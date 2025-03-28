The 20 luxury bath products to browse ahead of Mother's Day (2025)

Best for minimalist bathrooms Best for gifting Best for bubbles Best for poor sleepers Best for softening skin Best for a bracing scent Best for lingering fragrance Best for CBD Best for a salt bath

The restorative properties of a long, hot soak have been widely extolled, which makes a luxury bath product a worthwhile indulgence – you could even frame it as a wind-down essential. From aromatherapy oils to mineral-rich salts, frothy bubble baths to spa-style scents, there’s now a wealth of beautiful bath-time formulas for every mood.

For aching muscles, anything containing Himalayan salt is the gold standard, while magnesium and CBD are both hugely popular for their inflammation-calming, sleep-inducing powers. Few things will transport you to an Alpine spa quite like Susanne Kaufmann's herb-steeped oils (which also make a particularly chic gift), and for something sustainably made and deeply restorative, indulge in Ilapothecary's fragrant magnesium salts. For a real room-filling fragrance? There's always Aromatherapy Associates.

Don't stop the indulgence once you emerge from the water, either. Steam-softened skin is prime for an application of relaxing body oil: choose something with lavender to maximise the soporific benefits, or try geranium for a calming spa-style scent.

Whether you’re hoping to encourage deeper sleep, soothe that back-to-the-gym soreness or simply elevate your evening ritual, see the Bazaar beauty team’s favourite luxury bath products here.

The best luxury bath products to indulge in now