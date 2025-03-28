The 20 luxury bath products to browse ahead of Mother's Day (2025)

The restorative properties of a long, hot soak have been widely extolled, which makes a luxury bath product a worthwhile indulgence – you could even frame it as a wind-down essential. From aromatherapy oils to mineral-rich salts, frothy bubble baths to spa-style scents, there’s now a wealth of beautiful bath-time formulas for every mood.
Best luxury bath products
Best new launch
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Honey Bath
Best overall
Susanne Kaufmann Hayflower Bath Oil
Best for classic luxury
Omorovicza Budapest Bath Oil
Best for minimalist bathrooms
Malin + Goetz Bergamot Hand + Body Wash
Best for gifting
Loewe Ivy Solid Soap
Best for value
Space NK Nordic Wilds Bubble Bath
Best for inducing sleep
Dreem Distillery The Z's CBD Anchoring Bath Soak
Best for colds and chills
Beauty Pie The Firewall Blend Bath & Shower Oil
Best for mind and muscles
Ilapothecary Magnesium & Amethyst Deep Relax Bath Soak
Best for exfoliating
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub
For aching muscles, anything containing Himalayan salt is the gold standard, while magnesium and CBD are both hugely popular for their inflammation-calming, sleep-inducing powers. Few things will transport you to an Alpine spa quite like Susanne Kaufmann's herb-steeped oils (which also make a particularly chic gift), and for something sustainably made and deeply restorative, indulge in Ilapothecary's fragrant magnesium salts. For a real room-filling fragrance? There's always Aromatherapy Associates.
Don't stop the indulgence once you emerge from the water, either. Steam-softened skin is prime for an application of relaxing body oil: choose something with lavender to maximise the soporific benefits, or try geranium for a calming spa-style scent.
Whether you’re hoping to encourage deeper sleep, soothe that back-to-the-gym soreness or simply elevate your evening ritual, see the Bazaar beauty team’s favourite luxury bath products here.
The best luxury bath products to indulge in now
Best new launch
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Honey Bath
Laura Mercier's wait-listed Honey Bath collection (complete with a deliciously ceremonial wooden honey dipper) dropped this month, and is just as decadent as it sounds. Dreamy notes of honey and vanilla immediately create a mood of serenity, as the milk diffuses in hot water. And beyond smelling and feeling luxurious, the foaming bubbles are formulated to support your skin's natural barrier (thanks to the mineral-packed French sea water and red algae), which means you'll leave the tub feeling as hydrated as you do relaxed.
Best overall
Susanne Kaufmann Hayflower Bath Oil
Susanne Kaufmann's legendary bath-oil collection is a fan favourite, and for good reason. The latest member of the family, this carmine-red concoction is formulated with hand-harvested hayflowers, picked from the Bregenzerwald forest surrounding her Hotel Post Bezau spa retreat.
The headline plant extract is said to alleviate muscle tension, while a hint of lavender amps up the soothing aroma. When poured into a hot bath, the oil will emulsify into a skin-nourishing milk, and the benefits will be felt long after your soak.
Best for classic luxury
Omorovicza Budapest Bath Oil
Created in honour of Budapest's famously healing thermal waters, Omorovicza knows a thing or two about crafting a luxe bath soak. This oil melts tension and softens skin with serious efficacy, while the aroma of geranium and rosemary lingers subtly in the air.
Best for minimalist bathrooms
Malin + Goetz Bergamot Hand + Body Wash
Being based in Manhattan, Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz are no strangers to a small bathroom. For this reason the duo created their namesake brand with streamlined routines in mind, with products like this hand & body wash covering two bases in one formula. The super-fresh bergamot scent, meanwhile, is ideal for invigorating and energising the senses as you soak.
Best for gifting
Loewe Ivy Solid Soap
Not just the best-looking housewarming gift in existence, Loewe's traditionally made, rope-swinging soaps are also a joy to use. New to the family, Ivy is a sweetly scented botanical aroma with a fresh, green edge.
Best for value
Space NK Nordic Wilds Bubble Bath
Space NK has expanded its wildly popular own-brand bath and body collection to include a couple of fragrant bubble baths. This one is inspired by the bracing aromas of the forest floor: expect cooling pine needle and juniper over a cosy base of tonka bean.
Best for inducing sleep
Dreem Distillery The Z's CBD Anchoring Bath Soak
Dreem Distillery is the brand leading the way when it comes to CBD tonics. It uses broad-spectrum cannabidiol, rather than the usual (and cheaper) isolate, as this keeps the terpene compounds intact and ensures you reap the full, soporific benefits of the hemp plant.
These spirulina-boosted bath salts contain both epsom and Himalayan salts, alongside arnica and lavender to create a truly powerful evening ally.
When it comes to loosening painful muscle tension – and decelerating a mind on overdrive – nothing we've tried has proven more effective.
Best for colds and chills
Beauty Pie The Firewall Blend Bath & Shower Oil
Beauty Pie consulted beauty brand founder and essential-oil expert Kathy Phillips to create its trio of aromatherapy bath oils, and the move paid off: these formulas are some of the most potent on the market. The Firewall Blend is the one you'll reach for when you're feeling stuffy, run-down or simply exhausted – the heavy dose of eucalyptus and peppermint will clear sinuses and soothe aching muscles like nothing else.
Best for mind and muscles
Ilapothecary Magnesium & Amethyst Deep Relax Bath Soak
Ilaapothecary makes aromatherapy products that pack a punch, and this magnesium-laced bath oil is one of the best.
Designed to bring you back into balance during anxious periods, it's blended with magnesium for encouraging restful sleep, benzoin for calming adrenal responses and mineral salts to soothe aching muscles. Pour sparingly (it's potent) under hot running water and settle in for a peaceful evening.
Best for exfoliating
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub
Aesop is loved for much more than its famously chic packaging: the brand's bodycare creations come with weighty olfactory appeal. Sensorial without ever veering into saccharine territory, this jelly body scrub leaves a soft trail of green geranium on smoothed and buffed skin.
Best for invigorating
Bamford Geranium Bath Salts
While many of the best bath products are firmly focused on sending you to sleep, Bamford's salts are more of an invigorating treat. The blend of chunky sea salt and epsom salts soothes post-workout muscles, while the peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils clear a sluggish head.
Best for emotional turbulence
de Mamiel Altitude Bath Soak
Annee de Mamiel is an authority in aromatherapy, and her potent bath salts are some of the most intensely mood-altering we've tried.
Altitude is her most well-known blend, combining eucalyptus, peppermint and pine to create a powerful, bracing aroma. With epsom, Himalayan and Dead Sea salts, this tonic will soothe aching muscles as well as an exhausted mind.
Best for aromatherapy
Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Bath & Shower Oil Collection
No one makes essential oil blends quite like Aromatherapy Associates – from the mind-soothing Deep Relax to the invigorating Revive Morning, there's a tonic for every occasion within the collection.
This festive gift set is the ultimate gift for anyone new to the brand (or indeed, a long-standing fan). Worth significantly more than the price tag, it features nine of the brand's Bath & Shower Oil blends in luxury discovery sizes.
Best for bubbles
Neal's Yard Remedies Beauty Sleep Foaming Bath
Clary sage and patchouli combine to ultra-relaxing effect in this luxury bubble bath. It foams up generously, yet leaves skin feeling cleansed and hydrated.
Best for poor sleepers
This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak
For those who find the scent of lavender a soothing salve, these bath salts are a must-try. Boosted with chamomile and vetiver, they're sure to help you settle down for a deep, restful sleep.
Best for softening skin
Wildsmith Skin Vitality Shower Oil
A well-stocked shower can deliver all the calming benefits of a lengthy soak – especially when you're armed with a deeply hydrating shower oil. Made using botanicals grown in the gardens of Heckfield Place, Wildsmith Skin's 100% natural offering is heavy on the black pepper and ginger to wake up even the most overworked of muscles.
Best for a bracing scent
Olverum Bath Oil
Reportedly used by the Royal family, Olverum's heady bath oil is one to be saved for those big nights in. The herbal essential-oil blend is famously potent, with a blend of pine, verbena and lavender working to soothe both sore muscles and a weary mind.
Not just a fragrant hit, it's heavily moisturising too, leaving little need for body lotion.
Best for lingering fragrance
Verden D'Orangerie Bath Oil
From the duo behind beloved skincare brand Votary, Verden is a bodycare collection that places scent in the spotlight. These punchy bath oils are strong enough to fill your entire bathroom, and linger on skin for hours following a soak. Our pick is D'Orangerie: an uplifting citrus scent that never fails to pick up our mood.
Best for CBD
OTO Sleep Soundly Bath and Body Oil
The soporific effects of lavender and chamomile meet the mind-calming benefits of CBD in OTO's before-bed bath oil. Try using it to massage overwrought limbs too: studies suggest cannabidiol can work to alleviate muscle tension.
Best for a salt bath
Odacité Mood Cleansing Ayurvedic Bath Soak
Odacité's skin-softening soaks masterfully combine salt with scent to create the ultimate bathtime treat. Perfect for anyone who prefers citrus to lavender, the Mood Cleansing blend contains orange and lemongrass alongside invigorating epsom salts. The portable pouch is perfect for travelling with – you'll get a handful of soaks out of the contents.