.”

And the best part about a super-shimmer shadow? It does all of the talking when it comes to your makeup. Pair it with fresh-faced skin and a lip gloss for a subtle look–or amp it up with a classic red lip. Whether you consider yourself a minimalist or a fan of full holiday glam, there’s a formula, shade, and shimmer level out there for you. The options are not only endless, but they are inventive–from formulas with zero fallout to shade-shifting hues. Ahead, our 17 picks from buzzy brands like Victoria Beckham Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Charlotte Tilbury to get you glowing for the holidays and beyond.

Related: The Ultimate Guide to Holiday Makeup, According to Celebrity Artist Patrick Ta

1

Best for Everyday Wear

ROEN The Disco Eye

The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (7)

Pros

  • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (8)Vegan

Cons

    This universal shimmer shade adds the perfect glossy sheen to the lid—perfect for the glitter novice. Apply it starting at your lash line to just below brow bone, Barose suggests, or pop it on the center of your lid to turn the dial up on your everyday eye makeup.

    Customer review:

    "Obsessed with the disco eye! I also use on my lip! Love, love, love!!!!!" —LuAnn H.

    2

    Best for Chrome Effect

    Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot

    The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (9)

    The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (10)

    Pros

    • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (11)Waterproof

    Cons

      The specks of glitter in Tarte's shimmery powders instantly melt into the skin when applied with fingers to lend a foolproof chrome effect.

      Customer review:

      "I would recommend this shadow pot to anyone looking for a easy and beautiful eyeshadow." —Sarah S.

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

      3

      Best Multi-Use Glitter

      Half Magic Beauty Glitterpill

      The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (12)

      Pros

      • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (13)Buildable

      Cons

        Half Magic Beauty's liquid shadows, dreamt up by Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy, may look like your typical shimmer, but multicolor reflective pigments in various sizes within the formula create an amplified sparkle. The fine tip makes it easy to use the shadow as a glitter liner.

        Customer review:

        "This makes applying glitter a breeze with its small precise applicator. It allows you to get really intricate with placement and shape. I also love how you can add a little for a touch of glitter or layer up for a more intense look." —Sarah S.

        Pros

        • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (15)Paraben-free
        • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (16)Can be used as a highlighter or shadow

        Cons

          Mario Dedivanovic's crystalized shadows have major shine-power and come in three universally flattering shades of silver, bronze, and gold.

          Customer review:

          "This product is actually life changing. I saw it and I knew I had to have it. It gives off the perfect sparkle to any look. I highly recommend this product." —Claudia J.

          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

          5

          Best for Easy Application

          Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Kitten

          Now 32% Off

          Pros

          • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (19)Long-wearing

          Cons

            We're making a case for everyday glitter, starting with this Stila liquid eyeshadow. "Swipe the color where you want the most intensity like the center of the lid and then spread the product with your finger tip or a brush to create a softer wash at the edges," says makeup artist and Byredo ambassador Lucia Pica.

            6

            Best Colorful Glitter

            Valentino Dreamdust Glitter Eyeshadow

            The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (20)

            Pros

            • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (21)Creamy

            Cons

              These reflective shimmer pots come in four gorgeous shades (an emerald, sky blue, copper, and silver) that are the perfect finishing touch to any holiday look–without messy fallout.

              Customer review:

              "Beautiful formula that you can apply in layers to make as intense as you like. Doesn’t smudge or fall but comes off easily with good face wash." —Anne1984

              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

              7

              Best Glitter Shadow and Liner Stick

              Thrive Causemetics Infinity Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick in Tamala

              The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (22)

              Pros

              • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (23)Vegan

              Cons

                Iridescent olive green acts as a neutral in this easy-to-use shadow stick that doubles as an eyeliner (thanks to the pointed tip). Wear the shadow from day to night, courtesy of semi-permanent micropigments that make the formula smudge-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting.

                Customer review:

                "I bought these in multiple colors and love all of them. I highly recommend." —Liz R.

                8

                Best for High Pigment

                Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow

                Pros

                • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (25)Available in multiple color options

                Cons

                  Danessa Myricks Beauty's metallic liquid shadows are off-the-charts reflective. Pick from a dozen multidimensional shades that shift between two complementary colors for an effect that's begging to be Instagrammed.

                  Customer review:

                  "Danessa does it again with another innovative formula! You can use this on its own or as a topper to any eyeshadow look. For high impact use straight from the tube with the applicator in layers. For a beautiful sheer pop of metallic dab with your finger or a fluffy brush. You can also use this as a chromatic eyeliner or on the lips! My favorite part is that’s it’s mess free and long lasting so no worries about any fall out." —Angelinambeauty

                  9

                  Best Clean Pick

                  Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre

                  The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (26)

                  Pros

                  • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (27)Crystal-infused

                  Cons

                    Navy and other blue jewel-toned shadows feel glam during the holidays. To avoid the shadow from looking too harsh, "concentrate the powder close to the lash line and then blend up," says runway and celebrity makeup artist Diane Kendal. "Be mindful not to go to high past the crease for a more subtle look."

                    10

                    Best Subtle Shimmer

                    Dior 5 Couleurs Couture in Cosmic Eyes

                    The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (28)

                    Pros

                    • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (29)Includes two double-sided applicators

                    Cons

                      Glitter for the minimalist: "This Dior palette features five slightly shimmery neutral shades that all together create a soft smoky eye–or place the gold and champagne shades in the inner corner of the eye for a more subtle pop of glamour," says Pica.

                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                      11

                      Best Liquid Glitter Shadow

                      Giorgio Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow

                      The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (30)

                      Pros

                      • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (31)Lasts for up to 16-hours per wear

                      Cons

                        To make shimmery shadows feel unexpected, Barose suggests opting for bold jewel tones like emerald green or amethyst. "They are delicate and pretty, but still fun for the holidays and a change from soft pearly hues," he adds.

                        12

                        Best Weightless Formula

                        Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

                        Pros

                        • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (33)Light-reflecting

                        Cons

                          Creamy, iridescent, and weightless–what more could you ask of a glitter shadow? With chic hues like taupe and olive green, Hourglass's neutral-toned glitters make sparkle feel fresh for the colder months.

                          Customer review:

                          "These are the best formula for a glitter payoff. They are so pigmented and simple to use, and can be worn subtly or built up for full intensity, and the result is always on point. I am obsessed with them and own every color. Worth every penny—I would recommend it to anyone!" —Hayeshh

                          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                          13

                          Best Value Glitter Eyeshadow Palette

                          Pixi Glitter-y Eye Quad

                          The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (34)

                          Pros

                          • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (35)Paraben-free

                          Cons

                            These four pretty pressed glitters boast castor oil to hydrate and smooth and vitamin E to nourish the lid–without breaking the bank.

                            Customer review:

                            "Vibrant budge-proof color that's also fool-proof. Applies with your finger in seconds (no brushes, tools or glue needed) and is so, so glittery! No fall out and doesn't settle in creases on my eyelids (I'm 34). Worth every penny." —Katie

                            14

                            Best Shade-Shifting Glitter

                            Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction

                            The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (36)

                            Pros

                            • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (37)Can be used wet or dry

                            Cons

                              Pat McGrath shadows are the gold-standard when it comes to metallic and glitter. This palette has seven glitter shades–ranging from silvery shimmer to shade-shifting metallics–and three neutral mattes that apply like a dream (you don't even need a brush).

                              Customer review:

                              "Love the color story of this palette. The quality of the motherships are always the best. The color lasts (great staying power) and blends well. The duo chrome in this one is everything. The blue brown shift has a beautiful depth. I only wish there was a light neutral matte shade, but really only praise for this palette." —Kylie K.

                              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                              15

                              Best Value Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

                              e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

                              The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (38)

                              Pros

                              • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (39)Under $10

                              Cons

                                In a rush? One swipe of e.l.f's liquid eyeshadows, featuring a slew of gorgeous jewel tones, gives high-impact shimmer. Bonus: You can skip the primer with this long-lasting formula.

                                Customer review:

                                "This is literally the best makeup product I've invested in!! I always get compliments when I wear it! It so easy to apply and stays on for a really long time! It's totally worth it!" —Caro

                                16

                                Best for High-Shine Glitter

                                Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops

                                The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (40)

                                Pros

                                • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (41)Easy to apply

                                Cons

                                  When it comes to beautiful glitters, Charlotte Tilbury powders reign. These four universal shades work individually or all together for a glitzy rose gold eye.

                                  Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                                  17

                                  Best Large-Fleck Glitter

                                  Bodyography Glitter Pigments

                                  The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (42)

                                  Pros

                                  • The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (43)Available in a wide range of color options

                                  Cons

                                    A little goes a long way with the Bodyographgy Glitter Pigments. Customers rave about the gorgeous impact and lightweight feeling with no fallout–even without eye primer.

                                    Customer review:

                                    "These are truly amazing products if you like easy-application high-shimmer/glitter eye shadows." —Sinem K.

                                    The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows to Shine Bright This Holiday Season (2025)

                                    References

                                    Top Articles
                                    CPAP-Beatmung: Gründe, Ablauf und Risiken
                                    Viên uống tăng cường sinh lý nam giới Costar Essence of Red Kangaroo 20800 Max Highly Concentrated Kangaroo Essence 100 viên – XUẤT XỨ ÚC
                                    50 Glitter Nail Designs For Beautiful Dazzling Nails
                                    Latest Posts
                                    Fisher & Paykel Nova Micro Hands-on Expert Review 2025
                                    [SỰ THẬT] Essence of red kangaroo có tốt không? Review của khách? Phân biệt thật giả
                                    Recommended Articles
                                    Article information

                                    Author: Catherine Tremblay

                                    Last Updated:

                                    Views: 5809

                                    Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

                                    Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

                                    Author information

                                    Name: Catherine Tremblay

                                    Birthday: 1999-09-23

                                    Address: Suite 461 73643 Sherril Loaf, Dickinsonland, AZ 47941-2379

                                    Phone: +2678139151039

                                    Job: International Administration Supervisor

                                    Hobby: Dowsing, Snowboarding, Rowing, Beekeeping, Calligraphy, Shooting, Air sports

                                    Introduction: My name is Catherine Tremblay, I am a precious, perfect, tasty, enthusiastic, inexpensive, vast, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.