The 3 best Asus ROG gaming laptop deals for Amazon's October Prime Day sale (2025)

With Amazon dropping sales during its October Prime Big Deals Day, you no longer have to wait until the holidays to find great deals on laptops. Take these three Asus gaming laptops we've found on sale now with discounts ranging from $260 to $400.

For example, the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) has a QHD+ WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) 16:10 display with a 240Hz refresh and 3ms response time. These qualities make it a great choice for gamers who need every possible performance edge. Normally $1,879, you can snag this Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop for $1,619, a cool $260 savings.

Our next Asus gaming pick is a less expensive variant of the Asus ROG Strix G16. This model, also released in 2024, packs a Full HD (1,920 x 1,200) 165Hz display, a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Get it now for $1,099, down from the usual $1,399.

You can also pick up the Asus ROG XG external graphics card if you need a little more power for your current gaming laptop setup. This mobile GPU is designed for the Asus ROG Flow series laptops and features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of RAM, a built-in docking station, and a 330-watt integrated power adapter.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060: $1,399 $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop during October Prime Day. This configuration has a lower-resolution display than the newer configuration above, and it has a step-down Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It's also $520 less than the more powerful configuration above. Features: 16-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200) 16:10 display, 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD. View Deal

Asus ROG XG Mobile External Graphics Card: $1,999 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save an incredible $700 on the Asus ROG XG mobile GPU with this discount for October Prime Day. The Asus ROG XG allows you to add an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card to Asus ROG Flow series laptops. It also doubles as a docking station, which can be handy for plugging in gaming peripherals like a mouse or keyboard. Features: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 24GB of RAM, 330-watt integrated power adapter, one HDMI port, one DisplayPort, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one SD card reader, one 2.5G Ethernet port

