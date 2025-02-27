The 20 Best Hindi Movies on Netflix Right Now (2025)

When I saw Hichki in 2021, my world expanded. After spending years consuming primarily English-language films, I was ready to immerse myself in the vibrant world ofBollywood—and it turns out I'm not the only one.

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, Indian film director Karan Johar discussed the growing popularity of Bollywood productions in North America. He told BNN Bloomberg, "I think, in the last decade, we've seen a huge, exponential advancement of our numbers...When we read those numbers for our films, we know that the reach is wide, it's gone beyond the diaspora, it's also now penetrating into international audiences."

As it turns out, streaming platforms have played a major role in the rising trend of Bollywood movies, now that audiences can enjoy them from home. And since I've already introduced you to the most compelling Hindi-language films on Prime Video, I'm turning my attention to the best Hindi movies on Netflix. From mind-bending mystery thrillers (like Badla) to feel-good musical romances (like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai), keep reading for 20 must-watch Hindi titles to stream on Netflix.