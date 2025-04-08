The 2025 Oscar Awards: Who won, and why they deserved it (2025)

Monica Barbaro,A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande,Wicked

Felicity Jones,The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini,Conclave

Zoe Saldaña,Emilia Pérez

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña took home the trophy for her performance inEmilia Pérez, her first nomination and her first Oscar. The first actor of Dominican descent to win an Academy Award, Saldaña expressed her joy at winning an award for a role that allowed her to speak and sing in Spanish.

