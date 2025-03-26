The 3 Best Spirulinas, According to a Pharmacist ([current_year]) (2025)

Best Organic Spirulina: Our Opinion

We analyzed 12 brands using 6 criteria, and selected these 3 spirulina supplements:

# Best Organic Spirulina: 🥇

# Best Value for Money: Organic Spirulina – Novoma

# Best Entry-Level: Organic Spirulina – Nutrimea

Our Selection Criteria

Phycocyanin Content : Phycocyanin is the most important active component of spirulina. The higher the content, the better.

: Phycocyanin is the most important active component of spirulina. The higher the content, the better. Absence of Additives: products guaranteed without preservatives, flavors, or colorings.

products guaranteed without preservatives, flavors, or colorings. Compliance with Microbiological Analyses: the brand must be able to provide independent analyses of phycocyanin levels, heavy metals, and microcystins (toxins).

the brand must be able to provide independent analyses of phycocyanin levels, heavy metals, and microcystins (toxins). Price per Tablet : this refers to the price per 500 mg tablet.

: this refers to the price per 500 mg tablet. Customer Reviews : these reviews are collected from specialized platforms like TrustPilot or Ekomi.

: these reviews are collected from specialized platforms like TrustPilot or Ekomi. Our Opinion on the Brand: following the tests of dietary supplement brands we conduct each month.

All dietary supplements selected below are certified organic, 100% pure, and made in France.

# BEST ORGANIC SPIRULINA 🥇

✪✪✪✪✪

Darwin Nutrition® Brand: Nutri&Co

Phycocyanin Content: 17%

Absence of Additives: yes

Compliance with Microbiological Analyses: available online and compliant

Price per Tablet: €0.54

Customer Reviews : 4.8/5 (ekomi.fr)

We selected this spirulina because it has a high and stable phycocyanin content, and its traceability is rigorous. It comes from the first certified organic spirulina farm in the world, located in Tamil Nadu in South India.

This spirulina is dried and cold-pressed, to retain all its nutrients (RAW™ certification) and thus optimize its benefits on the body.

We really like the brand Nutri&Co because it is reliable and transparent (read our full test here to know more). Furthermore, we note that customer reviews are very good.

This nutraceutical expert company is based in Aix en Provence and places special importance on the quality of its product’s active ingredients.

Maxime Mességué

# BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

✪✪✪✪✪

Novoma spirulina offers a sufficient phycocyanin content of 19%.

The spirulina is dried and cold-pressed, which allows for an effective concentration in proteins, minerals, and vitamins. The protein content of 69% is noted.

The 500 mg spirulina tablets are additive-free. They are small and easy to swallow. The dosage recommendations are 6 tablets per day, aligning with the effective doses identified in clinical studies.

The bottles are recyclable and opaque: they do not let light through to improve the preservation of the tablets.

The Novoma laboratory provides bacteriological and heavy metal analyses, conducted by an independent laboratory. The spirulina is grown in India and packaged in France, and is organic certified.

Novoma develops or manufactures its products in Toulouse, in accordance with French standards. The supplements are guaranteed to be non-GMO, gluten-free, magnesium stearate-free, and cruelty-free.

# BEST ENTRY-LEVEL

✪✪✪✪ ✪

Nutrimea’s laboratory spirulina is dosed at 500 mg per tablet, containing 12 to 19% phycocyanin.

The opaque bottle ensures optimal preservation against oxidation. The daily dosage recommended by the laboratory is 3 tablets per day, which is a dosage lower than recommendations.

The protein content is indicated, which is a sign of quality: Nutrimea guarantees 60% protein in the spirulina, and the tablets contain no excipients or additives.

Nutrimea spirulina is grown on the high plateaus of Mongolia and is organic certified. The analysis certificate is not available online.

Nutrimea is a French company founded in 2012, offering products that comply with the best certification standards and are made from naturally sourced raw materials with controlled origins.

Complete Comparison

In our comparison, we selected spirulina tablets meeting the following minimal criteria:

Organic label

Packaged in France

At least 15% phycocyanin (the active ingredient in spirulina)

Dried and cold-pressed

No excipient

Rate

phyco. Price

per tab. Customer

reviews #1

17% 0,05 € 4.8 / 5 #2

Nutrivita 18% 0,05 € 4.7 / 5 #3

Nutrimea 12-19% 0,04 € 4.6 / 5 #4

Natura Force 15% 0,08 € 4.7 / 5 #5

Anastore NC 0,10 € 4.7 / 5

Best Organic French Spirulina: Our Opinion

It’s complicated to find spirulina tablets grown in France AND organic from dietary supplement laboratories online. The notable exception is Dynveo, which offers a French organic spirulina.

This spirulina is positioned as a high-end product (2 to 3 times more expensive than others) but it is grown on a local farm (in France) and all inputs used are certified organic.

The strain used (spirulina platensis paracas) offers an optimal nutritional profile with a minimum phycocyanin content of 25% and a high protein content (60%).

It is dried at low temperature (<40°) to preserve all vitamins and minerals.

Use promo code DARWIN101 to get a 10% discount at Dynveo, along with free shipping (minimum purchase of 75€).

✪✪✪✪✪

Darwin Nutrition® Brand : Dynveo

Phycocyanin content : 25% – 31%

Absence of additives : yes

Microbiological analysis compliance : compliant

Price / tablet : 0.12 €

Customer reviews: 4.8/5 (avis-verifies.com)

What are the benefits of spirulina?

A superfood 3.5 billion years old

Spirulina, scientifically known as Arthrospira platensis, first appeared on earth 3.5 billion years ago.

Unlike chlorella, with which it is often confused, spirulina is not a microalgae but a cyanobacterium. This group of bacteria lives in colonies and grows through photosynthesis.

In its natural state, spirulina is found in warm and alkaline waters such as those in Lake Chad or Lake Texcoco in Mexico. Today, it is also cultivated in artificial ponds and even in urban farms like in Bangkok.

It is then processed into a dietary supplement and marketed in the form of powder, flakes, capsules, or tablets.

Maxime Mességué

Nourishes, protects, and strengthens the body

If spirulina is considered the food of the future today, it’s because it is highly nutritious and addresses many deficiencies. It contains up to 70% protein, as well as amino acids (including the 8 essentials), vitamins, minerals and trace elements, omega-6, and antioxidant pigments.

Spirulina is an ideal superfood for vegetarians or vegans looking for alternatives to animal protein. It also helps flexitarians reduce their meat consumption.

However, be cautious: spirulina doses should not exceed 4 to 10 grams per day, and the recommended daily protein intake for an adult ranges between 0.83 and 2.2 g of protein per kg per day.

In the case of a vegan diet, spirulina supplementation is not sufficient to meet daily protein needs.

Moreover, if you are concerned about the environmental impact of your diet, know that spirulina cultivation is eco-friendly. It requires few resources and uses 20 times less water than cereal crops! Even better, it absorbs CO2.

As shown by this study, spirulina boosts the immune system and natural defenses. Simultaneously, its antioxidants, including phycocyanin and chlorophyll, protect the body from free radicals and their harmful effects.

Lastly, spirulina is a natural anti-fatigue remedy. It notably improves sports performance thanks to its high vitamin and iron content.

Where to buy spirulina?

Organic stores

In France, organic spirulina does not exist because its cultivation requires fertilizers, such as mineral nitrogen, which are not permitted by organic farming standards.

Nevertheless, organic stores, like Naturalia or Biocoop, may offer spirulina grown without chemicals, without GMOs and non-irradiated, from abroad.

Pharmacies and parapharmacies

Pharmacies and parapharmacies offer spirulina in capsules or tablets. However, they often contain binders, preservatives, or other additives.

Specialized physical stores

Stores specializing in dietary supplements and dietetic products frequently offer spirulina. You can also find it in sports nutrition shops.

Online stores and specialized e-commerce

The internet offers a wide selection of spirulina. You can order from online organic stores or from specialized laboratories like Nutrimea, Nutri&Co, or Natura Force.

Producers

France has an increasing number of spirulina producers, gathered within the Federation of Spirulina Producers of France. Buying directly from the producers ensures traceable, artisanal spirulina often of much higher quality.

In what form?

Fresh spirulina: the best on the market

If you source directly from producers, you can find fresh spirulina. Rich in nutrients, it is ideal for preparing healthy drinks, smoothies, and original recipes.

In capsules and tablets: for cures

Capsules and tablets contain spirulina that is dried and then ground into powder. It is a convenient form that has the advantage of not conveying the iodine taste of spirulina, and is suitable for a regimen.

These forms may contain additives to mask the taste of the algae.

In powder form: for cooking

Like fresh spirulina, spirulina powder is used in cooking, for preparing drinks and sweet or savory recipes. It is the easiest format to find in stores.

In flakes: the most practical

Flakes are the most natural form and the least processed. Once harvested, the spirulina is simply pressed, dried, and then manually ground.

This yields sprinkles to sprinkle over a salad, yogurt, or dissolve into your drinks…

Precautions for use and adverse effects

Diarrhea, headaches, nausea may occur at the start of a regimen: I advise you to reduce the dosage and increase gradually if you tolerate it.

Spirulina requires medical approval if you suffer from kidney problems, iron malabsorption, or if you are on anticoagulant treatment.

It is contraindicated in cases of phenylketonuria.

What criteria should be considered?

All spirulinas are not created equal and there are significant disparities in terms of quality. That’s why it’s important to consider the criteria below.

1. Phycocyanin content

Phycocyanin is a blue-green pigment and the main active component of spirulina. It accounts for up to 18% of its composition.

To achieve results, it is therefore important to choose a dietary supplement that is sufficiently concentrated and assayed in phycocyanin (minimum 15%).

2. The mode of production

Spirulina acts like a sponge: it easily absorbs heavy metals and chemicals present in its environment. The presence of lead and mercury is actually one of the spirulina dangers.

Spirulina may also contain other forms of bacteria in small quantities, including microcystins : these can secrete toxins with a harmful effect on the liver, kidneys, and the nervous system, with chronic exposure.

Favor artisanal spirulina, cultured without chemicals, in pure water and in an environment as unpolluted as possible. Demand transparency in production methods.

3. The drying method

Phycocyanin, the blue-green pigment that gives spirulina its color, degrades at high temperature. This pigment is responsible for a major part of therapeutic effects.

The drying process therefore has a direct impact on the final quality of spirulina. Favor raw spirulina that is to say dried at low temperature (below 42°C). This respectful method preserves all the qualities and nutrients of the cyanobacteria.

4. Composition

Capsules and tablets may have undergone a lot of processing and may not be composed 100% of spirulina. They may contain additives, binders, colorants, preservatives… particularly if they come from industrial groups with high productions. Additives can also be found in some organic products, not originating from the European Union.

Choose preferably vegetable capsules and as natural as possible.

Spirulina powder and flakes, on the other hand, should be 100% pure.

5. Geographic origin

A large part of the spirulina consumed in France is produced abroad, notably in China and India. It is generally cheaper but is sometimes grown under less strict ecological and sanitary standards. Thus, it has happened that Chinese spirulina is contaminated with heavy metals.

Don’t hesitate to buy French spirulina, it is very often a mark of quality.

If you choose foreign spirulina, ensure its quality and non-toxicity from the sellers, who typically conduct tests in certified laboratories.

In this case, favor natural and organic spirulina: this is the advantage of some spirulinas from Africa or Asia, which can grow naturally in lakes.

But be cautious with spirulina labeled as organic: in France, most of these products come from abroad, as industrial cultivation is easier there.

However, organic certification criteria in non-EU countries are more lenient, and their organic standards are recognized by Europe. Spirulina of Indian or Chinese origin can thus be labeled as organic in French stores, while a local small producer of higher quality may not have organic certification!

6. The price

Quality spirulina, sold in capsules or tablets, is priced between 120 and 150€ per kilo. Expect to pay between 18 and 25€ for a box of 150 spirulina capsules.

The sale price for fresh, farmed, and French spirulina is about 160€ per kg .



. Pure spirulina powder is offered at around 25€ for 500g .



. For spirulina flakes from France, expect to pay between 22 and 28€ for 100g.

To summarize

To ensure you’re choosing quality spirulina, verify:

Phycocyanin concentration: choose a dietary supplement containing at least 15% phycocyanin

Cultivation method: it should be grown in pure water and an unpolluted environment, without chemicals

Drying process: prefer raw and cold-dried spirulina

Composition: choose a product without additives, preservatives, or colorants. The powder and flakes must be 100% pure and natural

Geographic origin: choose spirulina grown in France and pay attention to the supplement brand’s reputation. Be cautious with organic labels.

Price: it should range between 18 and 25€ for 150 capsules, around 25€ for powder and flakes. Fresh spirulina sells for about 160€ per kg

OUR CHOICE

✪✪✪✪✪

Darwin Nutrition® Brand: Nutri&Co

Phycocyanin rate: 17%

Absence of additives: yes

Microbiological analysis compliance: available online and compliant

Price / tablet: 0.054 €

Customer reviews: 4.8/5

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How to consume spirulina? Spirulina is consumed raw, in powder, flakes, capsules, and tablets. It is advised to pair it with vitamin C, one of the few vitamins it lacks, to improve iron absorption. It is recommended to consume 2 to 5 g per day of spirulina, gradually increasing doses. Avoid exceeding 10 g per day. Where to buy spirulina? Spirulina can be found in organic stores, pharmacies, and parapharmacies, directly from spirulina producers, or online for more choices. When to take spirulina? There is no ideal time of day to take spirulina. It can be consumed during meals, integrated into your menu (as powder or flakes), or at other times of the day as dietary supplements (capsules and tablets). What is the best spirulina? Following the analysis of 8 spirulina supplements sold online, we have selected Nutri&Co’s organic spirulina. What is the difference between spirulina and chlorella? These two foods are complementary micro-algae. Chlorella is more focused on the body’s detoxification and prevention of winter diseases. Its tryptophan content makes it more interesting than spirulina for improving mental well-being and relieving sleep disorders. Finally, choose chlorella if you want to lose weight. Richer in iron and vitamin C than chlorella, spirulina should be favored for improving sports performance. It is also recommended for combatting free radicals and oxidative stress. Due to its beta-carotene content, spirulina is also ideal for reducing bad cholesterol levels.

Package prepared by Louise Talleu (pharmacist) and Julia Perez (health writer).

